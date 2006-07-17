Chocolate Mice

My sister and I made 4 batches of these for a Halloween party involving 116 kids. They were a bit of work, I ground oreo cookies filling and all in a mini food processor. My sister and I worked on them together. We rolled the finished mice in powdered sugar and cocoa. I did submit a photo for your viewing. I found edible black sugar pearls for the eyes,(In Omaha, Ne. at Mangelsen's) which made them look like real eyes, little and beady. Kind of creepy. The tails were difficult to find, I would prefer something easier to attach, and a bit more realistic, but have not found the right item just yet. We made them all up one day prior to the party, then put them on a round platter for pictures, then I stored them in an airtight plastic lidded container in the refrigerator because they had sour cream in them. We placed them on a very large round black platter right before the party. The kids really thought they were neat. They are work, we had trouble getting the eyes to attach, we discovered if we stuck one eye on, then held it in with our thumb, added the eye to the other side, then pushed each eye toward the other it helped to anchor them into the mice, as well as shape the nose into a more realistic shape. We also used a cookie scoop to get the dough into a ball. Quite fun!