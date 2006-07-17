Chocolate Mice
Kids will love these, they are whimsical and fun. Cute chocolate mice rolled in confectioners' sugar or chocolate cookie crumbs are very realistic.
Give yourself plenty of time to make these as you will want to make more than one batch.I used a cookie scoop to size the dough and shaped a couple at a time keeping the rest in the refrig. to stay cold and firm. Made tails out of caramels as suggested by others with great results. A small knife to pierce the dough for the placement of ears, tail and eyes made assembly easy. Used pink pearl candies for eyes. Mice can be made a couple days ahead and kept in the fridge but caramel tails will get soft so do not add until day of the party. Tails can be made ahead as well but store alone. These are well worth the effort. For those unfamiliar with chocolate wafers Nabisco (R) makes Famous Chocolate Wafers. They come in a 9 oz yellow box with a cellophane wrapper. UPDATE 3/12/07 Check-out Peanut Butter Christmas Mice by Paula, also very cute!Read More
Made these for my sons grade 6 christmas party. Easy, yummy, adorable and fun. Every kid and a bunch of the staff at the school has asked for the recipie. Served on a platter mixed with the Cake Ball recipie from this site. Fantastic. Mini white chocolate chips are a great "ear" option for a nut free environment.Read More
We just won a prize at an adult Halloween party for these. We made a lab rat maze out of a computer paper box lid and strips of cardboard covered with foil--scotch tape held the strips in to make the maze walls (took about 10 minutes to make). We dripped fake blood on a note next the maze saying that these mice are for the taking and the the hammer (propped up against the maze) is the most effective way of killing them so you can eat them, unless you want to bite their heads off. We dressed as mad scientists. Recipe modification: instead of using licorice, make VERY realistic tails by rolling pieces of caramel into skinny tapering strips. Most of the comments we got at the party were about the caramel tails!
I have no clue what chocolate wafer cookies are, so I used oreos (cream and all, crushed them in food processor until very fine). I used the crushed oreos again to roll them on. For brown mice i rolled them in baking cocoa powder. I did try the confectioner's sugar for white mice but they didn't look right at all because the "background" is too dark. I made 4 tails out of one caramel candy by cutting in quarters and heating them in microwave for a few seconds. I attached the tails before rolling the chocolate bodies in the cookies/cocoa. I had to shove some of the tail inside the body so they would stay attached. I made 18 mice out of this recipe**Update**Made them again and they were much easier the second time around. Try not to handle the "dough" too much, the heat of your hands will melt them and make them harder to handle. I used crushed teddy grahams for tan/beige colored mice.
omg, these were so cute! they turned out well, tho i had the same problem with the powdered sugar as another writer. couldn't decide if i put on too much and should have just barely rolled them so it absorbed into their little bodies, or if i didn't put on enough; i should have poured it on to make them look furry. any recs on this end would be appreciated. the crushed oreo ones turned out the best. and caramel tails - what a brilliant idea! couldn't find the silver bullet things for eyes, so just bought some red, white and blue sprinkles and used the red or white ones for eyes. my fiance lost his guy card by adding little pink barbie sprinkles hearts (upside down) for noses. and if you're like me - not the sharpest knife in the drawer - you'll want to put the coconut in the food processor BEFORE rolling the mice in it - elsewise, you'll end up with shaggy DA mice. (they didn't look the best, but i thought they tasted the best; nice counterbalance to the strong chocolate taste). anyway, awesome! thanks for another great halloween idea. (kitty litter cake is another winner.)
These mice turned out so cute! I took them to a Halloween party at church and got so many compliments. They were yummy too. I modified the recipe a little. I used cream cheese instead of sour cream. I made one batch with semisweet chocolate chips and covered them in crushed oreos. Then I made another batch with white chocolate chips and covered them with powdered sugar. I used rolled caramels for the tails, as others had suggested. I used candy sprinkles for the eyes and little dots of pink frosting for noses. They weren't hard to make, but then did get my hands very messy. I will definately make them again!
These are so cute, so easy, so yummy!! Everyone was shocked to find out it wasn't fudge!! I used chocolate teddy grahams, and they worked perfect. Will Make again!! I also put my mice in a box with foil and added chocolate sprinkles. (they looked just like mouse droppings!) Everyone got a good laugh about these little critters.
My kids and I had a blast making these adorable and yummy treats. They were the hit of a Halloween party we attended. We put them on a tray covered with coconut that had been dyed with yellow food coloring (like straw) and sprinkled small chocolate sprinkles around them (like droppings!) Very realistic.
Oh, yeah, these are cute and will pass the YUK! factor in my daughter's 3rd grade class Halloween party tomorrow. I changed a little bit. For the Chocolate wafer cookies, since the store was out of chocolate, I had to buy a variety pack with Choc, Vanilla and Strawberry. For the chocolate cookies, I used Chocolate Teddy Grahams. For the tails I used those caramel sheets...I cut them in thin strips with a pizza cutter and rolled them to mahe them round instead of flat. I didn't like pure powdered sugar, but a combo of the Teddy Grahams and sugar worked. I used red frosting for the eveys...mostly because I couldn't find the little balls at the time. I packed them in a small styrofoam cooler and labeled it "CAUTION LAB MICE"
This is just the cutest Halloween treat! Yes, it is time consuming, but I go for the "WOW" effect and this is it! I used Tootsie rolls for the tails, just micro them 10 seconds on high, slice in half, and then roll each half into a pointy tail. I used red jimmies for the eyes. I put the tail, eyes and ears on before covering with half Oreo cookie crumbs and half graham cracker crumbs. I put them in a shallow pan lined with graham cracker crumbs and sprinkled with chocolate jimmies. I can't wait to take them to work tomorrow~thanks for a keeper. And yes, this goes nicely with the kitty litter cake on this site.
These turned out really cute! They disappeared within minutes at our Halloween party, but I was a little too creeped out to eat them personally! Based on other reviewers' advice, here is what I decided. Made 2 batches. Brown Mice: I used dark chocolate and chocolate teddy graham crumbs, and White Mice: I used white chocolate and nilla wafer crumbs - rolled in coconut that I ran through the food processor then powdered sugar. Decorated all mice with large sprinkles for the eyes (white on the brown mice, red on the white mice), upside down pink heart noses, sliced almond ears, and Werther's chewy caramels for the tails (1 caramel = 4 tails - microwaved individually for about 5 seconds to soften then cut in half lengthwise and pulled the caramel to stretch it). Each batch made 12 mice. Put on a Jelly Roll pan covered in yellow shredded coconut with a small carved pumpkin in the middle. These didn't take nearly as long as I feared they would based on reading reviews - surprisingly easy and fun to make!
I made these for my daughters Halloweeen party at school and they were a hugh hit!! I received a phone call from her teacher the other day and it seems that the class voted that they would like mouse cookies for their Valentines Day party!! I could not find crushed chocolate wafer cookies so I ground Oreo's filling and all. These are very easy and give a big look without a lot of time.
My sister and I made 4 batches of these for a Halloween party involving 116 kids. They were a bit of work, I ground oreo cookies filling and all in a mini food processor. My sister and I worked on them together. We rolled the finished mice in powdered sugar and cocoa. I did submit a photo for your viewing. I found edible black sugar pearls for the eyes,(In Omaha, Ne. at Mangelsen's) which made them look like real eyes, little and beady. Kind of creepy. The tails were difficult to find, I would prefer something easier to attach, and a bit more realistic, but have not found the right item just yet. We made them all up one day prior to the party, then put them on a round platter for pictures, then I stored them in an airtight plastic lidded container in the refrigerator because they had sour cream in them. We placed them on a very large round black platter right before the party. The kids really thought they were neat. They are work, we had trouble getting the eyes to attach, we discovered if we stuck one eye on, then held it in with our thumb, added the eye to the other side, then pushed each eye toward the other it helped to anchor them into the mice, as well as shape the nose into a more realistic shape. We also used a cookie scoop to get the dough into a ball. Quite fun!
Rosina, this is a fabulous recipe. I made these mice for my 3yr old grand-daughter and she loved them and I had fun making them. I can't wait to make them again next Halloween. Thanks. Rosie
These were a huge hit for my Halloween gathering (with all adults, who giggled and ooh-ed and ah-ed over them). They were extremely easy to make, yet looked and tasted like it was a fancy, complex recipe. ^_^ Definitely a keeper for future events.
I also used caramel for the tails insted of licorice. I wasn't about to pay 4+ dollars for one small sleeve of chocolate wafters so I used chocolate graham crackers instead and they tasted great! LOVED the way these came out and will definitely make them again!
Adults loved them more than kid. Next time I'm gonna try butterscotch chips instead of chocolate and different flavor wafers.
My mother in law had a huge mouse in her house while my father in law was away on a trip and it was a "mouse hunt" type story. I made these mice and gave them to her in a shoe box for Christmas this year and we all had a great laugh. Everyone said they were so good. They were so eazy to make. The only thing I think you should know before making is that the mouse mix melts fast so hurry and make the mouse shapes before adding ears,eyes, and others.
I love these things. You can pretend your a snake and try to eat them whole. LOL
Loved the mice, made a double batch for my daughter's sweet 16 and they were a hit. I wavered on the hershey kisses holiday mice and these little guys, but I'm really glad I went with these. Most of the reviews used the mice for halloween, however don't be afraid to use them for other occassions too. They are very adaptable. I used the small pearl candies for the eyes. Most places don't even sell the silver drangees anymore, but the peals are so close to silver and they look very nice too. And, I was going to use red gel for the nose, but they really didn't need it. I used the red licorice for the tail and that really made them stand out. Maybe for halloween I will use the caramel tails, but I love the red around the holidays. Oh yeah, and the cookies.... I couldn't find chocolate wafers anywhere. I was going to use chocolate teddy grams, but I decided to go with oreo cookies that have the chocolate filling. I loved them so much, I will continue with the oreos.
These were so fun on top of my "cheese"cake. I used the caramel tails which made them look really realistic. For "cheese"cake I basically took a regulare cheescake recipe, reserved a half cup of batter, added 5 drops yellow food coloring to the main batter and poured in pan then added 15 drops to the reserved and piped in circles over the cake so it looked like a cheese wheel. Topped with the mice and some chocolate sprinkles it looked really cool for my Halloween party!
adorable! i made mine with greek yogurt instead of sour cream...worked very well. about a half a pack of the famous chocolate wafers is one recipe (if you don't use them for coating) didn't have almonds on hand so used peanuts for ears and have trouble finding drages so used white gelatin pearls for eyes...the ones i coated in powdered sugar looked splotchy and strange and made the eyes hard to stick to them so i left it off and they were great just plain...huge "awwwww" factor...everyone young and old adored them (p.s. place them individually in seasonal cupcake cups and add a few chocolate sprinkles for realistic looking mouse poo to add to the fun..tee hee)
the confectioners sugar will never work since it melts into the chocolate. Alternative...use vanilla wafers. I made one batch with the regular ingredients and another with vanilla wafers and white chips. I also molded the body around a dried maraschino cherry with the stem to create a better tail.
These are awesome little mice :-) I used crushed Oreo's instead of just the chocolate wafer cookies. Made the tails with caramels. I got 4 tails from each wrapped caramel square. Very easy to make, although they do take some time. I used a scoop and that gave the mice a nice flat bottom. It also made it quicker to toss in the crumbs and then just pinch the front to form the face. The Oreo's give them a good flavor. I don't think I would eat them as is since they are pretty rich. Just fun to make!! Looked very cute sitting on top of cupcakes. Would be really fun to take to a Halloween party.
I love this recipe so much. I hate to have to share the recipe.....I want to be the only one who makes them:} I get countless raves about them. I used sour rasberry whips from a bulk candy store, they were kind of brown, much better than the bright red. The humididy in Hawaii makes the white mice look grey & that makes them look more real.
I received so many Ooooo's, Ahhhhh's & Eeeeek's over these mice. I presented them in a foil lined shoebox with Rice Krispies as suggested and labeled the box "Caution - Lab Mice". My order of assembly was as follows: After combining the chocolate, sour cream & crumbs, I divided the mixture into 24 equal portions & placed them on wax paper (I doubled the recipe). While still soft, I shaped the mice and placed them on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Then I refrigerated them till firm. Forming them while still soft was a breeze. While they firmed up, I made my tails from mini Tootsie Rolls - quarter the Rolls, microwave 10 seconds and roll into tails...kinda pointed at the end. I also went thru the sliced almonds to match up shapes so my ears would match. Once the mice were firm, assembly went quite quickly per the recipe. Once all were assembled I randomly placed the mice in the shoebox, curling their tails a bit to look real. Then I took one Tootsie Rolls quarter, rolled it very thin, cut it into 1/4" pieces, dusted the pieces with cookie crumbs, and dropped them around the mice for "droppings" - boy did they look real. My one BIG MISTAKE... trying to transport the mice staged in their box. During the trip the Rice Krispies shifted around quite a lot so the "droppings" disappeared into the bottom of the box and I mice where stuck together at one end of the box. Bad news. Had to restage at the party, but everyone loved them!
I brought this to a children's Halloween party, and these little mice were the favorite treat of the night! I'm certain that other bakers slaved over their creations... not me! This was easy to make, fun for my children and me to prepare, tasty to eat, and fabulous to look at! I read reviews and made caramel tails. Try it, because what the reviewers say is true: everyone will be most impressed with the life-life tails!
Boys had a great time making this and they were so cute. Sour cream makes it tastes like icy square and melts in your mouth.
These taste great, but more importantly they are adorable! I used them to decorate my Halloween desserts and our guests loved them. So cute.
great recipe.. so many variations, used this in superbowl sunday for footballs! 4 little white gems for laces on the footballs..
These were the cutest little things, however, I thought there was too much chocolate. I would decrease the amount of semi sweet chocolate squares I used. Otherwise, this was a great hit at my daughters girl scout Halloween party!!!!!!!!
Also works well using white chocolate and crushed graham crackers, then roll in graham crackers again to make light tan colored "field mice". Didn't have sliced almonds, so used half of a pink candy necklace piece for the ears for a cute replacement. Have to agree with others, caramel tails worked well and was a good complimentary flavor.
I had such fun making these mice. I used a brownie mix to make the mice, shaped them then rolled them in ground up mini-oreo crumbs. Piped white frosting mounds for eyes, and used carmels cut in 1/2 and rolled thin for tails. Paired them with spider mini cupcakes and a small pumpkin on the tray. Very cute.
My daughter works for a pest control company. I used the idea of taking an old shoe box, lining it with tin foil and poking holes in top. I took it to her office and told a sad tale of finding these out in the yard, not knowing what to do and assuming someone in her office could help. She was almost afraid to open the box! It was a great laugh and she used the same story on all the techs. Everyone said the mice were really tasty....although my daughter had to remove the ears and tail before she could pop one in her mouth. "They just looked too real!"
They were gross to look at..but Oh so delicious to eat. I rolled some in cinammon sugar twice and it gave them a dirty look which was cool. Thanks for sharing =0)
Super tasty, cute and easy to make!! Enjoyed by all!!
Cute, but way too sweet.
Bet these would be cute if you used vanilla wafers and white chocolate..little white mice
I made these for a Halloween block party. The kids and adults thought they were adorable and they brought a lot of smiles too! While they were tasty, they were very "rich" so you couldn't eat like more than one really. Very very chocolatey. There were NONE left after the block party was over and there were many yummy things to choose from at the event. Everyone wanted a chocolate mouse though! I took home an empty plate. For effect, I put the mice on a bed of sliced almonds. Made it look like the straw that goes in hamster cages.
These mice were a hit! Everyone wanted to take a picture. I used white chocolate with vanilla cookie crumbs for the white mice, and rolled them in coconut. The brown mice were regular chocolate with chocolate cookie crumbs. I used caramel for the tails (which was a lot easier than I expected). I put the eyes on first, then rolled the mice in crumbs/coconut, then added ears. I put the tails in just before I left for the party (I used a toothpick to make holes to insert the tails), but I didn't have any problems with the caramel getting sticky so I probably could have added the tails earlier. This was a lot of work so I may never make them again, but it was fun once and the result was tasty as well as cute.
SO easy, and SO cute! I used chocolate graham crackers instead of cookies because as I predicted they processed beautifully in my food processor--super, super fine. My stepkids loved this project! And the mice are TASTY too! win-win
Very easy and so cute when done! Since I decided at the last minute to make them, I had to make do for the tails.. so some fresh tootsie rolls came to the rescue!
I MADE THIS RECIPEE FOR MY SONS BEAVER PARTY AND THE KIDS LOVED THEM!! THEY LOOKED SO REAL SOME KIDS WERE SCARED TO EAT THEM!! :)
Very simple and the kids loved it! I used chocolate graham crackers instead of chocolate "wafers" and they worked just fine.
I took this to a halloween party last year. WHAT A HOOT! The reactions were priceless! They do take time to make so plan accordingly. I made the tails with caramel and serve them w/ brown sprinkles for droppings. Very fun
These little mice were adorable! My brother (who's 25 - these aren't just for the kids!) really likes gerbils and mice, so I made these to cover a chocolate birthday cake that I made for him. I didn't have the balls for the eyes, so I used rainbow sprinkles instead. I used red sprinkles and red licorice to make albino mice rolled in conf. sugar, and white sprinkles for the other mice with black tails. I rolled some in a cinnamon/sugar mixture for brown mice. Thanks for a great idea!!
These mice were the rave of the office staff meeting for October. I made them the night before with the help of my little granddaughter. We rolled our mice in coconut, confectioner's sugar and chocolate cookie crumbs. Next time I want to try the chocolate sprinkles too. Good job Rosina!
This recipe was so much fun to do. But you have to be prepared to put in the time. In order to keep the dough firm and not melting in my hands, as I was making the mice, I kept my bowl in another larger bowl half full with cruched ice. I had to bring the mice to a party, which was a 2 hour drive. So I put the mice in a "devil eggs" dish. It kept the mice separate.
I used black candy for the tails, and red nonperils for the eyes. Served with various types of cheese as well as an assortment of crackers. My family loved them !!
Super great for Halloween party. Gone instantly. I used cream cheese instead of sour cream. Rolled in colored coconut or cocoa. They looked like real mice.
I made these to top the "Marbled Pumpkin Cheesecake" recipe for a Halloween potluck. It was a huge success! Following the suggestion of another reviewer, I used caramels for the tails; each caramel square made 5 or 6 tails. (What a great idea)! For the eyes, I used dots of ornamental frosting: White for the brown mice, and red for the white mice. ***A word or caution: the eyes and tails won't stick after you cover the mice with powdered sugar or cookie crumbs. Apply them first, or leave the bottom uncoated, so that you can attach the tails that way and wipe or scrape away enough coating for the eyese to stick!*** I also sprinkled a few chocolate sprinkles on the top of the cheesecake, for mouse droppings. It was perfect for Halloween. I am SO GLAD I found this recipe on this site!
These were so simple to make. I didn't have any frosting on hand, but i did have peanut butter! I used that to stick the chocolate to the mini vanilla wafter and the butterscotch morsel! I found some melt away Hershey kisses that are soft and did very well with this recipe! yummm so cute and good. Took them to Sunday School class and shared them, they were a big hit! Thanks for sharing!!!
Fun to make and so yummy! Followed recipe but did use vanilla yogurt instead of sour cream which made them taste very creamy. The only bad part was my Ralph's didn't have the chocolate wafers so I had to hand scrap the filling out of every oreo cookie I used. Delivered them to my grandkids in a shoe box with oatmeal on the bottom with holes punched in the top. They had no idea what grandma had for them!
The mice tasted pretty good... kind of a lot of work for not much to show for it. I got 16 mice out of this recipe... didn't put any eyes on them. Very messy to shape. Got compliments, but probably won't make again.
These were great!!! I used cream cheese instead of sour cream, caramel for tails, and oreos w/ some of the cream like some of the other reviewers suggested. Thanks for sharing 8)
These were super-adorable but didn't taste that good, so minus a star for that. We took lots of pictures of them though!
Tasty as well as fun and easy to make. The possibilities with these are endless. A creative idea for both kids and adults. I enjoyed making them and my bf enjoyed devouring them!
Cute, but did not care for the flavor. Would not make these again.
This was a fun and easy recipe, although it does take some time to put the cookies together. I followed the recipe, except I added powdered sugar to the chocolate and sour cream mixture. I thought it was too sour without it. I also used chocolate graham crackers instead of cookies. Worked great and tasted good, too!
everyone at my childrens school loved these
Easy but takes time. Carmel tails worked well. I did one tail ahead of time but waited on others because 1 review said that they became soft. I think it would have been easier doing right away. The one tail that went into the refrig overnight just hardened and it was easier to put in mice well dough was a little soft. Used pink candy dots from AC Moore for eyes and nose. Used the whole oreo cookie and blended into crumbs. One package is enough of oreos.
I made these for my students because we were reading a story about mice. The kids couldn't stop playing with them and when they finally did eat, them they loved them. Thanks for such a creative recipe.
I make these every year for Halloween. They are always a big hit. I use caramel for the tails as they look more realistic.
Our 11 yr. old made these for a Halloween party and they were a riot! So tasty, too!! We displayed ours in a shoe box with holes punched in the top, and "LAB MICE - DO NOT OPEN!" written on the lid. Have fun making these with your kids and coming up with many variations.
I made these and they were SOOO cute they were a big hit at a partu I went to.
These mice are not only cute, but they're delicious. I kept eating the batter while I was making them. I made them for my daughter's preschool class and the kids and teachers loved them. I got a large box with a lid and covered the box with foil. I made a little mouse town and the mice were all "eating" bread. It was so cute.
This was a HUGE hit at my party! It was easy to make but a little time consuming. I found it easier to work with the dough when it was a little on the warm side. They're a little time consuming, but completely worth it! A tip for presentation: cover the bottom of a foil pan with oat meal (bedding), sprinkle in chocolate sprinkles and raisinettes (droppings).
This recipe was a disaster. No stars. They were hard to shape, messy, didn't look like mice, tasted terrible and weren't worth the effort.
These were good, but a much easier version I use is stemmed cherries dipped in melted almond bark. Use a Hershey's kiss for the head. Slivered almonds for ears and red gel for the eyes and nose. Really easy and fast
LIFE LIKE AND TASTY. Be prepared..these are time consuming to make...but it's a fun project. They were definitely the hit of the party for both the adults and kids. I took other's advice and put them in a cardboard box and poked air holes in it. I also wrote "Warning..Live Cargo" on it. I lined the bottom of the box with Rice Crispies and sprinkled chocolate sprinkles over that to appear like litter with droppings. These are so life like..it's creepy. When you put the cocoa powder on them they actually look fuzzy. I made some look grey and some brown.
These were really good once they were done. I doubled the recipe for a party. I found I could only work with the "dough" a little bit at a time. I would scoop some out and put it back in the fridge. If you let it set out it gets too sticky to roll and form into the mice. But, they were a hit. They taste like a fudgey- brownie. The long red licorice I used for the tails, I also used for the eyes. I just cut really small pieces and stuck them in for the eye. I would of gave it 5 stars, but I found it time consuming to make.
WOW! These were so much fun. Admittedly, I thought the sour cream a strange ingredient, but these were just right - not too sweet. Everyone commented on the 'fur'. The young boys also enjoyed eating them by dangling them above their heads by the tail.
Perfect exactly as written. I used nabisco chocolate wafers pulverized in cuisinart. So cute. Used to decorate pumpkin cake for Halloween.
Very cute even if you are an amatuer. I used chocolate graham crackers instead of cookies and they turned out great. My one mistake was not putting the graham crackers in a food processor to get them very powdery. I would definately do this so the rats aren't as difficult to form.
I made these for a business meeting held right before Halloween. The adults were laughing and enjoying them just like kids would have. They're very easy to make and delicious!
This recipe was great! Everyone commented on them. I did change a few things though. I doubled the recipe when I made them and I used one bag of milk chocolate chips and 2/3 cup of sour cream. This made them more like a truffel and they tasted great. Also, I took the advice on the caramel tails. They worked great. Another suggestion, especially if you make the caramel tails, is to not refrigerate them. This made the tails stick to the foil I had them on and they all ended up pulling off.
try brownie mix and creamcheese frosting
This recipe was just okay. Having made something very similiar before. I had high expectations. I use hershey kisses as the head, and then make chocolate covered cherries (leaving the stem out for the tail).. I still use almonds for ears.. and then a red icing pen for the nose. You can roll in cocoa, but I am not really big on that flavor.
Very easy and so much fun! I didn't have anything for the eyes, so I just put a dot of red food coloring, but it ran and it made it look like their eyes had been poked out and they were bleeding profusly. It was pretty cool for Halloween!
These are so yummy and cute! I make them every Halloween with the Black Magic Cake on this site. I make holes in the bundt cake big enough to stick the mice in so it looks like a rat infested cake! People just LOVE it!
CUTE, CUTE!! I used this recipe to entertain girlfriends for lunch. The menu was humorously themed, of animals found here on my ranch. Main dish was "Crow's Nest" (a Fritos and chili dish) with "Frog Eye Salad" (acini de pepe and fruit)and of course, a tray of the Chocolate Mice for dessert. They were easy to make and created a lot of laughter. I'm making another batch for the holidays for my little granddaughters, to go along with the story of "The Christmas Mouse". The chocolate mice bodies kept absorbing the powdered sugar, so I will try this recipe again, substituting vanilla wafer cookie crumbs rolled in the powdered sugar.
These were great! Easy and fun! I did make slices in them before adding the almonds as another review suggested, SO much easier!
I gave this five stars because the mice are tasty and pretty easy for the kids (ages 7, 9, & 10) to do. They got creative with the faces and had a good time.
These turned out so cute. Can't wait to hear my guest comments at the Halloween Party. Added a little Pwd. Sugar to choc./sour cream/ cookie mixture. Refrigerated overnight. Very stiff the next day. Rolled all the mice first. Then rolled in choc. crumbs. by the time I got to the last few they had dried out a bit and I had a hard time getting the crumbs to stick. Could not find shoe lace licorice ANYWHERE so used something I found in the fruit roolup isle. Eyes were some green and purple cupcake sprinkles. Didn't do a nose. I put pwd. sugar on my palms to roll the mice and it helped it not stick to my hand. Maybe thats why the crumbs didn't stick. Looked a litty mangy but hey it's Halloween! Will make again and I'm sure share the recipe. I doubled the batch and it made 26. The almond slices were a little hard to work with and to find unbroken ones. Next time I may try almond slivers instead.
I have made these for the past few Christmases - a favourite with the kids and adults, too.
so easy and SSOOOO FUN to make! They were a HUGE hit at our Halloween party this year!
These were a huge hit at my Haloween party! We made 1 really large "rat" and then centered a large number of smaller "mice" around it!
Made these for a halloween party- no one wanted to eat them because they were all creeped out!! Those who did try them really liked them- said they taste like fudge. I did get a few requests for the recipe.
Absolutely adorable! Yummy too.
They were the biggest hit. So realistic looking some people hesitated- haha but once they tasted them it was no going back!
I'm giving 5 stars because they were awesome. My 6 year old LOVED them. They are very similar to fudge tasting and super easy to make. I did omit the original tail and replaced it w/ melted and shaped caramels. Yumm
I used chocolate caramels softened and cut into long strips to use for the tails instead - you can curl them into different shapes better. I also had vanilla cookie crumbs for the "blonde/brown" mice. I found that chocolate wafers melted in 30 sec intervals in the microwave is better than chocolate chips or baker's chocolate.
These are fastidious to make but delightful. I ended up with way more than 1 dozen, which confuses me since I measured very carefully. Used chocolate chips instead of baking squares which worked fine. Didn't need anywhere near the 1/3 cup of cookie crumbs for rolling at the end, wasted a lot. What turned out to be one of the most time consuming aspects was sorting through the almonds picking the best looking slices and matching pairs :) They didn't have vine licorice were I shopped, so I just grabbed Twizzlers figuring I could cut them into finer strips. Failed. My mice were tailless. Hee Hee. Regardless, they were fun and actually tasted good also, very truffle like.
I made these with my 12yr old and 11yr old sons. It worked!! The mice are small but very attractive. Both boys liked them. We made 12 chocolate and twelve white mice for a school Fall/Halloween market. Big success. thanks!
These were a big hit at our Halloween party. They are so cute and they taste good too. As for the tails not sticking--I just poked my licorice into their little behinds and they stayed put. I also found that they are easier to shape if the batter is not completely stiff. Highly recommended!
Everyone at work loved these! They are incredibly easy and taste great too.
This was great! I couldn't beleive how everyone went on and on about these cute little mice. I just added 2 or three into the usual holiday cookies I pass out every year at Christmas time and people thought they were great. Ver fun to make too. I even made white mice with red beety eyes.
I loved this recipe. It was easy, and tasted great. My mom and I loved it. But my mom thought it was to sweet.
