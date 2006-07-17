Chocolate Mice

Kids will love these, they are whimsical and fun. Cute chocolate mice rolled in confectioners' sugar or chocolate cookie crumbs are very realistic.

By Rosina

Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt the chocolate, and combine with sour cream. Stir in 1 cup chocolate cookie crumbs. Cover and refrigerate until firm.

  • Roll by level tablespoonfuls into balls. Mold to a slight point at one end (the nose).

  • Roll dough in confectioners sugar (for white mice), and in chocolate cookie crumbs (for dark mice). On each mouse, place dragees in appropriate spot for eyes, almond slices for ears, and a licorice string for the tail.

  • Refrigerate for at least two hours, until firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 27.4g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 3.1mg; sodium 89.8mg. Full Nutrition
