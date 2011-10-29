Filled Cookies II

This recipe was given to me by my mom-in-law. The natural preserves provide the flavor. Store these cookies covered in refrigerator, because of the cream cheese.

By Dee

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 Dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place cream cheese in a mixing bowl, and beat til light and fluffy. Add the rest of the ingredients, except for the fruit preserves, and form into a flat disk. Chill overnight.

  • Roll dough out onto a lightly floured board, and cut circles using a medium sized glass.

  • In the center of each circle, add 1/2 teaspoon of preserves; crimp edges tightly together. Natural preserves have a tendency to spill out due to the lower sugar content, but still make a great cookie.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 15 to 17 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
321 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 25.5g; fat 22.9g; cholesterol 40.9mg; sodium 114.4mg. Full Nutrition
