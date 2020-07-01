Warm Mexican Corn Dip

Rating: 4.46 stars
28 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a delicious, easy, and creamy corn dip. You can adjust the spicy level according to the type of tomatoes with green chile peppers you buy. Serve with tortilla chips.

By Jamie Beth

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
28
Yield:
7 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

28
Original recipe yields 28 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the cream cheese, butter, corn, and tomatoes with green chile peppers in a slow cooker. Set the slow cooker to Low. Cook until the cream cheese and butter melt completely, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
138 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 35mg; sodium 272.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (29)

Most helpful positive review

Arika L. Thomas
Rating: 4 stars
12/28/2009
really tasty! I only give it 4 stars because I modified it a bit. I used frozen mexican corn with blackbeans and added a little chili seasoning. It was aweswome! I did have to heat it longer and hotter than the recipe called for but it all came together in the end. a definite keeper! Read More
Helpful
(33)

Most helpful critical review

BEDRESTMOM
Rating: 3 stars
12/10/2011
This dip is quite good but the fat count is just off the charts...2 sticks of butter! Yikes! Here's what I do: I used just 1/2 stick of butter (unsalted ) and I also use the lower fat cream cheese (Neufchatel.) I also put the canned tomatoes into the food processor and pulse it a bit to chop up the tomatoes and give more consistency to the tomatoes when they are in the dip. I use frozen corn as other do. I just zap it in the micro for about a minute or two. If you can't find white corn yellow frozen corn works fine. Read More
Helpful
(25)
amandak23k
Rating: 4 stars
05/17/2010
Made on the stovetop because I didn't have an hour to wait for it to cook in the slow cooker. This is good but would be better with some spice added to it like sliced pickled jalapenos. I added some onion to it and topped it with sliced jalapenos. Great dip I used it as a side dish for nachos and tacos. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Clara
Rating: 5 stars
03/07/2011
This dip was a" big hit" at my church's World Day of Prayer luncheon!!!! I really like it too!! Read More
Helpful
(7)
littledoni
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2011
looks aweful but is sooo good Read More
Helpful
(7)
hwiedenfeld
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2011
This was great. I served it at a BBQ and the crock was completely clean by the end of the night. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Stacy
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2012
Very tasty! I used half the butter and added a few dashes of cayenne as we thought it needed more heat. Next time I will drain the Rotel as it is a bit runny. We really liked the texture the corn added. Not what you usually find in a dip. Will for sure make again and again! Read More
Helpful
(2)
maggie
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2016
Loved it with my changes. I've made this LOTS of times and always get asked for my recipe. First of all I completely eliminate the butter. You don't need it! Partially drain the rotel use just regular corn (usually use bag of frozen just because that's what I have on hand) and MOST IMPORTANT - add chopped pickled jalapeños. Usually at least a half of a cup but easy to make hotter or milder. Delicious!!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
shaeflowers
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2012
This is a simple and delish recipe for all occasions! Read More
Helpful
(1)
