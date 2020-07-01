Warm Mexican Corn Dip

1 of 29

Rating: 4 stars really tasty! I only give it 4 stars because I modified it a bit. I used frozen mexican corn with blackbeans and added a little chili seasoning. It was aweswome! I did have to heat it longer and hotter than the recipe called for but it all came together in the end. a definite keeper! Helpful (33)

Rating: 3 stars This dip is quite good but the fat count is just off the charts...2 sticks of butter! Yikes! Here's what I do: I used just 1/2 stick of butter (unsalted ) and I also use the lower fat cream cheese (Neufchatel.) I also put the canned tomatoes into the food processor and pulse it a bit to chop up the tomatoes and give more consistency to the tomatoes when they are in the dip. I use frozen corn as other do. I just zap it in the micro for about a minute or two. If you can't find white corn yellow frozen corn works fine. Helpful (25)

Rating: 4 stars Made on the stovetop because I didn't have an hour to wait for it to cook in the slow cooker. This is good but would be better with some spice added to it like sliced pickled jalapenos. I added some onion to it and topped it with sliced jalapenos. Great dip I used it as a side dish for nachos and tacos. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars This dip was a" big hit" at my church's World Day of Prayer luncheon!!!! I really like it too!! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars looks aweful but is sooo good Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This was great. I served it at a BBQ and the crock was completely clean by the end of the night. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Very tasty! I used half the butter and added a few dashes of cayenne as we thought it needed more heat. Next time I will drain the Rotel as it is a bit runny. We really liked the texture the corn added. Not what you usually find in a dip. Will for sure make again and again! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Loved it with my changes. I've made this LOTS of times and always get asked for my recipe. First of all I completely eliminate the butter. You don't need it! Partially drain the rotel use just regular corn (usually use bag of frozen just because that's what I have on hand) and MOST IMPORTANT - add chopped pickled jalapeños. Usually at least a half of a cup but easy to make hotter or milder. Delicious!!! Helpful (2)