Chocolate Meringue Cookies

This was my first attempt of making anything with meringue. SOME TIPS: When dividing the egg yolks and egg whites, separate them while the eggs are still cold, then leave alone & allow them to reach around room temperature before beginning to mix. If you get the least tiniest amount of egg yolk into the egg whites, ditch the egg whites and start all over! Also, it works better if you use a metal or glass bowl when mixing egg whites. Make sure all utensils and the bowl is free of any water, dampness, and squeaky clean! Otherwise, you will spend 20 minutes trying to get the egg whites to peak - and you may come close, but they won't peak without curling over! For more tips, google how to beat egg whites and you will get some good tips. So, I had issues and ended up using wilton's meringue powder, which worked very well. Also, VERY slowly add the sugar - not too fast or you will have to start ALL over again! Add a little more cocoa powder for a more chocolate flavor. Make sure the pans are thoroughly greased. Bake until tops are stiff. There should be no browness on the bottom of the cookies, and the cookies should easily lift off the cookie sheets. Be careful converting the cookies from the cookie sheet to the container (or the wire rack), they can crack easily. I am not a big fan of meringue cookies, but these are pretty good! Oh, and the recipe made about 2 1/2 dozen cookies.