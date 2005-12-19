Chocolate Meringue Cookies

This is a meringue cookie with a double chocolate taste. Store these in an air tight container.

Recipe by Madonna

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Combine egg whites, cream of tartar, and vanilla. Beat until the whites form soft peaks. Slowly add sugar; beat until stiff peaks form, and mixture becomes glossy. Fold in cocoa and chocolate chips.

  • Drop mixture by teaspoonfuls on to a greased cookie sheet. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
47 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 9.6g; fat 1g; sodium 9.7mg. Full Nutrition
