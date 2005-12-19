Chocolate Meringue Cookies
This is a meringue cookie with a double chocolate taste. Store these in an air tight container.
I made one batch of these and they were flat as pancakes but that was totally my fault. They tasted good so I read a little tutorial on whipping egg whites and made a second batch that came out great. The first time I used cold egg whites, wasn't that careful about separating and started on high speed which I know now is all wrong. Thanks for a great recipe and a good learning experience.Read More
After I'd read others' reviews, I used 2 Tbsp cocoa and only 1/2 cup sugar in my cookies; choc chips were omitted. Just the right sweetness and chocolatey-ness for me. On top of that, I didn't follow the instructions verbatim. I adapted instructions from other meringue cookie recipes to suit this recipe instead. First, beat in cream of tartar and vanilla when the egg whites become foamy; continue whipping till soft peaks form. When soft peaks form, gradually beat in sugar (a little at a time) to egg whites till they form stiff peaks and look glossy. I folded in cocoa lastly--don't overfold the mixture. Since this was my first attempt at making meringue, I was slightly worried. I wondered whether combining vanilla and cream of tartar with egg whites first will actually prevent the the egg whites from "growing" in volume. Separate the egg whites from the yolks right after the eggs are out of refrigerator. Then, wait to start baking when the egg whites get to room temperature. Also, make sure you use only grease-free metal or glass mixing bowl and beeaters for whipping egg whites. Finally, these cookies took longer to get done (for me), about 35~40 minutes; they're done when the tops of the cookies are kind of hard. I got about 36~40 of them with a teaspoonfuls for each. Overall, this is a wonderful choc meringue drop recipe--definitely a keeper! The best part is they're lower in calories than other cookies!
This is good! I used splenda instead of sugar, omitted the chocolate chips and I have a treat that is good for diabetics and lowcarb! All Atkins dieters should try this!
I doubled the cocoa in this recipe and it came out fine. I also substituted chopped pecans for the chocolate chips. Make sure they are completely cool before storing in an airtight container. The slightest bit of dampness will turn these to chocolate marshmallows. Delicious right out of the oven!
Great recipe. These turned out wonderfully and were very quick and easy. I did make a few changes to suit my personal taste. I also read the article concerning making meringue. I used only 1/2 cup of sugar and increased chocolate chips to 1/2. I baked them at 275 because my oven tends to run hot. I did have to "assist" the cookies off the cookie sheet. I expected this due to the sticky nature of meringue and found that it was no problem, but may try parchment paper next time.
MMMMMMMM!!!!! I'm not usually a meringue fan, but these are awesome!! Easy to!! I didn't change a thing. For those having trouble with the egg whites, maybe you're just not beating them long enough. It takes at least five minutes. I baked for the full 30 minutes. A must try. Thanks.
freakin' amazing!!! these babies whipped up in a jiffy are are sooooo yummy :) i added a tich more cocoa, and i didnt fold it in all too well for a marbled look, and i just left them peaked any which way, not like the pretty ones in the picture, but all wild and pointy like. crazy lookin' yummy bites! they're crunchy and chewy :) oh and i used mini mini choc chops. i think i'll try coconut bits next time.
These were awesome. I think they'd be just as good without the chocolate chips. I had to look up how to get your egg whites whipped into perfect peaks: Make sure your eggs are room temp and add a pinch of salt to the whites before beating. Start off mixing them at medium low speed and then halfway through add the cream of tartar. Next, increase the speed and mix to stiff peaks. Careful not to over mix or it will destabilize.
my daughter calls these air cookies. We buy them in plastic tubs in the deli section of the grocery store. These are so much better!!! They melt in your mouth . They are very easy to make and pretty healthy too compared to most cookies our family eats. Thanks Madonna!!
This was my first attempt of making anything with meringue. SOME TIPS: When dividing the egg yolks and egg whites, separate them while the eggs are still cold, then leave alone & allow them to reach around room temperature before beginning to mix. If you get the least tiniest amount of egg yolk into the egg whites, ditch the egg whites and start all over! Also, it works better if you use a metal or glass bowl when mixing egg whites. Make sure all utensils and the bowl is free of any water, dampness, and squeaky clean! Otherwise, you will spend 20 minutes trying to get the egg whites to peak - and you may come close, but they won't peak without curling over! For more tips, google how to beat egg whites and you will get some good tips. So, I had issues and ended up using wilton's meringue powder, which worked very well. Also, VERY slowly add the sugar - not too fast or you will have to start ALL over again! Add a little more cocoa powder for a more chocolate flavor. Make sure the pans are thoroughly greased. Bake until tops are stiff. There should be no browness on the bottom of the cookies, and the cookies should easily lift off the cookie sheets. Be careful converting the cookies from the cookie sheet to the container (or the wire rack), they can crack easily. I am not a big fan of meringue cookies, but these are pretty good! Oh, and the recipe made about 2 1/2 dozen cookies.
Yum! These were really great meringues. Crispy outside with a chewy center.
These cookies were excellent and, if you are on Weight Watchers, a very low-point, satisfying treat. Meringue recipes that I've made in the past called for drying the cookies in the oven overnight. This one doesn't and they're wonderful.
Sorry, but I must give this one only 2 stars. There are too many tips/steps missing. I am so glad I read the other reviews before I started to make these. I did the overnight method. I pre-heated the oven to 350F, put the cookies in, turned the oven off after 1-2 minutes and left them in overnight. So easy.
Fantastic!!! I made 12 servings and my girlfriend and I couldn't help ourselves....All Gone!!! Changes: 2 tbsp Hershey's cocoa powder 1/4 c. Andes baking chips I'd describe the taste akin to eating a campfire s'more with the crisp outside giving way to soft fluffiness inside. The texture was like eating cotton candy in the way it melted on your tongue which was surprising when considering the way they look from the outside. Would like to know recommendations on how to get uniformity to each 'drop' for future bakings because the abstract shapes I got are not the most presentable.
This recipe was great! Like the others, I made some changes. I used only 1/3 cups of sugar and two tablespoons of cocoa powder. I also omitted the chocolate chips since it sounds sweet enough without them. I didn't have any cream of tartar so I substituted with 1/4 tsp. of lemon juice. It worked perfectly fine. I recommend anyone who hasn't really made meringue or whipped eggs before: separate eggs when they're cold (it's easier), let them come to room temperature (around at least 30 mins, possibly more), and avoid using plastic bowls. Add the sugar slowly, too. It can take around 5min for the eggs, so be patient! The baking time took at least an hour for me too, but I suppose it's dependent on every one's oven. I found that it's easier when you make smaller cookies, the larger ones I made take a little longer to bake (smaller cookies - around an hour).
Great cookie and very unique!! I made about 8 batches of these cookies for a cookie exchange and by the eighth batch i think i got them exactly right!! Definitely whip the meringue to STIFF peak stage (but not too dry). If the meringue is not stiff enough it will flatten out and won't hold its shape. Also, GREASE the cookie sheets really well and take them off immediately! Thanks for posting! Merry Christmas!!
This was my fourth of fifth time making meringue and I usually use a different recipe, the one for Authentic French Merigues on this site. That recipe has always made my meringues perfect-airy, sweet, and pretty. These are, in my opinion, not sweet enough, not chocolatey enough, and i don't know what caused this (I followed the recipe exactly) but the center is sort of chewy. Never using this recipe again.
Made and brought these to an afternoon party. Everyone loved them!! I did separate the egg yolks and whites and allowed the whites to get to room temperature. I started beating them on low first to a foamy consistency then added the cream of tartar and vanilla and beat together until soft peaks form. Then gradually add the sugar and beat until stiff peaks form. I was careful when folding in the cocoa and chocolate chips. I made them a little bigger so mine took about 40 minutes to bake. I used parchment paper lining the cookie sheet. Will make these again.
Great chocolate taste although I prefer them with 2 T cocoa powder. I've made these several times and I find that they work best when you whip the whites until very glossy and almost hard. The cocoa powder will be tough to fold in, but you can do it with the mixer on the lowest speed. Also, if you prefer a crisper cookie (which I do), bake for about an hr at 250 and then turn the oven off and leave until they are cool.
I think these are one of those "stupid simple" recipes. I did not add the chocolate chips but did increase the cooca (Hershey's Dark) by 1/2 Tablespoon. I piped these out to look like kisses and baked for 20 minutes only and let cool. Once cool they melted in my mouth. I had only made these because I had some egg whites I had to use but these are going in my "cookie" gift boxes. I used my KitchenAid mixer and beat the egg whites until they were "dry" and folded in the cocoa.....easy, BUT you have to make sure you beat the egg whites really good. THANK YOU FOR SHARING....yum!
Easy, tasty, low-cal snack. Per other reviews, I used room-temperature egg whites, upped the cocoa powder to 2 TBSP and used only 1/2 cup sugar. I omitted the chocolate chips simply because I had none on hand. I made mine larger (~1 TBSP per each) and they required about 15 minutes extra cook time to reach the desired dry, crispy texture. Such a treat!
These cookies remind me of when I was little. When my mother ever used egg yolks in a recipe she'd save the egg whites and we'd make these. We called them Forgotten Cookies though, and did not put cocoa in them (both ways are good!). I followed this recipe but changed the baking to how I remembered us making Forgotten Cookies: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and when you put the cookies in, turn the oven off and "forget" about them for at least 4 to 6 hours, or overnight. Yes, you have to wait longer, but they cook perfectly! I snuck one out of the oven after 3 hours and they were still yummy. :)
I will not use this recipe again. I made the peppermint meringues (Kathy Brandt's recipe) just last week with great success. I worried about the differences between the two recipes, especially the temperature and cooking time, but went ahead and made two double batches. The peppermint meringues just turned out so fabulous and I was really looking forward to these. These turned out brittle at the top and chewy at the bottom. Very few could stand up to even a very light touch without crumbling. The crumbled scraps did taste good, but I can't exactly put them on a plate and serve them like that. It seems the tops cooked and the rest fell to the bottom leaving an air pocket. The bottoms of the cookies were like chewy marshmallow. With the second batch, I tried leaving them in the oven longer as in the peppermint meringue recipe, but it didn't help a bit. I see many people have given this recipe good reviews, so perhaps it is something I did wrong, but I doubt it. The weather was not humid when I made them, I know how to beat egg whites properly, I followed the recipe to the letter. I simply won't use this recipe again.
I thought these were great as is....But..I did add some mint instead of vanilla and a little extra cocoa and they came out perfect. I would make these again - super easy and fast.
Great recipe and very easy! My family loves these little treats. Just wish I had double ovens so I could make more at one time.
This is the second time that I have made meringues and would have added another tblsp of chocolate cocoa powder. Lovin' the few calories and the great taste.
Excellent. Used a smidge more tartar since had fresh eggs from my chicks (won't get stiff w/out tartar), 2 TBSP cocoa, 1c sugar, etc. Didn't need to beat for 5 minutes but beat till stiff. Cooked on parchment paper but still stuck---maybe wait till cool to try and take off next time. yummy!
Hi everyone, a lot of you complain that your meringues fell flat, so I want to explain why it might have happened. Water/humidity is meringues worst nightmare. The water makes them fall flat and be gooey and crumbly like a marshmallow. The best weather for making them is a mild to cool day with limited humidity. I personally will never make meringues in the summer. I loved these and they turned out amazing!!!!
Eating Heaven
These turned out fabulous. I only used 1/2 cup sugar as per some previous reviews. I also didn't used the cocoa powder, as we just wanted chocolate chip meringues. I baked these at 250 for 1 hour and then turned off the oven and left them for about another hour. They are crunchy on the outside, just a little chewy on the inside with that little hint of chocolate. And the best part - they're low in fat and calories!
These were delicious. Everytime I make them they turn out different, but I think it depends on the weather, believe it or not. I've gotten many requests for the recipe. Thanks!
These cookies are great! I have made them several times now and they always turn out perfectly. I don't change anything about the recipe, either. I think they are fantastic just the way they are and so far so does everyone who's tasted them among my family and friends. Thank you so much for posting them!
Didn't turn out as hoped, but instead came out of the oven flat. I'm very disappointed in this recipe.
Great recipe! Cook for the ENTIRE 30 mins--mine were nowhere near done after just 25. I baked them again for another 5-7 mins, but the oven (and cookies) had cooled completely. They still turned out well, though. I used a pinch of ovaltine b/c I didn't have cocoa powder, and they taste fantastic!
I made these because I thought it was the same as an old recipe I used to make all the time but have since lost. Unfortunately, I found it isn't at all the same. The ingredients seem similar, but the end result is horrible. The cookies have a burnt sugar flavor, but besides that not much flavor at all. Additionally, the texture is terrible. I love merigue cookies, but these are chewey and hard and stick to your teeth something terrible. I'll go back to searching cookbooks for the old one I used to use.
Excellent cookies! My first attempt at a meringue like cookie. Everyone loved them. Highly recommended. I did use a mixer so it was easier to get the consistency right.
Easy to make and delicious. I can see how it would be so easy to modify the recipe for a different taste.
I made these last night. Very tasty and very easy to make. I followed a couple of other suggestions, backed the sugar down to 1/2 cup and doubled the cocoa. I think I might back the sugar down a little more and use the original 1 TLBS of cocoa, next time. My husband LOVED them, they were like little chocolate clouds!!!
A quick tip to get those egg whites stiff: put your mixing bowl and mixer attachment in the refrigerator or freezer prior to beating the egg whites. Take your eggs straight from the fridge; this is one time when you don't want all your ingredients to be room temperature. I've made this recipe several times, as posted, and it always turns out great. I like to use mini chocolate chips, as they seem to float inside the cookies. Yummy!
These were yummy! I modified based on the suggestions of another reviewer. I reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup, boubled the cocoa (I used Frys), and upped the chips to 1/2 cup. I added the cream of tartar and vanilla to the foamy eggy whites, and once I had soft peaks, I started slowly adding the sugar to a running mixer. I was worried when I lost some volume while folding in the cocoa and chips, but they still turned out great. I've been looking for a way to use up egg whites when I need a lot of yolks for home made ice cream. Most ice cream recipes call for 8 yolks, so next time, I will try doubling this recipe to use up 6/8 egg whites.
These were fun to make and fun to eat. Had I made them with the amount of sugar called for, though, I would've given them 2 stars due to over-sweetness. Instead I used just 1/3 cup of sugar, and along with the chocolate chips, they were plenty sweet enough. Also, like others, I baked them for about 1 hour at 250 deg. I lined a cookie sheet with parchment paper (ungreased), and after a few minutes of cooling, they popped right off the parchment. So, this is a great recipe (halving the sugar, though!). Next time I'll leave out the cocoa, use almond extract and throw in some sliced toasted almonds and a little unsweetened coconut along with the choc chips.
i just made these, they're delicious! this was my first adventure with a meringue of any kind. they are easy and very yummy. im watching what i eat and these make a great treat that isnt full of fat. as soon as this batch is gone i'll be making some more to share!
I followed recipe exactly, but as soon as I added the sugar, I lost my stiff peaks. I kept adding pinches of cream of tartar and mixed a long time, but it was just glossy and smooth. That didn't matter though, because the cookies came out wonderfully light, crispy and tasty! I lined the cookie sheet with ungreased foil and after cooling, they came right off. My husband loves them and wants me to try a vanilla version.
These cookies were great. I took the advice of others and doubled the cocoa and added 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips. Crispy outside and soft inside.
These are good but peppermint is my favorite
Delicous Cookies. Kids and husband loved them. Very easy to make. I chopped my chocolate chips up into small peices first before adding them. This made the cookie alittle crunchier. I also put the batter into my cookie decorator and piped them out onto the parchment paper with the star tip. Then I placed one chocolate chip in the center. After all done I sprinkled them with powdered sugar and cocoa.
Although I like meringue cookies, these just didn't work for me. They required a lot longer than 30 minutes to become crisp throughout, and some of them burned a bit on the bottom. (It wasn't humid out, either). I didn't think the chocolate flavor was strong enough, either. I would not even play with the recipe to improve it, I'd just look elsewhere if I decided to make something similar again.
Let the egg whites come to room temperature and lowered the sugar down to 1/2 c. These were great!
FANTASTIC! I do Weight Watchers, and have been on program for two years now, and whenever I crave something sweet, I would usually go out and spend about $5 on a box of Miss Meringues cookies. I found this recipe and I haven't bought a box since. They are so wonderfully chocolatey and even without the additional chocolate chips (which I omitted the first time I made them and included the second time), they are still wonderful. The best part is that I can control what goes into them to make them sugar-free (by substituting Splenda), and I can have enough to satisfy myself for very few points. Thank you very much for sharing this great recipe!
They're pretty hard to make, especially for beginners. I've wasted many an eggs trying to make them. But, if you can make them, they're a unique and delicious cookie.
I too have enjoyed store bought chocolate meringues, but found this one even more scrumptious. Cookies need to be cooked at least the full 30 minutes, and even at that, mine were still a little gooey in the middle. Using cooking spray, the meringues tended to
Very yummy! Thanks to all the reviewers with the great tips on beating the egg whites. I used my stand mixer and it was very quick and easy. I got closer to 30 cookies, and some of them were bigger than a teaspoon size.
Amazing. The egg white/sugar mixture must immediately cook when you place the cookies in the oven because my batch was crispy on the outside and gooey from the chocolate chips on the inside. Awesome!
I just ate up 10 of these... lol.... I added 1/2 T more of cocoa, didn't add the chocolate chips, and used 1/3 cup of Splenda BFB.. they were just perfect... next time i'll try with regular Splenda, since, apparently, i'll be eating too many of these ^_^
Easy!!! These cookies are excellent and very easy to make. Next time I will make with splenda and walnuts instead of chips for an atkins treat. But, for the children, this one is excellent...
Very easy and delicious recipe. Made it for the first time and it came out perfect!
Great recipe ! I had to extend the baking time by 10 min, but other than that, my cookies turned out wonderfully ! We don't normally like meringues !
These are wonderfully light and have a nice soft, not sticky chewy, center. Definately have to store in air tight container. I tried to bring some to work and just plastic wrapped a plate. They were a mess. Still tasted good though. :-)
i only gave this recipe 4 stars because the cooking temp and time were all off for me. i don't know if i made them too big, or what, but i ended up changing it to 250 for about 60 min. they came out way better. the only thng is if you decide to double the recipe, make sure you can fit them all in the oven at once. the ones that i let sit out waiting for the others to get done, became really sticky, and i couldn't get them off the foil. maybe parchment would work beter, but i didn't have any. anyway, i made half of them vanilla, and half chocolate. i left out the chocolate chips. these cookies are a hit!
WOW! After falling upon this recipe I was happy to see I had all the ingredients and made a batch right away. They were light and fluffy and chewy and sweet and chocolaty!!! Double MMMMMMMM! I followed the recipe exactly except used mini M&M's instead of chocolate chips. Those that gave a low rating, maybe something was just not right but not because of the recipe! AWESOME!
These turned out great. I had used yolks only to make a cake, and started looking around for a good meringue cookie so that I wouldn't waste the whites. I let the whites sit at room temp for a while before starting. I let the mixer do the work at medium until I got soft peaks, and proceeded as written. I used a small disher to drop onto the cookie sheet - definitely more than a teaspoonful! :-) Baked for 30 minutes and got dry, crisp outsides with just a little chewiness in the center. Very good!
Fantastic cookies. They melt in your mouth! They are so light and airy. I brought these into work and everyone raved over them. Very healthy yet delicious! Thanks for the great recipe!!
I like the cocoa added. I make meringue chocolate cookies once in awhile.....usually let the in the oven overnight after 10 minutes and I don't make them when there is a low pressure weather front....egg whites don't seem to make peaks well during these days.
I thought that these were great!!
I use gluten free organic ingredients! My family loves these cookies. We bring them to family gatherings and they quickly disappear. I remember calling them "pink cookies" as a child. Don't tell grandma, but these are even better with the cocoa powder. I use slightly less sugar and sometimes add chopped pecans.
nice and easy, even though i had to hand beat the eggs (whew!). the second batch, i added coconut and only put a chip on top. Next time, i'll reduce the sugar because the coconut made it a little too sweet. thanks for the recipe! thanks for the earlier tip about using foil. the meringues were easy to peel off, and the clean up was minimal!
super wonderful airy delights. used almost double the cocoa and a touch of cinnamon as suggested by someone else here. these are great!
Just made the cookies and they are yummy. I used dark chocolate chips to lessen the sweetness. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
This recipe is absolutely amazing!! The only thing that I changed was the amount of chocolate chips I added. You don't want the chocolate chips to rule over the entire cookie so I added a single milk chocolate chip to each little cookie morsel.
Other than the fact that I over beat my egg whites and basically turned them into frothy soup, these are very good! My husband has dubbed them 'the cotton candy of cookies'. I did put in a little extra cocoa, based on the recommendation of others, and I used mini chocolate chips. In spite of the cookies being generally pretty flat, they are very tasty and quite addictive. I will try this again!
This was my first time trying a meringue I followed aa few of the other suggestions only using half a cup of sugar and adding an extra tablespoon of cocoa powder. They were a hit with my children with just enought sweetness and chocolate.
Excellent. These are very tasty with just a touch of chocolate and little sugar. Keep getting rquests for these.
These are exactly as described...super light and completely guilt free. I too doubled the cocoa and only used 1/2 cup of sugar which was perfect. This was my first attempt at meringue and it turned out beauifully! Thanx for the great recipe
These cookies were great. We made our first batch using teaspoons to form the cookies. The second batch we used a pastry bag to shape the cookies. It was easier and the results were quite presentable. The kids made the second batch with the pastry bags and they looked neater than mine. It was easy and fun to do as a group.
Watch really close my first batch in the oven came out hard..
Wow! A really easy, fast and elegant cookie. I was making Aracely's Flan and needed something to do with the 10 extra egg whites. I saved them in small ramikins of 3 eggs each and made 3 batches of these cookies: some for a New Year's party and another couple of batches later in the week. I cooked these according to the instructions at sea level and they were a bit chewy in the center. I tore them open instead of biting them and they did seem cooked-- just an odd texture. Biting them squished them in a way that made them look kind of raw. If you want it crunchier then listen to the instructions in the other reviews. Thanks so much for this recipe!
These cookies are amazing, I make these in big batches and everyone loves them. I like spooning them on freestyle and they look really cool once their baked.
These are amazing! I expected the kind you buy in the store - no a chocolate filling was so yum. I started tasting when they were warm and had to force myself to stop! I didn't realize till to late - I mixed the sugar & cocoa together then saw they ere supposed to be separate. They didn't beat up as high peak but they were great anyway.
These are really GOOD! I made them according to the directions and they came out great. My 12 year old said they tasted alot like chocolate chip cookies. These are fast and easy to make. Whisk beaters on my electric hand mixer made whipping the eggs go faster. For those who had trouble, make sure your bowl and beaters are very clean with no residue. I'm making these for Christmas for sure. Great recipe.
Wonderful! I added about a 1/8 tsp peppermint extract to make these mint chocolate chip meringues. The were even better with the peppermint extract!
YUMMY, these were really good. I added coconut to mine.
Very sweet and very chocolatey. Don't make these if you don't have a very sweet tooth. For chocolate lovers and meringue lovers these are great, I will make sure to keep them much smaller next time I make them.
I too made these with Splenda. I used almost 2/3 of a cup and placed one chocolate chip on top of each cookie. I was afraid that mixing the chips in would deflate these delicious morsels. They baked to perfect crispness in 30 minutes and by using the parchment paper they didn't stick. In fact they almost slid off the paper when I took the pan out of the oven.
A simple, basic recipe that turned out only OK. These didn't bake well at such a high temperature and quick baking time (for meringues). Also, the vanilla was too overpowering. Will not be making these again without a few changes.
Great chocolate taste. Really good when they are warm from the oven.
So good and very easy. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
These are just what I was looking for. I had these cookies as a kid and was excited to find a recipe. I used the same suggestions as the folks below and they turned out great. I piped them out of a baggie and made them more of a bite size cookie. Perfect for snacking!
These cookies are DELISH and delectable! I love any dessert with meringue incorporated, so this was kind of like the holy grail or maybe manna from heaven. Thanks!
I followed the recipe and found it to be an unapologetic sugar bomb. This was much too sweet for me. If I make it again, I'll cut the sugar and cocoa in half.
I really love these. I didn't get fancy or anything and I still really loved them. I did put them in the oven at 250 degrees for an hour as others suggested, and some were still chewy, but I really like them that way. I doubled the recipe and also doubled the cocoa. Yum!
These were so easy and tasty! So much better than store bought! I was out of chocolate chips so I used peanut butter chips!
Awesome cookies! I added a little bit of cinnamon, YUM!
Awesome recipe!! However, I didn't use cocoa powder, but I added 1/4 cup of shredded coconut instead. Came out a little chewy but that's how I like them... Will definitely use this recipe again thanks!
wonderful!
These are super easy to make, but you have to make sure that you either spray the cookie sheet well or use parchment paper. They taste great and are guilt-free.
I have been making these cookies from this recipe for several years now. Whenever I ask the kids (grown up ones inhcluded) what they want me to bake this is what they ask for. Deep dark and delicious double chocolate and a flawless recipe. Thanks.
I doubled the cocoa because I am a major chocolate lover and used mini chocolate chips mixed in. I loved these light, airy, crisp cookies. I did beat my egg whites when they were room temp which helps them the best meringue.
I was nervous about making these...meringue just seemed so fussy...but they're easy, really! I was so impressed with myself! I even goofed the first time and used too much sugar (3/4 cup). I used 3 oz. bittersweet baking chunks instead of the chips and processed the sugar in the food processor to make it "superfine". I took the advice of others and baked at 250. They went 50 minutes before I had to leave the house, so I turned off the oven then and let them sit in the cooling oven. I think that they're much more forgiving than you might think.
Delicious!!! I didn't have any cream of tartar so I substituted 1/2 tsp of baking powder and it worked great! I also held back just a little on the chocolate chips. I medically have to be on a low fat diet and these cookies are wonderful for that chocolate craving! Easy to make and my husband, kids, and even the neighbors loved them!
