Coffee Bars
Cut into large or small bars.
Very, very good!! Nice flavors and the frosting is yum! the coffee gives a texture that is devineRead More
These turned out delicious! Butter is not necessary if you want. I substitued 1 tbs oil, 1/4 cup greek yogurt, and 1 tbs half and half. I also used an extra 1/4 tsp of cardamom. I ended up with too much liquid, so i used this to make the frosting by mixing what was left in the bowl with powdered sugar. This i drizzled on the bars as soon as they came out of the oven. delicious!!
instead of coffee and cardamom I used penzeys baking spice and king Arthurs espresso powder. added vanilla and also a bit of almond extract to batter, plus coconut flakes and cashews. baked in 9x9 pan. Batter just a bit heavy on coffee flavor, could also add oatmeal. these will be great under vanilla ice cream !
I loved these, and they were fairly simple to make. I forgot to add the almonds to the batter, so instead, I roasted sliced almonds and sprinkled them on top of the frosting. Also, I had to bake them far longer than 18-20 minutes. It was almost 29 minutes before they were baked through, and I don't normally have trouble with my oven, so I think the recipe may be off. I used a glass pan, so I don't know if that made any difference? I plan to add these to my Holiday Cookie Tray.
