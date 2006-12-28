Coffee Bars

3.8
6 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Cut into large or small bars.

Recipe by Rosina

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
2 - 3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine flour, baking powder, cardamom, and salt; set these dry ingredients aside.

    Advertisement

  • Combine milk and instant coffee in saucepan, and heat at a medium low setting. Stir until coffee dissolves, and remove from the heat.

  • In a large bowl, cream the butter or margarine with the white sugar and 1 cup confectioners' sugar. Beat in the egg, and then beat in the coffee mixture. Gradually blend in the mixture of dry ingredients, and fold in the almonds.

  • Spread dough evenly in a 9 x 13 inch baking pan. Bake for 18-20 minutes at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack.

  • To Make Frosting: Put 1 cup of the confectioners' sugar in a mixing bowl. Beat in the evaporated milk and vanilla extract. Gradually beat in remaining 2 cups of confectioners' sugar. Continue beating until of desired consistency. If consistency is too thick, add a little more milk; if it is too thin, add more powdered sugar.

  • Frost the bars with the icing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
127 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 9.5mg; sodium 44.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022