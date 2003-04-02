Sugar Cookies IX
Drop cookie style sugar cookies, perfect for impatient bakers!
Drop cookie style sugar cookies, perfect for impatient bakers!
These cookies are FABULOUS! We didn't notice an oily taste at all. They are quick and easy, and turn out delightfully chewy. The brown sugar gives them a very nice flavor. Twelve minutes in the oven was not enough for ours, though -- they needed 18-20. We kept checking them and took them out just when the edges started to be very light brown. The recipe turns out a nice big batch. Oh, and you don't have to bother to flatten them on the cookie sheet -- you can just drop them on in globs and they'll spread themselves out to just the right thickness. We'll be making these again and again!Read More
I found these cookies to be pretty good, but not the best ever. They are really quick and easy to make. However, I found 300F too low temperature and raised it to 350F for 12 minutes. I also rolled the dough into balls and then pressed them down slightly with the bottom of a greased glass to get nice round, evenly shaped cookies.Read More
These cookies are FABULOUS! We didn't notice an oily taste at all. They are quick and easy, and turn out delightfully chewy. The brown sugar gives them a very nice flavor. Twelve minutes in the oven was not enough for ours, though -- they needed 18-20. We kept checking them and took them out just when the edges started to be very light brown. The recipe turns out a nice big batch. Oh, and you don't have to bother to flatten them on the cookie sheet -- you can just drop them on in globs and they'll spread themselves out to just the right thickness. We'll be making these again and again!
This recipe is so perfect. I was looking for a simple recipe for cookies that called for ingredients that I always have on hand. I have added ground hazlenuts in one batch, ground walnuts and maple flavoring in another (used 1tbsp maple and 1tbsp vanilla), added the zest of one whole orange and a little of the juice in the last batch (use less butter), and today I am doing one batch with oatmeal added, another with cocoa powder to make chocolate cookies, and another with spices and maple flavoring instead of vanilla (I ran out of vanilla). This is perfect to play with and make your own. THANKS ROBIN!!!
I found these cookies to be pretty good, but not the best ever. They are really quick and easy to make. However, I found 300F too low temperature and raised it to 350F for 12 minutes. I also rolled the dough into balls and then pressed them down slightly with the bottom of a greased glass to get nice round, evenly shaped cookies.
I had to join allrecipes to post this comment. I absolutely love these cookies. I did have to tinker with the time and temperature a bit, but I think thats because my oven insulation was pulled off by my son. I find that the dough is very easy to work with. No need to refrigerate just so I can form the cookies. The recipe is just as described in the subtitle. I am definitely an impatient baker! You can enjoy your cookies soon after throwing the ingredients together. Also, the dough doesn't stick to my hands and I've made them in warm and cold weather. Thanks alot. Definitely a keeper!
I do not have the patience to make sugar cookies that you have to roll out and cut out. This recipe was not only easy, but the cookies came out great. I rolled the dough into small balls and then rolled them in colored sprinkles. They flattened out to a perfect cookie. Nice and soft, not hard as a rock. I did cook them at 300 degrees for about 12 minutes. PERFECT.
This is a quick cookie recipe with simple ingredients that tastes as good as more complicated cookie recipes. These can be baked as drop cookies and we then decorated them for Christmas! After my daughter informed me (the day before it was due) that she was to bring Christmas cookies to school for class credit, I quickly found this recipe online! We had the ingredients we needed, she got a quick baking lesson and the cookies were delicious! It was hard to resist eating them ourselves (after sampling the batch) and at school the kids polished them off in seconds!
I love this recipe! I used it as the "crust" for a fruit pizza and it worked great!
Simple, quick and easy. I followed the instructions exactly (except used Turbino sugar - no white on hand) and it was too too easy. Then to half the dough and blended in a half-cup of peanut butter and they turned out nicely as well. Thanks so much!!!
Delcious, soft, lucious sugar cookies - a super easy recipe should not taste so heavenly! As far as sugar cookies go, these are top knotch.
These cookies are excellent. It's a simple, easy recipe, that is not at all labor intensive. The brown sugar makes the cookies taste a bit like chocolate chip cookies minus the chocolate chips, which is something I love. I think next time I make them I will add walnuts. They are a very soft, chewy cookie, not a crisp cookie. Very good and I will be making these again!!
This is as quick and easy as it gets, and the cookies are delicious without changing a thing. Just make sure you don't do what I did -- make them too big and put them too close to each other on the cookie sheet -- mine flattened out and sorta morphed into one big slab. (Still tasted yummy though!)Thanks for a great and EASY recipe, using just a few ingredients you almost always have in the house.
I thought these cookies were delicious! The brown sugar makes all the difference, I think, in how sweet these are. They're perfectly soft and chewy, I loved them.
I needed basic sugar cookie so that my kids and i could decorate. I did roll and add flour to shape, it was still delicious.
these were so easy and so good.. they were crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside.. i will use this recipe for ever!
I didn't change anything except I cut the recipe in half (didn't have enough butter) and half of the flour I used was wheat flour. OMG, these are some of the best tasting cookies I've ever had, seriously :D
These were terrific. I used unsalted margarine instead of butter. After mixing the wet ingredients with a hand blender, I had to knead in the flour/dry ingredients with my hands because the mixture was just too thick for a spoon. I rolled them into balls and baked at 350. Took a little longer than 12 minutes, but I did make large-ish balls of dough on the trays. These cookies are absolutely excellent. They are soft when they first come out of the oven but quickly become hard and crunchy.
Easily the best sugar cookies I have ever made. This is the family standard recipe now.
this cookies were very good for something so quick. my boyfriend loved them and he is a cookie monster. I also cooked it at 350 degrees and put a dash of cinnamon and nutmeg. thanx for the recipe!
This recipe is sooo gooood. It is very fast to make which makes it so much easier to get them strait in your mouth. If you have a sweet tooth sprinkle some more sugar on the top before baking and mmmmm a wonderful sweet suprise!
These are by far the best cookies I have ever tasted. My whole family loves the icing on cookies, but they ate the cookies without icng and loved. I can't even find a cookie with icing on it.
Great recipe! i tweaked the ingredients a bit, but everyone raved... thank you!!!
Great! Easy!
I tried the different variations and times and they just di not work! Won't make again.
These were the easiest sugar cookies that I've ever made!
These cookies are incredible! Light, chewy, and the perfect sweetness. You do need a longer baking time, however. My batch came out perfect at about 15-16 min. What a great recipe!!
I also cooked them at 350 for 10 - 12 min and they came out perfect. I also rolled them into balls and then in sugar before baking, added nice texture to the outside. Yum!
These are a good recipe. Watch when you're baking, they go flat and run into each other, but the flavor is great. I baked them at 350 for 11 minutes and had them a perfect golden brown when I pulled them out.
Very easy to make and delicious! I set the temperature to 350 and they came out perfect after 12 minutes.
Awsome cookies. I rolled them into ball before baking and they came out great.
Too much trouble! I increased the temp to 350 like other reviewers suggested and they still took forever to bake. The center still ended up doughy and the edges were too hard, and the taste wasn't goos enough to compensate. Sorry, I've got better cookie recipes and won't make these again.
I have tried many other drop sugar cookies and always come back to this one! It is the perfect combination of crisp edges and chewy middle. Great by themselves or frosted.
I haven't tried the finished product yet, but the cookie dough itself is some of the best I've ever tasted!!
A very good, soft sugar cookie...my 3 year old added sprinkles on top before we baked them, and they turned out great! Like others, I increased the oven temperature to 350 degrees and baked for 12 minutes. Will make again!
Wonderful sugar cookie recipe; comes great with the Royal Icing I recipe. Really simple to make...no need to roll & cut out. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
These are great! I made an adjustment based on my own tastes: I replaced half of one tablespoon vanilla extract with half a tablespoon almond flavoring. Yummers!
Okay cookies. Pleasant taste. Not the best sugar cookie I've found.
I absolutely loved this cookie! Some say these cookies weren't sweet enough or din't have any taste, I can't imagine them being any sweeter, thought they were perfect. I did use about 1/4 c. less butter, because that's all I had, no problem. Would probably cut butter again next time I make them!
This is a very good recipe. I halved it, added 1/8 cup more brown sugar, omited the baking soda and used 1/2 tsp. baking powder for half-recipe. Baked at 325 for 10 minutes. They turned out very nice, both my daughters devoured them. I will definitey keep using this recipe. Thanks so much!
I don't ever need to search for another sugar cookie recipe again. This is amazing! I rolled the dough into balls and dipped them in colored sprinkles- they spread out beautifully- and were perfectly round. The flavor and texture is also outstanding! Thanks for the awesome recipe!
The taste is delicious, but the consistency is a bit oily. I wonder what these would be like with less butter??
OMG!!!!!!!!!!! These cookies are amazing!!!! So soft and chewy. I love the taste of it...not overly sweet...but definitely not bland cookies. This is going in my recipe box and will make again!
These have a great flavor. Nice and easy, I did 325 degrees for 15 minutes and they flattened out perfectly, Just chewy enough. Just a little buttery, but the convenience alone has won me over.
DELISH!!
I use this recipe everytime I make sugar cookies, it is wonderful! Thanks for posting!
These I thought were just ok... they were super easy to prepare, but I've gotten much better results with other recipes. The taste was decent, but the presentation was very poor... they resembled blobs of dough as opposed to nice flat cookies. They also took forEVER to bake so I increased my oven temp to 350degrees on my last batch. Didn't hate them, but I'll stick to my old recipe.
I followed all your instructions and my cookies came out really nicely. But once i took a bite, I noticed that the cookies were REALLY BITTER! :/
Fluffy and moist, fast and easy to make.
Good recipe. Not too sweet. Baked each batch for 14 minutes. Might want to roll into a smooth ball if you are needing them to flatten for deocrating. They did become more smooth during the cooking process but not really smooth or flat enough for decorating. Good cookie overall.
These cookies were the delicious!! so easy to make too. I rolled the dough into balls and then rolled half in cinnaman and sugar before baking and frosted the other half. both came out great. will definitely make these again.
Excellent! I was so happy to find a sugar cookie recipe that didn't require chilling. Fast and easy - I followed suggestions and baked them at 350 for 12 minutes and they came out perfect. Added some sprinkles on top for Christmas!
These cookies are delicious! A nice alterantive to sugar cookies that have to be rolled-out and cut. Like some other reviewers I raised my oven temp. to 325 and had good results. They took about 10 minutes to bake at that temp. Will make these again for sure!
This recipe is simple and takes only one bowl to prepare. Cookies tasted great but took much longer than 12 minutes - I took them out after 17 minutes and they still seemed a little mushy in the middle. I added some homemade peanut butter to half the batch and it made great pbsugar cookies - yum!
Okay recipe–tasted mostly flour. I increased temperature to 325 degrees and baked for about 18 minutes (convection oven). I will most likely not make these cookies again. Two stars for being quick to mix up, though.
Pretty good, but I had to bake it a higher temperature than the recipe said. I had to bake the first batch at 300 for 15-18 minutes for them to fully bake. Second time I made them I baked them at 350 for 10-12 minutes and it worked pretty well.
Very nice and simple cookies to make. I increased the time to 14 minutes as others have stated.
not sweet at all! tasted like dough.
I'm going themail best!
This works great!!
These are okay. I changed butter to a substitute and used egg beaters instead of eggs. It's an easy recipe, but I don't know if I'd cook them again. Maybe I'll add M&M's the next time for more flavor.
Just made these cookies and they are ok. I wouldn't rant and rave that they were the best sugar cookie ever. The taste does resemble a chocolate chip cookie minus the chocolate, but it didn't have the WOW factor for taste. I did enjoy how it was crispy around the edges and chewy in the middle! I did increase the baking time to around 14 minutes and they baked just right. I will try this recipe again, but maybe lessen the brown sugar just a bit so that taste doesn't overpower the essense of a sugar cookie. - Shelly
Flavor turned out great! I needed to up the heat to 325 and cook an additional 2-3 minutes. But, were a big hit in our house.
Perfect! This is a really easy cookie recipe for ingredients you have on hand. Needs extra cooking time.
this were good but too soft in my opinion.
These cookies are DELICIOUS! I iced them with vanilla icing for a special touch. You can't just have one!
Excellent cookies, very soft
Amazing cookies
These never got to a cookie dough thickness. After extra flour and refrigeration, still pourable. :( Possibly too much butter in this recipe.
After reading others' reviews about this recipe (not sweet enough, not flavorful enough, etc...) I decided to add a little more brown sugar and some cinnamon to flavor it up a bit. Turned out great! I like my cookies crispier so they were perfect for me. It's really easy to modify this recipe since it's so simple to make.
Great recipe for my daughter to help with..quick and easy!! Good tasting cookie and a snickerdoodle style texture. Thanks for posting it!
I used margarine instead of butter and I was suprised to see that they still came out great. I think I may have put in a little too much baking soda or powder because the cookie had somewhat of a cake like texture. I only had one tbsp of vanilla left so I added a dash of ground cloves for more flavor. I followed other users suggestions and baked them for 12 minutes at 350F. Loved the taste. Great recipe to have when you don't have a lot of ingredients around. Great recipe in general.
YUMMY!! ...very easy!
Wonderful recipe! I turned the temp up to 325 for 10 minutes and they are Perfect!
I've had so much bad luck with cookies but I was skeptical about trying this one...these cookies came out WONDERFULLY! I was able to hand roll them into little balls and space them about three inches apart on the cookie sheet...I let them bake about 8 minutes and they were PERFECT---slightly crisp around the edges and so so moist on the inside...added chocolate chips to 1/2 of the batch and they too were wonderful...will use over and over again!
Truely excellent sugar cookies. I make them for all of my friend's birthdays and they always love them! Once their friends try a bit, I get tons of requests to make them for THEIR birthdays. Quite a success. Easily made into cookie-cutter cookies by just adding a little flour, and perhaps a bit of sugar.
I love this recipe! It is super quick and easy to make! I made this recipe exactly as directed with real butter and loved it! I used a teaspoon to drop the cookies and they cooked in 12 minutes exactly! I got almost four dozen out of this recipe instead of the 18 listed.
this recipe sucks and it is not sweet enough it dosent even taste like sugar cookies!
These cookies were easy to make and delicious! We had to adjust the temp and time to 350°C for 10 min, but followed every other step to the letter. Sometimes for a special treat, we add chocolate chips or M&Ms to the mix as the last step before spooning out to the baking sheet. YUM!
I really enjoyed these cookies, I made some with just dropping onto the cookie sheet, and then others I cut out shapes and either sprinkled with sugar or iced them! All turned out amazing!!!
Came out great, but on the sweet side.
Great cookies. I added a pack of trail mix to it and wow it was great!!!
This recipe was great ... I added a tsp of oil to make the cookies a little softer, ,but that wasn't really necessary, just personal preference.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections