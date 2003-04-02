Sugar Cookies IX

4.2
89 Ratings
  • 5 50
  • 4 24
  • 3 8
  • 2 2
  • 1 5

Drop cookie style sugar cookies, perfect for impatient bakers!

Recipe by Robin

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 1/2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Lightly grease a cookie sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Cream together the butter or margarine, white sugar, brown sugar, and eggs. Add vanilla and stir.

  • Add the flour, salt, baking soda, and baking powder and mix well.

  • Drop by spoonfuls onto a lightly greased cookie sheet.

  • Bake at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for about 12 minutes or until lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 11g; cholesterol 47.8mg; sodium 197.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022