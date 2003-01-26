No Bake Cookies III

I'm rating 2 stars because they left an essential part of the recipe out - YOU ARE TO STIR CONSTANTLY FROM BEGINNING TO END!!! Omit the salt, up the Hershey's cocoa to 5 tbls. Once it starts to boil, boil for 2 minutes. CONSTANTLY stirring. When 2 minutes are up, remove from heat and quickly add the peanut butter (off brands work better) 1 minute quick oats and vanilla. Stir well. Drop onto waxed paper and let them set up in the refrigerator. Also store in refrig. or cold pantry. We've been making these since the 60's. And they always come out great. Another tip: when they start to boil, turn down the heat just enough to keep it rapidly boiling. Some people don't understand that the heat doesn't have to be kept on HIGH to keep it boiling. Also, when starting to make, mix the sugar and cocoa well, get it wet with the milk, then add the stick of butter to the pan. Stir till it starts to boil, put on timer for 2 minutes, keep stirring until timer goes off. Quickly add the last 3 ingredients. Mix well and drop and don't stop. If you would find the mixture is hardening before you are done dropping - return to stove, add a little milk, stir until it's wet again. New cooks seem to have this problem. UPDATE: Don't boil 4-5 minutes. This is BAD for the sugar content. ALSO - measure the oats in a one cup meas. cup 3 times rather than your large 4 cup measuring cup. It's more exact. Have everything pre-measured and cookie sheets ready before you even start to cook.