No Bake Cookies III

2396 Ratings
Easy peanut butter cocoa flavored cookies without turning on the oven.

By Robin

Recipe Summary

cook:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • In a saucepan bring sugar, cocoa, margarine, milk, and salt to a rapid boil for 1 minute.

  • Add quick cooking oats, peanut butter, and vanilla; mix well.

  • Working quickly, drop by teaspoonfuls onto waxed paper, and let cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 71.3mg. Full Nutrition
