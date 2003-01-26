No Bake Cookies III
Easy peanut butter cocoa flavored cookies without turning on the oven.
I love these cookies, but I'm too lazy to use the stove so I microwave them instead. Put everything but the oats, pb and vanilla in a bowl and cook for 3 1/2 minutes, stir and then cook for 3 1/2 more minutes and stir in the oats and stuff. I've also done it once where I left out the cocoa and microwaved the rest but at the end I added oats and cut up peanut butter cups and they melted beautifully.Read More
The 1 minute boiling time is not long enough for these cookies to harden. I tried this recipe a number of times following the directions exactly, but my cookies are always mush. I found many other recipes for these cookies that say to boil for 2 minutes. I tried this and my cookies turned out much better!Read More
LOVE THE QUICKNESS!! We opened a store 4 weeks ago & everyone has been asking for homemade cookies. I tried these thinking no one would really buy them because they are so easy to make anyone can make them. Guess Again!! I have been making 4 batches of these a day & am still running out!! The only thing I noticed about these cookies were the longer you stir the batter the duller looks wise they get. My first batch turned out somewhat shiny looking when set...the second set looked really dry (stirred alot)...dull in color. So don't stir alot! These are the easiest quickest HOT SELLING cookies I have ever made. Thanks!!
If you like sweet stuff, this is the perfect recipe! As others had suggested I used whole milk, cut sugar back to 1 1/2 cups, and boiled for at least 2 minutes. Unfortunately for my thighs they turned out perfectly!
These cookies were a smashing success at a recent potluck. People inhaled them and I got several requests for the recipe and a mock proposal of marriage. Instead of using the full two cups of sugar, I followed others' suggestions and only used 1 1/2 cups. Also, I boiled the liquid mixture for 2 minutes instead of 1 and they turned out fine. I even used 1% milk and reduced fat peanut butter and still everyone loved them. A recipe I'll definitely use again.
This is a great version of these cookies. Make these a lot, but could not find such a good recipe. The only change I made, was that I cooked them for exactly 3 1/2 minutes once the mixture started boiling and they always turn out perfect.
Thanks everyone for suggesting 3 minutes--they turned out perfectly. For anyone who likes them a little less sweet like I do, I put 1 1/3 cups sugar and they were perfect! YUM!
These are great cookies! I end up boiling them for about 2-3 minutes to make sure they harden up well. Instead making cookies out of these, I just dump the batter in a 9 x 13 pan, throw in the freezer for 15 minutes then just cut into squares. I have also doubled the amount of cocoa for extra fudgy cookies. They are quick, easy, everybody loves these!
I'm rating 2 stars because they left an essential part of the recipe out - YOU ARE TO STIR CONSTANTLY FROM BEGINNING TO END!!! Omit the salt, up the Hershey's cocoa to 5 tbls. Once it starts to boil, boil for 2 minutes. CONSTANTLY stirring. When 2 minutes are up, remove from heat and quickly add the peanut butter (off brands work better) 1 minute quick oats and vanilla. Stir well. Drop onto waxed paper and let them set up in the refrigerator. Also store in refrig. or cold pantry. We've been making these since the 60's. And they always come out great. Another tip: when they start to boil, turn down the heat just enough to keep it rapidly boiling. Some people don't understand that the heat doesn't have to be kept on HIGH to keep it boiling. Also, when starting to make, mix the sugar and cocoa well, get it wet with the milk, then add the stick of butter to the pan. Stir till it starts to boil, put on timer for 2 minutes, keep stirring until timer goes off. Quickly add the last 3 ingredients. Mix well and drop and don't stop. If you would find the mixture is hardening before you are done dropping - return to stove, add a little milk, stir until it's wet again. New cooks seem to have this problem. UPDATE: Don't boil 4-5 minutes. This is BAD for the sugar content. ALSO - measure the oats in a one cup meas. cup 3 times rather than your large 4 cup measuring cup. It's more exact. Have everything pre-measured and cookie sheets ready before you even start to cook.
I first made this recipe in Home Ec class when I was in high school many, many years ago. This is a perfect no fuss recipe with basic ingredients and I make it often in the summer so I won't have to turn on the oven. I have made it with crunchy peanut butter too, and it tastes just as good as it does with smooth!
Update: My addiction to these cookies continues to thrive. In the mean time I have been playing around with the measurements of the ingredients to see how much I can reduce the fat and sugar without compromising the taste and texture. So far I have successfully made these cookies with as little as 1 cup of sugar and 1/8 of a cup of butter with everything else remaining the same. Surprisingly the cookies came out just as moist and sweet as all the other batches I have made yet so much healthier (relatively speaking)! This recipe is just amazing, I might be addicted. I've made these cookies three times in two weeks already! Every time I'm amazed by how fast and easy they are to make. They come out perfectly moist every time!
This recipe makes perfect cookies every time!!! They key is to bring your ingredients to a boil at medium heat instead of high, and don't start you minute until it is a rapid boil. They remind me of the cookies my mom used to make:)
I followed the recipe exactly and the consistency was perfect! However, after I took it off the stove I added 1/2 cup coconut instead of the peanut butter. That is my memory of no-bakes..coconut and oatmeal with the chocoloate. Fabulous!
I have been making a version of these cookies for over 50 years since my aunt Ida taught me how to make them when I was 8 years old. There are a couple of things that I suggest to make them easier and better. First, don't use margarine. These are far better with butter. Second, use 5 tablespoons of cocoa rather than 3. For ease of mixing, add the peanut butter when you take the boiling mixture off the heat. Completely mix it in before you add the vanilla. Adding vanilla immediately causes the alcohol in the vanilla to boil and evaporate and the flavor isn't as good. Finally, add the oats. I use parchment paper rather than wax paper and I don't use cookie sheets - I just lay the paper on the countertop.
Absolutely perfect!!! I followed the recipe exactly, and it turned out perfect. Took the advice from another review and waited until it reached a full rolling boil before starting the 1 minute timer. Also, before boiling the other ingredients, I measured out the oats, then plopped the peanut butter on top of them, made a dent in the middle of the peanut butter & poured the vanilla in it. This way it was easy to add all 3 of these ingredients immediately after removing the pan from the heat. They turned out perfect - set up nicely, and were not too dry nor too gooey. My husband wants me to make these every week now!
I have found that using old fashioned oats works a lot better than the quick cooking oats.
This is THE PERFECT no bake cookie recipe. It is a perfect balance of peanut butter and chocolate--you can taste them both, but neither overpower the other. It is CRUCIAL to follow the directions about timing 1 minutes after liquid comes to a full, rolling boil. If you are a new cook, that means when the entire surface of the liquid is covered with bubbles. It's also important to use a pot with a level bottom so that the entire mixture gets heated evenly. I have some older pots that are warped that I use for abusive dishes like mashed potatoes, but that kind cannot make good no bake cookies. Stir, stir, stir in the peanut butter quickly, add the oats, then spoon them out as quickly as possible. If you leave the cookie mix lingering in the hot pan they will become dry and hard, just as if you overcooked them. Sounds complicated, but once you figure it out, you will have the best no bake cookies on the block!
ALWAYS tasty! I usually make mine in a sheet pan & cut them in little squares to save time. Great flavor & texture. My only suggestion, use a good quality oat (Quaker, etc.)...I tried once with generic brand and it just wasn't the same. Yummy, thanks for the memories!
My Mom used to make these for me & they were my favorite! She used a bar pan & cut them into squares. We called them Chocolate Dreams!
Made these last night to bring into work today. Pretty good! SUGGESTION: Pre-measure all your ingredients before you start!! I used 4 TBS of cocoa, used NO salt, and forgot to add the vanilla (pre-measured sitting right in front of my face and i spaced on adding it). Dont think the vanilla woulda changed the taste much. Still turned out great. I was out of wax paper so instead of making them drop cookies, I spread the mixture onto a non-stick cookie sheet and let it cool overnight. This morning, I cut it up with a spatula (a wet knife just wasnt working) and plated them up. Been at work almost 2hrs - All the cookies are gone! After eating 1 1/2 cookies myself, I wish I had some milk right about now! :)
Very tasty no bake cookie. My son begged me to make these and I couldn't find my recipe, so I used this one. Great flavor. Easy to make, quick and no need to heat up the kitchen or dirty a lot of dishes. We do this the easy way and pour it all out into a rectangle shape, cool, then cut into bars. Thanks, this is just what I was looking for.
My 11 year old and I made this recipe as written (except we used skim milk). When the chocolate mixture reached a rolling boil, we timed exactly 90 seconds and then added the peanut butter, vanilla, and oats. We scooped them out with a cookie scoop and they came out uniform and set up perfectly. Nice and shiney. We made a second batch with equally successful results. So good!
I reduced the sugar to 1 1/2 cup because some reviews say it's too sweet and i used butter instead of margarine. Scooped them right away and put in the fridge for a little bit. They came out perfect, held up just fine.. not falling apart or too soft like some reviews say. So easy and yummy!!!
First time i made them they were delicious, but they werre way to greasy for me to feel good about. This time I brought about 2 tbsp of butter, 1/2 c white sugar, 1/3 c agave, milk, cocoa, and salt to a rapid boil for 1min. Working quickly (having everything prepped in advance) I added the peanut butter to melt, then 1 small mashed banana, and once all incorporated, I added the vanilla and oats. They turned out way less greasy, but equally delicious. The banana adds a subtle flavour, but its works well with the peanut butter and chocolate. I'm proud that I figured out an alternative that works!
A very good recipe! My husband's grandmother use to make these too! It is so simple and the ingrediants are readily available. Make sure to reach a hard boil before timing, and don't cook less than a minute! Trust me on this one!
These are a family favorite and one of the first cookies I taught my daughters to make. To the person who said the boiling time is not enough, I've been making these for over 40 years and have discovered that if the humidity is high/its raining, etc., yes you will have to boil the mixture longer. If you make these often, you will begin to be able to tell just by how the mixture looks. I've made these using chunky peanut butter and they are good too.
Yummy! I didn't have quick oats, so I used the old fashion kind - it came out just fine.
I learned to make these a long time ago, but lost my recipe in my many moves. Only one thing I change: depending on the moisture in the kitchen and outside I add a little bit more oatmeal to dry it out a bit. 1 minute has always been enough, even though humidity has killed many of these cookies :)
Great recipe! These are super easy to make, and taste great! As other reviewers suggested, I brought the cocoa mixture to a full rolling boil before cooking for one minute...this helped the cookies set quickly and not spread so much. I also ran out of creamy peanut butter, so I ended up using half crunchy peanut butter. I actually really like the additional crunch of the peanut pieces in these, although I'm not sure my picky family does... Other than that, I made these exactly as written, and couldn't be more pleased. Thanks for sharing the recipe...it's a keeper for sure!!!!
My husband's aunt made these cookies and wouldn't give out the recipe. But I found it !! Thank-you ... I find that boiling for four minutes hardens the mixture better than one minute. This would be perfect for a school bake sale.
SOOOOOOOOOOOO yummy!! Made a huge batch this evening, and my children (and husband) ate more than half!! I had to stop them, as they would have eaten every one. This quick easy and tasty recipe will have a permanent place at our house from now on!! :)
I followed the recipe to a T and they would not set. I even timed the 1 minute for boiling. No idea why they came out so bad. They tasted good, just didnt set.
It's hard for me to review these cookies, because I am just flat-out not a fan of "no bakes". HOWEVER, my husband loves them and I had lost my recipe and he said these were even better than my old recipe, so I will give them a FIVE! I can't keep them in the house for more than a day :-)
CAUTION: These are highly addictive! I added an extra tablespoon of cocoa because I like my cookies really chocolatey, and used butter instead of margarine. I only buy natural peanut butter, not the regular kind, so the texture was a little grainy. I also discovered that the oats are a little softer the next day after they've had time to absorb moisture from the other ingredients.
I let it set in the pot a couple minutes before scooping onto wax paper. I didn't want it to spread. They took a while to firm up, but they tastes GREAT. I keep them in the fridge/ freezer. You can eat them straight from the freezer (they don't turn into rocks),
I made these cookies for my sister-in-law for her birthday, but they never set. After a let them cool, for about 3 hours they still were not set, so I placed them outside overnight (below freezing) and the next morning still nothing. I used to make these all the time, but they never turned out like this. The taste was good and she ate them, but I am sure there is a little something missing from this recipe.
These cookies are definitely sweet, but really delicious. The best part is you can really do anything you want with them... add chopped nuts or Rice Krispies, add a little less peanut butter. And to make them a bit easier and more portable, you can pour them right into foil cups! Great, simple recipe!
Despite conflicting reviews on whether the cookies will set or not following the given directions, I decided to follow the recipe to the "T". I made sure the ingredients that are meant to come to a boil came to a full rolling boil while stirring. At that point, I set a timer for 1 minute and continued stirring while the mixture boiled. As soon as I put in the remaining ingredients, I knew the cookies were not going to set properly. I went ahead and put them out on the waxed paper. Usually, no bake cookies set fairly rapidly upon cooling, but these did not. The kids couldn't wait any longer and were scooping the cookies up with a spoon and eating them. By the next morning, about 12 hours later, they had set enough to at least be able to pick them up. They were still a little more "wet" than most no bake cookies. Even though they took awhile to set, they still tasted fine. In my opinion, the sticky ones are much better than coming out with dry, crumbly cookies.
My son had a great time helping make these...and the cookies barely lasted a day!
Very tasty, just a little dissapointed that the oatmeal texture seemed so raw (I did use bought that day quick oats?)
I used butter instead of margarine and canned milk instead of regular just 'cause that's how I roll when baking/cooking. Things just taste better with butter and canned milk has a better consistency for cooking/baking, imho. I used creamy PB but will also make again with crunchy for more texture. I used Hershey's brand cocoa but will try another time with some Dutch processed cocoa I have in the cupboard. Last time, I tried with nutella instead of peanut butter but they didn't set very well.
great recipe. work quick and have your ingreedents measured and ready to go.
This recipe is so easy and quick. I use it all of the time!
I've made this recipe several times already. The cookies set up best when I let the mixture cool in the pan for a couple of minutes before spooning onto a cookie sheet.
Very good. You have to move quickly when dropping them, they harden quick. I have already made these several times. The kids love them and so does my husband and he doesn't eat much chocolate.
Make sure you start your cooking time from the time it comes to a rapid boil, and I always cook maybe 1 1/2-2 minutes. If you don't they won't harden up quite as good and be runny. I also usually throw in maybe 1/4 cup extra oats. These are really good, remember my mom making these when I was little.
I was looking for something easy to make for my kids for an afternoon treat. It is 101 degrees outside so I didn't want to turn my oven on. I came accross this recipe and boy am I glad I did. I made it exactly as written and it came out great! I did use dutch processed cocoa, because that is all I use, and it made the cookie have a deeper choc. flavor. Even my son, who HATES oats, ate them! This is a keeper!
These are good, and there are a thousand different ways to make them. I prefer 4 level tbsp. cocoa powder and 1 c. of peanut butter. Definitely don't start counting your minute until it's at a full rolling boil. An old recipe book I have says not to stir during the minute of boiling, so I never do.
I've tried similar recipes, but this one sets up the best. The only thing I changed was that I substituted butter for the margarine.
what did I do wrong? I followed the directions and it turned out like a dried granola mix1 It was so dry I couldn't even form it into a cookie.
Wow I've never tried no-bake cookies, and I have to say these are absolutely delicious!! Quick, easy, and definitely worth it.
YUMMY! Quick,easy! Better with evaporated milk and real butter though.
Amazing! Chocolaty, peanut buttery goodness! Perfect for the middle of July when you don't want to heat the house up baking cookies. Love this recipe. I did make a small change - I used 1- 1/4 cups of white sugar and 3/4 cup of brown sugar. I just love the flavour and texture that brown sugar gives to sweets. It was so great! Thanks for the recipe; a definite keeper.
These were excellent with a couple changes. I brought to a ROLLING boil and boiled for 2 minutes. I had old fashioned oats and put them in the food processor. After pouring the 3 cups in I could see that it needed a whole lot more oats to be thick enough to form cookies. I added at least 1 more cup of oats and they were perfect. Even my picky husband liked these. So easy to make and good for breakfast this morning. An easy way to eat your "oatmeal". haha.
I did these a few times and they turned out horrible, but I know why. As I boiled it I added the oats and pnb instead of boiling it, taking it off the burner, and then added the oats, pnb, vanilla, and salt. I was doing it all on a hot burner and the cookies would never set. This is a great recipe.
FINALLY a no-bake cookie that sets beautifully!!! Didn't change a thing! Next time I won't make them before my Weight Watcher's Weigh-In though!
I love No-Bake cookies. I love to cook and bake anything, and I'm very good at both. However, for years I've tried to make these cookies, and I could never get it right - the ingredients would turn into a dry, crumbly non-formable mess. It was so frustrating and disappointing ("was" being the operative word!!) Recently, I had a strong craving for them, and I knew I wanted to conquer this cookie!! So with the help of a reviewer' comments and a friend's recommendation - I was able to be a accomplish my goal! A friend suggested, to overcome the dry crumbly mess I was getting to use a heaping measurement for the peanut butter - so I used a heaping 1/2 cup of peanut butter - maybe closer to 3/4 cup. With the recommendation of a fellow reviewer of this recipe - I waited until the ingredients came to a full rolling boil before I began the 1-minute timer! With those suggestions my cookies were perfect! I will definitely be using this recipe again!
I made this recipe using Splenda the type where you use the same amount as you would sugar - AWFUL. They didn't turn out at all. I was trying to make them for people that can't process the sugar but boy it didn't work. It was dry and the flavor was off.
These are a family favorite. We've been making them our whole lives. You don't have a family party without "Mess Cookies". The only problem is that the recipe has been a little muddled, passing verbally from one person to the next. No one could agree on the cooking times, so I started testing. The key to the no bake cookies is the boil time. You MUST have your mix at a hard boil (you stir and the boiling isn't reduced). Do not time before this point and only cook at a rolling boil for 1 minute. If you cook it at the wrong time, you will either get hard dry cookies or very gooey cookies that will NOT set up (thus our naming them Messy). This recipe has all the portions correctly. It is excellent :D
Just like Grandma and I use to make. Wonderful as is. Thank you!
My recipe has a few differences: an extra cup sugar, an extra tbsp cocoa, an extra 1/2 cup butter, no salt, 4 tbsp p-butter instead of 1/2 cup (I think it's about the same amount though), & an extra tsp vanilla. My directions: mix sugar, cocoa, butter, milk & "bring to a ROLLING boil, & continue to boil for 1 minute. Add oats, peanut butter & vanilla, & beat until fairly thick. Remove from heat & drop by spoonfuls onto greased cookie sheets or waxed paper. Place in a cool dry place & let sit for at least 1 hour." In my experience making these, the following works best: 1) you need to bring the mixture to a good, rolling boil before timing - this cooking helps blend the flavor of the cocoa with the other ingredients & make it deep and rich; 2) you need to have the oats, peanut butter & vanilla measured out and ready to go as soon as you pull the mix off the stove; 3) use a large wooden spoon to stir the whole thing in the pan – you’re literally going to "beat" the mixture by hand. It is very tiresome, but the longer you "beat", the thicker the mixture becomes, the less shine it has, & the better it will set once placed on your cookie sheet. BEWARE: It *is* possible to over-mix, & wind up with crumbly cookies. You want to beat the mixture until thick & it has lost some of its shine, not until it's chunky. Chunky means you've beaten too much (or taken too long and the mixture has cooled). These are very rich cookies, & not for the faint of heart.
These were so easy to make.....my husband said these tasted like the ones he grew up with. I will definitely be making more of these
My boyfriend had been asking me to make no bake cookies for the longest time. I had never made them before and did not have the foggiest idea of how to make them. I tried this recipe based on the ratings and reviews and he was thrilled with them! I followed the recipe using chunky peanut butter instead of creamy, and cooked it for about 2 minutes. They came out perfect. A keeper!
Great recipe. I'm not a huge peanut butter fan so I reduced the amount of peanut butter a little bit. Like everyone said, let it boil for a minute before the oats are added in. This helps the cookies stick together. The first time I made them, they didn't solidify because I didn't wait to throw the oats in. Great recipe. This is my all time favorite cookie recipe!
Did not follow this recipe the first time but took others advise and cooked the sugar/chocolate longer (bad idea)... Then when I added the oatmeal I thought I should add alittle more (another bad idea)... I ended up with chocolate rocks. My kids didn't think it was too bad but I thought it was really yucky!!! Today I made another batch to see if I could improve myself. I followed the recipe exactly and they came out perfect, perfect, perfect!!! I was wondering if some of the oatmeal could be substituted with coconut flakes to get a "Mounds Bars" taste. Will have to try that.
These are yummy. I made a few changes: I was out of cocoa so I used instant chocolate pudding mix (worked great!), I used chocolate silk soy milk, and reduced fat Jif PB. Next time I will decrease the sugar buy at least 1/4. Mine were not runny at all and taste GREAT!
Wow! Add me to the legions of fans for this one! As I was preparing it my kids came running down the stairs due to the wonderful smell and were pleasantly surprised to find their wait was not as long as usual to dig in. They are simply fabulous. A little something for everyone. A definite keeper. Like everyone else, I used less sugar (1 and 1/3 cups sugar and they are still plenty sweet) and cooked a little longer (2+ minutes).
I just had a tip for anyone in a hurry, instead of dropping them onto waxed paper individually try buttering a 9"x13" pan and spreading them into it, cool and cut into squares. I work in a school cafeteria and this is the way we do it, it's so much faster when you have to make that many at once!
I use this recipe over and over. It is one that I use for gift giving at Christmas etc. It is so good and so simple. Try it in the microwave. Makes it even easier.
first of all, I have never been even tempted to review a recipe before, but oh my god..these cookies are fabulous. I substituted the cocoa for 1.5 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips and reduced the sugar to 1 cup, but they taste better than any cookies Ive ever had. not even just no bakes, all cookies. definitely try them, you wont regret it.
Has been my favorite for years! I use this for every quick party, potluck, and especially BBQ. Most of the ingredients you have on hand always. Make sure you don't let the batter cool in the pan too much before scooping onto wax paper, because it may become too crumbly to scoop.
Easy recipe to make and always a favorite. Saved in my recipe box.
These 'No-Bakes' are fantastic! I make them sometimes by omitting the chocolate when I am having a peanut butter craving, and call them 'Peanut Butter No-Bakes'. Again, great recipe!
Love these cookies! I used to make these as a child and I wanted to introduce my 4-year old son to them. I'm so glad I found the recipe again here! I did change the sugar to 1-1/2 cups and added the peanut butter in with the boiling ingredients to melt it. Quick tip: to get these cookies to set faster, put them in the freezer for 10 or 15 minutes!
One of the BEST COOKIES I ever tasted, and I make Cookies a LOT. The peanut butter gives the perfect kick. I'm making another batch right now!!!!!!!!
Wonderful cookie! One of my co-workers LOVES these, so I'm making them for her for Christmas. The texture and taste are right on! Thanks to other reviewers for helping with the timing thing. I'm not much of a candy maker, so definitely a huge help! Thanks for posting! ~*~*~*~*~Edit~*~*~*~*~ I just tried this again, going by the same guidelines, except I covered the bottom of a small muffin tin with mini marshmallows and then put them mixture on top...OMH! This was ASTOUNDINGLY good! I think I'm going to make a second batch and make it into a bar cookie, covering the top with marshmallows while it's still hot so they stick to it. MMMMMM!
Great recipe, but the timing is off. As a hint, the humidity has an effect on how the cookies will "set up". What I do is bring the mixture to a boil, then rolling boil for 3 minutes if it IS humid, and 2 minutes if it is NOT humid. Also, in the winter, I will make this recipe without the oatmeal and pour in a pan and let it set and cut into squares. This recipe has been around for 40 years or more!
These are great! I used old fashioned oats instead of quick oats. I like the little bit of crunch it gives them.
This recipe is great will make them again. Made them for tue. Cards with friends
I love these cookies because you can add or take away whatever you like. I added a handful of coconut and about 1/4 of a cup of cream of coconut. I had to substitute about 1-1/2 cups of brown sugar because I didn't have enough of the white. I've been eating these since I was a little girl (thanks to mema) and I never get tired of them. Thanks for a good memory Robin.
This is a great recipe. I love No Bake's. I've been eating them since I was a child. But every time I try to make them myself they Never turn out! Either to mushy and the butter separates and they seem over cooked. Plus the flavor seems off. I swear I try to follow the recipe exactly. I pre measure everything before hand and time the boil for 3 minutes. I am starting to think it may have something to do with the hard anodized cookware that I have been using for the last five years. At least that is what I am starting to think. So frustrating. Any suggestions on type of cookware?
The ingredient ratio is perfect. The steps can use some work. First put your vanilla in with the oats mix then add your peanutbutter in with the oats, mix and set aside. The trick is to slowly heat the sauce. Start the heat on 3 and gradually work your way up to 4 and then 5 (med heat) till you get it to a rolling boil. You only need to boil it for one minute. My cookies come out perfect everytime.
Super great! I am done looking for a No Bake Cookie recipe!
this recipe is great! it is super easy but sometimes they may not set right, if i see they might not set i pop them in the freezer for about an hour and it helps! so delicious!
Delicious! Just like we used to make in home economics class in jr high school (a long time ago). Sent a double batch with my son to share with his traveling high school football team. A big hit!
Highly addicting! I substituted 1 cup of the sugar for Splenda and it turned out great. Also, I put mine in the freezer to speed setting. Works perfectly!
I love no bake cookies and this is the only recipe that gives the perfect texture/firmness and taste. I get so many compliments with this recipe. Thanks for sharing!
Best my family has ever tasted!!! I have passed this recipe on to all of my friends and family!!!
These cookies have always been a favorite of mine. I substited splenda for the sugar and used all natural peanutbutter and some nutella spread for an interesting twist.
This recipe made my bosses year. He had not had it in several years and while doing some holiday baking for office he asked if I made NO Bake cookies. I had never heard of them but went to All Recipes and searched. Found this recipe and tried it. This was the flavor his holiday taste buds had missed so. Thank you for sharing. Great site and recipe for the sweet tooth.
I have made these cookies for many years and the timing is the key. I was taught to bring to a rolling boil then time for 1 minute, no more no less. I have also added about a cup of coconut to mine from time to time, they are very good this way (if you like coconut like I do) try it sometime, you'll like it !
Used butter instead of margarine and old fashion oats instead of quick oats. Boiled for the 1 minute and had plenty of time to put them on parchment paper before they set up.
These are my all-time favorite dessert. I make these once a week and I'm not exaggerating. We call them "Globs" What I've found after making them MANY times is to use 1/2 cup baking cocoa and only 5 Tbsp. of butter. I let the mixture boil for 2 min. before removing from heat to add the rest of ingredients. Just make sure to have the peanut butter already measured out so you don't have to fuss with that when you're in a hurry. These are the best!!
Awesome. This worked using olive oil instead of butter. Also used rice milk. Quick + fantastic!
I made THREE batches and they all turned out gooey. The first time, I followed the recipe exactly. Then, I did it again, allowing it to boil 2 minutes from the rapid boil. Then...I tried again and let it boil 3.5 minutes. STILL gooey. They taste fine, but they can't be picked up like a cookie. :(
Followed the recipe exactly and they turns out perfect. Make sure you time your one minute after the rolling, rapid boil starts. And then work quickly to add the other ingredients. The cookies set up quickly.
This is the best no-bake cookie recipe on this site. Stick with 3 T of cocoa vs. the 4 T called for by some recipes...it's much better. Also, I use 1/4 cup less sugar so they aren't sickeningly sweet.
I did the recipe just how the instructions said to but they WOULD NOT FORM!!!!! so i put them in a plastic container with a lid and im eating them with a spoon they taste good but would not form into cookies.Will not make again
These are an old favorite and never fail to please! You can't go wrong with this one.
