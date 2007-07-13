Peanut Butter Kisses II

22 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 3
  • 3 3
  • 2 4
  • 1 5

Peanut butter cookies with chocolate kisses in the center.

By Robin

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Mix peanut butter, sugar and eggs until blended. With floured hands, roll level tablespoons of dough into balls.

  • Place balls 1 1/2 inches apart. Bake 12 - 14 minutes. Remove from pan, immediately place chocolate kiss in middle. Cool 1 - 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 18.1g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 17.6mg; sodium 62.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022