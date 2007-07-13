Peanut Butter Kisses II
Peanut butter cookies with chocolate kisses in the center.
I Do agree that these cookies were flat and bland. So after the first batch came out iI added about 1/4 a cup to 1/2 cup of peanut butter to the mix and i also rolled them in sugar. These still came out flat but that will happen with any flourless recipe. The second batch tasted much better I think. Also to avoid over browning on the bottom use parchment paper it works wonderfully in all my baking.Read More
Anyone having problems should try 1 egg, 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of peanut butter. That's the original recipe. I've never seen these proportions.Read More
Just made these cookies and they came out way too flat for me. I will stick with the original recipe from JIF next time. :(
This was quick and made very good cookies. It may not be the "traditional" recipe for this type of cookie but it was excellent. The cookies turned out soft which I prefer.
Not the traditional recipe. Cookies turned out flat and kisses didn't sink into cookie. Burned at 12 minutes. :(
Very easy to make. It made about 3 dozen. Good taste if eaten while still warm - not great later in the day (kinda dry).
they were just too flat and are too bland for me.
Tried it with half brown sugar, half white and added vanilla and cinnamon. Dough feels really sticky. Tasty, but make sure you make the cookies small enough so they don't run.
The best peanut butter cookies. Moist not dry like some. My 5 year old loves them. He eats the kisses first then the cookie. Easy for him to help make the cookies.
These are the best peanut butter cookies ever! They looked amazing. When they came out of the oven, the cookies had a crackled look on them. They are crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. They taste even better if you put one tablespoon of Nutella in the batter. I also suggest mixing the batter with an electric mixer. I used chocolate chips instead of kisses - that way you get a little bit of chocolate in each bite! I will definitely make these cookies again!!! :) Mmmmm......
The recipe taste really good but the cookies are flat not poofy!
chewy, flat, and bland. it seemed to have a good mount of potential, but was missing that extra push to a "good".
Easy and delicious! I didn't change a thing and they were sooo good! I will say not to make them very big and don't overbake. I baked for 12 minutes and I probably should have done 11 because the bottoms were really dark but they were still chewy and yummy. It's probably just the difference in ovens. :) Thanks Robin!
If you use a small (2Tbl) ice cream scoop instead of your hands & increase cooking time to 16 minutes, you get higher cookies which when cooled retain better shape. Of course you only get 2 dozen instead of 4 but they don't flatten out and hold the "kiss" much better.
"So good that they melt in your mouth!"
This was the strangest recipe. The dough was very sticky & hard to work with even with flour on my hands. I made the cookies Friday night for a party on Saturday & they were hard as a rock! I will never make this one again...wasted good peanut butter!
I made these for Christmas! They were a hit. Everyone loved them, especially my fiance. I love eating them shortly after they cool and the kiss is still soft! They are so good!
I followed this recipe to the letter, they turned out just wonderful. It6 was so easy I couldn't believe it. I tried one this morning after overnight, still just great.
very sticky dough, not enough flavor, extremely dry. Needs brown sugar, vanilla, pinch of baking soda and another cup of peanut butter to flavor. I bake mine for 8-9 minutes (not so dry) insert kiss and put back in oven for 30 seconds.
I assumed this was the same recipe as the hershey peanut blossoms. Though they taste pretty good,they don't have the fluff as the original. They were pretty flat looking. I'd use the hershey recipe next time. The recipe is very different.
Super easy and delicious!
These cookies look lovely but the consistency is awful! The cookie portion is so hard due to all the sugar. I should have read the reviews before hand. What a waste of ingredients. I'm sorry but I prefer my cookies to be light and fluffy not candy-like chewy. Don't waste your time. Google the original JIF recipe
