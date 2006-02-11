Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

These are absolutely perfect as is. My Cub Scout and I made these together on Thanksgiving to fulfill a requirement for the Bear Badge he's trying to earn. I had to resist the urge to add nutmeg, ginger, and allspice to these because I love those spices in anything pumpkin. But I felt it was important for my son to learn how to read and follow a recipe, so we stuck with it as is. The only change we did make was to use pecans in place of walnuts because of an allergy. They were perfect just as is. We brought them as a surprise to our Thanksgiving get together and everyone loved them. The last one was gobbled up within the last hour so they lasted just over a day! We got more than 12 cookies, though, we got 3 dozen, plus 4 more cookies. Maybe we just make ours smaller or something? And we also had to add 2 minutes to the baking time. We will definitely be making these again. They were so yummy and my Cub Scout was very proud of them! :)