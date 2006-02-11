Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

4.5
1822 Ratings
  • 5 1256
  • 4 408
  • 3 97
  • 2 36
  • 1 25

If you like pumpkin pie and chocolate, you'll love these cookies. I think they taste best when they are cold from the refrigerator.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
206 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine pumpkin, sugar, vegetable oil, and egg. In a separate bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, ground cinnamon, and salt. Dissolve the baking soda with the milk and stir in. Add flour mixture to pumpkin mixture and mix well.

    Advertisement

  • Add vanilla, chocolate chips and nuts.

  • Drop by spoonful on greased cookie sheet and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for approximately 10 minutes or until lightly brown and firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 170.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/02/2022