Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
If you like pumpkin pie and chocolate, you'll love these cookies. I think they taste best when they are cold from the refrigerator.
If you like pumpkin pie and chocolate, you'll love these cookies. I think they taste best when they are cold from the refrigerator.
These cookies are delicious and cake-like! Every fall - it never fails - when the leaves start turning and the weather gets crisp I start getting requests for these cookies - it's crazy! I make a few slight changes and these cookies turn out PERFECTLY! First of all, I add 3 drops of red food coloring to the 'wet ingredient' mixture (to liven up the pumpkin's orange color). Second, I bake the cookies at 365 degrees for 12 minutes instead of 350 degrees for 10 minutes (which, like others have said is not NEAR enough time to allow the cookies to cook through). And thirdly I place the cookies with a medium sized scoop on a greased cookie sheet, then I slam the cookie sheet down on the table a few times to get them to spread out a little (I find the cook more evenly and also look a lot more attractive). These cookies are served best warm straight from the oven or cold straight from the refridgerator - I wouldn't recommend letting them sit on your counter, even if they are in a covered conatainer - the time I did that they got soggy and melted a little from the heat of our wood stove. =)Read More
These were just okay for us. They had a cake-like consistency, and weren't attractive. If I make them again, I will use mini muffin tins & pass them off as muffins.Read More
These cookies are delicious and cake-like! Every fall - it never fails - when the leaves start turning and the weather gets crisp I start getting requests for these cookies - it's crazy! I make a few slight changes and these cookies turn out PERFECTLY! First of all, I add 3 drops of red food coloring to the 'wet ingredient' mixture (to liven up the pumpkin's orange color). Second, I bake the cookies at 365 degrees for 12 minutes instead of 350 degrees for 10 minutes (which, like others have said is not NEAR enough time to allow the cookies to cook through). And thirdly I place the cookies with a medium sized scoop on a greased cookie sheet, then I slam the cookie sheet down on the table a few times to get them to spread out a little (I find the cook more evenly and also look a lot more attractive). These cookies are served best warm straight from the oven or cold straight from the refridgerator - I wouldn't recommend letting them sit on your counter, even if they are in a covered conatainer - the time I did that they got soggy and melted a little from the heat of our wood stove. =)
This was very tastey cookie. However is you really like the pumkin taste as much as my family does, I would recemend putting in 1/4 less cinamin, it tends to cover the pumpkin flavor. The other thing is, don't forget to add the vanilla. It does not say when or where to put it in. If making this for children I suggest adding 3 or 4 drops of red food coloring for the orange pumpkin look, the cookies are not orange after baking.
These were the best pumpkin cookies I've ever tried. I did change a few things though: I used fresh not canned pumpkin that I baked and pureed. I also added some ginger, nutmeg, and cloves to the spices. These cookies didn't make it 12 hours in our house and I already have requests for more.
Just so everyone knows, these are SUPPOSE to be more cake-like cookie. These cookies are extra special in my opinion, these are by far the best. I was using a similar recipe until I found this one and I like this one much more. I added a bit more nutmeg, clove, allspice. I highly recommend these, I can't wait to bake them this fall for potlucks. You can also add a drop or two of orange coloring to get a deeper color of cookie. I like to refrigerate mine and eat them cold.
I love these cookies! Just as the submitter states - these are like a combination of pumpkin pie and chocolate. They have a cake like consistency which is great for these cookies. I used milk chocolate chips and took the advice of others and added 4 drops of red food dye to the wet ingredients to give it that rich pumpkin color. I also used 1 tsp. of cinnamon, 1 tsp. of pumpkin pie spice, and 1/4 tsp. of nutmeg. I'll be sure to make these every fall season.
This is the best cookie I have ever tasted in my life. I baked these cookies for a bake sale I am having for Breast cancer and in 10 days I have made 10 batches of these cookies they are the most popular. I double the recipe and The only thing I changed is that I added 1 TSP of Nutmeg.
Great recipe.....I did use 100% whole wheat flour in place of white flour and I used 1/2c. homemade applesauce in place of the oil. They were perfect, love the pumpkin flavor with the chocolate chips. My daughters loved them!
These were just okay for us. They had a cake-like consistency, and weren't attractive. If I make them again, I will use mini muffin tins & pass them off as muffins.
This recipe is just like the one we used in the bakery, we also put orange butter cream icing on top, wonderful!!
I really love this recipe, but if you're making this for a lot of people, don't rely on the "servings calculator". for about 60 servings use this adaption, because the calculator for the ingredients makes the pumpkin dough very wet and almost soupy. here's the adaption for a bigger batch: * 1 large can (3 1/2 cups) of canned pumpkin * 3 cups of white sugar * 1tablespoon of vegetable oil * 3-eggs * 4-cups of self rising flour * 1 tablespoons of baking powder * 2 tablespoons of ground cinnamon * 1 teaspoons salt * 1 tablespoon of baking soda * 1 tablespoon of milk * 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract * 1 bag of semisweet chocolate chips
wonderful but i replaced the oil with applesauce, added 4 drops of red food coloring, added 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, omitted the nuts. add the vanilla and milk/baking soda mixture to the wet ingredients before stirring in the flour mixture. then i used a large scoop that i use for cupcakes to scoop onto cookie sheets. (they barely change shape when baked) baked at 365 for 12 min. store in the frig for 10 days or freeze for one month.
YUM! Doubled batch and made 1/2 with choc. chips and pecans, other 1/2 with macadamia nuts and white choc. chips. Cook a bit longer if using baking stone. Gave this recipe out several times and EVERYONE loved them. My favorite version was the white chocolate with macadamia nuts which is what I'll be making again and again.
I made these cookies for a cook out yesterday and everyone LOVED them. People couldn't stop talking about them. I love the cake-like consistency. It adds a richness to them. Thanks so much for the recipe! It will be a regular. :)
OK I give! I haven't been able to find a pumpkin cookie recipe that isn't cake-like so I'm just going to have to deal with it. That said, these cookies are amazing! I tried the "Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Cookies" recipe on this site and I thought they were good, but I think these are better. I did, however, make a few changes to this recipe. I used 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp of Spice Islands' pumpkin pie spice (they're all a little different), 1/4 tsp ginger, 1/8 tsp nutmeg & 1/8 tsp cloves. I used toasted pecans instead of walnuts and I used about 1 cup of chocolate chips. The other recipe I used had twice as much batter and half as much chocolate chips and there was STILL too much chocolate in those cookies - you couldn't taste the pumpkin at all. I'm telling you if you like the taste of pumpkin go VERY easy on the chocolate chips - the chocolate can really mask the pumpkin flavor. If you love chocolate that much just make chocolate chip cookies and throw some pumpkin pie spice in the mix. I too had to crank the oven to 375 and bake for 15 minutes, but my oven temp is kind of lame. Other than that, this recipe is fantastic!!
I modified the recipe to make it healthy yet delish. Used 2 cups whole wheat flour, 2 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp baking soda, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp nutmeg, 1 cup canned pumpkin, 1/2 cup brown sugar( don't pack it), 8 packets of Splenda, 1 egg, 1 tbs skim milk (not necessary to be skim but what I had on hand), 1 tbs vanilla, 1/4 cup non fat yogurt + 1/4 cup smart balance margarine for the oil, decreased the chocolate chips (dark chocolate chips) to 3/4 cup to allow the pumpkin flavor to be pronounced. I didn't add any salt to the dough because there is already salt in the margarine and I decreased the sugar so I want to avoid a salty cookie. I'm not a huge fan of nuts in my cookies so I eliminated them but you can add them if you like.If you want a more orange colored cookie, add a few drops of food coloring as well. I cooked them as directed.( 350 degrees for 10 minutes) Before putting them in the oven, I flattened them out a bit so they look prettier. Be careful not to over bake them or you'll end up with a drier cookie. Bake them just so they lose their sheen and soft in the middle. The cookies continue to cook as they cool. I loved them cold and fresh out of the oven. It tastes much more moist straight from the oven and chewier from the fridge. Definitely try them this way. It's lower in calories and yummy. Hope my review helped! =D
I made these for a party I went to around Halloween--in the season for pumpkin. They were so good! I love chocolate chips and they were plentiful in these cookies. My house still smells like cinnamon and pumpkin two days later. I made the following adjustment: I cooked at 375 for more like 7-8 minutes. I've made a recipe like this before with pumpkin and it tends to get cakelike and spongy when you cook it longer at the lower temp...which I didn't care for. Just a personal preference.
Loved it! I made the following changes: Substituted 1/4 cup butter and 1/4 cup applesauce for the oil. Cut the chocolate chips down to 1 cup. Omit the nuts. Even with these healthier changes, these cookies are to die for. Perfect texture (cakey) and taste. With these changes, the cookies are about 80 calories a pop. Not too shabby!
These are horrible!! I'm sorry, but I do not know what these other reviews are talking about! I am an experienced baker and I followed the recipe exactly and seriously, they did not turn out for me. Other reviews changed a thing or 2 and perhaps that is what made the cookies good for them, if you plan to follow this recipe exactly, dont't bother!!
These are the best cookies I've ever had! I can't imagine just eating them around the holidays. The ingredients don't need to be altered, but I did play with the cinnamon a bit. I used 1/2 tsp less cinnamon and replaced that with 1/2 tsp of nutmeg. These cookies are so moist and cakey-- I love soft cookies and these are like fluffy clouds. I had to alter the temp and cooking time a bit, but that may be because of my oven. I baked on 360 for 18 minutes and just kept checking them. I didn't feel like they could cook all the way through on the recommended temp/time. Enjoy!
I was very disappointed in these "cookies". They are NOT cookies, this is cake or muffin batter...NOT cookies! Also, the recipe calls for entirely too many choc chips; they overpower any hint of pumpkin flavor you might have tasted. All the reviews suggest such variations in the recipe that it changes the original completely, but their suggestions are dead on....
I never write reviews but these cookies just blew me away. Absolutely fantastic! So easy to make. I didn't have chocolate chips so I used raisins instead... YUM!!! This was the most delicious cookie I could ever ask for. Thank you so much for giving me a recipe to last a lifetime.
Very good, except as many reviewers mentioned it needs more spice. I used 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. nutmeg, and 1/2 tsp. cloves. The recipe made 3 1/2 dozen cookies. They are very much like those at our local bakery where you pay an arm and a leg for a dozen.
I'm a newbie baker. Here are some tips I found out by my own mistakes: 1) The smallest can of pumpkin puree is 15oz, so I doubled the recipe. DO NOT make the mistake I did, and think that doubling the 2cups of Chocolate chip morsels will be okay. One cup is enough if you want to still taste the pumpkin. 2) Add nutmeg, cloves, and ginger to the spices. I added about 1 tsp each additional spice. Could not imagine what they would have been like if not added. 3) Took the advice of 365 degrees for 12 minutes, and the morsels did not even melt. If I had to do it over, i would melt the morsels first for a more even spread of chocolate. 4) make sure to chop the walnuts, but not a big deal. I had LOTS of leftover cookie dough, so I put it in a cake pan. I think it turned out better than the cookies.
These cookies are delicious. No major changes (like some on here have suggested) are needed. All I did was increase the flour one half cup and added a little ground clove and nutmeg. These are the best cookies I have ever had. They were done in exactly 9 min
these came out very cake-like. i did 3 things differently: used applesauce instead of oil, didn't dissolve the baking soda in milk (just added both separately) and used 1.5 cups chocolate chips instead of 2 cups. i think 2 cups would have been too many.
These were good. I used 1/2 c white sugar and 1/2 c brown. Instead of the cinnamon, I put 1 tbsp and 1 tsp of the pumpkin spice also from this site. For half the batch I also added caramel chips. These cookies took about 30 minutes to bake instead of 10 and made about 20 medium-sized cookies for me. It was very cake-like just as other reviewers had said. A mistake on my side, but I felt like the spice over-powered the pumpkin taste. Personally, I would have preferred a little more sweetness. Perhaps I probably would have liked milk chocolate more than semi-sweet because the spice and semi-sweetness resulted in a touch of bitterness. *UPDATE* I originally gave this a 4, but after leaving it for a few hours in the fridge, I had them again and they were delicious! :D I definitely taste that pumpkin taste I was looking for and the chocolate/spice was hardly noticable anymore. So definitely keep them chilled!!!
These cookies are exceptional. They are very cakey & have a much different texture than a traditional chocolate chip cookie. I use about 1 & 1/3 cup of pumpkin. I also add in 1/2 or 1 teaspoon of ground nutmeg, pumpkin pie spice, cloves, ginger & allspice. My family gobbles them up!
Let me start by saying I'm not a baker. At all. I made these to take to a cookie exchange and they were soooo delicious! I will definitely make them again!
SUPER DELICIOUS! Best pumpkin cookies I have ever had. Followed the recipe exactly except that I used 1/2 chocolate chips and 1/2 white chocolate chips.
Loved these cookies! I made the changes others had suggested, added a teaspoon of ground cinnamon, 1 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice, and 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg. Came out great! Made these quite a bit for different occasions and they were always a hit. They are very cake-like, but very soft and fluffy.
Instead of measuring out a cup, I used a whole 15 oz. can of Libby's pumpkin, because... what in the world would I do with the leftovers? :) They turned out great. I had no problem with color or with taste/consistency. I would suggest adding a pinch of ground nutmeg and ground cloves. I also added some pumpkin pie spice. Very delicious and moist. My family loved them!
I'm not a big fan of pumpkin but I decided to make these for my son who loves pumpkin pie. First of all, I used more than a cup of pumpkin- I used the whole can (because what am I going to do with the rest of it?). Then I just added another egg and about 1 1/2 the amount of everything else. The result? A lot of really good cookies! They were cake-like and soft and not overpowering on the pumpkin- definitely a keeper!
very moist, cakelike. Hold up well and easy to pack.
Yum! I accidentally discovered that they turn out just fine, even if you forget to dissolve the baking soda in the milk and just dump them in separately. :)
A very good cookie. It is almost like a small cake. Delicious!!
I would give these cookies 35 stars if I could! They are absolutely the best pumpkin cookies I've ever tasted. Those who are hesitant to try them, do not fear! The subtle spice and pumpkin flavor mixes in perfectly with the chocolate, and they have a soft, cake-like texture. I did a 1.5 batch and it made about 42 pretty big cookies. When baked 10 minutes on a greased cookie sheet, they had lightly browned bottoms. When baked on parchment paper, they were finished after about 12 minutes, minus the crunchier bottom- but I do think they rose a bit less too. They ended up perfectly orange colored, so I don't know what happened to some other reviewers. Everyone loved them, thanks so much for the awesome cookies!!
Good cookie and pretty easy to make. I used real pumpkin that my sister put up and let me have. I agree that these are best out of the fridge. They are very light and cake-like.
These are so yummy, but I made a few adjustments. As others before me have said, I doubled the pumpkin (and the chocolate chips), used pumpkin pie spice along with the cinammon, baking Splenda instead of sugar, and unsweetened applesauce instead of the fat. The result is something no one can stay away from. I am making these again ASAP! DELICIOUS!
I have to confess that I am not too thrilled with these cookies. However, my kids love them, and the playgroup gang loved them as well. This definitely is a healthier way to satisfy the sweet tooth. I used 1 smaller can of pumpkin and doubled all ingredients. I only used 1 1/2 cups suger. I also used 1/4 cup veg oil and subbed no sugar applesauce for the remainder oil. Also used whole wheat pastry flour and omitted the baking soda. These cookies did not spread, possibly b/c of the pastry flour. Will make again!
Just made these and they were delish with a couple of the changes suggested. I used pumpkin pie spice and used about 2/3 of the amount of cinnamon called for and the pumpkin flavor didn't get masked by the spices. I spread the cookies on the sheet by hand a little and they weren't too "lumpy bumpy homemade," but a bit more so than I'd have liked. Also, I couldn't decide whether to use the chocolate chips or to substitute raisins instead, so I did 1/2 and 1/2 and I have to say the raisins really stand up plump and proud in this recipe. Next time I'll make them "flatter" and will use only raisins.
OMG, made these several times in the last 6 months and have never been disappointed. Originally made the recipe to use up extra pumpkin puree, now I make them just to have them. Never tried them with walnuts since the people I share them with have allergies, but they are excellent without them.
I don't think I'll ever go back to normal chocolate chip cookies again. I've made this recipe twice and both times have been excellent, just needs several minutes than suggested. Recently I did a flour mix: 1/3 all purpose, 1/3 wheat, 1/3 wheat germ and no one could tell the difference (not even the 5 kids that ate them). Thanks for the recipe, will make regularly.
While these pumpkin chocolate chip cookies aren't very mich like cookies in texture (or any others I've tried), they are still awesome! They are almost like pumpkin chocolate chip muffin tops - how can that be bad? My toddler also loved them. The only changes I made were due to what I had available in the house - I used cake flour (its all I had) and 1/3 cup brown sugar and 2/3 cup raw sugar (turbinado) and one tsp of cinnamon instead of two (as per reviews). I also forgot the milk and baking soda step and just added the baking soda right to the dry ingredients. With those errors/changes, it still came out delicious. I used a large cookie scoop so I had to bake them longer (about 14 min). Overall, good recipe and I will make them again and again.
Very good cookie. Made them written as is and I don't think I would change a thing. If your into pumpkin and chocolate, this recipe is for you!
I call these Sneak Attack Cookies lol. Twice I've made these and each time people take a bite and think nothing of it, but then find themselves parked in front of them unable to put them down! They even surprise me! They are so good. I add a little nutmeg & allspice to bring out the pumpkin a bit more, but all in all- great recipe!
very good! Not too sweet, lots of pumpkin flavor
Loved!!! I followed a mixture of reviews: I baked at 360 degrees for 12 min. I used half white sugar and half brown sugar. I only used 1 cup of milk chocolate chips and it was the perfect amount of chocolate. I added fresh nutmeg. Also added red food coloring. They turned out great! Some reviewers said they were too cakey... but that's what made them different from other cookies and they were excellent!
I was really happy with the way my cookies turned out. I pretty much stayed true to the recipe with the exception of the cinnamon. Instead of 2 teaspoons of cinnamon I opted to use 1 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice as to not over power the pumpkin taste. I am used to a more dense but still "cake" like texture and that would be my only complaint and which is why I didn't give it the full 5 stars. I can make well over a dozen for less than it costs to buy a dozen from Ralphs which is the only place I've found in San Diego that sells these babies year around. Thank you Jennifer for a great recipe that I will be using as a foundation for my pursuit of the denser textured Ralphs version.
This was very yummy! I took it to work and everyone gobbled it up. I have it 4 stars only because the mixture was a little soft so I added a tablespoon more flour and cut the sugar by 1/4 cup because 2 cups of chocolate chips is a lot of sugar. Wonderful and I will make this again!
First of all, AWESOME proportions (for the most part) in this recipe. However, I made some essential changes for flavor. I used half butter/half oil to add some richness (I know it's not as healthy) ;). I added nutmeg, allspice, ginger, cloves, and about 1/2 cup more pumpkin for a much improved flavor. I prefer hazelnuts to walnuts, but either is great. Some other reviews suggest adding red food-coloring. WHY? I wouldn't unnecessarily give kids red food coloring (especially kids like my 7-year-old brother)! The extra pumpkin I added improves color as well as taste. You could also use a little red beat juice. I also made these gluten-free by using 1 cup brown rice flour, 1 cup potato starch (could also use tapioca or corn starch), and 1 tsp guar gum in the place of the all-purpose flour. BEST pumpkin chocolate-chip cookies I've ever tasted!! They really are best right out of the oven, and also very good refrigerated. Don't store them on the counter, they're not as good.
Outstanding! I added 1/8 tsp of nutmeg and 1/8 tsp of cloves. Would also use just 1 to 1 1/2 cups of semisweet chips. 2 cups was too much. Upped the oven temp to 365 and baked for 12 minutes as per other reviewers.
I loved these cookies exactly the way the are-thanks for the recipe.
These are quite good and yes very cake/muffin like. I used 1 tsp of pumpkin pie spice but should have used maybe a in 1/2 tsp more. I used a combo of 1/2 c semi-sweet and 1/2 c white chocolate chips and baked in mini muffin top pan for approx 8 mins. Will make again with a bit of tweeking in the flavor. Would be nice topped with a cream cheese icing drizzle
These are amazing! I will be making these often! They were very soft and moist. :)
These were great- made as is. They make monster-sized cookies if you get 24 of them. I also had a little trouble figuring out how long to cook them. I went with 350 for 15 mins. They still don't seem 100% done, but I think they're cooked enough. I would smoosh them and make them flatter next time (perhaps cook in 2 batches- mine were quite thick due to space on the cookie sheet).
There are WONDERFUL with white chocolate chips!!!
I brought these to Thanksgiving dinner this past year and my family kept going back for more! Very chocolatey, and the nuts added a nice crunch. I baked them a little longer than recommended because I like a nice, crisp cookie. Excellent recipe!
Best cookies ever! I use milk chocolate chips instead of the semisweet and I don't add walnuts. Everyone loves these!!!
These were incredible cookies! Very cake-like, but couldn't be better. I substituted the oil for applesauce to cut the fat content and they still turned out great. They smell great and taste even better! Great fall recipe. Will definitely make again.
Wow! This is such a delicious recipe. I have never made a pumpkin cookie and decided to when I had left over pumpkin. And may I say I think I've made the best decision. They are full of flavor and are as soft as cake! The cookies were a great hit at my holiday party. Though I did use pumpkin spice instead of cinnamon.
These are absolutely perfect as is. My Cub Scout and I made these together on Thanksgiving to fulfill a requirement for the Bear Badge he's trying to earn. I had to resist the urge to add nutmeg, ginger, and allspice to these because I love those spices in anything pumpkin. But I felt it was important for my son to learn how to read and follow a recipe, so we stuck with it as is. The only change we did make was to use pecans in place of walnuts because of an allergy. They were perfect just as is. We brought them as a surprise to our Thanksgiving get together and everyone loved them. The last one was gobbled up within the last hour so they lasted just over a day! We got more than 12 cookies, though, we got 3 dozen, plus 4 more cookies. Maybe we just make ours smaller or something? And we also had to add 2 minutes to the baking time. We will definitely be making these again. They were so yummy and my Cub Scout was very proud of them! :)
amazing. added a little additional spices, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, but that's all.
Made these, and they did not last! Everyone gobbled them up. Two of my favorites, chocolate and pumpkin, married at last into a lovely cookie. Delicious!
My kids and hubby loved this! I gave them 3 stars because they did nothing for me personally.
These are perfect. I've made them twice in the past week. These are cake-like cookies (imagine they'd make great muffins). I vary the recipe by throwing in a few dashes of cloves and nutmeg along w/cinnamon. Also, I up the chocolate chips :) They remind me of less greasy, more fluffy chocolate chip version of Starbuck's pumkin loaf. Everyone I know (even pumpkin haters) adores them!
I've been looking for and tried many reipces for pumpkin chocolate chip cookie for a year now. I usually spend 5.00/dozen in a local bakery for these. I read all the reviews and decided to make the following changes -- added 2 tsp of pumpkin spice (kept the 2 tsp of cinnamon) and reduced the chocolate chips to 1/2 cup. My family and friends really enjoyed this cake-like cookie. I do think the chocolate chips could be reduced down to 1/4 cup.
They were amazing!!!!! Followed the recipe almost to a T...I used suggestions to make it a bit healthier by using Applesauce in lieu of oil & Whole Wheat Flour. Came out awesome!!! Could use a little less chocolate chips but still came out delicious.
Excellent! To make it even easier, I omitted the 1 tsp milk and added the baking soda along with the other dry ingredients. Also, it's better to overbake than underbake these, they'll still be soft and chewy. Delish!!
To make it healthier I used: freshly baked pie pumpkin instead of canned, organic applesauce instead of oil, ground flax seed instead of eggs, one cup white wheat and one cup whole wheat flour, and I used one teaspoon cinnamon and one teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, instead of two tsp cin. I baked at 350 for 11-12 minutes and they turned out moist, cakey, and absolutely delicious. This is my favorite new cookie recipe!
yum. i forgot the egg and they're STILL good. heh.
These were delicious! Soft and moist, but still held together well. (You know, they don't break into pieces when you try to pick them up.) I do recommend dropping them onto the sheet by the SMALL spoonful. But either way you get good cookies! Oh and I also baked them at 365 and it was more than 12 minutes... maybe 14 or 15 minutes. Still delicious!
Didn't think I would like these as much as I did. My husband and picky son gobbled them up! They are a nice soft cookie that keeps well...not that mine lasted very long! Going to make another batch and substituting pumpkin pie spice for the cinnamon.
Definitely a recipe that I will be repeating! I made these cookies to take to a work function and they were a total hit! The recipe makes a lot of cookies, and BONUS...they're even BETTER the second day around!! :)
My entire family (even the in-laws) love pumpkin chocolate chip cookies. :-) I found this recipe and made a batch... they haven't stopped pestering me to make more since! I, of course, did things a little differently: I tripled the recipe so I could use an entire 1 lb. can of Libby's pumpkin, I cut the recommended amount of chocolate chips in half (any more REALLY overpowers the pumpkin!), I don't like nuts so I omitted those, and I increased the baking time to 15 minutes per batch. They were wonderful!
This is the BEST chocolate chip cookie recipe ever!! The cookies are so soft and delicious! I didn't bother with the red food coloring that others recommended, and my cookies look fine. I also used half all-purpose flour and half whole grain whole wheat flour. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out perfect. I made a double batch yesterday and am making another double batch today to take to Thanksgiving festivities this weekend!
Overall a yummy cookie that my kids really liked. Just a few changes and suggestions: *Decrease sugar to 3/4 cup *Use 1/4 cup butter + 1/4 cup applesauce instead of the oil *Up the flour to 2 1/4 cup *Use 1 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice instead of all cinnamon *Decrease chocolate ships to 1 1/2 or even 1 cup--it was too chocolaty for me and that's saying something!
Love these. I replaced the oil with applesauce and they still turned out really well. Very moist.
These are the holy grail of cookies. They came out perfectly with no alterations to the recipe.
These cookies are amazing!!! They are cake-like, but that makes them kind of special. I took some of the other reviewers' suggestions and exchanged the oil for applesauce and added nutmeg and cloves. Such a great fall treat!
I didn't care for the cake-like consistency and the chocolate chips really overwhelmed what little bit of pumpkin flavor there is. Sorry.
Not my favorite because they were quite cakey. But my family loved them, so rating them high for that!!
The pumpkin flavor was just not there. The dough was not a dough consistency either; it was more like a batter. Overall, the cookie was not too bad once I added some oatmeal to stiffen up the dough. I think it needs more pumpkin and maybe even less sugar.
These were good but I must not be a fan of the pumpkin - chocolate mix. I wish they were raisins instead of chocolate chips. I did enjoy the cake-like texture and my friends seemed to enjoy them.
These were good but lacked a little in pumpkin flavor for us. The spice amount is pleasant, not overpowering, but there just isn't a lot of pumpkin flavor. Followed the recipe, leaving out the optional walnuts and used Ghirardelli Semisweet Chips. This is the only time I can remember thinking that next time I will use a milder chocolate and less of it. The amount (2 cups) and more intense chocolate flavor of these chips overpowered the other flavors and just added to the want of more pumpkin. We did enjoy the soft, cake like consistancy and would love to try these again with some small tweaks. Thanks for sharing!
Oh my lord, these are the best cookies you will ever taste or even dream of. Some may say that they aren't very pretty, others may say that they are too cake-like, but in my house, as soon as they come out of the oven they are GONE.I am 13 years old, so obviously, they are easy to make. The only thing I changed, was that I used white chocolate chips instead of regular chocolate chips. This makes them even more incredibly delicious.5 stars all the way.
These were pretty good for what they are. I used pumpkin pie spice instead of the cinnamon, but next time I will use the cinnamon instead like the recipe stated. My bad. Thanks for a great recipe!
I really liked these cookies hot out of the oven and a day later. They were easy to make too. However, I think that there were too many chocolate chips. You couldn't really taste the pumpkin flavor because the chocolate was a little overpowering. I think that I would maybe add some nutmeg or something to give it more of that pumkin spice flavor. I also accidently added the baking powder to the flour with out dissolving it in milk but they seemed to turn out okay anyway. I like bigger cookies too so they took longer than 10 minutes to bake.
Overall I like these very much. I don't love, however, as they're a little too cake-y but the flavor is great and the recipe is heavy on chips, which I like. However, I set the servings calculator to 36. Well I'm up to 72 cookies now and could probably get another 36 out of the remaining batter. I'm using a small spoon and the cookies are about 2.5" in diameter. This is insane!
These are fantastic!!! I used 1/2 wheat flour and 1/2 brown sugar 1/2 white.
good but nothing special
I love the texture of these cookies. I did eat one right out of the oven,and it taste okay to me. I did put them in the refig and I bet I am going to like them even more. I did use less chips. 2 cups is way to much. I added 1/2 tsp ginger. and did add walnuts, but next time I will add more..
I used a little less sugar, but otherwise didn't change a thing and they turned out very soggy. I would have liked a cakier, fluffier cookie, but it might have been the slight reduction of the sugar. next time I would use less sugar and less oil.
I made a "healthier" version of these cookies by using fewer chocolate chips and substituting apple sauce for 1/2 of the oil and whole wheat flour for 1/2 of the flour. I really liked them. They are really more cake-like than your average cookie, but there's no butter in them so it's to be expected. They don't spread at all so be sure to flatten out the dough or you'll get mini scones:). I have to agree with another reviewer in saying that they are best fresh or cold - not sitting on the counter. Enjoy!
I was not impressed with these "cookies." Yes, I read the reviews that say they are cake-like, so I thought I knew what to expect. Really, they are more like unattractive muffin tops. They were not sweet, and had a bit of an off-putting taste to them. I substituted some of the white sugar for brown, threw in a little nutmeg, omitted the nuts, and used mostly applesauce and just a bit of oil instead of the 1/2 cup. I'm going to try them cold from the refrigerator, since other reviewers mention that is when they are at their best. I will update this review if this changes my opinion. There are much better recipes out there for pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, but that's just my perspective...
Best pumpkin chocolate chip cookie recipe I have found so far. I doubled the recipe and my family and kids friends devoured them! Delicious!
The cookies have potential. I feel the more I bake them the better they will come out. From my first batch, I can tell that the dough should be placed in small balls in order to come out the right size and bake thoroughly. I, also, recommend walnuts to add a crunch to the otherwise very soft cookies. One alteration I did try was to add brown sugar instead of white and it went well with the cinnamon, which should definitely be halved.
I made them for my husband who fell in love with them! He loves muffins and thought they tasted just like mini pumpkin muffins with chocolate. Very moist. I used pumpkin pie spice in place of the cinnamon which added to the flavor.
These weren't that good at all, neither warmed up or cold. Is it really 1 tsp milk and 1 T vanilla or is it supposed to be 1 T milk and 1 tsp vanilla??? There are WAY too many chocolate chips. I only put in 1 c and still had way too many. And surely the nutrition facts are incorrect...400 cal per serving...is a serving 4 cookies? Not impressed sorry.
I used apple sauce instead of oil, and 1 tsp of pumpkin spice instead of cinnamon. They turned out fluffy, soft, and SOOO yummy!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections