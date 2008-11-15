Snickerdoodles IV
These cookies are divine! My family and friends devoured them. I think the butter and cream of tartar make the difference. In my oven, I cooked them 8 minutes. When I took them out I thought I had undercooked them, but they continued to cook and firm up and became a perfectly dense, chewy cookie. Two thumbs way up!
When my daughter made these, she had to add a lot more flour. The amount given gave the dough a frosting-like consistency. She added more flour, about 1 1/2 cups, and the dough was perfect. :]
These cookies are divine! My family and friends devoured them. I think the butter and cream of tartar make the difference. In my oven, I cooked them 8 minutes. When I took them out I thought I had undercooked them, but they continued to cook and firm up and became a perfectly dense, chewy cookie. Two thumbs way up!
This is the cookie my mom used to ALWAYS make at Christmas. I was surprised when I found it on here. The only thing I did differently was to add just a pinch of nutmeg. These were great. Thanks for the post.
I just made these and tweeked the recipe a bit. I put a little nutmeg in and some cinnamon chips. WOW!!!! This really perked them up.
I find that using a better quality of cinnamon adds to the taste of the cookie. It is also important to cream the mixture well in the first step of mixing the shortening, sugar and eggs.
When Christmas baking with my mom as our tradition, she made a face when I said I brought Snickerdoodle dough. She was singing a different tune after she ate one! I put the cinnamon and sugar mixture in a ziplock baggie and dropped the cookies in there so it was less messy. Wonderful!
I have NO idea what i did wrong!!!! I followed the recipe exactly, but somehow the cookies came out crumbly and had no taste. Sorry, these cookies weren't my favorite.
Easy to make, always a crowd pleaser. I baked these for an office holiday party and had my co-workers begging for more!
These cookies turned out dry, hard, and flavorless for me, but my mom and dad liked them. I think I'll look for another Snickerdoodle recipe.
This recipe can be turned into sugar cookies if you do not do the cinnamon and sugar rolled on at the end. Instead do colored sugar. I haven't tried a cookie press yet, but that is my next experiment today. Everyone said these were the best sugar cookies that they have tasted. They taste like store bought cookie dough sugar cookies. THEY ARE EXCELLENT! *when you leave off the cinnamon sugar coating at the end!
I add red and green color sugars to the cinnamon/sugar mix to make them into tasty Christmas cookies. This recipe is awesome!!!
I made these and they were great right out of the oven. But I let them cool and sit out a little longer, and they turned into little sugar bricks! Make sure you store them in an airtight container ASAP!
i also "spiked" my dough with a bit of nutmeg and a half tsp of vanilla extract. The first batch of sugar-cinnamon i made was light on cinnamon, and the resulting cookies tasted like eggnog cookies! yum! From now on i will most likely split the batch, half with the normal amount of cinnamon and one light. Either way these cookies are wonderful!
I really love this recipe. The only tweek I made was I added a little nutmeg. Very nummy.
Good Recipe. Prefer a little "puffier" cookie but overall delicious and will make again. Thanks.
A great cookie recipe to make with my four year old. I used someone elses tip of putting the cin/sugar in a zip lock and let him coat the cookies. They were yummy, thin and chewy! My oven took +8 min to bake. Next time i would slightly reduce the salt.
My family and friends love these! I am making them again in the same week!
I think these were the cookies my aunt used to make. I would like for them to have been bigger and chewier. Good stuff though!
The dough came out great. When cooking them, be careful not to over bake because they will get crumbly if you do. I made these for a hundred people and all of them LOVED it! :)
Perfection...plain and simple.
Toothsome and tender - great texture and taste. Would make a great frosted cookie as well if not rolled in cinnamon and sugar. Thanks so much! I did add some vanilla extract, however. :) Gotta have the vanilla.
It was perfect. Just the way my mother used to bake them.
these are just ok. they don't take like snickerdoodles 2 me. they taste like cinnamon cookies. they are ok and prob would be better if i wasn't expecting them 2 taste like snickerdoodles. my son liked them but i just think they are ok
I made these EXACTLY according to the recipe with only an adjustment to time because of my fan assisted oven. I baked them for about five minutes in the middle of the oven. I was disappointed that they came out so flat but they were very tasty and chewy. I may actually prefer these to the thicker ones I have had in the past. Will try another recipe for thicker ones and see what I think. Overall very good but subtracted one star for the flatness.
I looove this recipe. I have made it a couple times, its the closest to my Nana's recipe I've come yet! One thing, if you like them a little cake-y do half shortening and half butter (or margarine!) they taste very buttery and yum. I hate to mess with perfection, I love them either way! The other thing is Baking Powder makes them fluffier. Its such a simple and wonderful recipe that doesn't need any frills!
came out great, i replaced the cream of tartar/baking soda with a T of baking powder
I substituted butter for the shortening. This recipe is a HIT with everyone I make them for! Super moist!
OMG THIS RECIPE WAS TOTEEMOOOO KAWAIII I LIEK ATE EV'RY GRAIN OF PARADISE. INSPIRATION SHIMMERS IN THE SKY AT LANCASTER, AT LANTIS, MY-- NEVER NEVER LAND. MY NAME IS ANN TOO! WE SHOULD DEF HAVE A COOKIE EXCHANGE PARTYYYYYYYYYYYYYY SECKSSSSSSSS
It was pretty good. But it came out really crunchy! Even though I folowed the baking time. But if you dunk them in milk, they get a little soft. :)
Snickerdoodles are one of my favorite cookies. I have made this particular recipe three times in the last two weeks. My husband likes 'em so much, he even helped me bake two of the batches. Having him in the kitchen with me is always fun (until it's time to clean up his mess).
I usually use the Snickerdoodle V recipe on this site, but wanted to make cookies without butter today. These were a good substitute for m favorite recipe. Not THE best, but they were certainly good! For the reviewer who said that the dough has the consistency of frosting: it should! That's how snickerdoodle dough is :)
I do NOT like cinnamon, so I had to rate this by how my husband liked them. They are DELISH! His eyes rolled in his head and he thanked me profusely.
THE BEST COOKIES I HAVE EVER EATEN
One of my favorite cookies and these turned out awesome! They are perfect for letting my 2 year old help too- I just put the sugar and cinnamon in a ziploc bag and let him shake it to coat the cookies
We loved these cookies. I did add a tsp of vanilla to the cookies dough. That brought out the taste of the cinnamom.
Outstanding! These are delicious and bake up perfect. I took 2 minutes off the bake-time to make them doughy in the middle!
These cookies did not work out for me. I made the recipe exactly the way it stated. The cookies tasted like shortening and cracked and bubbled around, but were still uncooked in the middle. Will not make again.
These were so easy to make and they are delicious!
I made some of these last year and took some to work. There were not enough to go around. There have been so many demands (I mean requests) for these whenever a function comes up or just for any time. My family loves them also. I have to make large batches at a time.
These were good. I used butter in lieu of shortening because I never use shortening in anything. I found just dipping the top of the cookie dough ball into the cinnamon/sugar, rather than rolling it entirely, was sufficient. The whole family loved them.
I followed the recipe and cooked them for 7 minutes. They came out perfect and were Delicious!
These are the BEST snickerdoodles I've ever made! Highly recommend!
this recipe is FANTASTIC!! the thing is though, it makes TONS of them!! And whenever I bake them, I coat them in sugar, cinnamon AND brown sugar, and whenever I make them people go nuts over them! I highly recommend it!
I loved them. Great ice breaker at parties.
just add 1/4 tsp of vanilla to the dough and 1/4 tsp of nutmeg to the cin/sug mix and it is the BEST I've ever had!
Used 3 tsp baking powder instead of baking soda and cream of tartar. Tasted great!
These are so good and easy to make! Had never made them before but I am making them today again. I didn't have any cream of Tartar so I added 1/2 teaspoon of vinegar and it worked. Yes they flatten when cool but snickerdoodles are suppose to be flat.
I have never made these before, just always bought them at the grocery market, they are so delicious! Great for picnics too, which is where my husband and I ate ours!
These were really good cookies! I like a more cinnamony cookie so I used 1 Tbsp of cinnamon. I also used half shortening and half butter. They were flatter, but still soft and delicious! Warning-if you make small cookies bake them for 5 or 6 minutes! Otherwise they will become VERY crunchy!
Great as is!
awesome taste
Very easy to make! I did add a little nutmeg to the sugar/cinnamon mix. I left them in only 6 minutes and they came out very soft and chewy!!!
Just made these this morning to try out as gifts for people and these are by far the best I have ever had. They were soft on the inside and just slightly crispy on the outside. I made them exactly as the recipe described, used a Sil-Pat mat for the cookie sheet, and they backed for 7.5 minutes each at 400. They don't look quite done when you take them out, but trust me they are! I left them on the sheet for 3 minutes, then transferred to wire racks. Another tip: When making the balls of dough, I would suggest making all the balls first, place them on a plate, and THEN start rolling them in the sugar/cinnamon mixture. Otherwise, you end up with that mixture coated to your fingers and it ends up in the dough if you make the ball and then roll it immediately. May not bother some people, but I really wanted the inside of the cookies to be that crisp clean look and the cinnamon to be just on the outside. These cookies spread on me quite a bit, so I put 9 1-inch diameter balls on a standard 40X30 inch sheet. Also, I flattened out the balls with my thumb like my grandma showed me, so they were roughly 1/4 to 1/3 of an inch thick. The thicker ones puffed up more while cooking and then deflated as they cooled, so they were not as crisp as the thinner ones, but still very edible. Will def make these again, only change I would consider is adding more cinnamon to the coating mixture.
Fantastic cookies! I added nutmeg to the dough and a cup of cinnamon chips and they are to die for yummy! Can't wait to take these to my cookie exchange this year! I think I have a new favorite!!!
A little salty. Prefer a a snickerdoodle recipe with 1/2 butter and 1/2 shortening.
I substituted one cup whole wheat flour and they came out well. The batter was messy and hard to handle, but easier to work with after being refrigerated briefly
Loved this recipe. I also used 3 tsp. baking powder instead of the cream of tartar and baking soda. I used half shortening and half margarine. Was still super good. Will follow exactly though when the cupboard is full lol. The cookies were still great.
I made these for a class party, and they turned out delicious!!! They were all gone, and everyone commented on how good they were. Thanks for the awesome recipe! :)
Super fast, super easy recipe that my four year old was able to help with! Super delicious, too!
These cookies were absolutely great but i like my cookies a little more fluffy! Will make again if I find a way to make them a little softer!
Perfect just as written.
Makes a really soft, nice cookie. Beware that you will have to add a LOT more flour, like another cup or so. Without it the dough was more like frosting consistency and I couldn't roll it into balls to put in the cinnamon sugar. Keep adding flour until the dough looks right. You will have to just trust yourself.
just like my grandmother used to make! excellent!
I followed this recipe exactly and my whole family loved them! Super easy to make when need something fast!
I added 1/4 tsp Cinnamon, 1/8 tsp cloves and 1/8 tsp ginger to the batter, these are absolutely amazing! I don't know what they taste like without the spices, but I'm going to try them plain next time :) I might have made them too small. I used a tbl spoon to measure the dough out, and they were done in like 5 minutes. The last batch is in the oven now, and the kids and my hubby have demolished the first pan out of the oven already!
This recipe was excellent! I substituted butter for shortening and I didn't have cream of tartar so istead of that and the baking soda I used 3 tsp of baking powder (as someone else suggested). Baked at 8 minutes and they were soft on the inside and a wee crunchy on the edges.
I thought it was delicious!! They turned out perfect! I added 1 tsp of vanilla and instead of baking soda and cream of tartar (didnt have any tartar on hand) I used 3 tsp of baking powder instead. Turned out awesome!!
This turned out awesome! I did add 1/8 (Up to 1/4) teaspoon of vanilla for just a little extra boost of flavor. This was my sister-in-law's first taste of Snickerdoodles, and she's addicted! Can't wait to make them again at Christmas!
Great! Just like mom used to make! If the dough is too soft, my mother would put the dough in the fridge before rolling them in sugar and baking them. However, this recipe did not exactly need it, mine shaped up just fine. I'm eating them now with a tall glass of ice cold milk... yummmm.
This is the exact same recipe I made with my grandmother 50+ years ago during the summertime when I would spend 2 weeks with her during my summer break from school. Brings back wonderful memories. I never knew what this cookie tasted like at room temp until I became an adult because my grandmother always let us eat the whole batch warm, straight from the oven! Perfect cookie!
If you make them using butter instead of shortening, I recommend chilling before baking. Totally delicious.
Not as good as the store nought and thats saying something.
Asked my boys what cookie they wanted this week and they both smiled and said,"snickerdoodles :)" This is my go to recipe foe the perfect simple cookie.
I substituted 1 tablespoon double acting baking powder for the required cream of tartar and baking soda. Two hulking college baseball players gave it a thumbs up!
These were just like my mother used to make sixty years ago and taste exactly like the ones from our local bakery. Excellent and very easy to make. Even the batter is tasty! I made it just as directed, did not change a thing.
All 48 of these cookies were gone within a day! My boyfriend and I defiantly give these 5 stars! considering I had to substitute some ingredients. Love them, will be baking more soon!
These are the BEST snickerdoodles I've ever made! Highly recommend!
Great cookie, cracked on top and soft in the middle
These cookies were delicious with very good flavor. I'd make them again.
even better with butter.
Absolutely amazing. The recipe was spot on and they tasted like snickerdoodles that you would buy from a bakery. They tasted really good.
Perfect recipe. Left them in for 10 minutes and came out perfect.
Perfect. Yummy. We made 1/2 a recipe. Easy and my granddaughter says they need no description. Just yummy.
Makes wonderful snickerdoodles that turn out quite tasty and are a favorite. Thinking of removing the cinnamon to make it into a sugar cookie version so I can dip them in chocolate
absolutely amazing! the only thing i did differently was add a little nutmeg and a little more flour.
This is my go-to snickerdoodle recipe! I am still looking for one a bit different though, so I only gave it 4 stars :D
Delious...they melted in my mouth!
I don't know what happened but these tasted really weird. I tried the recipe again and it still was really weird.
What a treat! These cookies are nice and gooey on the inside and crumbly on the outside. You will not be disappointed! I did make a few changes, though: 2 tsp. vanilla 1 tsp. cinnamon 1/2 tsp. nutmeg If you add the above ingredients it adds so much flavor. Enjoy!
I've never eaten snickerdoodles before, but my roommate has. She said these don't taste like snickerdoodles, but more like cinnamon cookies. I thought they were delish though! I added nutmeg to the dough and 1Tbs more of sugar to the Sugar/Cinnamon mix. Also, she said that they left a strange after taste, but I didn't have that problem. **I baked at 375 for 10 mins and they were PERFECT!
My favorite cookie!
These cookies come out nice and soft even after a few days in the cookie jar. I will make these for many, many years to come.
I substituted vegetable shortening for coconut oil. Add a pecan half on top! Perfect!
I've made this recipe a few times, delicious!! They were a huge hit!!
I find this cookie was undercooked but I had to take them out since the bottom was starting to burn. But then again I've never had snickerdoodles before so I couldn't really tell, they were still really yummy.
Yummy! Loved the texture
These are great cookies it is the number one selling cookie at badashbakery
Taste like shortening...not like Snickerdoodles.
I never made these cookies before this afternoon. This recipe was so easy and the cookies turned out beautifully. My 2 year old has gobbled about 4 of them so far! Thanks!
