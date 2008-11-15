Snickerdoodles IV

4.4
160 Ratings
  • 5 109
  • 4 27
  • 3 12
  • 2 8
  • 1 4

Cinnamon cookies.

Recipe by Ann

Gallery
16 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Mix the shortening , sugar, and eggs until creamy. Mix the flour, cream of tartar, baking soda and salt in another bowl. Blend the wet with the dry ingredients using a wooden spoon until well-blended.

  • Roll the dough into the size of small walnuts.

  • Prepare the cinnamon and sugar mixture by mixing the cinnamon and sugar.

  • Roll the cookie dough into the cinnamon and sugar mixture until coated and place onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 6-10 minutes watching to make sure they don't burn. They should be very lightly brown and still soft looking on top. When they cool, they will crack a little on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 24.9g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 107.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022