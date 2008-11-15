Snickerdoodles IV

Just made these this morning to try out as gifts for people and these are by far the best I have ever had. They were soft on the inside and just slightly crispy on the outside. I made them exactly as the recipe described, used a Sil-Pat mat for the cookie sheet, and they backed for 7.5 minutes each at 400. They don't look quite done when you take them out, but trust me they are! I left them on the sheet for 3 minutes, then transferred to wire racks. Another tip: When making the balls of dough, I would suggest making all the balls first, place them on a plate, and THEN start rolling them in the sugar/cinnamon mixture. Otherwise, you end up with that mixture coated to your fingers and it ends up in the dough if you make the ball and then roll it immediately. May not bother some people, but I really wanted the inside of the cookies to be that crisp clean look and the cinnamon to be just on the outside. These cookies spread on me quite a bit, so I put 9 1-inch diameter balls on a standard 40X30 inch sheet. Also, I flattened out the balls with my thumb like my grandma showed me, so they were roughly 1/4 to 1/3 of an inch thick. The thicker ones puffed up more while cooking and then deflated as they cooled, so they were not as crisp as the thinner ones, but still very edible. Will def make these again, only change I would consider is adding more cinnamon to the coating mixture.