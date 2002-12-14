Irish Ginger Snaps

I really liked these as a child and my family loves them now. Easy to make and tasty.

By Linda G.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
6 mins
additional:
4 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
2 - 3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cream sugar, egg, salt and shortening together. Add flour, baking soda and spices. Mix well. Roll teaspoonfuls of dough into balls and roll the balls in sugar.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 5 to 6 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
87 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 35.9mg. Full Nutrition
