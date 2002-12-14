Irish Ginger Snaps
I really liked these as a child and my family loves them now. Easy to make and tasty.
These were great! After reading the other reviews, I used softened butter instead of shortening, and used a small cookie scoop to shape them. I also rolled them in raw sugar - larger crystals with a beautiful golden color. Took them to a gathering and got rave reviews. They looked store-bought, but tasted just right, crisp without being hard and crunchy! I did have to bake them about 12 minutes on my stones.Read More
These were very good. The only thing that I would do differently next time is to cut back on the shortening. 3/4 C seemed to make the cookies taste a bit greasy. Perhaps 1/2 C may work.
Yummy! I followed the instructions to make the shortening equal to butter (added 4 tbs. water) and doubled the ginger. It rolled perfectly without sticking to my hands. I wasn't sure if I'd have enough left to make cookies as I couldn't stop pinching the dough! Will definitely be making again!
So far excellent! I'm a crazy Irish pastry chef so of course I didn't do them as the recipe "dictated" per se....so I have a wheat allergy, so spelt flour instead, I used 1/2 cup BUTTER, I made up a basic royal icing of 1 c icing sugar, 1 egg white and some vanilla and threw it all over the cookies like in the pic because it looks just so nice and just to make things even more different, I rolled half of mine in sugar, ran off, grabbed a bag of ground almonds, rolled most of the remainder in that and then just for fun I rolled 3 in coconut. So far I've only tasted the almond ones and they are MOST excellent. The rest are in the oven, I'll let you know how they taste when the time comes. Thanks:D
Very easy and quick to make. I used butter instead of shortening - reduced it by 2 tablespoons and cooked them for 12 minutes and they came out perfect!
I love these cookies, thank you so much for sharing the recipe. I make it exactly the way the recipe instructs and they are always wonderful. I just have one observation. Generally ginger snaps have ginger and molassas in them. These are more the flavor, texture, look and taste of Snickerdoddles.
I adjusted the recipe a bit, using 1/4 cup butter in place of some of the shortening, and doubling the ginger. I really liked these cookies, and so did my kids. If you make them the size the recipe says (teaspoonful), you will get 83 cookies - I did. And they are the typical gingersnap size. I did not have any issues with the dough holding together. Perhaps those cooks who did used too small of an egg, or are not experienced with cookie making? I did press mine down a bit with a glass, like most gingersnap recipes say to; I figured this recipe accidentally left that part out. I baked mine on stones, so they needed more like 7-8 minutes instead of 5-6. Watch out, they are quite addictive!:-)
I decided to try a new gingersnap recipe, and this is not it! The cookies HAD to be cooked longer, and they turned out so hard the kids wouldn't eat them. I would advise using oil instead of shortening, adding 1/4 to 1/2 cup of water, and baking 8-12 minutes. I have, in the meantime, found a better recipe.
Great Cookie but you have to make sure you do make small balls, increase the bake time 10 min and don't judge them by color or you will over do them and they will be hard. This will make a great addition to a Christmas tray!
These cookies were very quick and easy to make and had a great flavor. The other "raters" were right in that you must cook these for 15 minutes, not 5. I am taking them to a cookie exchange tomorrow and am sure all will like them.
After reading many reviews I substituted 1 stick (1/2 C) butter for shortening and put a total of 1 1/2 t. ginger. Baked on my cookie stone, added additional cooking time. These are very, very yummy. Reminds me of Christmas time. I will definately be making these again.
Great Cookie Recipe! I made these for people to snack on during a presentation and they loved them. They were better than normal ginger snaps that get "break your teeth" hard. They were really good. I am going to make them again. I did add confectioner's icing as seen in the pictures. It made them a lot prettier.
Replaced shortening with butter and baked cookies for longer (10 to 15 minutes). Fantastic
These cookies are delicious and so easy! I used a small cookie scoop, then flattened with a large glass dipped in white sugar. I baked for about 10 minutes. I found it difficult to tell when they were done because they were so light in color. I took them out of the oven and allowed to continue cooking on the cookie sheet for a couple of minutes so that the bottoms dried. Yum!
I doubled the ginger and used 1-1/4 cups of butter instead of shortening. I took one reviewer's advice and used a glass bottom to flatten. Cooked perfectly in exactly 7 minutes. Absolutely delicious: they were all being eaten within minutes of being served, still warm and soft from the oven. Without the extra ginger, I have a feeling these would have been very snickerdoodle-like.
These were absolutely amazing. One of the first things our company said was, 'Aren't ginger snaps supposed to be brown?' These ginger snaps are crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside, and after reading other reviews decided to use real butter instead of shortening. They were also quick and easy to clean up.
Dough was a bit on the dry side. They came out alright. I would suggest these to be served as a tea biscuit moreso than a traditional cookie.
Thought the clove amount was too overbearing, will cut down to 1/2 tsp next time. Cooked on my PChef stone for 14 min and they were perfect, soft and yet firm.
these are so good! i didn't have shortening, so i used butter, and baked them for about 7 minutes. i will add more ginger next time, they weren't quite as spicy as i like them, but they're still very yummy.
This was a hit!!!!! Everyone liked it. My husband liked it so much he asked me to make a whole batch just for him...I didn't of course=)
I didn't like these at all, but my son did. They are nothing like traditional gingersnaps, they are not brown, but light in color with brown specs from the spices.
I tried this recipe because we had no molasses in the house. This was a mistake. The batter did not come together at all. I eventually used water as suggested in one of the other reviews. It worked, but the resulting cookies were bland. I could have saved myself a lot of trouble and gotten store bought cookies.
I did a straight substitution of softened butter for the shortening and then rolled the cookies in brown sugar instead of white sugar. I also had to bake them about 10-12 minutes, at 5-6 they were still raw. The brown sugar made a nice caramelized outside, everyone loved them! Will definitely be making these again.
This recipe is a good cookie that is not too sweet or spicy. It's an enjoyable cookie to young and old. The baking time should be 15 to 16 mins. to bake until done. It's not a browning-type cookie but has nice crackles on top. The kids loved making this cookie. It's easy and fast. ljfausey
For some reason, I could not get the dough to form properly. It was very crumbly and as a result, I rolled them into larger balls and overbaked them because I couldn't judge these right. Maybe the dough needs to be refrigerated for a while to allow the dough to form properly before baking. The taste was good though.
This is a good recipe if you move the baking time up by 10 minutes. Since all of my "kids" are big, I use a small scoop to make the rounds, after I roll them in the sugar I dip a glass bottem in sugar and flatten the balls down, then bake for 15-16 minutes. My guys LOVE them this way.
Even men ask for this recipe! I have had to make these cookies 4 times in the past 2 weeks because they're so popular. Double the recipe - you'll want this many cookies. I use softened butter instead of shortening. Didn't have ground cloves so I ground up whole cloves, works just fine. Really easy recipe!
I substituted 10 tablespoons of butter for the shortening, brown sugar for the white, and a generous amount of fresh grated ginger for the teaspoon of ground. My cookies turned out soft (which is how I prefer them, anyway) and absolutely delicious! Pressing them flat with a glass or a fork before baking helps, too.
I rolled mine in raw sugar, they were great! I'm 10, so I brought a batch in to my class for a school project. These ginger snaps are the best!!!
LOVED this recipe. Used whole wheat flour; used butter instead of shortening. Halved the recipe, but still used 1 whole egg. Baked 7 or 8 minutes, and while the cookies were rather soft coming out of the oven, a few minutes cooling on a plate made them perfect - just a slight crunch on the outside with soft, moist ginger cookie on the inside. Really, such an easy recipe! Thanks!
AMAZINGLY YUMMY! Possibly our family's new favorite cookie!
not sure how they taste yet but i had a hard time mixing them together as a dough. it was way to crumbly and dry. i used a crisco style shortening and used the instructions that were posted but they still wouldnt come together. i added some milk to bind everything so it wasnt so dry. i hope they come out and arent tough. this recipe needs work.
Great recipe! I followed the recipe EXACTLY as is (except I doubled it) and I didn't need to change the cooking time or add any extra water or milk or anything. They are chewy and spicy and I've already eaten 10! Yummy!
Had a party and served these cookies with Irish coffee they were a hit!!!! Think it depends on how large or small you make the balls as to lenght of cooking time.
You may find the dough crumbly, but a little milk will get the right consistency. Green colored sugar makes these cookies very festive. I thought the recipe was great.
These cookies really surprised me. When they got hard on the outside, like traditional ginger snaps, they were still soft on the inside. The "hard" layer on the outside gave the cookies a great contrast in texture. Even more surprising was that the looked nothing like the picture. My batch turned out light yellow and didn't flatten out. They were delicious cookies and I really thank you for sharing the recipe.
These are absolutely delicious cookies, and unbelievably easy to make. The cooking time seems to be wrong though... at 6 minutes they weren't quite done so I kept adding minutes. I think 9 is probably right.
Very poor texture. Hard to get off of cookie sheet. Taste ok.
Wow! These cookies are awesome! Nice and crunchy.
5-6 mins did not seem enough time, cooked for about 15-20 mins, they came out a little over done on the bottom but ok other wise, I enjoyed the flavour. I double the ginger and cinnamon.
These are excellent cookies but very hard to tell when they're done. They are nice and soft in the centre, crisp outside, nice and spicy to taste. But pale as all get out. After the 1st batch, I raised the oven temp to 375f, then to 400 for the 3rd batch and I baked them for at least 10 minutes or more. One tray I put back in for 10mins more. I'm taking them to a St Patrick's Day dinner but I don't think I'll make them again. If I do, I'll add a little molasses for colour. I doubled the recipe to yield 82 cookies.
Very good flavor. Agree with other reviews, smaller balls, and more bake time.
Fast and easy, my 15 year old had to make for a project at school. We were almost out of white sugar so she used brown sugar in cookies. They turned out very good. They took 8-10 min to bake.
I read the reviews before I tried this and I have to be honest I was skepitcal. I too added 4 tsp water and I really don't know how you could rate this lower than 5 stars. Perfect and yummy. I baked on a stone and 10 minutes was a good time. I also made them small and pressed with juice glass! My 5 and 3 year olds loved them.
OMGosh, these cookies are divine! I don't even like cinnamon, ginger, or clove! I just finished making these cookies for my husband & a friend. I only tasted them to check if they were done; I loved them so much I wrote this review (my first)! Used butter = to shortening; Added 1 T. of DARK molasses; Coated dough balls in either green or red sugar for Christmas colors; Used heavy stainless steel jelly roll pan and had to bake for 12 minutes; lightly greased the pans. I will definitely use this recipe again!
i had an international food festaval at school and my country was ireland. i took these cookies and they were a big hit. a couple thing i found odd though was that the cookies did not spread out and i had to bake them for 10 minutes. anyways thanks for this recipe it is definetly a keeper.
Incredibly easy and fun to make. Also very tasty!!
These cookies turned out o.k. but not much flavor. I had to add about 1/4 cup of water to make it hold together and it took 9 minutes in my oven.
Tried these over the weekend. They are very tasty. It took 14 min in my oven to bake - not 5 to 6 min. that recipe suggested.
Excellent recipe. I used margarine and to cook them for 12 minutes. They are wonderful. I will be making these again...
I made these, but instead of using shortening, I used 1 stick (1/2 cup) of butter and 1/4 cup of applesauce. I made them into balls, cooked them at 350 for about 6-7 minutes (or until the top part is dry). Then I flattened them with a spoon and kept them in for about another 6 minutes, or until they came out brown. They were amazingly crispy!
Lovely little cookie with a kick!
I doubled this recipe as well as substituted butter= to shortening. I used green food coloring to dye the dough a dark green color and I balled the dough, then rolled in raw sugar. These were great and went fast.
It was really good! I made them to my friends and they loved it!!
Pretty bland. I added more of the spices called for too. They tasted good, just not at all gingery or spicy, more like a shortbread. It definately took more than 6 minutes to bake, I was making really small cookies, got about 4 1/2dz and it took about 8 min. I will keep the recipe, might make again with at least double spices.
These are not the type of ginger cookies I was looking for. The cook time needs to be increased and I feel that I wasted my money on the ingredients. Please send me a full refund!
These cookies are awesome!I make them quite a bit.I do add a bit of milk so that they stay together better but other than that follow the recipe exactly.Thanks for this Linda G.
I made these Irish cookies for St. Patrick's Day, and added sugar to the tops before baking as one writer suggested. I followed the recipe using only shortening and baked the cookies for 12 minutes. The texture was fine, but the taste is not great. There are better cookies than these to make so I will not be making these in the future.
I followed the recommendation of using the 3/4 c butter +4 Tbsp water instead of crisco. I also used 1 1/2 tsp of each of the spices (cinnamon, ginger, and cloves)
I did not care for this recipe.
Batter dry and crumbly, baked 12-15 min. flavor was good.
Replaced the shortening with butter, and cut it down a bit. Next time I'll add more of the seasonings. Came out delicate and tasty.
These are very good cookies but I did make a few changes. I read some of the other reviews that suggested using butter instead of shortning. I used 1/2 cup or 1 stick of softened butter. I only used 1/2 t of cloves and 1 1/2 t of ginger since I prefer ginger. Also used 1/2 cup of white sugar and 1/2 cup of brown sugar and added about 1/4 cup of molasses for extra taste. I didn't roll the cookies in a ball, just dropped by teaspoon and baked for about 14 minutes. Must have been an error in the baking time given. Since I didn't roll them in sugar I drizzled thin icing when they were still warm. tip-- use parchment paper on the cookie pan and there is no clean up needed. Good recipe.
These are great! A snap in name only, nicely spiced. Thanks so much!
Fast and easy recipe! I substituded butter for shortening, due to personal preference. They were so good I made a double batch. Thank you for a great recipe!
Definitely on the do it again list
I have tried this recipe twice, but can't figure out what I am doing wrong. It is SOO crumbly, I can't keep a particle the size of a pea together. The second time I tried a whole cup of shortening in hopes that it would help, but it was no better. Someone help me!
Terrible. I added four teaspoons of water and the cookies still turned out crumbly and weird. Not recommended.
I made the snaps with brown sugar and whole wheat/nine grain. Took a few minutes more to bake . They taste very well
This recipe was really easy to follow. Also, I made one modification to the recipe. Instead of using an egg, I used a 1/2 c. of mango puree. It came out just fine, and the little one that's allergic to eggs was able to enjoy the cookies. :)
I wish my cookies would have crackled like they did in the picture... I did use butter and not shortening, fresh ground ginger( gotta love that zesty flavor) and I rolled half in raw sugar and half in white sugar. Next time I'm going to make them with different butter components and see what I like better. I do recommend fresh ginger! and I'd put a almond or cream cheese icing on them too!
This was a quick & simple recipe. They did seem a bit more like snicker doodles than ginger snaps, but still tasty. I substituted 3/4c. whipped butter for the shortening, I didn't have ground ginger, so I used 1/2 tsp. nutmeg instead, and I also added 1/4c. water, which I think was really helpful. Definitely do NOT judge these cookies being done by the color, I suggest baking them 10 minutes tops, any longer and they will become hard.
Very yummy cookies. I read other reviews and made a few changes as well. I chose to add 1 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon and only 1/2 tsp. of ginger (I dont care for the overpowering flavor of ginger.) I used 3/4 c. softened butter instead of the shortening and used 1 1/2 tbsp. of milk. I baked these cookies around 8-8 1/2 minutes, then allowed them to cool for maybe 1 minute before I took them off the sheet. Very tasty!
These are nothing like the store bought ginger snaps...hard and thin, which I don't like at all. These were delicious. Thick, with a crackled top. 5-6 minutes definitely would not be enough...at 9-10 minutes, they were perfect. My family loved them!!
I just made these...1 stick butter, 1 3/4 cup flour, double the ginger, 12 mins...perfect!
I used 1/4 cup butter. 1/2 cup shortening. I did have to use twice teh ginger for a good flavor
Great tasting! The 5-6 minute cook time seems very low, at that time mine were still in hard balls. At aroung 8-9, they started to spread and then crackle on the top. YUMMY!!!!
These were good but I wouldn't call them ginger snaps. But really they were a good spiced cookie!
I've been making Irish Ginger Cookies for 30+ years using my Great Grandmothers recipe which is nearly identical to this one. Only missing 1/4 cup of dark molasses. I'm guessing that's why everyone else has pictures posted of a nearly white cookie.
really good! fun and easy! They needed to be cooked longer but they were sweet and spicy
I was not at all impressed by this recipe. I had to add water to get them to stick together, they did not spread out and got overcooked on the bottom before they cooked in the middle. They tasted rather bland, not at all spicy or gingery. I will NOT be replacing my trusty old recipe with this one.
I gave this recipe two stars because I liked the flavor of these cookies but not much else.The dough was dry and five minutes wasn't nearly long enough in my oven. I will look for another ginger snap recipe.
These were SUPERB!! This is an older generation cookie! My daughters didn't like them that much... but my parents (in their 70's) and a WWII veteran friend of ours LOVED them so much. He's Irish too... so they were super special. Great recipe!!
These cookies are yummy and very easy, but I can't imagine that anyone could bake them in 5-6 minutes. I baked two sheets together and it took over 20 minutes, then baked a single sheet (knowing that it wouldn't take as long), and it still took 17 minutes. They were tasty, though!
These are really easy to make and I had no problem getting the dough to stick together. I can't imagine what might have caused some reviewer's dough to be too crumbly. I had less ginger than required so I made up for the difference with cinnamon and used 1/2 tsp. allspice, as well, so they were more spice cookies than ginger cookies. They were great, though.
Great recipe. I used butter instead of shortening, but other than that followed the recipe. I cooked them six minutes and then turned out perfectly. I was a bit worried they weren't fully cooked, but they were.
These cookies were good and crisp. Not very sweet. I only gave them four stars overall because my daughter didn't like them. They were fine for MOST of the adults, but not for children
Awesome cookie! I also substituted butter with a few tablespoons of water for the shortening, and the cookie came out soft and moist. I didn't have the patience to roll out all the cookies, so I just spooned them on the sheet and sprinkled sugar on the top. Crystalized ginger bits also make a nice addition.
This recipe is GREAT. I substituted 1/2 cup butter for the 3/4 cup shortening. I also added just 1 teaspoon milk to soften the dough a little bit. I baked the cookies on stone for about 12 minutes. The cookies are really good. I will add this recipe to my collection. Thanks!
very easy and very good
thx for the recipe! these cookies are super easy to bake! am sure to get an A on my project.
These cookies were very yummy. I increased the amount of spices to 1 1/2 teaspoons of each. I also used a glass to squish them down just a bit. They did bake for 10 minutes and turned out perfect. Thanks to other reviewers for ideas. I will be making these again!
Love these cookies! Dough was crumbly, so rolling the balls took a little more time. I also flattened the balls with a drinking glass bottom and increased the cooking time to 12 minutes. They turned out perfect. All five of my kids really like them too.
These Irish Ginger Snaps were delicious. :) My mum and brother loved it. I also, brought them to church two times and everyone ate it and kept saying it was delicious. I had to double the recipe when I made them for church the second time, so my mum and brother would have enough. I also, added shredded pecans to the snaps which were delicious. I did not try using 3/4 cup of shortening, I only used 1/2 cup which works out perfectly. The snaps took more than 6 minutes to bake when i cooked them. It took 12 minutes. All in all, the snaps were delicious and quick and easy to bake. Thank you for sharing this!
Made these this past St. Patrick's Day holiday, and loved them! A welcome change from those ginger cookies made with molasses. I will Definitely make them again; in fact, I'm making them this afternoon! xD
Terrible. The dough was more like the consistency of a dry pie crust. Would not hold together or form. Added a half stick of softened butter to try and save it and enable it to form a ball. Had a sneaking suspicion that they wouldn't spread, so I flatted them with the bottom of a glass prior to baking. 6 minutes at 350...raw. 12 minutes....zero color, zero spreading....18 minutes...a tiny bit of color on the bottom, pale tops. I feel I hadn't flattened these, they would have just stayed s pale ball of dough. And just as I suspected, they are horribly dry.
These were really great! Not only did everyone enjoy them, but they were quick and easy too! Really made my life a lot easier!