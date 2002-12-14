Irish Ginger Snaps

So far excellent! I'm a crazy Irish pastry chef so of course I didn't do them as the recipe "dictated" per se....so I have a wheat allergy, so spelt flour instead, I used 1/2 cup BUTTER, I made up a basic royal icing of 1 c icing sugar, 1 egg white and some vanilla and threw it all over the cookies like in the pic because it looks just so nice and just to make things even more different, I rolled half of mine in sugar, ran off, grabbed a bag of ground almonds, rolled most of the remainder in that and then just for fun I rolled 3 in coconut. So far I've only tasted the almond ones and they are MOST excellent. The rest are in the oven, I'll let you know how they taste when the time comes. Thanks:D