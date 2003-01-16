Anzac Biscuits II

Some pros and cons: Many Pros: 1. Is indeed "very quick and yummy" (per reefdiver1971); 2. A lighter, delightfully-flavored version of heavier and more time-consuming oatmeal cookie recipes--and not as flat; 3. Good and satisfying cookie for people avoiding eggs. 4. A nice combo of chewy and cruchy if not over-baked. 5. At last! A cookie incorporating Lyle's Golden Syrup! 6. I got 42 cookies out of this recipe. Not bad. One Con: THIS RECIPE NEEDS WATER! Maybe it's because I live at altitude (5,280 ft.), but my dough was much too crumbly to manipulate into anything. So I checked another recipe (Vanessa's), saw that she had used 2T water. I gradually added, a tablespoon at a time, 4T water (boiling). Then I squished and rolled dough into balls--easy and quick because: (a) dough is not sticky and (b) you can roll practically all of them while first batch bakes (mine, 14 min.). One Sort-of Con: Must be carefully but firmly flattened with your hand, on the cookie sheet, before baking, as cookie does not spread from ball shape on its own. Cookie stays in this flatter shape--rather hocky-puckish--not very glamorous, but who cares, its GOOD. Would look cute half-dipped in melted semi-sweet chocolate. Conclusion: Will bake these again, play around with recipe, probably slowly add more water(more than the 4T) next time, but I don't really have to.

