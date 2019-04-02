Hobo Pie

Rating: 4.87 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My family has gone camping every summer since I was very young, and one of the things we always make at least once is a hobo pie. Made using bread and your choice of filling, hobo pies are quick, cheap, easy, fun, and very adaptable to everyone's needs! Hobo Pie irons are available at camping or outdoors stores.

By AdicaArethusa

prep:
3 mins
cook:
3 mins
total:
6 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 Hobo pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spray a hobo pie toaster with nonstick cooking spray. Evenly spread one side of each slice of bread with softened butter. Lay a slice of bread, butter side down, into the toaster. Spoon on pie filling, and top with second slice of bread, butter side up.

  • Close up toaster, and cook over a hot campfire, turning occasionally, until the pie is hot and golden brown, about 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
301 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 41.3g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 489.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (23)

Most helpful positive review

Kara
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2006
We do this as well and love it, but we call them "pie irons". We trim off any extra bread that's sticking out and make sure it's closed completely and your bread is sealed together. We do many variations though including using cherry, peach or blueberry pie filling; peanut butter, marshmallow and chocolate chips (or a piece of Hershey's chocolate bar); we also love the pizza ones we make with pizza sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese (you can also add green pepper, mushrooms, onion or whatever you like on your pizza). It also makes a great grilled cheese and ham 'pie'. Just remember to place the ingredients in the center of the bread and don't overfill! Use small amounts until you get the feel for it and know just how much you can put in it. The variations are limitless with these- just use your imagination and create whatever your family likes! Happy Camping! :)
Helpful
(77)

Most helpful critical review

Alicia Elias
Rating: 3 stars
06/14/2010
Was not a fan. May do what others reviewed and try pizza ones next time.
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
Reviews:
Kara
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2006
We do this as well and love it, but we call them "pie irons". We trim off any extra bread that's sticking out and make sure it's closed completely and your bread is sealed together. We do many variations though including using cherry, peach or blueberry pie filling; peanut butter, marshmallow and chocolate chips (or a piece of Hershey's chocolate bar); we also love the pizza ones we make with pizza sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese (you can also add green pepper, mushrooms, onion or whatever you like on your pizza). It also makes a great grilled cheese and ham 'pie'. Just remember to place the ingredients in the center of the bread and don't overfill! Use small amounts until you get the feel for it and know just how much you can put in it. The variations are limitless with these- just use your imagination and create whatever your family likes! Happy Camping! :)
Helpful
(77)
Kennelmom
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2010
We always called these Pudgy Pies. They are wonderful made with biscuit dough and filled with fresh raspberries or strawberries. Refrigerated biscuits would work well, too, I am sure. I have made them with biscuit dough, cinnamon sugar and raisins - great little coffee cakes. Whatever you call them , they are definitely a 5 star recipe.
Helpful
(34)
Jennifer Bothell
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2009
We always called these Mountain Pies, and they are perfect for camping! FYI - it is possible to make them with a George Foreman Grill or other countertop grill - lol. We've also made them with Cherry pie filling, pizza-style, chipped-ham and cheese, and with pre-cooked scrambled eggs and bacon with a slice of cheese melted inside. Mmmmm....
Helpful
(33)
Kari
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2008
I love these! My family also calls them Hobo Pies. Our favorites are pizza pies & cherry pies. For pizza pies butter the bread as usual then use ready-to-use pizza sauce mozarella cheese and pepperoni. Another idea is to use peanut butter a marshmallow and a chocolate bar for a Rocky Road treat. Be careful with the irons and the pies because they are VERY HOT.
Helpful
(16)
LB2210
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2009
We also call these "Pudgie Pies" and often make pizza ones. There really is no need to butter the bread though if you already sprayed the pan with the non-stick cooking spray. Save yourself a few calories!
Helpful
(15)
Jessica53214
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2007
We mak these all the time during camp trips but we call them "Pudgy Pies" and we dust them with powdered sugar. We also make Pizza Pudgy Pies with spaghetti sauce mozzarella and sausage. Yummmmmmmm!!!!!
Helpful
(14)
Amy Williams Hopkins
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2010
Any pie filling will work. Toasted cheese or ham and cheese is also good made this way.
Helpful
(10)
LAW5278
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2010
We love Hobo Pies! These are also great with blueberry or pizza fillings. I spray the pie iron with cooking spray first and it helps a lot. These are a camping staple with us!
Helpful
(8)
Alicia Elias
Rating: 3 stars
06/14/2010
Was not a fan. May do what others reviewed and try pizza ones next time.
Helpful
(8)
