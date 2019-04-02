Campfire Apple Pie

We do this as well and love it, but we call them "pie irons". We trim off any extra bread that's sticking out and make sure it's closed completely and your bread is sealed together. We do many variations though including using cherry, peach or blueberry pie filling; peanut butter, marshmallow and chocolate chips (or a piece of Hershey's chocolate bar); we also love the pizza ones we make with pizza sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese (you can also add green pepper, mushrooms, onion or whatever you like on your pizza). It also makes a great grilled cheese and ham 'pie'. Just remember to place the ingredients in the center of the bread and don't overfill! Use small amounts until you get the feel for it and know just how much you can put in it. The variations are limitless with these- just use your imagination and create whatever your family likes! Happy Camping! :)

Read More