Campfire Apple Pie
Servings Per Recipe: 1
Calories: 301.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.5g 9 %
carbohydrates: 41.3g 13 %
dietary fiber: 1.8g 7 %
sugars: 2.5g
fat: 13.4g 21 %
saturated fat: 7.7g 39 %
cholesterol: 30.5mg 10 %
vitamin a iu: 361.1IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 3.4mg 26 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 0.5mg 1 %
folate: 63.5mcg 16 %
calcium: 91.1mg 9 %
iron: 2.3mg 13 %
magnesium: 14.3mg 5 %
potassium: 81.7mg 2 %
sodium: 489.6mg 20 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 14 %
calories from fat: 120.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.