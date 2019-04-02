Campfire Apple Pie

My family has gone camping every summer since I was very young, and one of the things we always make at least once is this pie. Made using bread and your choice of filling, these pies are quick, cheap, easy, fun, and very adaptable to everyone's needs! Pie iron cookers are available at camping or outdoors stores.

By AdicaArethusa

Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Spray a cast iron pie cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Evenly spread one side of each slice of bread with softened butter. Lay a slice of bread, butter side down, into the cooker. Spoon on pie filling, and top with second slice of bread, butter side up.

  • Close up cooker, and cook over a hot campfire, turning occasionally, until the pie is hot and golden brown, about 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
301 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 41.3g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 489.6mg. Full Nutrition
