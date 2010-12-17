Jumbles
This are a squiggly shaped cookies which make a treat for any time.
The dough is a bit dry but if you just work it with your hands it's okay. I loved them! I don't like really sweet stuff, and these were perfect. I substituted 1/2 tsp of cinnamon in place of lemon zest (I didn't have any) and added 1 tsp of lemon juice. I know it sounds weird but with the cinnamon, it just worked somehow. They tasted like cinnamon flavored animal crackers. Love them!!
This is a very dry recipe.I had to form with my hands into a roll and ended up slicing it into 1/4 inch pieces.They didn't rise much either, maybe it was my SR flour. They were barely sweet.This was more like a tea bisquit.
