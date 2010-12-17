Jumbles

4
2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This are a squiggly shaped cookies which make a treat for any time.

Recipe by Jo Smith

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grease two baking trays. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream the butter or margarine with a wooden spoon until soft, but not oily. Add the sugar, and continue beating until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg. Sift and add the flour. Add in the grated lemon rind and the almonds.

  • Form the mixture into three rolls, each about 1/5 inch wide. Cut these into 4 inch long pieces, and form them into 'S' shapes.

  • Place on baking trays. Bake for about 12 minutes, or until risen and pale brown. Cool for a few minutes, then transfer to a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 30.2g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 407.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022