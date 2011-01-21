Vanille Kipferl II

The vanille kipferl originated in Austria, and they are also very popular in Switzerland and Germany. The kipferl become even yummier after 2 to 3 days...but only for those who can resist long enough. If desired, the two ends of the kipferl can be dipped in warm chocolate and then left to cool.

Recipe by Maya

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine flour and salt. Cut in the butter until the size of small peas and mix in with your hands.

  • Mix 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar, the egg, 3 teaspoons of vanilla sugar, and ground almonds into the flour mixture. Place the dough in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Divide the dough into several parts. Roll each section of dough into logs approximately 1/2 inch thick. Cut the logs into 1-inch pieces, and bend the pieces into a crescent shape (just like a croissant). Place the kipferl on the baking sheet and chill them for 15 minutes.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the edges are golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes. Let cool slightly.

  • Combine 6 tablespoons confectioners' sugar and 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla sugar and toss to mix.

  • While still warm, carefully remove kipferl from the baking sheet and dip them in sugar to coat.

Cook's Note:

To Make Your Own Vanilla Sugar: Place 1 1/2 to 2 cups of sugar and place in pint jar. Put a clean vanilla bean in the jar, cover, and shake well. Let stand for a few days, shaking the jar occasionally, before using the sugar. As you use the vanilla sugar, replace what you remove with fresh sugar.

109 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 13.3mg; sodium 3mg. Full Nutrition
