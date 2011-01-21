Vanille Kipferl II

I first tried making these before christmas, and I tried skipping the step to put them in the freezer. Bad idea. They were burnt on the bottom and not cooked in the middle. So I tried again to make them, after christmas, and did all steps and they turned out wonderful!! I cant wait to make them next christmas and have people try them. My husband is from Germany and said that they were great. If you dont have vanilla sugar, and dont have the time to make it, I found a website that says you can make it by mixing 1 tsp of vanilla extract with 2 cups of sugar, mix it up and try to let it spread out in a large peice of tupperware, or a baking dish. After about an hour or so it will be hard, and you can just break it apart with a fork. Thanks for the recipe!