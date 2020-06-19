Balsamic Chicken Salad

Rating: 4.14 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My family enjoys these flavors in the Balsamic Chicken and Fresh Mozzarella recipe from this site. I turned it into a salad with great results.

By sugarmagnolia_fl

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine 1/3 bottle of balsamic vinaigrette dressing with the chicken tenders in a bowl. Toss together sliced mushrooms with 1/3 bottle of dressing in a separate bowl. Reserve the remaining 1/3 bottle. Allow the chicken tenders and mushrooms to marinate for at least 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven's broiler, and set the oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source.

  • Remove the chicken tenders and mushrooms from the marinade, and drain off the excess. Broil the chicken and mushrooms until the chicken is browned and cooked through, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove the chicken and mushrooms from the heat, and slice the chicken tenders into bite-sized pieces.

  • To serve, divide the chopped romaine lettuce between four plates, and top each with broiled chicken and mushrooms. Sprinkle each plate with cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and sliced basil leaves; serve with the remaining vinaigrette dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 32.8g; carbohydrates 17.8g; fat 22.8g; cholesterol 80.6mg; sodium 1335.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (7)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

kellieann
Rating: 4 stars
05/04/2012
This was pretty good. Next time I will line the baking sheet with foil the dressing made it impossible to clean. Read More
Helpful
(1)
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
kellieann
Rating: 4 stars
05/03/2012
This was pretty good. Next time I will line the baking sheet with foil the dressing made it impossible to clean. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Elizabeth
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/04/2016
I do the 5:2 diet and this salad fits perfectly into that plan for me! I had some leftover grilled chicken that I used instead of the tenders and some really nice Queen's Creek Balsamic Vinegar that I drizzled on top to reduce calories! I also season the salad with salt and freshly ground black pepper. It's great for the 5:2 diet lover! Read More
ljm0161
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2014
I made this for dinner and it was really good! I put my chicken and mushrooms on a foiled grill pan and let the grill do the rest. I also used fresh mozzarella cheese chunks. Everyone in the family enjoyed. This one's a winner. Read More
Advertisement
mlanier
Rating: 4 stars
05/22/2013
This was very good the chicken was tender and the mushrooms were bursting with flavor. Read More
RainbowJewels
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2016
I left out the mushrooms and mozzarella because I don't like them and grilled my chicken after marinating. This is a great salad for a light lunch that doesn't leave you wanting for more. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022