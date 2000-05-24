Strudel Roll Cookies

This recipe is from Israel.

By Lori Levy

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the flour, salt, butter or margarine, and sour cream into a soft dough. Chill one hour.

  • To Make Filling: Combine the raisins, coconut, chopped nuts, and sesame seeds.

  • Roll out one third of the dough to a thin sheet. Spread with one third of the jam. Sprinkle one third of the filling on the jam. Roll into a log jellyroll-fashion. Repeat two more times. Cut rolls into 1 - 2 inch cookies and place on greased cookie sheets.

  • Place cookies on a greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar while still warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 31.3g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 16.8mg; sodium 86.9mg. Full Nutrition
