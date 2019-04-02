Curry Sauce

3.8
14 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 1
  • 3 3
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

This is a flavorful curry sauce from a recipe given to me by an Indian friend that's great with chickpeas or vegetables. I love to throw it in the slow cooker with frozen mixed veggies all day for a healthy Indian dinner. This sauce also freezes beautifully.

Recipe by Mary Beth

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 40 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 quarts
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place onions and garlic into a large saucepan, add water to cover. Place over high heat and bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer for 45 minutes. Add the ginger, and continue simmering for 5 more minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Puree the onion in a food processor or blender in batches until smooth. Place a large saucepan over medium-high heat, pour in the diced tomatoes, and season with turmeric, cumin, garam masala, curry paste, and red pepper flakes. Bring to a simmer, then pour in the onion puree. Simmer for 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
74 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 15.3g; fat 0.8g; sodium 125.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022