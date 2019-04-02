This is a flavorful curry sauce from a recipe given to me by an Indian friend that's great with chickpeas or vegetables. I love to throw it in the slow cooker with frozen mixed veggies all day for a healthy Indian dinner. This sauce also freezes beautifully.
AWESOME! I put all the ingredients in my slow cooker, used veggie broth instead of water, added a few tablespoons of butter, and simmered all day. Didn't puree anything; the onions broke down on their own over time. A couple hours before dinner I quickly sauteed some cubed potatoes for a few minutes and then added them and a can of garbanzo beans. Let it simmer for a couple hours more and we had the perfect curry! It was SO GOOD-smelled amazing in the house while cooking and the taste was perfect. It was quite spicy but we like it that way. Served with basmati rice and naan. This will be a favorite and so easy and adaptable too! Thanks for the great recipe!
This was my first attempt at curry and this recipe is a great place to start - the flavour was excellent. I would say to make sure your water JUST covers your onions or you will end up with a very thin sauce. Also, I used 4T of hot curry paste and it was not very hot. May need more, or it could be I used too much water with my onions? I cooked this in a slow cooker with skinless chicken thighs and legs. Very easy.
It was too spicy hot for the children. I would probably omit the red pepper flakes. It needs body... perhaps some tomato paste would have helped with that. I added some coconut cream to help alleviate the heat. It makes A LOT!!
I thought it was on great, used it on tofu cubes, bell peppers, onions & portabellas sauteed in citrus soy sauce on a bed of rice. I couldn't find any garam masala locally though, so I had to leave that out, unfortunately.
I will start with the disclaimer that I did not have all the spices necessary, so had to make some substitutions. The ginger was so overwhelming though, I'm not sure it would have mattered what else I put in. I would start with maybe 1 tablespoon, then add to taste. 3 is way too much. I also thickened with about a tablespoon of cornstarch at the end.
This recipe hit the spot for us! I think its one that can be customized or altered based on your tastes & available ingredients. I used estimates on everything & it still came out great. My favorite is to cook chicken or pork in lime & onions, add it to this sauce, & serve over quinoa. I also added some leftover HUMMUS last minute, sort of on a whim, and it actually filled out the sauce & gave it great body! Fresh tomatoes are great to use this time of year too.
I've wanted to try my hand at making curry for some time, and after carefully looking over the recipes on this site I chose this one. Honestly, I was disappointed. I spent a lot of time preparing the sauce, following the recipe to the letter, and it was ultimately pretty bland. I tried adding more spices and, despite the fact that it looked and smelled great, it didn't have much flavor.
So-so recipe. A lot of work and time for a week bodied sauce. The cumin was overwhelming. Maybe cut the cumin in half and up double the curry paste (sauce really needs body). I will not make this one again. Still on the hunt for a good curry sauce.
I made this delicious curry sauce today! I added a small can of coconut milk to the tomatoe mixture. I puried the onion mixture with an immersion blender. I also used curry powder instead of curry paste! I added chicken thighs to half the sauce and froze the other half!! This recipe is the perfect curry flavour I have been searching for!! Loved it!!
