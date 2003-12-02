Brown Sugar Brownies
For Chocolate Brown Sugar Brownies, stir 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips into the batter along with the nuts. Bake in lightly greased pan 13 x 9 x 2 inches for 30 minutes.
these were very good. when doubled, they fit perfectly into a 13 X 9 pan. however, a full teaspoon of salt was too much, even for the doubled recipe, so i'll just stick to the 1/2t. i frosted these with a caramel coconut frosting.Read More
I must admit that upon making the batter for this brownie, I was skeptical about the outcome. The batter reminded me of chocolate chip cookie dough without the chips. I put the batter into my prepared pan and thought, owe well it was sooooo simple, if it tastes like "junk", I didn't have to feel bad because it took only minutes to make. To my surprise they tasted great. (As if I made them with Maple Syrup) I plan on serving them today (July 4th) warm with some Haagen Daz Strawberry Ice Cream. I also threw a few extra walnuts on top before baking. It made it look nice. Great recipe, simple, easy and I'm sure kids would love to prepare it.
GREAT! The Perfect thing about this Recipe is that you can put anything in it. I'm now going to use this for a Base whenever I make Blondies. I did Double the recipe and put it in a 9x13 pan. (for those who have trouble spreading the batter in the pan, you can smooth it out with Wet Hands.) Thanks!
PERFECT, MOIST! This is the recipe I have been looking for after many many dissapointing recipes. I added just a pinch of cinnamon to the batter and baked in an 8x8 for 27 minutes. WOOOO HOOOO look out Applebees! I served it warm with vanilla ice cream and maple butter sauce. MMMMmmmmmmmmmmmm
Very good - I doubled the recipe (other than the salt - that I kept as 1/2 tsp, and I didn't use the walnuts), and baked these in a 9x13 pan for 25 minutes. I also added 1/2 cup of butterscotch chips, but would be tempted to add more next time. They turned out very nicely - soft, sweet, and just oh so good! I like the fact that you could add almost any bits you wanted - nuts, chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, peanut butter chips, whatever. I think you could also frost these if you wanted, or go without. It's a very good, very versatile recipe that I will definitely be keeping around to use again and again!
I made a few of the blondie recipes on here and they all turned out terrible. This one came out fantastic! I read some reviews on how sticky and thick the batter was so I melted the butter completely and that helped make it easier to spread in an 8 x 8. I cooked it for 27 min. like another reviewer said and they came out perfectly chewy and moist! I did take out the nuts and instead sprinkled a couple handfuls of semi sweet chocolate chips on top. This recipe is definitely going to be a keeper!
These are delicious ! I wanted to make a 9 x 13 pan so I upped the ingredients as follows: 2 cups sifted flower, 1 1/2 tsp baking powder, 1 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar, 1 1/2 cups softened butter, 2 eggs, 1 tsp vanilla and left out the walnuts. I chopped up a white chocolate candy bar and put the pieces on top of the batter. It took about 35 minutes in the 9 x 13 pan. Love this recipe and will use it again !
Fabulous!! I got so many compliments on this. I took it to a friends who had just had a baby not knowing her all time favorite dessert was applebees blondies. She said these tasted just like them. I followed the recipe exactly. For the sauce I melted one block of cream cheese, added about 3/4 cup of real maple syrup. Then in a separate bowl made your basic powered sugar/milk icing to the consistency I wanted. Mixed icing to cream cheese mix. Served blondies and sauce hot, sprinkled with walnuts.
The BEST BROWNIE bar none! It's soft and chocolaty and delicious! If I could give this more stars I would! I took it to a party in an 8x8 pan and by the end of the night people were scrapping the bottom of the pan for crumbs. It was so easy to make, this is the only brownie recipe I will ever use.
Yummy tasting, but very difficult to spread in a 9x9 pan, even after adding the chocolate chips. There would be no way to get it in a 9x13 pan, so I suggest using 8x8, if not smaller.
Really good. The first time I made them, I ran out of brown sugar, so I used 3/4 brown to 1/4 white sugar. They turned out amazing, so I continue to use this ratio! Oh, and I used margarine with no problems whatsoever. As the man-candy says, "these taste like chocolate chip cookies without the chocolate!"
I just read the recipe, wrote it down and immediately went and made them. They were very easy to make!! Made some plain, some with nuts, and some with butterscotch chips. I doubled the recipe but not the salt. Will Make these again, you always have the ingredients on hand and can make them in minutes!!
These are so yummy! I doubled the batch and added cinnamon. I baked them for 27 min. and they came out perfect.
I decreased the brown sugar by 1/4 cup and it was still very sweet but also very good. Spread in 8 by 8 and bake for only 20-25 minutes.
I doubled the recipe and used 1 cup brown sugar and 1 cup white sugar and baked in a 9x13 for about 25 minutes. I did add chocolate chips to the top of the batter prior to baking. They were excellent! Very eay and all the ingredients on hand.
I've been looking for a simple blondie recipe and this is it! I revised as follows: I pretty much multiplied the recipe by 1.5 and used a 13x9 pan, kept the salt at 1/2 tsp, replaced 3/4 c of brown sugar with butterscotch pudding mix, replaced 1/4c of butter with 3/4c apple sauce and only used 1 egg. Fantastic flavor and texture. This is difficult to spread, agreed. I think this would also make fantastic biscotti, which I will try next.
Mine came out perfectly, absolutely delicious! Ovens vary & I only had to bake for 20 minutes. Followed recipe exactly, with the exception of adding extra vanilla (but that is just a personal preference). Yes the batter was thick, but as long as the end result is good I don't see why that would matter? If you find it difficult to spread in the pan, simply spray 1 hand with cooking spray, rub hands together, then press evenly into pan- ez pz! Just like the recipe- so easy & so yummy!
I'm making my 2nd pan in three days as I write this...this recipe is unbelievably, sinfully delish! I do melt the butter to help dissolve the br sugar and I do add choc chips; note that by doing so, they will melt into your batter unless you let the mixture cool for 10 min or so before adding (but was delish with the choc swirled through-out!). Baked mine in an 8x8 at 350 for 25 min.
I made these for my Spanish Class (just for fun) and they were a hit! I made them at 5:30 am and they were still slightly warm when served. I added some mini semi-sweet chocolate chips to the top. I also doubled the recipe. The batter is quite thick and nothing like you might expect for a brownie recipe so don't be discouraged! These were great!!
Best blondes recipes! I add mini M&Ms to the top before baking. They are so much better than Starbuck's Blonde Blast! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
I doubled the recipe, omitting salt altogether. Iam trying to use only what I had in my pantry, so it was 1/2 part whole wheat flour, 1/2 part white flour, I used powdered eggs and water as appropriate for reconstituting, doubled the vanilla extract and baked in an 11x7 " pan. I used the 1/2 cup of walnuts I had on hand. I drizzled with a little bit of leftover homemade chocolate frosting, and these were quite the hit. Yummy and quick to make too.
Wow! These were really good! I thought they may be to sweet... nope! They were perfect. I left out the walnuts and sprinkled chocolate chips on top, and it was delicious! Kind of like a chocolate chip cookie, except the texture was different and it tasted more of... vanilla? I agree with all of the other 5 star reviews. They were so good! Nothing went wrong at all, and they were very easy to make! The batter was more like cookie dough then batter, but it turned out great in the end. I made them last night and they are almost gone! I think these are more like blondies then brownies, which is what we call them. This recipe is a keeper!
Needs an extra egg, but it was delicious! Easy treat to make on a budget!
Great recipe. I put chocolate chips in mine and (to me) it tasted exactly like chocolate chip cookie bars. It wasn't like a brownie but good all the same.
i doubled the recipe for a 13x9 inch pan. Left out all salt and walnuts, but added a standard size bag of nestle tollhouse semi sweet choc chips. I must say, it was delightful. VERY easy to make. I would definitely suggest overbeating the butter and brown sugar to make sure the flavors meld. I also kept it in for exactly 30 mins. Definitely glad i didnt go a second over that time because the edges were already a teeny tiny bit dry. Overall - winnnnerrrr, for ease and deliciousness. Tastes like maple syrup morsels!
This was really good. I had to use an 8x13 pan so mine turned out more like a giant cookie than a cake/brownie. The dough was really think almost like cookie dough and I had to work to spread it out thinly in the pan, but the end reuslts are fantastic!!! I left out the nuts and used a half cup of semi sweet choc chips instead. Definitely a keeper, Thank You for sharing htis Rosina!
Very good brownie recipe. I added the suggested 1/2 cup semi sweet chocolate chips and yes it was a very thick batter but it made it thick enough that I could press it into my pan with my hands. I used a 8 X 12 pyrex dish and used a single batter didnt double like a lot of people did and it came out fine however I wouldnt want to go much bigger than that. Keeping this recipe pretty yummy.
These are good. I overbaked mine, because when I went to take them out (the edges were browning), the middle seemed jiggly and wet still, so I left it in. I waited until the middle wasn't jiggly anymore, and I guess I waited too long, because they are a little too dry. Still good though. I would make again, and try to underbake them and let them set up before eating. Great flavor! We had these as brownie sundaes with Caramel Butter Pecan Ice cream, whipped cream, and caramel sauce.
Delicious! Really great chewy blondie. :)
Too sweet for me.
Amazing recipe! This was the perfect base 'blondie' (The name I call them) recipe. I used chopped pecans instead of the walnuts, adding half of the nuts into the batter and then using the other half to sprinkle over the top before baking. After reading reviews from others, I baked this in a 8x8 in square pan, which turned out to be the perfect size. These baked very well and filled the kitchen with a delicious scent. Next time I will definitely add some berries on top and maybe chocolate chips. Such a great recipe!
Good; not great. Skip the walnuts.
I thought this was a great recipe. I sprinkled the chocolate chips on top instead of mixing into the dough. I would cut back on the salt next time just a little. It tasted phenomenal hot from the oven but the salt came through a little too much the next day when it cooled.
Extremely sweet, serving these with ice cream made my teeth ache. Nice chewy consistency. I increased the salt to 3/4 tsp to add a salty caramel edge. In my oven, 20 minutes was sufficient. I think these taste better chilled, cut into small squares.
Exactly what I was looking for! Delicious and chewy. This recipe makes only enough for a 9x9 pan so I think I will double next time. I would NOT cut back on the salt. I think the sweet and the saltiness are perfect. Also very easy. I melt the butter and let my kids (4 and 2) do most of the work.
I was a little skeptical about these seeing how thick my batter was but...I got non stop rave reviews. I added in a handful of semi sweet chocolate chips to give them some flavor. I also doubled this recipe and it just barely fit into a 9x13. These are RICH brownies. I topped them with caramel frosting from this website. DELICIOUS!
These were just okay. They had a nice butterscotch flavor but I could taste the salt. The texture was on the dry, cakey side. They were bland on their own, so I would suggest adding some kind of frosting or chips to them.
These were so good. Took less than 5 minutes to put together, and so tasty! I only baked for 25 mins, till the edges were brown. I used an 8x8 pan, but I think a bigger one would be just fine, they came out thick. I also added some chocolate chips to it, and didn't put in the nuts, you could do both, I just don't care for nuts and I didn't have any.
I followed the recipe completely and it was easy to make and it tasted very good. Not too sweet, like you may think it would be. Had compliments when I served it.
Fair taste, terrible consistency. Brownies felt more like cookies; hard. Followed instructions, read previous reviews. Dont make these go for the "blonde brownies" recipe from this site instead.
This was pretty good, the way I would expect blondies to taste. I followed the recipe making it in an 8x8 pan and cooking it for 27 minutes. It was a little dry so I think I will try 25 minutes next time.
Simplicity at it's best. These are wonderful with chocolate chips. Eliminated nuts [personal preference] but would be equally good with them. The balance of butter and brown sugar is exactly right. This is a keeper!
I went exactly by the recipe and they were really bad. They were dry and crumbly without any moisture even right from the oven. I served them with ice cream just to make them so we could eat them. Will not use this again.
Great, simple, easy, yummy!
i have made these several times(the chocolate chip edition) for various parties and i love them! i have recieved numorous compliments on them and i just think they are great.
yummy - want to try with vanilla ice-cream and caramel.
These are really yummy, although maybe a tad too sweet for my taste. We added a cup of Ghirardelli chocolate chips, and skipped the nuts (hubby doesn't like). They taste like a sugary chewy, chocolate chip cookie! Thanks for sharing.
I gave this a 3 because they don't have a 3 1/2 and i can't rate them fairly. I think my family is just used to original chocolate brownies. They were easy to make and I thought they tasted pretty good.
Good even when prepared without butter. Wow! I'm nursing my second baby and she has been having some issues with food allergies, so I've had to cut a bunch of my favorite foods from my diet. Most recently, her doctor had me cut all dairy products--no milk, no cheese, NO BUTTER!!! Since I'm also not allowed to eat chocolate, I've been looking for some new dessert recipes that can be adapted for my special diet. I prepared these blondies with canola oil instead of butter and they are awesome!
They were edible and satisfied my sweet craving, but I don not think I'd make them again. Still looking for that perfect brown sugar chewy cookie/blondie recipe.
Really easy to put together. Really good cut up, sprinkled over ice cream with chocolate syrup. Just saying...
Really easy to make and were very good. Mine came out more like a cake. Followed the recipe exactly except I topped it with caramel icing.
Since I used 1 cup chocolate chips and no walnuts, this came out like really good cookie bars. I went a touch lighter on the salt, used low-fat margarine, and did 1/3 cup whole wheat flour and 1 cup white. Very tasty.
These were not good. They tasted like a ball of salty goo. I added chocolate chips, and that is the only good part. I usually like blondies, but not these.
Delicious! I used pecans instead of walnuts and my husband loved it! Brownies are good while still a little warm from oven -- melted in your mouth! Will make again & again.
I'm giving only 4 stars on this because on its own this recipe is not amazing but it's a really good base recipe for adding whatever you like(nuts, chocolate, fruit). I baked this for 28 minutes and it turned out really gooey. Definitely had to eat it with a fork.
I have made these brownies twice in as many days and they just do not last past a few hours! My family LOVED these. So quick and easy to prepare! I tried them with the nuts and they were great, the second time I tried them with 1/4 cup of coconut in the batter and some sprinkled on top before baking. These too were just gobbled up! The combination of crispy yet chewy edges is just perfect. My boyfriend thinks I'm a baking goddess! Thank you for a great recipe!
OMG -- my mom used to make these all the times when we were kids. I lost her recipe and I'm so glad I found it here. I will be making them this Christmas (for Santa - ha ha). They are great! We loved the brownies! An added bonus is the nutritional information is included. It also works well with self-rising flour.
Yummy! These were a hit and I was asked for the recipe.
Really easy to make and hit the spot. A tad too sweet for us though.
Instead of butter we used crisco butter flavored......because we were out of butter we improvised. We left out the salt. Total cook time 35 minutes in a glass pan. It was delicious! Next time, I m going to try ground dried apricots with applesauce with coconut oil versus the /crisco butter to get the same moist texture.
I did not care for this recipe. I will stick to my blonde brownie recipe.
These are good, but I think I was looking for the blondies that my mom made when I was little. I wanted something a little bit more chewy.
Ridiculously easy! Not my favorite sweet, but they were tasty, and the rest of the family really liked them.
I just tried this recipe and unfortunately I am disappointed. I read the reviews and decided to decrease the salt, shorten the bake time and size of pan. When I mixed the batter as described in the recipe it was SO thick that I couldn't even stir it. It was so dry that I added an egg-still thick so I added one more egg (totaling 3 eggs) and spread it in the greased pan. I also sprinkled cinnamon on the surface before fully baked. It was nothing like a brownie. Dry, dense, unflavorful. I was truly unhappy with the result. I probably messed it up more.
Delicious! Sweetness was on point, and I added pecans (Had no walnuts) and it added such a nice flavor! I did not have the full 1 cup of brown sugar, I only had 3/4 of a cup, so I just added 1/4 cup of white sugar and it tasted great. I LOVE THIS RECIPE! I will keep this!
My husband requested the "Butterscotch Brownies" he remembered from years ago. I had never heard of them, but found many recipes for them here, including this great recipe. These were excellent, in my opinion. My ideal dessert - I ate half the pan in a blink of the eye! If you don't care for sweet, rich, heavy treats, these may not be for you. Kind of taste like a buttery, dense and chewy chocolate chip cookie minus the chocolate chips. I had to put my baby to sleep, so I set the timer for 25 minutes and had my husband take them out. Had I been there to check them, I would have baked them a bit longer...although I generally like things not-quite-baked-enough, these are rich and chewy enough that underbaking isn't necessary to acheive that texture. A must try!
YUMMY!! These were some of the best blondies our family has ever tasted! perfect thickness and hardness, and the easiest to make!! wemake this recipe ALL the time for parties and different events!! Everywhere we take them they are a major hit!!!
A bit dry i might try a little less four next time. flavor was just ok for me not what i expected!I will try again with a litle tweaking
I really enjoyed these...and they were definitely a hit with my Husband! I added about 3/4c of walnuts for some texture!
By far the best "blondie" bar I've tried - tastes just like one I've had at a well-known restaurant. The only things I changed were to use pecans instead of walnuts and I did not bake it as long as it said - I set my timer for 20 minutes, checked it, and baked it for another 2 1/2 minutes. It was perfect - moist without being too gooey.
Ummmm, let's see.....these were too floury the flour over powers the brown sugar!Sorry if this is any other reviews as I didn't read them..and watch these suckers,almost burnt mine!Almost....I will up the BSugar and lower the flour next time....good recipe though!
Wow! Not at all what I expected. Because my husband cannot have chocolate I thought I would give this recipes a try and I am glad I did. I added about 1/2 C of butterscoth chips, these turned out perfect. Thanks for posting such a wonderful alternative to chocolate brownies!
I love brown sugar and this recipe highlights that flavor. Not overwhelming though. I used cho. chips because my company was allergic to nuts. Will make next time with nuts and cho. chips. VERY easy and quick. Great with coffee the next morning.
These were great for a chocolate free recipe...I am of the opinion that "if it doesn't have chocolate, what's the point." These had great flavor and a nice "brownie" texture. I made these as a chocolate free option for a party, everyone loved them.
This is so easy and good! you have to have the chips & nuts! try white chocolate ships
For those of you having trouble pressing the dough into the pan, use the wrapper that the butter came in, I first use it to grease the pan, too! I used butterscotch and chocolate chips the first time I made these, but only chocolate chips today. The batter is buttery enough. I used a 9x9 pan but think I will try an 8x8 next time. These brownies are buttery and chewy and we like them very much, also very quick and easy to make.
These are now my favorite brownies. I put whatever I want in them (chocolate chips,peanut butter chips, nuts, etc.). The best was when I put in miniature chocolate bars that had been shredded in the food processor. The brownies came out yellow with chocolate swirls.
Made exactly as recipe stated except added semi sweet chips rather than nuts (allergy family). Used wet hand to pat dough into pan, which worked great. Love that the recipe only a makes an 8x8 pan--don't always need a big pan of goodies!
Mmmmm Brown Sugar and Butter. For me that's all I need to hear. This recipe includes simple ingredients that I always have on hand and the directions are easy to follow. The brownies are soft with a good chew, not too cake like. I decided to forgo the nuts and add butterscotch morsels. Doubling this recipe and baking in a 13x9 pan lined with parchment paper worked out very well. Love these!
I rated this recipe a 5 because it was super simple to make. The only change i made was to completely melt the butter before mixing it into the dry ingredients. It was chewy and yummy and went well with my morning coffee!
Quick, easy and absolutely delicious. This is a very good recipe for children.
AMAZING. I read the reviews, wondered if it would go terribly wrong if I just followed the directions as is- it didn't. I tend to think the sifting of the flour is a pretty important step here- though I didn't- so I used just a tiny bit less flour, not filling the measuring cup all the way...maybe an 1/8 cup less, if that. My walnut chopping (banging with fist) husband measured more like 3/4 of a cup of walnuts, and we threw in a hastily broken (and partially eaten- ahem, John) Hershey bar in the mix. I did taste the salt in it, but I think it complements the sweetness of the brown sugar and the nuttiness of, well, the nuts. One of the best desserts I have ever had.
With baking M&Ms, tasted kind of like a big cookie.
These were simple to make and delicious... my husband ate most of the pan immediately! Would be really good with a scoop of ice cream on top!
Too sweet for my husband but i loved them!
Did this in a swiss roll pan and it came out beautiful and firm..Second time i made a little mistake and accidentally put two eggs in ...But to my surprise it was lovely and gooey in the middle great with ice cream!
These had an overall good flavor, but they were much too dry. If I decide to make them again, I'm going to add a lot more butter and maybe one extra egg, and reduce the amount of flour.
Can't put it in a 9x13 with the recipe as is but it's perfect in a 9x9. I make the recipe exactly, with the chocolate chips mixed in. Comes out perfect every time. Once I swapped the butter out for coconut oil and added a touch more flour to get the right consistency and it came out just as delicious!
I added the chocolate chips and omitted the nuts (we're not nut-brownie people). I was a little suspect as the batter was more of a dough consistency, but I squished it into the pan and pressed on. Once it was out of the oven, I cut a large chunk and topped the hot brownie with a scoop of vanilla icecream. If I had a little whipped cream and chocolate sauce, I would never need to go to Moxie's for their dreamy dessert ever again! I made sure to have some the next day to get and accurate taste of the flavours that this brownie had to offer. A little dry, but not insufferably so, and also a little salty. I think that this recipe works best as a component of a dessert moreso than if it were served alone.
This was such a breeze to make & delicious! I didn't use nuts or chocolate chips. I sifted 2 teaspoons of cocoa powder into the flour mixture and they turned out perfect!! Just the right amount of chocolate...enough to satisfy my craving :) I will definitely be keeping this recipe! Thank you!
Great easy recipe. I put carmel 'pearls' (the kind you can make carmel apples with) instead of white chocolate & everyone loved them! They became a little harder but still very good! I'll try them with the white chocolate chips next.
Very good brownie. It rose nicely, it cut nicely, and it tasted great. Soft, yet chewy, just how we think a brownie should taste! I made both versions of this recipe. As written for one pan, and submitters idea of adding chocolate chips for a chocolate version. I took them to Girls Night Out, and they were enjoyed by all. Mine were done at the 25 minute mark.
Oh my goodness, these are amazing! gooey and moist. I did melt the butter when mixing the batter, and I also added a bit of maple syrup extract. I put maple buttercream frosting on them while they were hot. so good :-)!!
The brownies are amazing! I did mine GF and subed super mini marshmallows instead of choc. chips. So simple yet perfect!
Hubby gives 5 stars for taste; I give 5 for ease of prep. I followed other reviewers using less salt and doubled the recipe using unsalted butter, mixing the chopped walnuts in with the flour mixture before adding, then sprinkling chocolate chips over batter before baking. Used the Pampered Chef bar pan rather than a 9 x 13 pan and they turned out just great. Mine baked approx. 30 min. but ovens vary so much. Oh yeah, it's a keeper.
The brownies came out dry and cake like. I didn't modify the recipe with the exception of adding spices (clove nutmeg and cinnamon). Since I don't know exactly which ingredient gives brownies their chewy texture, I don't know how to tweak this. Sooooo I will continue my search...
These are fantastic. So easy to make. Added 1 cup of milk chocolate chips and wow wow. thanks for terrific recipe
