Brown Sugar Brownies

I added the chocolate chips and omitted the nuts (we're not nut-brownie people). I was a little suspect as the batter was more of a dough consistency, but I squished it into the pan and pressed on. Once it was out of the oven, I cut a large chunk and topped the hot brownie with a scoop of vanilla icecream. If I had a little whipped cream and chocolate sauce, I would never need to go to Moxie's for their dreamy dessert ever again! I made sure to have some the next day to get and accurate taste of the flavours that this brownie had to offer. A little dry, but not insufferably so, and also a little salty. I think that this recipe works best as a component of a dessert moreso than if it were served alone.