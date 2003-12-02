Brown Sugar Brownies

For Chocolate Brown Sugar Brownies, stir 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips into the batter along with the nuts. Bake in lightly greased pan 13 x 9 x 2 inches for 30 minutes.

By Rosina

Directions

  • Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9 x 9 x 1-3/4 inch pan.

  • Sift together flour, baking powder and salt and set aside. In large bowl, beat together butter, sugar, egg and vanilla until smooth.

  • Stir in the flour mixture and the nuts until well blended. Spread evenly in prepared pan. Bake 25-30 minutes or until surface springs back when gently pressed. Cool slightly. While still warm, cut into bars with a sharp knife.

136 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 21.5mg; sodium 122mg. Full Nutrition
