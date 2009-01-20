Cranberry Oatmeal Cookies

58 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 12
  • 3 3
  • 2 9
  • 1 10

A crispy chewy cookie my mom used to make when I lived in Oregon. Dried cranberries are also divine in this.

By Sarah Parker

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Blend butter and sugar until fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla and mix well. In a separate bowl sift flour, baking soda, and salt together. Stir into butter mixture. Stir in the oats. Fold in nuts and cranberries. Drop spoonfuls of cookie dough onto ungreased cookie sheets, spaced at least 2 inches apart. These cookies spread.

  • Bake 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, until the edges are crisp and the centers appear dry. Cool on wire racks and enjoy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 16g; fat 8g; cholesterol 28.2mg; sodium 121.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022