Cranberry Oatmeal Cookies
A crispy chewy cookie my mom used to make when I lived in Oregon. Dried cranberries are also divine in this.
Having read the reviews and what the submitter Sarah says about dried cranberries also being good in this, I think the recipe means to use fresh chopped cranberries. If you do then you get quite a lot of moisture from them and the cookies do spread. I have also used dried cranberries and then I add a splash or two of milk and they are fine. The mix with the fresh cranberries is more tart. Hope this helps.Read More
for the most part, a good recipe, but they were kind of blah--if i use this again, i will definitely increase the brown sugar, and maybe add white chocolate chips.Read More
I'm no baker and these cookies rock! I changed a few things ... 1/2c whole wheat flour + 1/2c all purpose (1c total). only used 1 stick butter (8T). + 1T white sugar. + bit of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange zest. used Pecans instead of Walnuts. Baked for 12 minutes (rotate 1/2 way) and they were chewy and delish!
These cookies are pretty yummy but they require about 20 minutes at 350F. Mine didn't flatten either.
I substituted left and right, with white flour and a mix of craisins and raisins, but it really quick and tasty. They didn't spread for me so I smashed them.
Well, we did eat them. If you live in Texas, just buy HEB Central Markets refrigerator version, it is much better and cost just as much per cookie! And don't waste your money on Kroger's version, they are not near as good as HEB's!
This is the worst cookie recipe I have ever tasted in my entire life. They were dry, bland, and did not spread at all. I threw all of them away after I tried two of them. I recommend adding white sugar to the recipe to make them better. Really, anything would be better than this!!!
Wow, can they be worse? Hard to mix, dry, flavorless. Are there a typographical errors in the recipe?
YUM! I love the combination of the cranberries and walnuts. ;-)
Huge hit!
I feel like this recipe would have made great bread! The cookies just seemed confused.....shaped like a cookie.....tasted like a bread.
I love these cookies! Really moist and delicious, not overly sweet, just yummy! I reduced the butter to 8 tablespoons and the cookies did not spread at all. I loosely formed them into balls and then flattened them slightly on the cookie sheet. Baked until they just looked dry and barely began to brown. They held their shape and stayed moist. I added one teaspoon of orange zest and this gave them an added level of flavor. I used fresh cranberries. Two cups was pushing the limit, I think 1 1/2 cups would have been plenty, adding enough tartness without going too far. Really a nice cookie recipe, something different, great for the holidays!
I like these, THINK RUSTIC. This is not a cookie most kids would like, though. I used plain flour because that's all I had, reduced the cranberries to 1.5c fresh chopped and added a cup of Special Dark chips. I think they NEED the chips to be yummy, otherwise they would taste a little like health food to me. And if you're looking for health food in a cookie, you're barking up the wrong tree, IMHO...
I love this recipe and know it by heart now. For those reviewers who complain about it being too dry or not sweet enough, I assume they're used to pre-made sugar coma inducing cookies that I've grown so tired of. I would not recommend adding any kind of chocolate chips to these. Cranberries and walnuts are just fine, if you want chocolate chip cookies, make them. I find the sweetness in these cookies to be just fine, if need be, add 3/4 cup not the 2/3 cup of sugar.
I loved these and so did the others at the cookie exchange I made them for! I did make a few changes. I added a bit of cinnamon and drizzled the dough generously with honey right before putting on the cookie sheets. Enjoy! I did.
Filling Cookie that makes a good breakfast or after school snack.
I was not moist at all, actually salty following the recipe to the letter. I ended up adding some white sugar and applesauce to improve this recipe.
my brother made these cookies for Christmas. WOW! they are soft, moist, tasty, sweet, but not too sweet. Just amazing. I couldn't stop eating them, and once they were finished, we've all begun egging him on to make them again. Really tasty! Oh, and replace the butter with applesauce, i'm sure my brother did, he's healthy.
Great recipe!! Has an adult taste Did add 1 Tbs of maple pancake syrup. gave a nice flavor. Will make again.
Needs some adjustments. 1 tsp salt, and equal amts of flour and oatmeal 1.5 cups each. I love the combo of flavors.
Found this recipe when I was looking for a gourmet cookie to serve to some judges at a band contest. They were a hit not only with the judges but my family as well. I just added 1 cup of white chocolate chips to give them a little more of a gourmet look. Very yummy & heathy.They are my 18 year old son's favorite cookie! To the person who said they were dry, you may have cooked them too long. Oven temps vary, give them another try and don't cook quite as long.
I made this recipe verbatim except that I used light brown sugar. I used also fresh chopped cranberries. I formed the cookies, placed them on a cookie sheet, covered them with plastic wrap and set them in the refrigerator to bake after dinner. When I pulled them out they had turned green. I do NOT know what happened. Would have been perfect for St. Patrick's day! I might try it again. Not sure yet. I did do some research though and learned that there was a chemical reaction between the baking soda and the walnuts. I tasted them before and they were bland. This recipe definitely needs work.
After reading the reviews and seeing that a lot of people did not like this recipe, I thought what the heck- I'll make these cookies anyways. I regret that decision. I used every ingrediant in the recipe and the right amount, but these cookies were horrible. They were so bland and the after taste was not good. I threw all of them away and I'm still sad about wasting cranberries.
Used all white flour instead of whole wheat, and used white chocolate chips instead of walnuts as a sweetness to counter the tartness of the cranberries - delicious! Also - left in the oven 12-13 minutes.
I made these cookies for Christmas and they were a HUGE hit! I had to make a few adjustments, though, due to a last minute lack of some ingredients. I didn't have any whole wheat flour, but I don't think it made much of a difference. I also didn't have as much brown sugar as I needed, so I made a simple glaze from powdered sugar and water to drizzle over the cookies when they were done. Everyone raved over them and we ate the whole tray in one night!! I will definitely be making these again and again.
Despite the mixed reviews, I thought these sounded really good. However, I was a bit disappointed when I tried them after coming out of the oven. I let them sit overnight and tried another one... YUM! I guess they just needed some time? Only thing I did differently was that I added 1 cup of white chocolate chips to my dough and upped the vanilla to 1 1/2 teaspoons. Thanks :)
It is bland and very dry. I would not reccomend this one to anyone.
oh these were DELICIOUS!!! I did substitute 1/2 white flour for the flour amount. I flattened mine slightly and cooked them for about 14 minutes. I need to lock these up or I'll eat them all!!!
The cookie is good but I used almond extract instead of vanilla and added sliverd almonds instead of walnuts. I also did one cup all purpose flour and 2/3 wheat flour. The result is a good cookie that does not spread out. Melt your butter to get the flat cookies.
I made these and they came out flat. I don't know what happened. I will have to try again.
not impressed with this recipe. very dry and tasteless cookies
Very good taste with a great texture. Added cinnamon chips instead of chocolate chips. Easy and fast!
Great Cookies. I like the fact that whole wheat flour is used and not much sugar. I don't feed my kids junk, so I felt pretty good with these cookies. They love them.
Love cranberries and love oatmeal. Unfortunately not in this recipe. These were damp cookies, not even close to crisp! Color was odd, almost grey looking. Added white chocolate chips as suggested, and they were the highlight of the cookie. Sorry. Will not make again. Ever.
Definately NOT sweet at all. Needs sugar.
This is a different type of oatmeal cookie. I followed the recipe except I added 1/2 cup of coconut and 1 cup white chocolate chips, and used only 3 cups of cranberries and no nuts. They area addictive! Yum!
No changes, would definitely make again
Great cookie! Like the other reviewers, my cookie didn't spread as indicated. You may want to add a little more egg or even egg whites to get these delicious cookies to spread. Otherwise, press them down before baking...!
Not terrible but not great either. I lost interest after the first 3 or so cookies.
We LOVE these cookies. I made a batch two days ago and they're gone. Next time I plan to double the recipe and freeze some, just to have them on hand!
Followed recipe exactly. My family loves them! I did flatten a little to bake. Going to bake a second batch with mini chocolate chips. I think white would be good too
mine turned out very dry, and did not flatten. i mashed them flat after the first dozen didn't flatten, but still, they are a dry cookie. the batter tasted great... too bad. at least they are pretty healthy cookie-wise.
Terrible after taste
Cookies did not spread and were almost totally tasteless.
Cookie is scrumdileosis good! Added 1/3 cup of wheat germ to replace 1/3 of the wheat flour. Excellent cookie, cooks well, even with the light brown sugar.
"Ditto" toLeo249! No flavor,very bland. I added cinnamon, increased the vanilla, they were still very bland! Will make them again, but will try whitesugar& brown sugar,maybe some orange oil instead of vanilla. I will say they tasted a lot like a healthy breakfast bar!
Terrible. Very moist but no taste!
As a few of the other cookie makers have commented, this cookie tastes more like a healthy cookie than the usual type of cookie we know and love; definitely lacking sweetness. They are tasty but next go-around I think I'll use light brown sugar rather than the dark brown. Think they're delicious though.
We added a little cinnamon, a little nutmeg, and some white chocolate chips. We skipped the walnuts... They are REALLY GOOD! Soft, chewy, and sweet... Delicious! We will make these again!
I added cinnamon and nutmeg but the baking soda is the overwhelming taste you get. I also added a little more sugar but ended up having to make a glaze because they were just not sweet enough. I think baking powder would have worked better.
I made these coockies twice and both times they were GREAT! I also tried them with gluten free flour and they turned out amazing! Although most of my friends liked the ones with whole wheat better, but the gluten free ones are also a good option.
I made the cookies using equal amount of steel oats. I added extra water and refrigerated the dough for 1 day to soften the oats. The dough rolled into nice round balls.
