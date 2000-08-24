Rosies
Yup, tomato soup.
These cookies were amazing! They had to be the most moist cookie I have ever made or had. Don't let the tomato soup fool you, these are great!Read More
Very tastey! Prepared according to recipe. Found that the cookie dough could not be formed into balls. I added 1 cup flour and 1/2 rolled oats. My brother-in-law who is an oatmeal raisin cookie fan approved.Read More
Very tasty cookie. Flavors are appropriate for fall perhaps with a cup of hot cider. That is the up side. The down side is that they are way too moist. They were almost gooey even after I put them back in the oven for a few minutes. The next time I make them, I will add more flour and perhaps more oatmeal.
Very moist cookies. Don't reveal the "secret ingredient" until someone's tasted them and is smiling because they're good!
the cookies were easy to prepare but, not too tasty
