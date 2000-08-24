Rosies

Yup, tomato soup.

By Rosina

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, ground cinnamon, and ground cloves.

  • Cream together shortening and sugar. Add in the egg and beat well. Add the tomato soup and blend. Gradually mix in dry ingredients. Add the oats, raisins and pecans and mix well.

  • Roll the dough into walnut sized balls and place them 1-1/2 inches apart on lightly greased cookie sheets. Flatten balls slightly. Bake 10-12 minutes until lightly colored. Cool on wire racks.

313 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 38.4g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 145.1mg. Full Nutrition
