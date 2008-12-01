Three Hundred Chocolate Chip Cookies
Basic chocolate chip cookie recipe, which makes 1 dozen ice cream scoop size cookies, multiplied by 25 (thank you, cooking program for doing the math!)
I just want to say thank you for this recipe! I have another recipe for Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies and looking for one that turned out firm like my father in law loves... I did take out the Chocolate Chips and just added 1 pound of chopped almonds in one recipe and 1 pound of walnuts in another recipe. I did scale down the recipe to 18 servings. They came out AWESOME! will put recipe in recipe box for the next time. Great for people who are allergic to chocolate!Read More
Not a good cookie recipe at all. The dough was so firm it barely let the chocolate chips stick. When they were done, the inside was "uncooked" and the rest of the cookie was tough and way too crispy. Solid rock the next day.Read More
I make these cookies quite often, the only the difference is I use pastry flour so they do come out a little flatter. They are really delicious.
I can't say enougfh about this newly-discovered chocolate chip cookie recipe! The edges of the cookie turned out with just the right amount of crunch while the center was soft and baked to perfection! I changed the recipe amount to 12 servings and it yielded 3 dozen cookies which is just the right amount for our family! These cookies were awesome!!
Excellent recipe! I scaled it down to 36 servings, and it made 11 dozen, but wasn't a problem in my house hold.We loved the little crispy on the outside, and the soft"but done" center. It was a big hit in our home!! We will be using it again, thanks!
Love these cookies. So much better than anything you could buy premade, or partially made at the store. My daughter and I make them regularly. Was a little unprepared the first time on how many cookies this makes, but now scale it down to just 3 eggs, which yields a good amount for our family of 6.
i scaled down this recipe to serve 18 and roughly came up with 2 dozen cookies of good size. this is a good recipe to do when you are baking for a lot of people.
Yummmmy, I used wheat flour and cut it back to 18 servings. I liked the taste of the semisweet chips.
This recipe is a fantastic favorite of my whole family and anyone I make them for. Instead of just using chocolate chips, I throw together a mixture of "garbage." Great after you make lots of Christmas cookies and you have odds and ends left over. I scale the recipe down to 24 cookies and that requires 1 1/2 lbs of chocolate chips. I like to throw together M&M's, Peanut M&M's, peanuts, sunflower seeds, Reese's Pieces, chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, white chocolate chips, etc...whatever you like (totalling the required amount of chips). We call these "Garbage Cookies." Enjoy! :)
Super Recipe!
I thought these were a good, basic choc chip cookie recipe when I made them. Bf concurred. I brought them to work and a baby shower and everyone loved them so much they kept asking what was in them. So, based on everyone else's reaction, I'm giving them a full 5 stars. They are pretty easy once you get past the amount. I scaled down to 24 servings and had plenty to bring to work and the baby shower but still had enough to set aside for bf. Thanks for the recipe!
tastes delicious, as I was making them with my 5 yr old daughter we just used dessert spoons to put the dough on the sheet and didn't bother flattening them so we had very "rustic" looking cookies. I also just did them for barely 10mins so they were just cooked in the middle - partly because we like them chewy and partly because my oven burns everything in sight if you're not careful. We'll definitely be making more of these this week.
This was a FANTASTIC chocolate chip cookie! I (however) sized it to 12 and made 27 nice sized round balls out of that which came out to 27 super soft and delicious chocolate chip cookies! To use the chocolate chips I had in my freezer, I used a mix of milk chocolate, semi-sweet and white and it was an awesome combo! I also replaced the white sugar with Splenda/Stevia. PERFECT cookie!!
Great cookies! I scaled to 18 servings which gave me ~40 big cookies. Other than using slightly less chocolate chips (I used 1 12oz bag of mini-morsels and another quarter cup from another bag) and adding 1/2 c. walnuts, I followed it exactly. Very chocolately and chewy with a crisp base -- the best choc chip cookies I've ever made!
Dummy me forgot to put in the vanilla and my usual tsp of cocoa powder, but these still turned out great! Instant hit with my boyfriend and his buddies-- and he's picky when it comes to food, Gordan Ramsey is his personal hero. :) They made pleanty of HUGE cookies, but I found that pressing them with the heal of my hand made them spread out evenly. I'll definately be using this recipe again!!
After scaling this recipe down, these cookies are absolutely great. This one is a keeper just the way it is..
Sure makes alot, was very expensive. This would be ideal for someone looking for a cookie for bake sales! :)
I scaled this down to 18 servings, per another review. They weren't quite as thick as I like but they were perfect in every other way-flavor, texture, & the raw dough was delish!
Great recipe, love it.
Love this recipe. I cook at a camp and need a recipe to feed 150. I use a #40 scoop so I get lots of cookies approx. 400, leftovers for another time too. This one is so wonderful, always gets lots of compliments. They store well too.
Although I altered the recipe for six, these spread out so much that they didn't cook in the middle as much as I would have liked and the cookies were quite a big larger than I would have liked. These also could have used fewer chocolate chips and less sugar but that's really a matter of taste. If I make these again I will alter the recipe again for making six cookies but make twelve cookies with the same amount of dough instead. These also didn't taste great a few days later.
Delicious! I used part mini chocolate chips and part mini M&M's, added some chopped walnuts. Thank yoy !!
These were FANTASTIC. I cut down the servings to 12 just to test them, and they were great! I bit sweet for my taste, and I'm a MAJOR sweet tooth, so now I know next time to add less sugar. But overall, these cookies were pretty good! :)
Excellent recipe. I've made it twice, doubling it. The first time, I miscounted my pounds of butter, and while the cookies came out, they were definitely drier than I had wanted them to be. The second time, I caught my error and--oh my--just beautiful dough. I knew the cookies would be perfect, and they were. Thank you for going to the trouble of putting together this bulk recipe. Saved me!
Same with mine, rock solid the next day. Something wrong with this recipe
It was a good recipe, but it made way more than it said it would and it tasted a little weird. But overall, yum!
Lot of ingredients, but turned out great!
