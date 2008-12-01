Three Hundred Chocolate Chip Cookies

Basic chocolate chip cookie recipe, which makes 1 dozen ice cream scoop size cookies, multiplied by 25 (thank you, cooking program for doing the math!)

Recipe by Tracey Eller

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a very large bowl, cream sugars and butter. Add eggs and vanilla. Combine dry ingredients and add gradually to creamed mixture. Stir in chocolate chips.

  • Scoop with ice cream scoop onto baking sheets. Flatten balls with wet hands. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until start to brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
483 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 75.7g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 58.1mg; sodium 262.5mg. Full Nutrition
