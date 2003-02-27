Chinese Restaurant Almond Cookies

It's been said that the lard is what produces the traditional taste. However, if desired, butter or margarine may be substituted for very satisfactory results.

Recipe by Rosina

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Sift flour, sugar, baking soda and salt together into a bowl. Cut in the lard until mixture resembles cornmeal. Add egg and almond extract. Mix well.

  • Roll dough into 1-inch balls. Set them 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Place an almond on top of each cookie and press down to flatten slightly.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the edges of the cookies are golden brown, 15 to 18 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 9.9g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 7.9mg; sodium 38.9mg. Full Nutrition
