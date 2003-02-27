Chinese Restaurant Almond Cookies

I grew up eating chinese almond cookies so I am familiar with how it looks and tastes. I did not have any lard so I used 1/2 butter and 1/2 crisco flavored butter. I wanted more almond flavoring so I added 2 T of almond extract. I hand rolled each dough into 1 inch balls and placed onto ungreased baking sheet. I did use an eggwash to brush over the top of the cookies to give it that golden brown color on top. Baking time was 18 minutes for my gas oven. The cookies were a nice golden color, round in shape and tasty just like how I remember it. It was full of yummy almond flavor and had a nice little crunch to it. I should point out that you need to make sure you roll the dough into 1 inch balls becuase they do expand while baking. My only criticism of this recipe is that it states it yields 4 dozen or 48 cookies and I ended up with 27 cookies. This is a good recipe and ended my night perfectly after eating the asian beef skewers with sesame noodles (all from this website).