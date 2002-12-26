Mrs. Sigg's Peanut Butter Cookies

My husband loves all of my cookie recipes, but this one is his all time favorite!! Very rich, and full of peanut butter flavor. When I bake these, the cookie jar empties out really fast!

By Beth Sigworth

Recipe Summary

Servings:
48
Yield:
3 - 4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 48 servings
Directions

  • Cream the butter, butter flavored shortening, and sugars. Add eggs and blend. Add peanut butter and vanilla. Add dry ingredients and stir until well blended.

  • Measure out tablespoonfuls of dough and roll into balls. Place 3 inches apart on lightly greased cookie sheets. Make criss-cross pattern with fork.

  • Bake in a pre-heated oven at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) 8-10 minutes until set, but not hard. Do not overbake. Leave on sheets for 2 minutes before removing. Cool, and store in covered container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 12.8mg; sodium 117.3mg. Full Nutrition
