Mrs. Sigg's Peanut Butter Cookies

I always rate a recipe after I make it as is, before I make any changes. As it was written, I agree with others that it has very little flavor and is very dry. I would not make the original recipe again. I've made it several times since then making changes. Not surprising, when I made it last time it was pretty close to my original recipe that I've used for years. Yes, this is a sweet recipe but if you read the ingredients you'll know that. We only make cookies once a month in my household because cookies are usually supposed to be sweet. Here are my changes: I use all butter. I also use 1 cup of chunky peanut butter and 1/2 cup creamy. I really think that its important to use a good quality peanut butter for the best taste. I cut the sugars back to 3/4 cup each and added 2 T. honey and extra vanilla, about 1/2 t. I also add 1 t. baking powder. I think it's important to say that not over baking these is one key point. They still look a bit under done when they are ready to come out. My oven takes 9 minutes for that perfect stage.