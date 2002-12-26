Mrs. Sigg's Peanut Butter Cookies
My husband loves all of my cookie recipes, but this one is his all time favorite!! Very rich, and full of peanut butter flavor. When I bake these, the cookie jar empties out really fast!
I don't have the biggest sweet tooth in the world but I'll never pass up a good peanut butter cookie and these was more than just good, they were excellent. I also added more P.B. then called for. Just a hint to avoid the sticky and messy job of measuring the peanut butter: If a recipe calls for l cup of peanut butter, fill a measuring cup with one cup of water and start dropping spoonfuls of P.B. into the water until the water level reaches 2 cups. The P.B. won't mix with the water and you'll end up with a perfect cup.Read More
HELPFUL SUGGESTION AFTER TRYING THIS SEVERAL TIMES: This one is okay, but nothing like the rest of her recipes that I have tried ...which ROCK your tummy!!! I tried this trusting I'd make my many guests happy. They ate a few but weren't impressed. Made a different one from this site for a potluck of 300 people, and they said they were SO MUCH better (joey's)! Update: Following the suggestions of others below, I did this again because I'm always wanting to bake ...and it's still nothing special and not the desired consistency I like in a pb cookie.Read More
Well , I really did not think this recipe sounded that exciting, but my kids wanted Peanut Butter cookies so we tried it and we loved them!!! I altered the recipe, as others suggested, and used 1 cup of butter and no shortening, I added an additional 1/2 cup of peanut butter and 1/2 cup of flour. They don't flatten too much when cooking so you can put a lot on one cookie sheet. I baked for 9 minutes and they don't really look done, but they are. They turned out PERFECT! These were delicious! Great with a glass of milk. I made half plain and added chocolate chips on top of the other half. I posted a picture if interested. Thank you for this recipe...it's a keeper! If you liked these, try the Peanut Butter Cup Cookies recipe.
Mmmm, tasty! I didn't have any butter or shortening on hand, so I used margarine instead. I also added an extra 1/2 cup of peanut butter and rolled the cookies in sugar before baking. The cookies didn't really spread (probably because I used margarine), but I actually liked the crispiness of the ridges. In addition, I used natural creamy peanut butter, which doesn't have any sugar in it (unlike Jif and Skippy), so I would recommend natural PB if you prefer a cookie that isn't too sweet. I think next time I'll try crunchy peanut butter for a little extra oomph. :) By the way, I posted a photo of the finished product in case anyone's curious.
While these are good, and there is certainly no tweaking necessary, I only rate a recipe five stars if it is absolutely outstanding and somehow sets itself apart from others. I added two chopped King Size Mr. Goodbars and loved it. Again, good recipe, just not extraordinary.
Wow, totally yummy! I only tried this recipe because I thought if your snickerdoodles were that good, these have got to be okay too. Sooooo yummy. Thank you. I did add a little more peanut butter but still my arms are raised as I bow to you and say "I'm not worthy, I'm not worthy". All hale the queen of cookies, and please post some more. Yummy!
Yay Ms. Sigg! I have tried all of your cookies and you never let me down!:-) For this recipe I did make some adjustments though. I added about 1/2 cup more of peanut butter. I also added half creamy and half crunchy and that really added to the cookie! Loved it! Lastly, I put a layer of chocolate chips on half the batch right before I put it in the oven. Mmmm, perfect with a glass of milk.:-) Thanks again! Ally 2-25-07 Made again today on a rainy, gloomy day. They were STILL amazing! I added milk chocolate chips and 1/8 of a cup of cocoa to the last half of the dough. Yummy! This made for a great lunch (cookie dough and all!):-)
I only rate and review a recipe if it is either really good or really bad, and this one is REALLY GOOD! Best PB cookies ever, and mine looked nothing like the photo, mine were perfectly round professional looking cookies. They look and taste like they come from a fine bakery. Thanks for sharing Beth, these are awesome !
Don't even try another recipe!! This one is just too good. Boyfriend ate the entire batch in less than 2 days and was glad when I didn't want the last two cookies left in the cookie jar. I did as the others mentioned and added another 1/2 c. of PB. This was a big help as just a 1/2 c. of PB would have not been enough.Also do as instructed and take out after 8 minutes. You may not think they are done, as I did, but the will soon finish cooking after being taken out of the oven. All I got to say is no other PB cookie recipes even comes close to this one. EXCELLENT!!!
All I can say is excelent recipe Mrs Siggs, moist and yummy! I made these cookies in a mini muffin tin and pushed a peanut butter cup into the center of the cookie after it was done cooking. It was a hit, they did not last long.
I finally found the BEST peanut butter cookie recipe. My picky husband who loves peanut butter cookies loves them and even I like them and I am not a big peanut butter cookie fan. I made the recipe exactly as written, however, I reduced the temp. to 325 and I baked for nearly 30 minutes. I should also add that I use my 1/4 c. measurung scoop to scoop out a ball of dough to make a larger cookie which comes out to 4 x 4 inches when baked, which is why I bake my cookies for a longer time. Everyone loves the larger cookies and I get many compliments on them! I only bake 3 or 4 at a time and freeze the remaining dough balls for another day when we want fresh cookies.
Too dry for me. I'll keep looking.
Pretty good! I left out the butter flavored shortening and I added a 1/2 cup more peanut butter. It needs more peanut butter flavor and less of a "butter" flavor! :) Thank you, will make again!
i think these are great cookies! I used 3/4 C. crunchy peanut butter and the remainder creamy. I did not level the cup off so I probably had a little over a cup of peanut butter. I press the cookies down with a fork dipped in sugar. I ALWAYS bake cookies on parchment paper...ALWAYS. I just think they cook more evenly and you don't have to grease the pan. Also, I ALWAYS undercook cookies. I take them out of the oven while they are still "puffy" on top. This makes for a much softer cookie. After I take them out of the oven, I let them sit on the pan until they are firm enough to transfer to a cooling rack. One little hint if you want that "just baked" taste, pop the cookie in the microwave for about 7-10 seconds before eating.
Good peanut butter cookie recipe. They didn't last long in my house or at work. Thanks Mrs. Sigg. :)
Made your peantu butter cookies yesterady also. They were really good. Thanks, Red
Has to be the BEST Peanut Butter Cookie Recipe on the net.....I doubled the recipe and used one cup of smooth peanut butter and one cup of crunchy peanut butter...ABSOLUTELY THE BEST PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE RECIPE EVER....JUST AWESOME...THANKS so much Beth Sigworth for sharing this GREAT recipe....I will be making these for my family and friends many times over.
Don't let the photo fool you! These are by far the best peanut butter cookies that I have made or eaten! I, as well, used 1/2 cup of butter in place of the shortening as well as an extra 1/2 cup of peanut butter; they are just amazing. Next time I make these I think I'm going to put a few peanut halves on top to see how they turn out. Try these, you WON'T be sorry.
These were pretty good, but I felt they could have used a little stronger peanut butter flavor. I added chocolate chips, but other than that I followed the recipe. One major thing that would keep me from making these again is that, even though we kept them in a sealed Ziploc bag, they got hard after only one day.
These are the best peanut butter cookies! I did add an extra 1/2C peanut butter and 1/4C flour. They were soft and chewy and very peanut buttery.
These cookies are delicious! I substituted regular shortening for the butter shortening; everything else was as written. When baked for 8 minutes, they came out soft and chewy inside, light crunchy outside. When baked for 10 minutes, they came out nice and crunchy throughout but not hard. (I like 'em crunchy, my kids like 'em soft.) After a few days in the cookie jar, they all had softened but still tasted good. These are the best peanut butter cookies I've ever made. Thanks!
Very good cookie! I will cut back on the white sugar a bit next time because they were a little sweet for my tastes. Overall, they came out well with the right amount of chewiness (which, IMO, is the missing factor in most PB cookie recipes.) The only modifications I made was to use all butter (I didn't have shortening) and added a little extra peanut butter and flour as recommended by other reviewers.
I have been looking for a peanut butter cookie recipe for a long time..I finally found it with these. Very simple recipe - cookies are soft and moist. I did increase the peanut butter to 1 1/2 cups and watched my timer (8 minutes)to avoid overbaking. They did seem under done when I took them out. After a few minutes left on the cookie sheet, they are PERFECT! Great Recipe!
Our favorite peanut butter cookie!
Very nice. Not what I expected though. It seemed rather cake-like to me. It has a really great taste, just wasn't what I was going for.
This was good, but not quite there for me. I think this would have been perfect with double the peanut butter and leaving the shortening out. I also had issues with my cookies "cracking", too. Not a huge deal. I did use double-chunk peanut butter. It was the only change I made. I liked that this did not need to be refrigerated--I have impatient cookie eaters and waiting was not an option. 350 for ten minutes with a couple minutes resting on the sheet was just right for me. NOTE: I have to stress to those who don't know this already, use a name brand peanut butter. I can't tell you how many times I made a peanut butter cookie using a cheap or store brand peanut butter and had it either come out greasy or the dough was crumbly and gross. Save yourself the time--use a name brand peanut butter.
AMAZING!!!
These were good. I rolled them in sugar like someone suggested. Very good. I had a problem with them cracking, other than that I am happy
Excellent!
made the recipe as written for my husband to share with his coworkers. everyone loved them, especially the vice-president of the company who by-the-way went and purchased all the ingredients for me to make them again as soon as possible.
This recipe is phenomenal. I'm picky about my peanut butter cookies because they can often come out dry or just not right. Mrs. Sigg's are amazing and perfect. I don't like the crispy, crunchy texture of most pb cookie recipes. I love that these are chewy and perfectly sweet and not too peanutbuttery. I made this without changing the recipe at all. (besides using 1cup of butter instead of 1/2 shortening) I did, though, only keep in the oven for 9 minutes. As another reviewer posted, they will look like they're not done, but let them sit for 2 mins and they are exactly as chewy as you want them. Of the hundreds of cookies I've baked, I think these are my favorite. Definitely my Go-To pb cookie recipe. Even those who are not usually fans of pb cookies loved these when I brought them into work. High recommended recipe!!!!
Best peanut butter cookie recipe I have ever used. The cookies came out perfect. I used all butter because I don't use shortening and added half a cup of extra peanut butter as other reviewers stated. Perfect cookies and even better several days after baking. MMMMM
very good
These are awesome! By far the best recipe for peanut butter cookies. Check out Mrs. Sigg's Snickerdoodles on this site also. You won't be disappointed.
These were very easy to make and turned out wonderfully. I did substitute another 1/2 cup butter, softened for the butter flavored shortening because I didn't have any. They were great. I cooked mine for 8.5 minutes per batch.
Well well Mrs. Sigg, 4 for 4 of your delicious cookie recipes now exist at my house! We loved these, they taste just like my moms. I baked them for 8 minutes, took them out of the oven, topped with a hersheys "hugs & kisses" (for Valentines day) and popped them back into the oven for 2 minutes. Perfect! Thanks for the great PB cookie recipe!
I always rate a recipe after I make it as is, before I make any changes. As it was written, I agree with others that it has very little flavor and is very dry. I would not make the original recipe again. I've made it several times since then making changes. Not surprising, when I made it last time it was pretty close to my original recipe that I've used for years. Yes, this is a sweet recipe but if you read the ingredients you'll know that. We only make cookies once a month in my household because cookies are usually supposed to be sweet. Here are my changes: I use all butter. I also use 1 cup of chunky peanut butter and 1/2 cup creamy. I really think that its important to use a good quality peanut butter for the best taste. I cut the sugars back to 3/4 cup each and added 2 T. honey and extra vanilla, about 1/2 t. I also add 1 t. baking powder. I think it's important to say that not over baking these is one key point. They still look a bit under done when they are ready to come out. My oven takes 9 minutes for that perfect stage.
My husband loves peanut butter cookies. He's begged me all week to make them. I'm so glad I made these! They are wonderful!! The best I've ever made. The right balance between chewy and crispy. I had to make one minor change, but I don't think it would affect anything either way. I only had 3/4 cup creamy peanut butter, so added 1/4 crunchy to make the difference. The extra little chunks of peanut are wonderful. So the recipe, as stands, is a keeper!! Thanks
I was not sure fresh baked BUT I left them 4-5 days and O M G they were delicious. I used 1 TB ball, rolled in sugar, flattened with fork. Some we put 1 chocolate chip in the middle. They flattened down to a crisp sugar cookie depth and this made them SOOOO good. I used all butter flavor shortening. 2 TSP of vanilla--I find adding more vanilla to recipes makes them sweeter without extra sugar. Grandma J
These are perfect. No changes are necessary. Very pleasing texture and crunch. It's difficult not to eat the whole tray yourself.
I used 1 cup of margarine, more like 1½ cups of crunchy peanut butter, and lowered my oven to 350 (the first batch had somewhat dark bottoms, but were still tasty). It made just over six dozen cookies for me. These were REALLY good (and very similar to my normal PB cookie recipe)... With the crunchy peanut butter, they tasted very much like the packaged Dad's Peanut Butter cookies, if you have ever had the pleasure of trying them. Thanks, Beth!
These are the most deicious peanut butter cookies I have ever eaten. I grew up on peanut butter cookies & these are better than mom's. (Don't tell my dad). I would have been much chubbier if her's were as good as these. The only change I made was using 1 egg. I don't care for eggy cookies, so I only use one in all my cookie recipes.
Both my husband and I were disappointed in these cookies. I read all the wonderful reviews, but we didn't care for either the texture or the taste. For one thing, I think they need more peanut butter. Thank you, but I will continue my search.
This recipe is wonderful and loved by everyone that tried the cookies made. Only thing that was done differently was that I used 1 1/2 cups of creamy peanut butter instead of 1 cup and a little extra vanilla (I don't measure vanilla, I just put in what looks good, lol). Either way, my son is wanting me to make another batch as he has found a new cookie favorite. Thanks for the great recipe!
WOW! My husband was craving peanut butter cookies, so I made these. They were perfectly soft! I cooked mine in a convection oven on 350 degrees for 8 minutes. PERFECT!
I have to admit, when it comes to peanut butter ANYTHING, I'm not a fan. My husband and oldest son love peanut butter cookeis, though. They love these ones best of all. This is the recipe I keep coming back to.
My family L-O-V-E-S these cookies! They disappear before they can even cool down. The peanut butter taste was subtle, so I added a couple of tablespoons of chopped peanuts to the last batch I made. I've used this recipe 3 times in the last 2 weeks.
I have been looking for a good peanut butter cookie recipe and I think that I finally found it. I made these with Hershey Kisses and they tasted really good. If you make the cookies with Hershey Kisses, this is my recommendation as to how to make the chocolate soft and so that it never hardens. Bake the first batch of cookies, without the Kisses, to see how long they take to bake in your oven. The next batch, put them in for two minutes less than they need and don't criss cross the cookies with a fork. Pull out the cookies and put a Hershey Kiss in the center of each one. Bake for two more minutes. Let cookies cool. The chocolate will be nice and soft and will never harden completely again.
I am in love!!! I was a bit apprehensive to make the recipe as is, because of all of the reviews but I did and I'm glad. I don't know why people are saying that they are hard but mine remained soft and moist...yum!!! I don't think that this recipe would benefit by adding more peanut butter because the ingredients just all work, anything more or less would create a different product and you have to taste this cookie to know just how good the original recipe is. A defenite addition to my recipe box!!
Although I have an allergy to peanut butter, I used the soy-butter "tastes just like peanut butter" substitute. These were a bit floury, but satisfied my craving for a soft and crunchy pb cookie!
Pay attention to the peanutbutter you use, some of it is to oily. We use the "reese" brand when we can find it and make sure to sift your dry ingrediant's together before adding to the wet mixture, then follow it exact just watch your oven bake times and you will have outstanding peanutbutter cookies!! Mrs. Sigg rocks
Just made these cookies and they are delicious. I also used 1 cup butter and no shortening, and 1 1/2 cups of PB. Didn't flatten out like others and stayed soft with a slightly crisp outside. Very good. Thanks Sigg.
Oh WOW!...I made these...took them to church...thought I would have some left for my husband I to scarf down later...was I wrong...*laugh*...everyone LOVED these cookies...We don't eat white sugar or flour...so I substituted wheat pastry flour for the flour & Rapidura sugar for the white & brown sugar (used 2 cups) and they were great AND healthy!!! I also halved the peanut butter (used organic)...1/2 a cup crunchy & 1/2 creamy...was delicious...also added milk chocolate chunks (Endangered Species Chocolate bars from our local health food store)...these were AWESOME, healthy and GONE!!!...Thanks for sharing Beth...*smile*
These were actually just average peanut butter cookies. If you already have a peanut butter cookie recipe, stick with what you have, as these were nothing special and were really kind of plain.
These are delicious! Every time I make them I have tons of complements and there's never a crumb left on the plate!
This recipe is great! I wasn't looking for something super fancy, just simple peanut butter cookies and these were perfect. They look beautiful, melt in your mouth, and have crispy edges.
My fiance loves peanut butter cookies and these were great! They didn't last long!
The only peanut butter cookie recipe my family uses. We follow it to an exact and they always turn out wonderful.
Great recipe but I did have to alter a bit for hubby's diabetic diet... I used part oat flour, part agave syrup along with half the called for ingredients... After making the first batch the kids complained not sweet enough so I rolled the rest in sugar then baked; I remember peanut butter cookies as a girl; my mom used to let me press them with the fork.. :)
Very good peanut butter cookie recipe. I made some with the criss-cross pattern in them and without and the ones without were so much better. They were so moist and soft. Will never make that pattern in the cookies again. It flattens them and makes them hard.
These made the perfect peanut butter cookie.
These cookies are fantastic! I have eaten or made enough peanut butter cookie recipes in my life, to have tried quite a lot of recipes. They are typically too greasy, sugary, and even too floury. These had the perfect balance of flavors. Only change I made was subbing more salted butter to replace the butter flavored shortening. I baked them on parchment, and they took between 10~11 minutes. After they cooled they were still chewy and I liked the way they kept a nice round shape. I changed the servings, to 12 from 48, and it yielded 16 cookies using a cookie scoop. I would make these again.ty
Love this recipe, just loved it!! I used splenda for the white sugar and the splenda brown sugar mix for the real brown sugar and NO one could tell that I used a sugar substitute. Thanks for the awesome recipe!!
I somehow lost my families favorite peanut butter cookie recipe. It was a sad, sad day when I went to make peanut butter cookies and couldn't find my recipe. I did a search here at allrecipes and came upon this one. It sounded a lot like my old recipe. My family loves these cookies and this recipe has successfully replaced my old, lost recipe. We like these cookies just as they are, but I have added semi-sweet chocolate chips and peanut butter chips along with using chunky peanut butter too. Those cookies turned out great also.
Awesome! I followed the recipe exactly, and they came out great. Next time, I'll add a bit more pb for an extra kick!
I have tried several peanut butter cookie recipes on this sight but this one was by far the best. Great peanut butter taste and easy to make. Thanks Beth!
These cookies are beautiful, with just the right amount of peanut butter flavor. I've made them plain, and with chocolate chips, which makes them even better. I also replaced the shortening with butter, and used a little less than called for. Delish!
i made this with a little extra peanut butter and would cut down on the salt and sugar next time. i found them to be a little tough and more crispy than i like my cookies. i cooked them for precisely 8 minutes and anything more would have been burnt. my coworkers seemed to enjoy them, but for anyone who likes soft, chewy cookies... i highly suggest you move on with your search. overall: crispy texture, a little on the sweet side, a bit too salty, good peanut butter flavor.
These are very good. I made one change because of allergies. I changed the shortening and the butter with coconut oil. I added a couple drops butter flavoring. I know this sounds like a wierd switch, but this cookie can be made dairy free with great results. I have a child that can't have dairy or soy, so no butter or shortening. I was really happy with the end result of this recipe.
my husband is a hard to please peanut butter cookie fan. i've tried many and have not satisfied him until this one. yeahhh!! the only thing i did differently was add a little extra peanut butter. they were moist chewy and peanut buttery!
These are the best peanut butter cookies ever. Instead of adding extra peanut butter like others suggest, I add peanut butter chips, absolutely yummo...
Very easy & quick to make. I cut this recipe in half and used brown sugar only, regular shortening and a little more peanut butter. I baked for exactly 8 min and they came out soft & soooo yummy.
Very good recipe! Was not disappointed with taste, texture, and milk dunking quality.
A wonderful peanut butter cookie! If you like a soft cookie, bake for 8 minutes and they will come out perfect.
Awesome recipe! The cookies are moist, soft, and flavorful. I used creamy peaanut butter and the cookies came out fantastic. The cookies don't spread out much, so feel free to fill up your cookie sheet. I dipped my fork in sugar before criss-crossing the cookies for some added sweetness. Enjoy!
While the flavor of these cookies is great, I was hoping they would be chewy and moist. Instead they were more delicate and melted in your mouth, like a previous reviewer mentioned. (Not a bad thing.) I think I was just hoping for a different texture. But thanks for sharing the recipe.
These were very tasty cookies, crispy around the edges and soft in the middle. The recipe make exactly 6 dozen 3 inch cookies. The dough was very soft, so I left them in the fridge overnight and baked them in the morning at 350 for 8 minutes. I find that 375 is a little too hot for cookies and they tend to burn. Very tasty. I also rolled them in sugar and then dipped my fork in sugar before I pressed it into each cookie. Very tasty.
This is the best peanut butter cookie I've ever had and that's saying a lot!!! Make these and everyone will rave. I baked mine until they were crispy on the outside and soft in the middle. Oh my...
Followed recipie to a T and didnt really care for it, but thats just me. They just didnt WOW me. They do make a good cookie but I like mine with more of a peanut butter chewy taste rather than a crunchy taste.
great classic peanut butter cookies. I just wanted peanut butter cookies...nothing fancy. They were wonderful.
I made these for a coworkers birthday. My husband LOVES chocolate chip cookies - but could not keep his hands off these!! He actually said they were the BEST peanut butter cookies he's ever had. I can't wait to see what my coworkers think. I did make some changes by increasing the peanut butter to 1 1/2 cups, and rolling them in sugar before baking. WOW!! YUMMY. I will be trying all of Mrs. Sigg's cookie recipes!
Wonderful peanut buttery cookies! Very rich peanut buttery flavor, crispy edges. Family loved these.
Mrs. Siggs you make great cookies!! These are the best peanut butter cookies ever!!
These were very good. I have another recipe that my family likes better.
Very good! I wanted a chewy, but crisp peanut butter cookie. And I got it! YUM
I don't bake cookies often and have a problem with underbaking or overbaking. Regardless, we didn't feel these cookies were as great as everyone says. It does need more peanut butter flavor and I used crunchy peanut butter, which was good. We are looking for a more cakey-like peanut butter cookie so I will be trying more recipes.
These are the ones!
I'm not a very experienced baker, but I really liked the way these turned out. Taking cues from previous reviewers, I upped the PB by 1/2 cup and cut back on the flour by 1/4 cup. I also added a bag of chocolate chips. The resulting batter was a bit too wet to roll into balls until after it was refrigerated. My oven's a little wonky, but the best batches - provided you like chewy cookies - took 11 minutes. They were just slightly brown around the edges and looked really pale in the middle. still, I trusted it and sure enough, they worked. My only comment is that it's hard to gage how peanuty the flavor was because the chocolate chips kind of overwhelm the flavor. Not that I'm complaining...
I have made these over and over. They are my favorite peanut butter cookies. I add more peanut butter than it calls for and I add peanut butter morsels for double deliciousness!
Simply the best, that get better qith age!
amazing - but I use all butter, no shortening, and I throw in chocolate chips or M&Ms.
Great peanut butter cookies! I did find them a little crumbly, not quite as chewy as I would like, but the flavor was very nice. I also added 1/2 extra cup of peanut butter, and I rolled a few batches in sugar, and topped some with milk chocolate chips. This one is a keeper! Way to go Mrs. S!
You are my new hero Beth! I have made 3 of your cookie recipes in the last 2 days and they are all excellent! My favorite is the oatmeal raisins....but they are all impressive. These are yummy, big, soft, peanut buttery goodness. Keep baking so we can all enjoy your successes.
These were great. Not too sweet, not too soft or hard, plus not too flat and just fluffy enough. I did as the other reviewers said and added in an extra 1/2 cup of flour & 1/2 cup peanut butter (crunchy).
These were awesome! I didn't have butter flavored shortening so I substituted butter, and they still turned out really good. I'm not a cook by any means, but these were easy to make (just a little messy).
Excellent recipe. I used the Jif w/ honey type peanut butter and thought it could have used a bit more peanut butter... however that's my own personal opinion and luckily it can be adjusted per individual tastes. Keeper for me :)
Good recipe, but I am still looking for the perfect peanut butter cookie recipe! These didn't seem to have enough peanut butter taste, instead I could really taste the butter flavored shortening.
A really good and chewy peanut butter cookie. My husband's favorite type of cookie. He really liked the texture of these. Thanks
Excellent peanut butter cookie...I add about a 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon, because that is what Mom always did...adds a little something extra. I love the fact that it is half butter and butter flavored shortening. I do the same for my chocolate chip cookies, and chocolate-chocolate chips cookies. If you use all butter, your cookies will be flat. Great cookie!!!
