Nut Cookie Tartlets

Small pie like cookies with a nut filling. Mini muffin tins may be used. These can also be frozen

By Karen

20
40 cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • To make Pastry: Cream together butter and cream cheese. Add the 6 tablespoons white sugar, 2 cups flour and blend well.

  • Shape into balls about 1 inch in diameter (flour palms of hands to facilitate rolling). Place ball in greased tartlet pan and flatten. Should fill pan by 3/4.

  • To Make Filling: Mix together vanilla, egg, brown sugar, and chopped nuts.

  • After flattening ball in tartlet tin make a thumb print in center and fill with a full 1/2 teaspoon of nut filling.

  • Bake in a 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 17 to 20 minutes. Cool completely before removing from pan.

245 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 43.1mg; sodium 96.7mg. Full Nutrition
