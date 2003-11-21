Nut Cookie Tartlets

Delicious, though I'm not sure why they have the word "cookie" in the title, they seem like tarts to me. I did make a few changes, here are my edits: Your butter and cream cheese should be room temperature. After making the pastry, pop it in the fridge while you make the nut filling, this will make it much easier to roll into balls without sticking to everything. I rolled the dough into 1" balls (recipe made enough for 36) and dropped them into buttered mini muffin pans, no need to flatten. Then I took a 1/4 teaspoon and used the back to make a nice deep impression to hold the filling. This works a lot better than your thumb, just dip the back of the spoon in flour if it starts to get tacky. I made one small batch as written and felt there was not enough filling to dough, so for my later batches I almost covered the entire tops with the filling, about 1tsp of filling per tart, it doesn't really expand or spill out (you will have a lot of filling left over anyway, I still threw some out). They are done when the edges start to turn golden, 19 minutes in my oven. I thought they might be too sweet, but they really weren't. I made this with pecans instead of walnuts since I like them better, and I would definitely make them again!