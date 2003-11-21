Nut Cookie Tartlets
Small pie like cookies with a nut filling. Mini muffin tins may be used. These can also be frozen
These are easy and delicious!
Using the 1 inch balls per the recipe makes these cookies very thick. I used 1/2 inch balls and they come out just right. I also had to make another batch of the cookie dough because there was a lot of the nut filling left. All in all with a little adjustment to the recipe these are good. I would make them again.Read More
These are easy and delicious!
Yummy! Like little pecan pies, with walnuts. Be careful not to overfill the tarts, the filling bubbles and expands during baking. I used mini muffin tins and they worked great.
these have been a family favorite for years. So glad others are able to enjoy our golden cups too!
Delicious, though I'm not sure why they have the word "cookie" in the title, they seem like tarts to me. I did make a few changes, here are my edits: Your butter and cream cheese should be room temperature. After making the pastry, pop it in the fridge while you make the nut filling, this will make it much easier to roll into balls without sticking to everything. I rolled the dough into 1" balls (recipe made enough for 36) and dropped them into buttered mini muffin pans, no need to flatten. Then I took a 1/4 teaspoon and used the back to make a nice deep impression to hold the filling. This works a lot better than your thumb, just dip the back of the spoon in flour if it starts to get tacky. I made one small batch as written and felt there was not enough filling to dough, so for my later batches I almost covered the entire tops with the filling, about 1tsp of filling per tart, it doesn't really expand or spill out (you will have a lot of filling left over anyway, I still threw some out). They are done when the edges start to turn golden, 19 minutes in my oven. I thought they might be too sweet, but they really weren't. I made this with pecans instead of walnuts since I like them better, and I would definitely make them again!
Wonderful and easy to make.!!
I Loved it, my family loved it, my guests loved it and wanted the recipe. This was the easiest "pie"/"tart"/cookie recipe I've ever made with the only time consuming process being rolling out the dough and cutting it into circles to drop into my muffin tin. I split the nut recipe into walnut and pecan fillings; I then made a chocolate/coffee ganache to drizzle on top of them. I couldn't keep them on the dessert tray... Made a great presentation and a fantastic dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side. These are going to be made again (in bulk) for the holidays. Thank you LVCLKC for a delicious treat.
