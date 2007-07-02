Soft and Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies

4
506 Ratings
  • 5 264
  • 4 124
  • 3 40
  • 2 33
  • 1 45

These cookies are incredible... and they always turn out!

Recipe by Sarah

Gallery
26 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, combine flour, soda, and salt. Mix well with a wire whisk set aside.

  • In a large bowl, blend sugars, using an electric mixer set at medium speed. Add butter, and mix to form a grainy paste, scraping the sides of the bowl. Add eggs, peanut butter and vanilla and mix at medium speed until light and fluffy.

  • Add the flour mixture and mix at low speed until just mixed.

  • Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto an ungreased cookie sheet. With a wet fork gently press cookies in a crisscrossed pattern. Bake for 18-22 minutes or until slightly brown along edges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 42.4g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 58.1mg; sodium 222mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022