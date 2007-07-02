Soft and Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies

If I had more thumbs they would all be way, way up for this one. I was skeptical after reading other reviews, but decided to go with the recipe as is. The only thing I did different was added a small bag of semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a small bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips. They are, as someone else described, an unusual consistancy before dropping onto pan. Very gooey and it did take the full 22 minutes...no matter how Narly they look at first. keep the balls/drops no bigger than a tablespoon as they do spread out like flat gobs of goo. In the last 7 minutes they miraculously take cookie form, it's amazing because they really do stay gooey looking for a while. I think if you turn the tempature up higher the dough edges will burn, so don't be tempted. a bit sweet, but what a perfect cookie. exactly what I was looking for and my male co-workers said they were orgasmic. The finished cookie looks just like a cookie you'ld buy at Mrs. Smiths in the mall. I won't be using any other peanut butter cookie recipe again. Thanks. P.S. If the peanut butter flavor isn't strong enough for you, it is mild, don't touch the recipe, I'd recommend just adding nuts or peanut butter chips. They stay soft & chewy longer than any cookies I've ever made. I made these twice now, and refridgerated the dough before baking the second time, much easier to ball, came out exactly the same. Yum!

