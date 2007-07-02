Soft and Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies
These cookies are incredible... and they always turn out!
If I had more thumbs they would all be way, way up for this one. I was skeptical after reading other reviews, but decided to go with the recipe as is. The only thing I did different was added a small bag of semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a small bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips. They are, as someone else described, an unusual consistancy before dropping onto pan. Very gooey and it did take the full 22 minutes...no matter how Narly they look at first. keep the balls/drops no bigger than a tablespoon as they do spread out like flat gobs of goo. In the last 7 minutes they miraculously take cookie form, it's amazing because they really do stay gooey looking for a while. I think if you turn the tempature up higher the dough edges will burn, so don't be tempted. a bit sweet, but what a perfect cookie. exactly what I was looking for and my male co-workers said they were orgasmic. The finished cookie looks just like a cookie you'ld buy at Mrs. Smiths in the mall. I won't be using any other peanut butter cookie recipe again. Thanks. P.S. If the peanut butter flavor isn't strong enough for you, it is mild, don't touch the recipe, I'd recommend just adding nuts or peanut butter chips. They stay soft & chewy longer than any cookies I've ever made. I made these twice now, and refridgerated the dough before baking the second time, much easier to ball, came out exactly the same. Yum!Read More
These reviews are seriously entertaining. I just saw the main rating and made the cookies before reading all of the reviews. Had I read these first, I probably would not have made these. I actually followed the recipe to the T on the first pan...and they came out actually looking perfect, but tasting really bland...and they weren't at all chewy. I added 1/4 flour and 1/2 more peanut butter to what was left for the rest of the cookies and only cooked them for 15 mintues. AFter that, they were PERFECT!!!!! And NOW...after all of the changes, they can officially be called SOFT AND CHEWY PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES.Read More
The first time i made these cookies they came out very flat, not too pretty but still had a good taste. I decided to make them again but this time added 1/4 c. more flour, a bit more peanut butter, chilled the dough, rolled them into tiny balls and did not press them with a fork....wow...after doing that they came out awesome! Few changes needed to satisfy my personal taste but it worked out because everyone loves them! Overall great recipe, thanks :)
AWESOME AWESOME AWESOME! I've been looking for a cookie like this for years!! If you follow the directions and ingredients as written by Sarah, you will have THE BEST PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES. Ever!
This is an excellent peanut butter cookie. I have tried several recipes looking for something that would produce a softer cookie. This is definitely a keeper! Make sure to follow the recipe exact and you will get flawless results.
This is the best recipe yet! I followed recipe expcept I refrigerated the dough for about 30 minutes. I used my Pampered Chef cookie scoop to create perfect sized balls. I rolled each ball in sugar. I baked them for about 19 minutes and pressed candied cherries in some, (husbands request) and hershey kisses in the rest. DELICIOUS! Moist and picture perfect! I disagree with others. I thought they had the perfect amount of pb.
This recipe is bad. The dough was not dough... more like pancake mix, and the cookies turned out just so. They stuck to the pan. I added 1 cup more flour and that did nothing. Wish I would have never tried these ones : (
The ingredients are way off on this recipe--3 eggs is too many for amount of flour, and the 1 1/4 each of white and brown sugar is really too much. Not a good recipe at all in my opinion. Not worth taking time to change it.
not tasty, too runny cant make into balls without adding extra flour. then you also need to add extra peanut butter for flavor, gets hard if cooked for 14 minutes. just not worth the hassle.. find another recipe..
These cookies were better than any other recipe for pb cookies I have ever tried, and I have tried many looking for just he right chewy texture. Having taught home economics classes I have just a couple of suggestions for my fellow cookie bakers. First of all, I never mix cookies with a mixer. I learned from experience to just use a wooden spoon to mix the butter and sugar and the rest of the batter. It makes a world of difference. Over mixing dissolves the sugar too much and makes the dough more runny. For this recipe I took another reviewer's advice and added 1/2 cup more of flour since the flour I use is presifted. Then since the dough was still quite soft, I put it out on waxed paper and created a roll in the waxed paper and froze it before slicing, rolling and baking. I made balls about 1 1/4" in diameter, and did not mash with a fork. I also baked at a higher temperature (375 degrees) for about 10-11 minutes b/c I like them to be crispy on the outside and little less done on the inside for the chewiness. My hubby and I LOVE these cookies! :-)
These cookies come out just fine, I didn't have to add anything, they are soft and chewy, though I agree that once you mark them with the fork, even if every so lightly, they become VERY flat. Otherwise, very tasty cookie, although I don't understand the serving size... it says 18 servings, is that 18 cookies? I got 6 dozen! Also, my cooking time averaged about 13 minutes also.
I've been using this recipe for many years so I'm confident the recipe itself is reliable and very good. For those of you having trouble I can share my own misadventures and perhaps it will help. I tried cheating once and substituted Jif with a store brand peanut butter and I knew by the dough something was wrong because the dough was too wet and oily. The cookies spread too much and came out flat, crunchy, and oily. I went back to the store and made a second batch with Jif and that solved the problem. This dough is best when refrigerated overnight so the flour can thoroughly absorb the moisture. Different brands of butter have different levels of water content so I always use Land O' Lakes brand. Another ingredient that can ruin certain baked goods is the kind of sugar. Beet sugar can ruin a good cookie so use cane sugar. That applies to brown sugar as well. If you want a stronger peanut taste without adding more oil using peanut butter you can use your food processor and pulse a cup of salted, roasted peanuts until you have a bread crumb like consistency, and then gently fold them into your dough as your last step. Remember, butter is butter, and margarine is oil, so use real butter. I hope this helps and happy baking!!
I was looking for a recipe to make for my hubby and kids (I do not like peanut butter cookies). BUT OMG! These were outstanding! They were soft and chewy and really tasty! Do make sure to use 2 1/4 to 2 1/2 c of flour and only 2 eggs, or they spread out and get too crunchy/burnt, and also VERY important...only cook for 12-13 minutes if your oven temperature runs correctly. They will not look done at first, but let them sit in the pan for 1-2 minutes and then put them on a cooling rack, they turn out PERFECT! I will never make another pb cookie again, and we are making the recipe now for the second time this week! LOL
This is the first time I have ever had to throw out cookie batter. I added a little extra flour as recommended by previous reviewers, but as they also said, it didn't make them better. Not peanut buttery at all, and bland. Thought I'd give it a chance, but now I don't have cookies to take for my meeting tomorrow.
I have been making these cookies for years! They are so yummy! I use the exact recipe but with these revisions. I reduce the amount of both sugars to 3/4 cup each, add 1 ten ounce pkg of peanut butter chips at the end of mixing the dough, and chill for maybe 30 to 60 minutes. Then I bake (preheated oven) at 350 for 7-9 minutes or until edges are brown. Always turn out perfectly!!
I did what others have suggested -- added 1/4 c flour, omitted 1 egg, added 3 TBS peanut butter, used Jif instead of a sugar-free version, added a 1/2 tsp cinnamon and an entire bag of milk chocolate chips. (Milk chocolate instead of semi-sweet so they'd taste like peanut butter cups.) Also rolled into walnut-sized balls, didn't criss-cross with a fork, and baked for 13 minutes. Whew! That being said, these were really great cookies! I realize that I'm reviewing the revised version but these revisions aren't that far off the original recipe so it's still valid. Chewy, light crispiness on the edges, lovely flavor, nice and peanutty without being cloying, and this recipe made 6 1/2 dozen cookies so beware! Unless you're making them HUGE, I can't imagine how it would make only 3 dozen cookies, though adding the chips would add several cookies to the batch. I highly recommend this recipe! Thanks, Sarah!
FINALLY!!! I have been looking for a peanut butter cookie recipe forever. Well, of course I have found plenty, but none that lived up to their name of soft and chewy. My dad always loved the cookies I would bring home from the school cafeteria when I was younger. They were moist, chewy and super peanut buttery. Well I've been on a 6 year quest to reproduce these for him. All of the other recipes I've tried were only soft for about 5 minutes after baking, and then turned to rocks, but these are still soft even now (a day later). I am so excited. By the way I doubled the amount of peanut butter and vanilla... FANTASTIC!!! Thank you for this recipe. And to the people who said these weren't good, you should give them another try... maybe you did something wrong!!!
Delicious! "Soft and Chewy," just the way I like them (not even the edges were crispy!). I did, however, follow some other recommendations and added a little more flour (no more than 1/4 cup) and only used 2 eggs. I used all natural peanut butter (but skimmed off some of the oil)and half of the butter (1 stick) was unsalted. I baked them at around 300 degrees for 18-20 min. Next time I might take them out a few minutes sooner so they'll be a little more gooey. Definitely will be my peanut butter cookie of choice from now on.
These were sooooo good, just the recipe I had been looking for. I did add just a little extra peanut butter (rounded cup instead of level), otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. I did use real butter and Jif Peanut Butter, not sure if this would make a difference in why some people might have better results than others, but could be. Noticed a baking time issue in some of the reviews and just for extra info, mine were done in 17 minutes.
Spectacular! I'm not the greatest cook and was looking for a basic, tasty peanut butter cookie recipe. The reviews sold me on this one, and they were right. After reading all the suggestions, I followed the recipe exactly, and they were marvelous. They stayed soft and chewey for a long time in the cookie jar (hiding from the kids, who would have eaten them all right away), and now that they're gone, I'm craving them again!
Just as most of us do, we need to check the freshness of the baking sodas and baking powders in our cupboards, to check is easy - drop one teaspoon in a cup of water and see if it bubbles. These items have a short shelf life after they're opened! Also ovens We can't forget to check the operations of them, some tempertures are not what is showing on the settings. Some cook hotter or even cooler than the temperture settings. Have it checked by an authorized technician once a year! Good luck and keep an eye some recipes from me.
SUPER delicious! I followed the recipe just as written- cooked 18 minutes and they were perfect. Will definitely make these bad boys again! ;)
I didn't read the review before I made these and my first pan full turned out very flat so I used about 1/4 cup of flour to the batter and it turn out alot better. I think they are very good and just the right amount of peanut butter. I like that they really turned out soft and chewy like the recipe said.
Very tasty cookies! They had a good flavor. I followed the recipe exactly, but lowered cooking time to 15 minutes. That was plenty of time. They are a tad "powdery", so next time I will use just a little less flour. Definitely a keeper, though. Thanks!
My boyfriend and I LOVE these cookies! I dont understand why it got the couple one star ratings below. It had great peanut butter flavor and even though the dough is a bit gooey, they turned out great and not super thin or anything. The first time that I made them they were really really thin and brittle and I finally realized why; I checked the date on my baking soda and it was like 8 months expired! I got new soda and it solved everything. I really recommend these!
Extremely easy recipe to make. I think I came out with 3 dozen in this recipe alone so be prepared to have that oven on for a while. Thankfully, I read everyone else's reviews and took their advice. I added a 1/4 cup of flour and only used two eggs. Next time I will cut down on the sugar a bit and add more peanut butter, otherwise it's a cross between a sugar cookie and peanut butter cookie. As for baking time, 15 minutes worked perfectly for me to get that perfect bite and color. Could be because I'm in a high-altitude state, not sure. Otherwise this was simple and certainly recommended.
I thought these cookies were good, but they really need more flour than the recipe calls for. After burning the first two pans, I added about 1/2 cup of flour and they turned out great!
I modified this recipe. I added an extra half cup of flour and peanut butter. I also substituted all of the white sugar with brown sugar. The balls of dough were easy to form. My kids even helped with making the cookies. I only baked the cookies until they were "done enough" to be moved on to a plate with a metal spatula, not until the bottoms were browned, they finished cooking during the cooling process.
wonderful! Keep dough in the fridge so the cookies don't go flat.
I love how these cookies come out, there's only ONE thing I cahnged about the recipe, I dont flatten the cookies or roll the dough into balls. I just take a clump of dough and placeit on the cookie sheet, and they come out GREAT. Everyone I make them for goes crazy about them.
These are the best pb cookies ever. People should really just try to follow the recipe and directions before they rate them. I was pretty optimistic about this one and made a double batch. They were soft and chewy and delicious. I will be following the recipe and instructions as is.
My curiosity got the better of me after reading the other reviews and seeing such opposite results. And I was really really hungry for a chewy-type cookie, not the traditional crumbly sort. I followed the directions to the letter, up until I was ready to put them on the sheet. The batter was extremely soft, so I thought they would flatten too much. I considered chilling the batter, but remember I was very very hungry! So I gave up on exact science at that point stirred in 1 cup extra flour, dropped them on my air-bake sheet, stamped them with a wet fork (very good trick!) and baked them at 300 (hmm, lower than usual) for 18 minutes. They are chewy and taste good. They are very light-colored for peanut butter cookies, almost anemic looking (due to the slight underbaking to get chewy centers), but again, taste good. Not the best cookie I ever had, but fine and I'm sure they will all disappear.
I just finished making these cookies and they are soft and chewy. I followed the recipe exactly as written. After rolling the dough balls, I coated them with sugar and baked them for 20 minutes. This is a definite keeper!!!
Excellent recipe! As suggested by some of the reviews, I also used only 2 eggs, +1/4 cup flour and about +3T extra peanut butter. I baked at 300 degrees, as directed, but for only 15 minutes. I waited one minute before removing from cookie sheet. The cookies came out soft and chewy! Yum Yum! However, after storing them overnight in plastic ziploc containers, they became crispy. Anybody have any suggestions to maintain the soft and chewy texture? My grandmother always put a piece of bread in her cookie "jar" to keep her cookies soft. I will try this next time. I think I will also try baking them 12-13 minutes. Despite these minor issues, this recipe is already in my "Favorite Recipes" box! Thanks Sarah!
OMGosh....this is the best peanut butter cookie, I have ever had! My family ate them up and was trying to eat the raw dough before I could get them all baked. I did add a little more peanut butter and 1/4 cup extra flour and only used 2 eggs, but even with the additions, I couldn't have had a better cookie without the starting recipe! Thanks a million, I will never use another recipe.
I'm sorry, but when you need to increase the flour by 11% and decrease the egg by 33% just to make the recipe work, the recipe (as written) does NOT deserve a good rating. I followed the recipe to a T, and this is what I found: Even after refrigerating the dough, I still ended up with super flat cookies that are closer in taste and texture to a somewhat greasy candy than a cookie. Anything over 13 minutes at 300 degrees will result in hard, crunchy (not crispy) cookies. If you don't mind the oiliness, though, the taste isn't bad at all. I'll try again using everyone's flour/egg revisions, but if it turns out well, I can't give the credit to Sarah (the original submitter).
The cookies taste good, and are chewy, but forget marking them with a fork, because they are flat as a pancake. The cooking time is way off also. My average baking time was 13 minutes.
Suggested changes: Add 1/2 c whole wheat baking flour (approx) to make it more dough-like and less batter-like. Esp if using natural PB which has more oil. Do NOT smash with fork - cookies will flatten sufficiently on own Use rounded scoop from melon baller, not ice cream scoop, for better sized cookies chill dough while waiting to put it on the cookie sheet cool them on paper bag to maintain chewiness and absorb some of the pb oil. Dip one end in chocolate ganache, when kitchen and cookies are totally cool.
These cookies are so awesome!!! I add a whole package of milk chocolate chips to the batter! YUMMY!
These are the best peanut butter cookies!! When I make them, I chill the dough for about an hour so that I can form it into balls more easily. I also only cook them for 16 minutes- they come out perfect!
I love this recipe as does everyone in my family, I have made it as is (adding more flour because of my altitude), I have added chocolate chips, and tried different types of extract. They always turn out great I can even give them a bit more of a peanut butter kick by adding peanut butter chips mmm tasty its a good basic recipe that will allow you to experiment without to many unknowns!!
These cookies are AMAZING, and just like what you would get at a Mrs. Fields at the mall. They are very chewy, and I liked the flavor fine. In addressing the negative reviews: the size of your cookie matters! My first batch was chewier because they were bigger. If your cookies are too small, they will get crunchier faster, so you should check them after about 15 minutes to see. They should be just barely brown on the edges. Also, if you leave them on the pan for a long time after taking them out, they will continue to cook a bit, making them a little crunchier. Do not leave them on the hot pan very long, but instead remove them onto a cool surface. These cookies are big, chewy, thin peanut butter cookies; not big fat cake-like cookies.
Thinking it was going to be like pancake batter I started making it in my Ninja I ended up transfering to a bowl and got nice "DOUGHY" mix. I used XL eggs and an all natural peanut butter (it comes with a layer of peanut oil on top I highly suggest emptying the jar and mixing it very well) Maybe it has something to do with your peanut butter?? I can't imagine why people are getting thin dough. I also added chocolate chips. (Tip: if you are low on flour you can use oatmeal instead, tastes just fine in cookies. Just grind it up very well. No baking powder? 1 tsp baking powder = 1/4 tsp baking soda + 1/2 tsp cream of tartar Those were two "uh-ohs" I saw) 4 stars because the taste is lacking. Not gross, but not ... peanut butter cookie flavored
extremely good! they stay soft, even when overcooked (my husband likes it overcooked). :) I will keep this in my favorites for the next time I make some. I don't know why some people said it wasn't good, because I followed everything exactly and they turned out perfect!
My children can harldy keep their hands from getting burnt on them! They ponuce on the tray as soon as I take it out of the oven. They really are good. I added extra peanut butter since we are big PB fans in this house. One thing that I did notice was that they do not bake as well on the Pampered Chef baking stones. It took far too long on the stone and they looked raw. I used the tried and true non stick cokie sheets. I know I willbe making these again soon
These cookies are not peanut buttery enough for me. I even added 1/4 c. extra peanut butter and they still were kind of blah. They are rather oily, too. Not horrible, but not good. I will keep searching for a good soft peanut butter cookie recipe.
I suggest reducing the eggs to two instead of three and adding the extra 1/2 cup of flour! These were excellent! Thanks...
Personally, I absolutely love a nice, chewy, soft cookie. I was never all too fond of peanut butter cookies because the always seem to turn out so crunchy and hard. These cookies, however, were absolutely the perfect cookie. I brought them to a party and had people begging for more. I made some for my family and they were gone in hours. Awesome recipe. A few changes: i added an extra half cup of flour and found that they turned out better. I also rolled the balls of cookie dough in granulated sugar before putting them on the cookie sheet, and I didn't make fork imprints, they spread fine on their own. Thanks for the great recipe, I'll be sure to make this one again soon.
These cookies WERE incredible! I added an additional 1/4c peanut butter. I also put the dough in the fridge for 30 minutes before baking and rolled the dough balls in sugar. Yummy!!
love this cookies! only made half of the recipe coz i ran out of flour :(
oh my goodness.... these cookies are simply AMAZING! I have made plenty of PB cookies in the past, but these are the best by far. The batter is very unique - sticky, but it falls off the spatula with no residue...very cool. And the flavour is also very good.... They do take a while to bake, and they spread out on the cookie sheet, so if you are looking for very pretty cookies, space them at least an inch apart. A MUST TRY for family and friends. I get followed around at work by my co-workers when I walk in the door with these cookies....:)
I have been making these cookies for about 6 years now. They have never failed at being delicious. My husband is in the Navy and when he was on the submarine and would go out on deployments, I would make a massive amount of these cookies for him to take with him. He said anytime he would be eating them, everyone around wanted some of "Mrs. Bates' peanut butter cookies." Everyone knew about my cookies by the time his sea duty was done. Anyways, I do add one ingredient...one bag of peanut butter chips. They make a nice addition to an already perfect recipe.
I used the advise of another reviewer and I added about 1/2 cup more flour to the mixture and I refrigerated the dough for about 30 minutes. I used a large scoop to put the dough on a cookie sheet, so mine didn't become flat. However, the fork marks that I had on top we just about gone at the end of the baking process. The cookies were really good and chewy, which is what I was looking for. I will make these again. Thanks for the recipe!
Firstly the mixture IS MEANT TO BE SLIGHTLY RUNNY jsut before you put it onto the baking sheet! I thought perhaps more flour was needed so added an extra 2 tablespoons but I dont think this was necessary - the batch I did this to came out slightly less chewy. I baked mine for 17 minutes on 180'C and added 200g of chocolate chunks to the mixture at the same time as the flour. I also used a wooden spoon as no mixer and the cookies still came out perfect. They are really chewy and soft in the middle - when you take them out of the oven they will fall apart if you aren't careful but once cooled they are a perfect consistency and taste amazing! This recipe made 22 LARGE (ie 1 tablespoon dollop of mixture) cookies - so big I could only bake 5 at a time! So could make lots more smaller cookies. Taste just like Reeses chocolate cups yummy! Thumbs up fo this recipe, definately recommend! - My housemates and uni friends ate the whole batch within 10 minutes!!!!!
Just what I was looking for. Followed recipe exactly and baked for 17 minutes on parchment-lined cookie sheets. Took out of oven just as soon as they no longer looked wet on top. Did not remove from the cookie sheets until completely cool. Perfect soft and chewy cookies that aren't overwhelmingly peanut butter-y. A new favorite!
Delicious! I have never made PB cookies before, but wanted to try these. Made no alterations at all and they came out absolutely wonderful! Chewy, flavorful, big, perfect! I have a feeling any issues with this recipe are user error because I am no baker and they were great. We will definitely be making these again and again!
I tried making these cookies twice and both times they were flat,and for the most part tasteless. :(
I took the advice of most and only used 1 cup of brown and white sugars and added 1/2 a cup more flour and 1/4 cup more peanut butter. These cookies were awesome!
Fantastic! I made these for a work function and people kept asking me for the recipe! They said they were "addicted" to my peanutbutter cookies. Thanks!!
After reading the reviews, I decided to omit an egg, double the baking soda, and increase flour to 2 1/4 cups. Batter turned out nice, I was able to roll balls and place to place on cookie sheets. I added chocolate chips..it made it hard to properly criss-cross the balls, but they turned out great all the same. A good recipe, as long as you take time to read the reviews!
Sorry, wouldn't recommend this recipe for a number of reasons....too bland, doesn't hold a pleasing shape, too thin, overcooked by 14 minutes.
Wow! These are great. The only problem I had was starting them at 7:00 P.M. This recipe makes alot of cookies and with such a low temperature it took forever to get them all baked. I'll make them again and again. I'll just start them much earlier. Thanks for such a good chewy cookie!
took a few tries, but i finally got it right...lol!!! It's best to add a lil more flour and a half cup of peanut butter...also let the finished batter sit in the fridge for an hour or more...parchment paper worked great! very soft and chewy :)
Molasses abit overwhelming. My wife didn't like them. I loved them especially with adding some chocolate chips.
The BEST cookies i have ever had.
I agree with another reviewer...these cookies were not "peanut buttery" enough. They had good texture, but were lacking flavor.
Chewy yet crisp! Wonderfully delicious!!! This is my PB cookie recipe from now on.
These are the best peanut butter cookies ever. I don't usually do reviews because I tend to change all of my recipes. The only thing I did with these was added a little extra peanut butter. I did end up having to cook them for 20-21 min instead of the 18 but they turned out perfect. I am actually getting ready to make them for the second time in a week. The only note I have is to make sure to do the full batch. I only did 1/2 the first time and they were gone within 24 hours.
Not what I was looking for, but they were chewy. Wouldnt make them again
In my family we are huge cookies people. However, my mother when she makes cookies, they usually are nice and soft right when they come out. But, they get really hard. When I tried this recipe I was expecting the cookies to sit there for a few days. They were gone within 24 hours of making them. The most common comment was they were so soft and chewy. Everyone kept asking for more. Thanks for such a wonderful recipe. :-D
I followed the suggestion of 2 eggs, an extra 1/4 c of flour, and insted of creamy PB I used chunky and the cookies turned out great. I slightly underbaked them for 16-17 min. I was so excited that the cookies were chewy the first ever recipe that I have tried where they are not super crisp. Yummy!!
These cookies were fantastic. It really helps to refrigerate the dough before baking because the dough is quite liquidy. Also, make sure to let them cool before stacking them or they meld together. They were delicious.
these are the best cookies ever!!! Whoever rated these low obviously doesnt know how to follow a recipe. The only thing i changed was i only used 2 eggs, (thats all i had on hand). They turned out perfect!!! Oh, and i didnt mash them down.
Well i liked the dough but i always tweek it up and never measure accurately but they are baking now i always think with any recipe after the first bake a person can always add, subtract or do whatever you like best. My dough turned out perfect i don't like to mess with balls and refrigerator its easiest to just spoon it out.As far as taste the dough was delicious and i couldn't keep my daughter out of it! Very delicious and i forgot to mention that in any recipe i always sift the dry ingredients and used crunchy peanut butter.
Fantastic cookies, but they are NOT your grandmother's peanut butter cookies! These are a drop cookie with no need for the use of a fork. I added 2 cups of salted peanuts. If you're wanting more peanut flavor, you can substitute 1 tsp of "peanut butter flavoring" (Watkins sells this) for 1 of the tsp of vanilla. Great recipe!
These cookies were a big hit at my last party! I made them with my two best friends and we decided to add anything we had in the cupboards..we had peanut butter cups, snickers, kitkats, chocolate chips, m&ms , walnuts, pecans...everything! they came out soo good! thanks!
I would have preferred to use a different recipe. After following the recipe exactly, the cookies came out flat and grainy versus soft and chewy. I added approximately 1/2 cup of flour after the first batch and peanut butter chips to make up for the lack of flavor.
So chewy and delicious. I had no problems with this recipe. I added alot of dark chocolate chunks... would highly recommend. Enjoy!
Very good peanut butter cookies. I didn't use a fork to flatten them, I patted them a little bit with my fingers and they flattened really well. Baking time was only 10 min though.
Be carefull not to overcook them, otherwise they'll get really hard. I prefer to take them out of the oven before they start getting golden brown.
These are so good! I wont bake any other kind from now on. I whipped the batter to make to fluff them up a bit and added 3/4 cup of sweetened coconut just because I love it. They are going to make me fat!
Terrribe.. I followed the recipe to a T... After baking for 18 minutes, over cooked and dry. Cooked 15 minutes still dry... down to 10 minutes and they are chewy but raw inside.
This is the best peanut butter cookie recipe I've ever made! They are exactly what they say, "soft and chewy". Recipes I've tried before don't compare to these. Great Recipe!
This recipe was not to my liking. Followed directions, were soft and chewy when they first came out but after 5 minutes were not soft at all. You can taste more sugar than peanut butter. What a joke.
I made these cookies for my family(6)which informed they didn't like peanut butter cookies. After tring these they all changed their minds. I cant make them fast enough. I double the recipe,some times more to freeze. they freeze well and are the moisted peanut butter cookie. Be very careful not to over bake or they will be quit crispy.
They don't even taste like peanut butter... and they get hard after a few hours. The next door neighbor's kid had one bite and put it back down, not to return, and came up with an excuse about why he didn't want it. Someone here suggested adding 1/2 more peanut butter and 1/2 more flour. I did with the part of my batter that I didn't cook last night.. and NOW they're really good and stay soft. (Not to mention actually taste like peanut butter..) If you do THAT, you'll have an EXCELLENT peanut butter cookie!! Great save!!
I love the taste of these cookies. Like other reviewers, I added semi-sweet chocolate chips and 1/2 cup more PB and about 1/2 cup more flour. That made them more fluffy instead of chewy. Maybe next time I will try the exact recipe and see how it turns out for me.
These are delicious! They are definately on the thin side but are soft and chewy in the middle with a slight crispness along the edges, yum yum! I followed previous advice and used 2 eggs (instead of 3)and I used 2 1/4 cup of flour(instead of 2 cups)We added about a cup of peanut butter chips to give it that extra peanut buttery taste. I baked mine for about 12 minutes (they still looked and felt gooey, but I took them out anyway because I know they will still continue to cook outside the oven) I then let them cool for about 2 min. on cookie sheet before I transfered them to a wire rack. I will definately make again, Thanks for sharing!
I normally don't like Peanut Butter cookies because they're so hard and dry. But these are wonderful!! Moist, chewy, and very peanut butter-y. And very easy to make. I'll never use another peanut butter cookie recipe! This is a definite keeper!
Oh my gosh! This is THE best chewy peanut butter cookies I have ever eaten. They are gorgeous, easy to make, chewy to perfection. Cook times were accurate. I added mini reeses peanut butter cups and that was the "icing on the cookie" so to speak!
This is a vey good recipe. I left mine on the cookie sheet for about 5 minutes, then moved to wire rack. A bit dissapointed in how thin they turned out though. I would have added 1/4c of extra peanut butter! other than that, great recipe!!!
These cookies were turned out awful. I followed the instructions to the T, but still the worse cookies. The first batch that went in the oven the batter was way to thin so I added more flour to the rest but still turned out awful.
These turned out awful, just awful! I didn't even get to bake them because the batter turned out too grainy and buttery. Think I'll stick to the recipe I have in my trusty cookie cookbook. Thanks anyway!
Im not sure how everyone had wet batter. i followed the recipe except i added an extra 1/4cup peanut butter and it looked just like all the other pb recipes ive used. They taste great but we will see if they end up staying soft.
I am giving this recipe a 5 star rating because they are delicious cookies and do come out soft and chewy! I have only made them once so far, and here are my suggestions on this recipe. Do not leave the cookies in the oven too long. Go with only 18 minutes or slighly less. If you leave them in too long they become crunchy. Add more peanut butter if you like a more peanuty buttery taste. Or try adding some candies as mentioned in another review. These cookies do turn out flat, so give them plenty of space to spread out on the cookie sheet. I would not press the criss cross with the fork on the cookie, since that flattens the cookie too much. One more thing, if you like a sweeter cookie, roll the dough balls in sugar prior to baking. I did that to half of my batch and they were excellent that way too! Enjoy!
I changed the sugar and brown sugar to Splenda and I substituted the eggs to make it allergy free for my son and even with those changes the cookies are wonderful! Soft chewy and yummy! I also shortened the time by two minutes...
I swear to god, i made about 80 of these for my classmates. THEY ARE INCREDIBLE!!!! i even made a chocolate glaze over some of them and came home from school and they were all gone.... definitely will make them again!
needs a little more peanut butter for flavor but a nice cookie otherwise
I made these cookies the day I got my new oven to test it out they are one of my all time favroites. My daughter has been wanting to make cookies for weeks and i am glade we chose this recipe.
