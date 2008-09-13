Chocolate Snaps

3.8
9 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Crispy, chocolate cookie.

Recipe by Carmela

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt chocolate chips over heat and let cool. Combine flour, baking soda and salt. Set aside. With an electric mixer set at medium-low speed, beat butter and sugar until fluffy. Add vanilla, corn syrup and egg and continue beating until well combined. Reduce mixer speed to low and beat in melted chocolate. Add flour mixture and continue beating until well combined.

    Advertisement

  • Refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes.

  • Shape dough into approximately 1 inch balls and roll in additional sugar. Put on ungreased baking sheets about 1 inch apart. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) until edges are lightly browned, 10 to 15 minutes. Let stand on baking sheets 1 minute before removing to wire racks to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 44.2g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 269.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022