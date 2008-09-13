Chocolate Snaps
Crispy, chocolate cookie.
Nice crackled top. Good chocolate cookie without a bunch of extra stuff. I used 1Tbl to measure and it was just slightly larger than 1" ball. Finished size was 2 1/2" diameter and approx 1/2" thick. Don't watch for these to "brown" because they're too dark to see. Bake a few and time for 10 minutes and test them. Get your timing down for the remaining batches. Mine only took 11 minutes. Nice rolled in regular sugar but LOVED them rolled in the coarse SparklingWhite sugar from King Arth Flour's Baker's catalog. I think these would also be good dusted with powdered sugar after completely cooling. I'd make them again.Read More
These cookies tasted like cardboard. I repeated the recipe five times to make sure I didn't make a mistake, and I didn't. If you like cardboard, then these are the cookies for you. If you like cookies, this is the worste recipe I've ever tried in my entire cooking career.Read More
I LOVE these cookies - they are just the right bit of chocolate for a cookie tray. This cookie looks just like a ginger snap - not puffy at all like the other snaps that are made with baking chocolate. Don't change a thing, but I leave mine in for 12 minutes or so. Thanks Carmela!
Great cookie-Nice chocolate taste and the looks of them to me are pretty. Baked at 10 minutes and cooled for a few before taking them off cookie sheet. I would recommend this cookie and I will make again.
Try using 1/4 tsp. peppermint extract instead of vanilla.
These are the closest cookies to the old fashioned chocolate snaps in the little box. So delicious and popular. I substitute oil of coconut for the vanilla for that real taste.
I made it my own by putting chocolate chips and MnMs in it to give it a little extra sweetness. :)
