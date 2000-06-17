Thumbprint Cookies III

Like a butter cookie rolled in nuts with jam in the center. I make these every Christmas to give to relatives and friends. They all love this cookie! For even more flavorful cookies, try using almond extract instead of the vanilla.

Recipe by Mona

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat butter and sugar in large bowl at low speed until mixture becomes fluffy. Separate the eggs and beat in egg yolks, vanilla and salt until blended. Add flour all at once. Beat at low speed, scraping side of bowl often, 2 minutes or until well mixed.

  • Beat egg whites, slightly.

  • Roll dough into 1 inch balls and dip each ball into egg whites. Roll in nuts. Place about 1 inch apart on greased sheets. Make a depression in center of each cookie with thumb.

  • Bake for about 10 minutes or until light brown. Cool on wire rack. Fill with jam. To Make Ahead: Cookies can be frozen after baking if you do not put jam in them. The cookies can also be dusted with confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 20.6g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 47.8mg; sodium 27.5mg. Full Nutrition
