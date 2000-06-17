Thumbprint Cookies III

Like a butter cookie rolled in nuts with jam in the center. I make these every Christmas to give to relatives and friends. They all love this cookie! For even more flavorful cookies, try using almond extract instead of the vanilla.
6 dozen is way too many cookies. I cut down the recipe. These cookies tasted good. However when you bite into them - they crumble. I recommend trying another Thumbprint recipe. These just don't come out right.
I loved them... and so did all of my co-workers! I get requests constantly to make them again. Can't go wrong with this recipe!
12/15/2001
My fiance Angus came across this recipe recently, and because he CANT EAT EGG OR DAIRY, he made this vegan, with egg replacer, and margarine. Beat the appropriate amount of water with the egg replacer to make four eggs and added that when the yolks were called for. Rolled them into balls probably twice as big as suggested, to make large cookies, and then, rather than dip them in egg whites, rolled them in brown sugar instead. He made bigger thumbprints, and he used APPLE JELLY to fill them, and sprinkled them with SKOR TOFFEE BITS, BEFORE putting them in the oven. Took 15 minutes because they're larger. These turned out to be reallllyy incredible cookies! Now me, home on a sick day from work, am keeping myself cheery by making these Angus-tweaked Thumb-print Cookies.
This recipe did not work for me. The dough was way too sticky to roll. It stuck all over my hands and everything else. They took longer than stated to cook. When we picked them up to eat, they just fell apart. They did taste good though. I would not make these again.
Don't know what I did wrong, but this recipe did not work for me at all. The cookies spread out on the baking sheet and were surrounded by melted butter. I baked them for 13 minutes and they were not done. The dough had a great flavor - I substituted almond extract for half the vanilla - so I am really disappointed.
Made these cookies this morning. I had to add 1/2 cup butter and 1 egg yolk to roll dough in addition to base recipe. The original recipe is too flaky and was unable to roll dough into balls without falling apart. Overall good recipe and tasty.
I have made this recipe for years! I use salted real butter at room temp, then refrigerate the dough for at least 15 minutes (long enough to chop nuts and whisk your egg whites) before making the balls. To make them uniform I use my cookie baller to measure the dough, then roll them into balls. I use a round bottom tablespoon measuring spoon to make the depression and put the jam in before baking. They are a little crumbly if you over bake them but if you cook the jam in the cookies they will stack nicely after they cool and not be too sticky.
Great Recipe I like this one because it makes a larger batch. The change I made was I used salted butter, just roll the cookies in sugar then I and cooked for five minutes. Then I took them out and added the jam and cooked for another 10 minutes depending on your oven. I ??
