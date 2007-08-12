Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies II

These are soft and chewy cookies.

Recipe by Deb Wical

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine flour, baking soda and salt. In another bowl, combine soften butter with shortening, sugar and brown sugar and vanilla. Beat until creamy. Beat in egg. Gradually add flour mixture and mix well. Stir in chocolate chips.

  • Bake on ungreased cookie sheet for 8-10 min. Note: I take them out of the oven before they start to turn dark! Do not double this recipe, or they don't bake soft. Can make this recipe for bars too. Spread dough into greased 9x13 inch pan. Bake them at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 15-20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
411 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 51.1g; fat 23.1g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 220.3mg. Full Nutrition
