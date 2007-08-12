Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies II
These are soft and chewy cookies.
The recipe is basically the same as the Toll House recipe with half butter and half shortening. For those that don't know - shortening allows these cookies to remain moist and chewy longer and not get too hard if baked a bit too long (like all-butter ones). Good recipe - it's what I've started to do with most cookie recipes calling for all butter, if I wanted them to come out a bit chewier.Read More
If follwed as written, this recipe is AWESOME! (I'm a little puzzled how people can change the recipe substantially by substituting ingredients, and expect the same quality in a recipe. Butter and real eggs are what make it good! Duh.) I have tried just about every 5 star chocolate chip cookie recipe on this site and this one is still the best!!
If I could give this recipe one thousand stars, I would. If you like bakery style, soft, pale, flat sinful cookies, then you better get ready. Suggestions: cream butter, vanilla, and sugars very well (3-5 min), use all butter (so, two sticks ROOM TEMP) and no shortening, and watch them like she says and take them out before they brown. My family had stars in their eyes while eating these! You can also freeze some to pull out later if you don't have a lot of people to gobble them up. BTW - people who said this cookie "wasn't soft" try the recipe again and follow the directions to the T. If you didn't get a soft cookie something went wrong..
Excellent recipe! I love to bake and cook. I typically use the recipe found in my Betty Crocker cookbook. It's a decent recipe, but I wanted to find one that was better. I have tried *so* many recipes. I was always looking for an Entenmanns-tasting recipe. This one comes so close, but who cares...it's close enough. I'll never use another recipe. If you take them out just when the centers do not look "wet" anymore, they will be perfect. Tip: To keep them chewy, place them in a ziplock bag with a piece of bread. Change the bread as it starts to become stale.
Since I last posted about these "WONDERFUL" cookies. I started making these on my day off Wed. so now the kids in the neighborhood will call and ask are we having cookies this week? I even added some white chocolate chips, and mini chocolate chips, and peanut butter chips in these together. It also says something about not doubling the recipe. Well I changed mine to 48 servings in which I think is 12 dozen. I cook them for about 10 mins. and they turn out really chewy and little crunchy. But it can be done because I make LOTS for the kids around here. Thanks so for the recipe...and the kids thank you also.
These were really, really good. Be sure to watch them in the oven, or they won't turn out as soft. But they are great either way!! The salt does need to be increased to 1/2 tsp, though. Otherwise, perfect!
These are wonderful. These have definitely replaced my old regular recipe. I think these are even easier to make. The key is definitely to remove them from the oven before golden brown and let finish baking on cookie sheet.
These were great and were still nice and soft the next day. The dough freezes great as well.
I am not the best baker in the world and my biscuits never seem to work but I have my 4th batch in the oven now from trying this recipe for the first time. I do not agree that the cookies are not sweet enough, they are perfect. These are easy to make and I would sincerely recommend them.Most excellent
This recipe was exactly what I needed it to be. I was looking for a soft but sturdy chocolate chip cookie recipe to use for a stacked cookie cake, and this one fit the bill nicely. I successfully doubled the recipe with no problem. I used butter flavored shortening, and mini chocolate chips. Baked in 8" cake pans, stacked with icing and iced like a cake.
EXCELLENT!!! & So soft! ... I did do 1/2 tsp of salt instead of of 1/4 :)
mmmmm yummy and super easy and quick to make :0)
I make one change every time I make these and that's to use oil for the "shortening", but I only use about 1/8th cup and I just use more margarine/butter than it says. These are extremely soft cookies. I like the award winning soft cookie recipe on this site, but I find that this one has more of a "homey" taste, rather than a bakery taste, and I loooove homemade cookies taste, so it's good! I've also doubled, tripled, and quadrupled this recipe with no problems!
These are quite possibly the best chocolate chip cookies I've ever made! The shortening helps the cookie stay soft and not flatten out. The butter gives it great flavor. I love that it's such a basic and simple recipe. I used unsalted butter and increased the salt to 3/4 tsp. (I like my cookies a little saltier - makes them more addictive!). I chilled the dough before baking and scooped the cookies into high mounds to help them not flatten out. I also used a full 2 cups chocolate chips, saving the extra 1/2 cup chips to press on top of the cookies right after they came out of the oven. These are definitely soft and stay soft. I just ate one from the batch I made yesterday and yep, still soft and delicious! I'm so excited to have found my go-to recipe for chocolate chip cookies!
I changed it a little, but got AWSOME results! I added 1 teaspoon of raspberry extract and made them with butter flavored shortening and milk chocolate chips. I also added another half cup of flour, because the dough was a little too creamy. I rolled them in a ball and lightly flattened the top and they came out perfectly round. I had to bake them a few more minutes as well. The aroma of the raspberry and chocolate filled the house. These cookies flew off the cooling rack and I only got to try one! Now my kids want me to make more!
Let me start this off by saying that I'm aware that the perfect chocolate chip cookie is highly subjective. It's like asking what the best book ever written is. You'd ask 100 people and chances are, you'd get dozens of different answers. That said, this is as close to perfection as it comes, IMHO. Definitely soft, not crispy. Not overly chewy, either, so know that in advance if that's your preference. This recipe bakes up tender and moist, with just the right ratio of fat/sugar/flour/chips to make for a very satisfying experience. Even 3 days later, they were still soft and tasty. Not a whole lot more you could ask of a recipe than that. Plenty of chips, too, for our taste, but you might want even more if you're a chocolate fiend. It's also good to mix milk chocolate and semisweet. Use whatever you have on hand, or whatever you like. But whatever you do, make them. Your friends will be in awe of your undeniable baking prowess (but beware, you'll be expected to bring them to every gathering thereafter!) Edited 1/16/11 to add: Replaced all the white sugar with Splenda, and you could not tell any difference, either in taste or in texture. Appearance was slightly altered, in that they did not spread as much as when all sugar was used. I did use the full amount of brown sugar, so they weren't sugar-free. For a reduced sugar goodie, however, they were awesome!
Let me first say that I have always HATED chocolate chip cookies...until this recipe. My boyfriend loves chocolate chip cookies and I wanted to make him some. I specifically wanted a soft cookie recipe and this is FABULOUS! They bake up nice and soft. We both dislike crunchiness in our cookies, so I bake them for 8 minutes (will vary depending on your oven). I also add a lil extra vanilla. The flavor isn't overly sweet and the texture isn't dry/hard. It has the right balance of chocolate too. To keep them from drying out, I add a slice of bread to each tin/cookie jar. Change the bread when it dries out. You will have perfectly soft cookies for days. Well...if you don't eat them all first!
I decided to make this recipe for a party I was having. So I made the cookies and everyone said, "Where did you buy these they are delicious!" So thanks to you my party cookies were a great sucess! Your recipe is very well made and they taste delicious!!
Since my preference is for a crunchy cookie and Hubs prefers a soft cookie, these were a much bigger hit with him than me - that speaks well for this recipe because I will say they are indeed soft, yet still with crispy edges. I wanted a cinnamon cookie and this recipe adapted itself well to that by adding 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon to the dough and swapping out cinnamon chips for the chocolate chips. Even after chilling the dough a good long while, it was still soft and the cookies spread more than I like. That criticism is offset, however, by Hubs'remark that these were "Four stars, and darned near a five."
Great recipe. Like the other testers said, follow the recipe to a "t". I made this recipe with Kissables candy bits and chopped Hershey bars. My husband loved it.
I followed this recipe exactly. In my opinion the recipe calls for too much shortening. I think that was the problem because I could taste the shortening in the cookies.
I used all butter. Excellent.
I followed the recipe and mine turned out exactly as said...soft! I had a problem with them browning in the oven. I kept them in the max amount of time, but the still didn't start to brown around the edges, but still tasted pretty darn good anyway. I will probably make this recipe again and increase the salt by 1/2 tsp. like recommened by someone. They were quick and easy to make and baked nice and thick. Yummy!!
I think I need my cookies to taste more buttery. And they didn't brown very well. Guess because of the shortening. I even baked them on a stone. That always browns them up nicely. They were chewy though. I like the Nestle Toll House recipe found on their 6 oz. bag. I just double that recipe but only use 1 stick of butter and bake at 350 for 9-13 minutes on the baking stone. Found this tip on their website for thick and chewy cookies. They really do stay soft too.
I have just started making cookies, and this is my second recipe. I made Peanut butter ones first, then these. I thought they were awesome! I halved the recipe since it's just me and my hubby, and I used Butter flavored crisco instead of butter. I ended up with 16 cookies. I don't know why some people think they aren't sweet enough - I thought they were perfect. I ate one before they were completely cooled, and wow, they were yummy. My husband thinks I'm Betty Crocker or something... he has no idea how easy they were to make! I can't wait to try another one.
I really like using this recipe. I follow it to the letter with two exceptions.. I use 2 tsp. vanilla because I like a stronger vanilla taste (personal preference) and I also add 1/4 tsp. cinnamon. I use a strong cinnamon from a specialty spice store but when using regular store bought cinnamon, I would use 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon.
Very very good and past my kids' taste test. I forgot about the directions not to double the recipe and did so, and they baked up just fine. A keeper!
Just finished baking these cookies (followed the recipe exactly) -- they were pretty tasty straight out of the oven. I didn't think they were quite as delicious as some of the other reviewers, but they satisfied my sweet tooth. I might make them again, but I'll probably look for another recipe before I return to this one. These needed a little something extra -- nuts, maybe?
OH MY GOSH! I will never make another cookie again!!!! I have actually made another cookie from this website (involves instant pudding mix) and they turned out good but... This is the best cookie! It is soft (I don't know about chewy - they didn't last long). I am currently making the rest of the batch will taste tomorrow but they are great right after they have cooled from the oven yummy! Didn't have shortening so I made with 1 cup of butter and one cup of M&M's with 1/2 cup chocolate chips (add a little color for the kids). I thought they were going to be to creamy too - but they turned out all right. I did place the batter in the fridge for about an hour so that the dough was easier to work with - made it a bit more firm so measuring cookies was easier. Made the first batch on my cooking stone had to add 2 more mins. Second batch was on my reg. cookie sheet and I still baked for 12 mins. Found it difficult to tell by looking if they were done. I would advice a test run to determine the best time for your oven. Also found that it yeilded 32 cookies if using a scoop that is a little over a tablespoon (special scoop). Good luck!
These cookies are okay. They are not as soft as I would like them to be. I do not use this recipe anymore. If you are looking for semi hard, but still moist cookies, this is a great recipe.
CINNAMON!!!!! I added a bit of cinnamon and a tad bit of milk and they turned out awesome!!! they dont stay chewy for long but either way a good cookie!
Very good, I baked for 12 minutes on an airbake pan and they came out crisp on the edges but still chewy in the middle, quick easy, kids loved them!!
Very good and soft.
These are AWESOME!!!*I'm only 12 years old and these are the BEST ever! My whole family loved them! My mom asked me "Where did you get this recipe from?" and I said "Allrecipes." She thought they were awesome! THese are the only chocolate ship cookie recipe I haved used ever since! I would concider using less butter for your health. Just put 3/4 cup butter and 2 tablespoons of oil for a healthy recipe! All in all perfect recipe!
Wow, these were great! I didn't have shortening so I just used 1 cup of butter and I made bars instead of cookies. It came out perfect. This recipe is definately a keeper.
Wonderful recipe! I used 3/4 cup of butter (didn't have shortening) and it was fantastic. They did not spread too thin during baking. However, I used two different types of cookie sheets--one that is a normal flat plan with non-stick paper on it, and the other was a silpat silicon cookie sheet. The silpat batch came out thinner, but still delicious and totally soft and chewy. I'll definitely make these again!
I made these cookies recently, and they came out ok. The texture and appearance are good, but they don't have much flavor. I think it is because of the shortening in the recipe.
This recipe is so good! They are soft and chewy, they remind me of Keebler Soft Batch. All my neighbors loved them. Definitely a keeper. Just one thing I'll try next time is to use butter flavored shortening to get more buttery flavor. Otherwise awesome!
These cookies tended to spread out quite a bit. The edges were darker and crispy while the middle was much lighter in color. They did taste good, though! I enjoy chocolate chip cookies that have more to sink your teeth into. These were a bit flat, even after I added an extra 1/4 cup of flour to stiffen up the batter a bit. The best choc. chip cookie I've found on this site has been "Beth's Chocolate Chip Cookies" I won't keep this recipe (Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies II) in my file.
I *nearly* followed the recipe exact!! Whoo ^_^ I used both shortening an butter, but less than a cup's worth total. That's the only mod. made. From the pic [[that I posted]] you may be able to tell the rather flattened cookies,,not plump. They weren't as soft as Ii was hoping for, ie like the Award Winning on this site, but they were a hit. I made them just a couple days in advance to take camping with us an had frozen them. Come time to leave, there were but 3 left in the ziploc O.o There are pigs here..but they know what they like!! So thank you
Very easy recipe with no changes. Perfect soft cookies, but gone way too fast.
Thank you thank you thank you!!!! These are awesome!!
I tried this recipe this morning... It came out like bread. I don't know why. Maybe I did something wrong but I followed the recipe. I'll try it again though since I see every body gives it 4 or 5 stars.
very tasty
My fault I didn't like these, I miss took soft for chewy. These were soft, and like many other reviews said refridgerating the dough makes them better. They don't spread at all when baking, soft texture, not overly tastey.
Excellent recipe. I made these time, following the recipe exactly the first time. With that recipe, you'll get soft, chewy but flat cookies. If you keep the same amount of shortening but reduce the butter to 5 tbsp, you'll get plump, voluminous, chewy cookies. I've been looking for a recipe to replace a beloved recipe that I've lost over time. Someone said these are identical to the Entenmanns cookies- they LOOK identical but taste phenomenal. Try the reduced butter version. These are fantastic.
Absolutely decadent! I must admit that I added about 1 1/2 cups flour instead of 2 cups, which created hard-to-manage and sticky dough. However, when the cookies got out of the oven, they were beautifully soft and chewy, even after sitting out in the open air for about 2 days.
My kids love soft cookies, so this recipe is perfectly pleasing for them! The only change I would make would be adding an extra pinch of salt. Also, I was so afraid of overbaking, I UNDER cooked my first batch and they collapsed. You actually do have to let them start to turn very light brown at the edges and "peaks". These also hold up better if you make them on the small side (heaping teaspoon). Cool for 2 minutes on the cookie sheet before putting them on a wire rack to cool completely. This is my family's new favorite!
The best cookies I ever made. They are soft, moist, and chewy. I followed the recipes exactly, but used all butter and no shortening, and they were fantastic. I will definitely make these cookies again.
these cookies were the absolute best chocolate chip cookies I've everrrr had.
these cookies are excellent! Soft and chewy. I didn't have the shortening on-hand and used all butter and it still turned out well. Good recipe. Thanks for sharing it.
these spread perfectly round. i've never made perfectly round cookies before. i just wish they were a little fluffly. i would chill the batter next time, just so it won't spread as much.
:]
These cookies are good--I like the 1/2 shortening 1/2 butter so you get back texture and flavor... But, I think I should have added another 1/2 cup of flour to make them make cake-like and not so flat. I'm not sure if it's an elevation thing (I'm in Utah), but they come out better that way. UPDATE: I just made this cookies again as-is and was going to rate them with 'add more flour' comment. Apparently, I've already done that--I should have read my own review!
This is the best chocolate chip cookie recipe EVER! I make these all the time. It is easy, fast, and delicious.
VERY good! Needs maybe a touch more salt? Other than that it was a great recipe. I'll make again and I'm writing it in my recipe book. Reminds me of the recipe I used as a kid :)
Good not great. I made them as-is.
Great cookies. I could eat them all day! The recipe has to be followed exactly for the best result.
I wrote my first blog because of these cookies. That's how awesome I think they are.
yummy
Followed the recipe, but these just weren't that good. After baking 10 minutes, they were soft, but practically raw in the middle, and the pale, unappetizing appearance made even my children wrinkle their noses. If you cook them long enough to get them even slightly browned, they are dry and crumbly when they cool. The flavor was alright, but nothing to write home about. We won't be making these again.
These turned out pretty good! I followed a bit of advice from reviewers. Used 1/2 tsp salt, used room temp egg and butter, refrigerated dough a little while to form balls easier. These did spread quite a bit so make sure to leave plenty of room. Next time I will only put 9 per sheet. My batch made 38 or so. I pulled out after 8 mins and let them cool 10 mins or so, still a bit raw so baked another 3 mins. Next time I will refrigerate the dough even longer and bake 10 mins. The 1/4 tsp salt measurement was perfect for me.
Excellent cookie recipe. I agree with another reviewer who did not like the raw dough and started to worry about the baked cookie, but it is great afterall. -Also saved me the calories I usually eat from the raw dough! There isn't much salt and a little less sugar than most recipes; that may be why the raw dough doesn't have the taste I expected. I wanted a cookie that would work on my new cookie sheets and not thin out, be soft on the inside, crisp on the outside, is not too sweet and this is it. Perfect for me and the whole family agreed.
I am very picky with chocolate chip cookies. These were ok but I am sticking with Toll House until I find something better.
These were really good.I used all butter because thats what I had on hand.Will definately use this recipe again.Thanks for sharing!
My go-to cookie recipe. thanks!
Perfect cookies! Nice thick, soft & chewy!! The only change I would make next time is if you use unsalted butter like I did, I would increase the salt from 1/4 up to as much as 3/4 tsp. They needed that little extra so they wouldn't be as flat tasting. These cookies are definitely our families new favorite.
absolute perfection! These are the best chocolate chip cookies I have ever made. Moist and flavorful. I highly recommend this recipe.
Very good cookies! If you want them to be softer and chewier, you'll need to take them out before they brown... a little earlier than you would think. For me, it was between 8-9 minutes.
these are the best cookies ive ever made in my life, i tend to burn cookies and they come out hard, and burnt. but these came out amazing. cant wait for my daughter to get bigger so i can make these with her. i did add a little extra vanilla, but followed the rest of the recipe to the T
this recpie was exactly what i was looking for. These were soft and all of my guest loved them
These have to be one of the best chocolate chip cookies I've tasted ever. Followed the recipe exactly. Love them!
Everyone who tastes these cookies loves them! my husband thinks they're the best, my siblings love them, even everyone at my school gobbled them all up! Thanks for this recipe.
Excellent! Soft and chewy and absolutely delicious!! I will make these again and again! I followed the recipe exactly! Thanks for sharing!
These were really excellent, I liked them a lot. A really classic chocolate-chip cookie, nothing fancy or weird, just exactly what you want a chocolate chip cookie to taste like. I did have leftovers and they did stay soft and delicious for a few days. After reading the other reviews that said the cookie didn't have much taste, I tasted the dough before I baked it and I kind of agree, so I added an extra tsp of vanilla (I used real vanilla, not extract) and another 1/4 tsp of salt. It really helped and the cookies were yummy! My husband and kids loved them.
I don't get it either. My family said the exact same thing...that they had very little taste and were (instead) too floury tasting. Will not be making these again; too many other good chocolate chip recipes to try!
I liked the flavor of these cookies But they got a little to thin for me. I am chilling the rest of my dough and I will try again this morning. But I liked them.
My goodness, these are fantastic!! I have tried several Choc. Chip Cookie recipes, and they were okay...they were like cake, though. When I want a cookie, I want a cookie...not cake! These are indeed soft, and chewy. I did have to use all butter because I had no shortening (day before grocery shopping) and they still turned out so good. There was ALOT of butter flavor though...not that I'm complaining. Oh, and the tip about beating the butter and sugar for 2-3 min, genious! Thanks for the tips everyone...
This was a wonderful recipe!!! My cookies turned out beautifully. I did however add 1/4 cup more of white sugar and brown sugar to add sweetenss to the recipe and 1 tbsp more of vanilla, without it I found the cookies had more of a buttery taste. To make them perfectly round I rolled them into a ball and pressed them into 1/2 inch pieces(like small pancakes)and baked @ 350 degrees.
In the quest for the perfect chocolate chip cookie...I have finally found the Holy Grail! My husband's favourite food group is Chocolate Chip Cookies, so I tried every recipe on this site, and this one is by far the best!!! A few tips: **I make a double batch (24 servings) and make a log (approximately 10cm in diameter) on waxed paper. **Pop it into the fridge until chilled, **Use a serrated knife to "slice and bake" bakery-style cookies (1.75 cm thick approximately). You may have to hold the slice to keep chips from going astray! **Use parchment paper on baking sheets to make clean-up a snap! **Bake 6 to a sheet at 350 degress for 10-12 minutes **Allow to cool on the pan for 5 minutes before moving them to the rack **Great for bake sales! Thanks for the great recipe, Deb!
No, I won't be making this recipe again. I can bake in my sleep, but these were weird, they tasted like shortening, were flat as a pancake, and were still raw in the middle. I think I'll stick to the recipe on the inside of the box of Crisco golden vegetable shortening. Thanks for the try though.
This recipe is fantastic. I made the regular chocolate chip recipe and then I tried replacing the chocolate chips with white chocolate chips and dried cranberries and it was terrific! My husband said they were better than subway cookies (that's where his white chocolate cranberry request came from).
One of the best we've had. Made exactly as written and they were indeed soft. These were a huge hit with everyone!
Don't make these in a pan whatever you do, I followed the recipe EXACTLY even cooked them longer and they still came out raw...gross what a waste of my ingredients
I'm making these cookies for the umpteenth time, and they're a hit once again! These are by far my family's favorite, and we're serious chocolate cookie connoisseurs. I follow the recipe exactly and they turn out beautifully. The only thing I will say is that this isn't a recipe you can double. I've tried doing so using my Kitchenaid mixer and by hand, and it never turns out the way it does when I make a single batch. That's ok though, I'm willing to make a few separate batches!
Wow. These are amazing!! Definitely need to watch the oven and take them out before they start to turn dark - in my oven they only needed about 6-7 minutes. Only problem is that it made at least 5 dozen, which is way more than we need for only 2 of us!! Guess we'll have to make excuses to eat more cookies...
really tasty! will make again (use butterscotch chips instead) BUT don't put this batter in the fridge because the cookies will not flatten a little which will make them not so crunchy !
OMG! These cookies are AMAZING...they were so soft and chewie. they were PERFECT. If I didn't know any better I would say the recipe was stolen from Toll House!
This is the best cookie recipe. The cookies were so very delicious even after a few days. I get so many people complementing them. Make sure not to bake too long or else they won't come out soft. i combined regular chocolate chips with peanut butter chips and it was awesome!
We love the cookies they are so soft and muhuhumm!! Every one in the house loves them, I did not change anything in the recipe.
I've been making these for years, they are my husband's favorite, but I think that there are better soft cookie recipes out there.
Really soft and easy to make, however they have a funny taste. My husband says they leave a bad aftertaste.
this is the recipe I've been using for years! It's great and versatile! Sometimes i use peanut butter chips and chopped peanuts instead of chocolate chips to make chewy peanut butter cookies!
I love the butter and shortening together. My usual recipe uses just butter and they flattened a lot more than these. Which of course, led to them hardening after a few days. The mix of shortening and butter keeps the cookie from flattening. Make sure you undercook slightly to keep them soft and chewy. Oh, and I always add a handful of butterscotch chips along with the chocolate chips!
This recipe was really good, however I find that what it misses is the good flavor used from butter like most typical cookies. If you take a 1/2 tsp of butter extract added to the recipe and use the butter crisco it makes the cookies taste even better. Make sure that you also take the cookies out as soon as the edges brown so they will turn out nice and soft. I also added the extra vanilla. This is a very good soft chocolate chip especially with the added butter extract and extra vanilla.
Extremely yummy! The old recipe I followed, I thought was delicious, but then THIS. Nice and softly crispy on the edges and then the middle..BAM! Chocolatey, gooey, fluffy goodness. I think the brown sugar definitely has a magnificent effect on them. Definitely my recipe for baking in the future.
i loved the recipe, i used 1 cup of butter instead of half shortning, and half butter. i used m&m's in this recipe cause i didnt have choclate chips, but still good, thanks!!!!!!!!
BEST COOKIE RECIPE EVER!!!!!!!!!!!.....I've made this recipe over 30 times just as it is, taking it to visiting teaching, giving it as little gifts for friends, and I've gotten nothing back but wonderful compliments about the cookies. All I can say is no look further this is the best recipe.
awesome!! I use Milk Chocolate Chips instead of semisweet - It's a totally different and much better cookie. Place a slice of bread in with the cookies during storage and keeps fresh
