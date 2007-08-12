Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies II

Let me start this off by saying that I'm aware that the perfect chocolate chip cookie is highly subjective. It's like asking what the best book ever written is. You'd ask 100 people and chances are, you'd get dozens of different answers. That said, this is as close to perfection as it comes, IMHO. Definitely soft, not crispy. Not overly chewy, either, so know that in advance if that's your preference. This recipe bakes up tender and moist, with just the right ratio of fat/sugar/flour/chips to make for a very satisfying experience. Even 3 days later, they were still soft and tasty. Not a whole lot more you could ask of a recipe than that. Plenty of chips, too, for our taste, but you might want even more if you're a chocolate fiend. It's also good to mix milk chocolate and semisweet. Use whatever you have on hand, or whatever you like. But whatever you do, make them. Your friends will be in awe of your undeniable baking prowess (but beware, you'll be expected to bring them to every gathering thereafter!) Edited 1/16/11 to add: Replaced all the white sugar with Splenda, and you could not tell any difference, either in taste or in texture. Appearance was slightly altered, in that they did not spread as much as when all sugar was used. I did use the full amount of brown sugar, so they weren't sugar-free. For a reduced sugar goodie, however, they were awesome!