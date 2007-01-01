Moravian Ginger Cookies II
These are lower in fat than most cookies, but still delicious! Try using whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour, if you wish.
These cookies are SO good, but they take some skill and a lot of work! Do NOT be in a hurry when you want to make these. Rolling them out really thin without them sticking to the work surface can be frustrating - continually adding flour as you roll and cut and re-roll the dough quickly makes the dough impossible to work with. So being efficient with how you cut them is key. My last suggestion is to really keep an eye on them when they're baking - they go from unbaked to perfect to a little burnt really quickly. I learned that you have to remove them when they still look JUST underdone, then they stiffen up as they cool. Well worth the effort!Read More
Not as spicy as I was hoping. Looking for a Sweetzel/Ivins ginger snap type recipe. Dough is very loose but once you pack it, roll it and chill it, it cuts very easily.Read More
Great recipe... the spices are just right, and the crispy texture is great. I used coconut oil instead of shortening, and reduced the chilling time to an hour. The dough is quite sticky, so I used plenty of flour to roll and a plastic spatula to lift the cookies. Family and friends loved these... I will definitely make them again!
Very yummy. almost as good as the ones you can get from Old Salem =]
These are easier when formed into a roll and then sliced with a cheese slicer, and I like to increase the amount of spices.
Not as spicy as I was hoping. Looking for a Sweetzel/Ivins ginger snap type recipe. Dough is very loose but once you pack it, roll it and chill it, it cuts very easily.
