Moravian Ginger Cookies II

These are lower in fat than most cookies, but still delicious! Try using whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour, if you wish.

Recipe by JJOHN32

Servings:
6
Yield:
1 dozen
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
  • Mix molasses, shortening and brown sugar in a large bowl. Stir in flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, and spices. Cover and refrigerate about 4 hours or until firm.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Roll half of the dough at a time to 1/8 inch thickness or paper-thin on a floured cloth-covered surface. Cut into 3 inch rounds with floured cutter.

  • Place about 1/2 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 1/8 inch thick cookies about 8 minutes; paper-thin cookies about 5 minutes or until light brown. Immediately remove from cookie sheet. Cool completely.

  • To Make Frosting: Mix 1 cup confectioners' sugar, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla, and 1-2 tablespoons half-and-half until of spreading consistency. Spread frosting on cooled cookies.

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 58.5g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 1.4mg; sodium 180.4mg. Full Nutrition
