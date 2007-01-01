Moravian Ginger Cookies II

These cookies are SO good, but they take some skill and a lot of work! Do NOT be in a hurry when you want to make these. Rolling them out really thin without them sticking to the work surface can be frustrating - continually adding flour as you roll and cut and re-roll the dough quickly makes the dough impossible to work with. So being efficient with how you cut them is key. My last suggestion is to really keep an eye on them when they're baking - they go from unbaked to perfect to a little burnt really quickly. I learned that you have to remove them when they still look JUST underdone, then they stiffen up as they cool. Well worth the effort!

Read More