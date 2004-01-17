Applesauce Brownies I
Really delicious and moist brownies.
Yes, it is more like a "cake" but very moist. It is not the traditional dense brownie. I mixed the chocolate chips inside, omitted the nuts and cinnamon and added used 1/4 c. of cocoa. My kids and husband loved them. Much healthier too. Made 1/2 recipe in 8x8. Will make again and again.Read More
I followed this to the "T" and mine a) looks nothing like the pic, lol (mine are very light-colored) and b) mine are VERY "appley"?? Chocolate taste very light, even with all the chips...they were ok to me, hubby LOVED them though!Read More
BE WARNED, these are not your typical brownies. they are more like a milk-chocolate cake. i followed the directions exactly, but i did mix the chips into the batter. my family liked it a lot and i would make it again as a light dessert or as a cake and frost it.
No, this is not a tradional brownie...it is more cake like, but this recipe is fabulous!!! Very moist. I added extra cocoa...1/4 cup, and a dash of vanilla extract, Baked it for 40 minutes, instead of the 30 from the recipe. The family loved it!
These brownies came out fairly soft, but yummy none the less, especially since they are healthier than others! If you like your brownies really chocolate-y, I would recomend adding extra cocoa. I would also recomend stirring the chocolate chips and walnuts into the batter as appose to sprinkling them on. The walnuts can be skipped altogether for a more kid-friendly recipe.
Don't know why all the trouble. They turned out GREAT 4 me. I frosted them with milk chocolate frosting and sprinkled tiny m & m's on top, and I was scared people would find me the next morning with my feet in the air with a big black smudge on my face, cause I almost ate the whole thing! Thanks for a great recipe. :-)
Simply delicious!
Alone the brownies are pretty good, but not what you think of when you hear "brownie". Something was missing so I frosted them with a peanut butter frosting, they were gone in a day! Good recipe to use up applesauce.
I make this brownie to work today and it was vanished soon after that.
I tried this recipe today and it turned out great! The brownies were delicious and the recipe made plenty, too! The only thing I would do differently next time (and that will be soon because I'm making these for a business party for a friend) is to add the chips and nuts to the batter. With these on top, they were a little sticky to handle. Oh, they are so good and others who sampled them thought so, too.
I altered the recipe a little. I cut the flour down to 1.5 C, and used 1/2 a cup of cocoa. I skipped the cinnamon and nuts (I like them, but my family doesn't). The result: Five star chocolatey taste. The texture was a little springy, as you'd expect of a lower fat recipe, but very moist. It held together better than other cakey brownies I've tried.
They are DELICIOUS when chilled in the fridge! YUMMMM! Will definitely make again (and again)!
This recipe is fantastic! I did make a couple changes based on other reviews. I used the rest of the bag of chocolate chips (beside the cup on top) in the batter and skipped the walnuts because I don't like them. These are so moist and delicious, I can't keep my kids out of them! Great recipe!
Unbelievable. We used whole wheat white flour and did not put the topping on. They were gone in one sitting. Our next batch we left out the chocolate, increased the whole wheat flour by 2 tablespoons and used only 1 teaspoon of salt. Applesauce blondies! They were also gone in a flash. Great recipe for those who want to eat low calorie!
Loved it! These were more cake-like, but that was good. They were so moist. I put in semi-sweet chocolate chips, it was delicious! My kids ate them all up so quickly, and I didn't feel too bad about that knowing that they were made with applesauce instead of oil, which cuts out the fat.
Very similar to a recipe I have used for years. We call them applesauce cake brownies because they more cake like. But please try these with the chocolate chips and sugar on top, it is what makes them sooooooooooo amazingly good. They don't need frostining, the frostining is already there. My favorite "cake" of all time.
Good. I replaced the eggs with Energ replacer, the sugar with agave syrup, the flour with a combo of quinoa flakes I found in my cupboard, gluten free flour, brown rice flour, powdered flax (you can guess why), some powdered chlorella, ground pumpkin seeds and a half scoop of brown rice protein powder. The choc chips make it yummy- probably a half cup. I wanted it to be delicious and ok for breakfast as a surprise treat. With all the protein and low glycemic agave it does that. Kids approved! (and my 5 yr old doesn't approve very much!) here's the thing: baked it 8 minutes longer.
Umm!! Delicious! The applesauce made them stay wonderfully moist forever without actually making the chocolate taste like apples.
So easy to make! I used my grandmas homemade applesauce, which is unsweetned because shes a diabetic. I used 1 cup of golden sugar, and instead of nuts i used coconut and I only had white chocolate chips... Turned out delicious!!!
yummmm! these are very cake-like but probably the best dessert i have ever ate. no joke. and come on they are under 100 calories! :) i cut the recipe in half and put them in a 8x8 pan also i added the chocolate chips in with the batter and i probably put in about 3/4 c. or even maybe a cup. i dont really know, i kinda eye-balled it, and didnt put in the cinnamon or nuts as suggested by another reviewer.
Very moist and tasty. However, a jelly roll pan was not big enough for this recipe. The brownie mixture made a huge mess at the bottom of my oven. Will use a larger pan next time.
I took this to a work function and everyone said they were great--really moist.
These are yummy-although mine turned out more like a cake than a brownie-but I did cook them in a small tin.Next time I think I would add more cocoa to make them more chocolatey :)
Several changes to this recipe 1/4 cup each oil and butter. 1 tsp Almond extract. 1/4 cup cocoa powder. I also did 3/4 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown which gives it a nice flavour as well as cuts down on the sugar. Next time I will cut it even more sugar as these still were quite sweet. 2 Tbsps Chia seeds and greased my pan with coconut oil. I will also try adding flax seeds instead of Chia for the health addition. Baked for 45 minutes. They were cake like on the first day and more like a brownie the next day. I did put the nuts and chips in the batter wich I prefer.
My kids asked if I could give this 6 stars! My oldest daughter made them all by herself- she left out the cinnamon, because the middle sister doesn't like it, and used 1/4 cup cocoa powder. This is definitely much more a cake than a brownie, but, whatever you call it, it is delicious!
these were very moist but I thought they were a little bitter
I changed the recipe a tiny bit by using about 1/4 cup cocoa and only 1/3 to 1/2 cup of chocolate chips - just a personal preference. The brownies were really good! I was afraid they'd be almost TOO cake-y, but they ended up being just great. I under-baked it just slightly so that it was a little fudgier. Definitely some great brownies. I made about half the recipe but got about 16 pieces out of it instead of 24. 24 pieces would be a lot smaller and more like "bite-size".
Great recipe--SUPER moist, and you definitely can't tell they're low fat!! I actually doubled the cocoa powder because 2 tbsp. wasn't very chocolaty. If you like rich chocolate brownies, then I would recommend adding even more than four tablespoons! I also mixed in the chocolate chips and left out the walnuts and 2 tbsp. sugar. Whether to put in the cinnamon is more a matter of opinion: some people like it, some don't. I thought it was good but I might try it without when I'm in the mood for straight chocolate.
Perfect.I add 1 cup smash apple instead 1 cup applesause and turn out very good.
Pretty good. I concur with the reviewers who remarked these are more like a cake than brownies. But, really, that's okay. They are very soft and gooey and better for you than regular brownies. I left out the extra sugar to top with as well as the walnuts, but did top with the chocolate chips just for the heck of it. They turned out well. Needed a bit longer than stated to bake, but I used two 8x8 pans for a full recipe. Thanks for the recipe!
I just made these and I think they were fantastic! They are definitely a "cakier" type brownie. I added another 1/4 C of cocoa, and might add more next time ( i love chocolate!). I also subbed the sugar for Splenda...I don't always do this because it can taste funny, but you can't even tell with this one. the cinnamon in these brownies is my favorite part! :)
I really wanted to make these a little more "brownie-like" instead of "cakey." So I doubled the cocoa, added an extra egg, changed to 1/2t of baking powder and halved the flour and cinnamon. While still not a chewy, 'fudgy' brownie, we like them fine. If I try these again, I would use brown sugar instead of white in the topping, or try a chocolate frosting.
Great, easy recipe. I used whole wheat flour and an extra T of cocoa powder.
great am snack for the kids at our daycare thanks
These are good, but lack the sinful qualities of a real brownie ;) Definitely double the amount of cocoa powder.
The texture of these brownies was great, but the people I fed them to definitely noticed they weren't your usual brownies. I enjoyed them though!
I doubled the cocoa and they still didn't have a good chocolate flavor. Putting the chocolate chips, sugar and walnuts on the top was a mess. They fell apart when I cut them so I had to let them sit out all day in order dry out a bit and then cut them. I wouldn't call these brownies at all.
definately like a very moist delicious chocolate cake. I used just 1/4 c oil, and the rest was applesauce - which I couldn't taste in the finished product. I put the choc chips in the batter. I also doubled the cocoa and made a peanut butter frosting as someone else had suggested - the frosting itself was also much healthier than most frostings (as long as you consider pb healthy) - I mixed pb,skim milk, a little powdered sugar, and some cornstarch until I got the right texture and taste I wanted. The cornstarch allows you to thicken the frosting without adding buckets of powdered sugar. The result- a decadent dessert that I can't convince myself when eating that it isn't deathly for the diet
I would not call these brownies. These are very moist, cake-like brownies with just a slight chocolate flavor. They don't really taste like applesauce, though. They are definitely better the second day when they have had time to set and cool. And we wouldn't have liked them nearly as much without the added chocolate chips, so don't leave those out. Overall, this wasn't a bad recipe, but not one that I will repeat.
My husband loves these. He now prefers these brownies to the box brownies. I feel better making these as they are not as bad for you. They have a cake like consistency which we both like. I love the taste that the cinnamon adds to the brownies. They are very easy to make. Can be a week night treat. We add the chocolate chips to the batter instead of putting on top.
These turned out great. The only thing different I did was use vanilla instead of cinnamon. The kids loved them. I will make these again.
This recipe turned out ok but I had to make a lot of adjustments. I added more cocoa, less applesauce, and put the chips in the batter. They tasted ok, but I was a little dissappointed because they were too cake like. It would be better if it had more of a chocolately taste.
So yummy--I didn't have nuts so left them out and baked in a regular cake pan cause I didn't have a jelly roll pan.
there pretty good i enjoyed them=)
i baked this today, made 1.5 out of the original recipe, added 1 tsp. brandy, 1 tsp. vanilla paste, there`s no baking soda sold here so i used baking powder doubled the yield, added 1 tsp. of instant coffee to have that bitter after taste, overall it`s very satisfactory, not the typical brownies but who cares, it melts in your mouth, that`s what matters most to me!
These suckers are very moist. At first, I thought the applesauce taste was overpowering, but on second testing, it was just fine. Everyone in the house liked them, including the cook/critic of the house, my dad.
Definitely not a brownie but still a very good (and healthier) chocolate cake. Like other reviewers suggested, I used more cocoa powder and added chocolate chips and nuts directly to the batter.
Had an obvious apple taste to it, I added more cocoa powder, but omitted the chocolate chips because I didn't have any. Maybe that was the problem. Decent enough though.
Yum!! I made these last night and my brownie loving hubby declared them to be amazing. A couple of changes, I add 3 heaping tablespoons of cocoa powder(We like chocolate!). Also, I skipped the last step and just mixed the chocolate chips in with the batter instead sprinkling on top. When the brownies cooled, I spinkled powdered sugar over the top. These are getting made again...and again...for sure!
This recipe is the BEST, my husband and family really loved it, i did add more applesauce and less sugar it is AWESOME...
I was eager to try this recipe, given the previous reviews and its lower-fat status. I made half a recipe (in a 8x8), added twice as much cocoa (so that would be 2 tbsp) and added the chocolate chips into the batter (and served with a little drizzled chocolate syrup atop) and it was BEYOND DELICIOUS. I couldn't believe something could be so moist and not just fall apart. I couldn't remotely taste the applesauce, the amount of cocoa was perfect, and if anything tasted "off," the chocolate chips made up for it tenfold. I will DEFINITELY be making this all the time - my SO and myself ate practically half the pan in one sitting! Highly recommended, thanks a bunch for sharing!
nice way to use up applesauce.
I did not care for the flavor of these brownies nor the texture.
I TRIED to like this... I added the extra cocoa powder. I put the chips in the "brownies". I also substituted Spenda/ brown sugar blend for the white sugar. I won't be making again...
I'm renaming this Chocolate Brownie Cake. It truly is delicious. I dropped the sugar to 1 cup and it is still plenty sweet enough. I baked it in a 10x13 glass pan. I added the chocolate chips to the top but next time will stir them in. I did not have nuts so omitted them. I did not use a mixer but just mixed in a bowl. This recipe came out wonderful! My husband raved!!! First time posting so I mean this is GOOD!
worst brownies ever! even the extra chocolate didn't help. need more sweetness.
I had a similar recipe years ago but could no longer find it. I had been wanting to make them and came across this one. Its a bit different but they're good. I cut the recipe in half and like others I added my chocolate chips (omitted nuts) in the mix instead of on top. Will definitely add this to my make again recipes.
This recipe was very enjoyable. This was a truly perfect recipe. We actually left out the walnuts and just put chocolate chips, and it turned out perfectly. I would make this recipe at home for sure.
I ran out of white flour so substituted half spelt flour. These turned out delicious, they have a moist cake-like texture. My kids love them.
these were Awesome!! I added an extra 1/2 cup cocoa. I know a reviewer suggested a 1/4 cup but once I caught my mistake it was too late. these are good.
Absolutely delicious !!
Very good, more like a cake than a brownie. Reminds me of a "snackin' cake" whatever that is. The topping is nice because you don't need a frosting. I made it using butter instead of margarine, everything else the same except I cooked it in a 13 x 9 greased & floured at 350 for 30 minutes. Anytime you cream butter & sugar, it sounds like a cake.
I loved this recipe, though my fiance didn't. I ended re-trying the recipe without cocoa powder and replacing the chocolate chips with butterscotch and it turned out really good as well.
I had to make this for a project and they tasted amazing! They were so moist and had a sweet cinnamon taste to them!
CRAZY review: I used 1/2 stewed prunes and 1/2 applesauce. Tripled the cocoa. Did not put sugar on top, only choc chips and nuts. The cakey brownie tasted good, but it was the choc chips on top that made it even better.
The nuts and chocolate went into the batter, it was good that way. It tastes more like applepie than brownies. But not bad. Our 1.2-year-old couldn't get enough. :)
one of my friends make this for donna kelley my aid
My kids couldn't get enough of these. I added half chocolate chips and 1/2 cup peanut butter chips to the top,because that is what I had on hand. There were cake like brownies.
These are absolutely delicious. I made some subtle changes such as using less sugar, and dark chocolate chips, as well as dark cocoa powder, which we adore for the richness in flavor. I used pecans and mixed it in with the batter, as recommended by others. I halved the recipe just in case we didn't like it; next time I will make the entire recipe. I also sprinkled a small amount of powdered sugar over the top to make it look extra special. I would definitely serve this to company.
I only added baking powder to this recipe, and it is faboulose!
I loved it. It was moist and lovely. Halved the recipe and made it in a 9-inch square pan and subbed walnuts for pistachios. I also doubled the cocoa powder given in the recipe and like a lot of others who have tried this recipe, mixed the chocolate chips and nuts into the batter as opposed to sprinkling at the top. Will definitely make it again.
Very soft and moist and were even better the day after. They could've had more flavour (I did double the cocoa), but mixing in the nuts and chocolate chips helped.
I was disappointed it was more of a cake than a brownie. Taste and texture was good as a cake. I will not make this if I want a brownie.
