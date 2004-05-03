Pecan Lace

Almost a confection - has only one tablespoon of flour. Good with ice cream. Or fill with sweetened whipped cream.

Recipe by Rosina

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 1/2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • Combine all ingredients in a skillet, stirring over medium heat until blended. Keep mixture warm. (Mixture will be thin).

  • Drop by teaspoonfuls about 3 inches apart on a well-greased cookie sheet. (No more than four or six cookies per sheet). Bake for five minutes then cool on the cookie sheet for one minute.

  • Quickly remove each cookie with spatula and curl around handle of wooden spoon. If cookies get too brittle to curl, return to oven for a minute to soften. To keep crisp, store airtight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 6.8g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 20.5mg; sodium 55.6mg. Full Nutrition
