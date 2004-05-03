Pecan Lace
Almost a confection - has only one tablespoon of flour. Good with ice cream. Or fill with sweetened whipped cream.
My mom makes these all the time they are delicious, At christmas time we dip the ends of them into milk or white chocolate and then shake colored sprinkles on for an added decoration. Excellent recipe!Read More
oh brother... i don't know what happened with me and this recipe, but i will not be making a mess like this again - while i was taking the cookies up from the pan, the cookies kept crumbling. hence, i got a lot of well-greased cookie crumbs (i'm going to use them as ice cream toppings). so i decided to put the rest of the mix in cupcake foils and bake them for 8 minutes. MAN, i was so upset. even that result came out disappointing - they didn't have firm forms. :(.Read More
These cookies are to die for. You can't eat just one.
Wow, that was hard but GOOD!!! I don't have the time to "shape" them though. Probably will not make again....
Disaster. Total disaster. Just happy the future of the free world did not depend on these cookies.
These cookies are so delicate. It took me until the end of the batch before I got the hang out of how to roll them without breaking. I had to add extra baking time and let them cool just a little longer. I made the rolls and put the cookies over inverted custard cups to make little bowls for ice cream. They are delicious, but a bugger to make.
