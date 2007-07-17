Mmm-Mmm Better Brownies
This brownie recipe with oil makes the best brownies in the world in my opinion. Try them, I think you'll agree! You can use melted butter instead of vegetable oil if you prefer.
Mmmm!! Yes, these are the best brownies ever! I followed the recipe to a "t". I don;t understand why people change up the recipe and then blame the recipe contributor for the problems they end up with. These did make a very small pan, maybe enough for two hungry brownie lovers. I usually just stick to my favorite box from the grocery store that I discovered, but I do prefer these one more. I will be making them in the future. Thank-you for a great recipe!!Read More
So my changes was using 1/4 cup canola oil and 1/4 cup melted butter after well mixed I added a 1/2 cup of semisweet chocolate chips to this recipe..and the brownies turned out very chocolatey :)(oh and my pan was 8x8) but ..not the sweetest brownies i've ever tasted. i want them to be SWEETERRead More
O M G...These are by far the best brownies I have ever had in my short 38 years!!!! I, however, had no 9x9 pan. I used my glass 8x8 baking dish, added 1/4 cup milk chocolate chips mixed into batter, and did use another reviewer's suggestion of melted butter instead of vegetable oil. Also, since my pan was 8x8, I knew they would be a little thicker than the 9x9 would produce so I increased the baking time to 30 minutes exactly. OMG, I swear by this recipe and I've tried many homemade ones and ALL boxed versions. If you haven't tried this, do yourself a favor especially now around Valentine's Day....TRY THIS RECIPE!! Thank you thank you thank you to Sarah who gave us this DEELISH homemade brownie recipe! (My 4 yr old thanks you too!)
Everyone in my family loved these. I used the melted butter as suggested. The brownies were nice and fudgey and had a shiney crackled top. They stayed moist for three days. Will make these again for sure. Can't wait to try different add ins. Thanx for the recipe.
Oh my! I can't believe these came out as fudgey as they did! I read the reviews and was a bit leary for fear I would have another cakey brownie on my hands. I didn't change a thing and they came out so incredibly fudgey. The only time I can get a brownie to be this fudgey moist is if I use 1 cup of butter...so this is much more economical to make without compromising flavor. Great, Great recipe!!! thanks so much. If one likes an incredibly fudgey moist brownie, this is a great one. I used a 9x6 ? pan. I don't see why an 8x8 couldn't be used. May just have to bake a few more minutes.
This is the best brownie recipe I have found yet! I changed the 1/2 cup oil to butter and added chcoclate chips on top plus a frosting made froma another recipe here and they were awesome! This recipe is now my stand-by recipe and I am so glad I found it!
These were wonderful! Very very close to being as good as one of the better boxed mixes! I used an 8x8 pan, added 2 tbls of chocolate syrup and a handful of chocolate chips, used melted butter instead of the oil as some of the other reviewers had done. I ended up baking for almost 30 minutes. Do NOT over bake! Be sure to remove these when a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with moist crumbs clinging to it, and NOT getting to the point where the toothpick would come out completely clean. You will have a super fudgy, moist brownie. I wish it was a tad bit more chewy, but wouldn't mess with the recipe because it really is SO good and SUPER easy. It is nice and chocolatey so I don't think I really needed to add the chocolate chips. Thanks for the recipe! YUM!
I have made these about 5 times in the last month, for different events, and everytime it's a huge hit! The last time I made them they only lasted 2 hours. I live in South Africa so I don't use nut's (they're pretty expensive). But I do tripple the recipe and they come out as these huge, clumpy, chewy and crunchy and sooooo satisfying brownies. They are so easy to make too, I either add a half a cup extra of cocoa or 2 teaspoons of instant coffee, it gives it a deeper flavour, I also Tried it with coffee and cinnamon and decreased the cocoa a bit, it's a whole new recipe but also mmmmmmmmmm, GOOD!
Don't change anything! They're perfect. I didn't have walnuts, so I added chocolate chips. Best brownies I've ever had.
As a baker now for 6 years, I have used over 20 brownies recipes and this is the best recipe I have found! I will not go back to any other recipe! *If you try this recipe and the brownies turn out cake-like, it's because you mixed the eggs for too long...I only mix the eggs for 5 seconds flat. I have tried these brownies with PB swirled in the batter, chocolate chips, PB chips and walnuts. They are gone within a day at my house (My fiance eats like 3 in one night!)
As a pastry student, this is the best brownie recipe. Used a stick of butter instead of the oil. I will use this recipe from now on!
I have avoided making brownies because I never made "perfect ones"...until now. Doubled the recipe for a 9 x 13 pan, used the melted butter, baked for 30 minutes and cut the cooled brownies with a plastic knife. Ha! I got this!
These were good. I used only 1/2 cup sugar and 1/3 cup oil and we thought they were sweet enough. I can't imagine 1 cup of sugar. Will try making them with butter the next time.
This is my first review on this site. I have never before felt a need to add my views. These brownies will work if you need a late night pick me up, or a quick baked good, but the flavor is lacking. I made this 3 times, once with olive oil(didn't like), once with butter(didn't like), and then I tried adding some mini morsels. Even after all of that the texture and flavor just was not what I expect from a brownie. I used an 8x8 pan and I am very glad I did because they were very thin. I did not add any additional time. They were not gooey, but more cake like. All 3 times I had allowed my eggs to reach room temperature prior to using them. The other problem I had is they are very bland, and lack that rich chocolate flavor. Even with the help of the chocolate chips I still did not get that gooey moist brownie flavor I love in a brownie. I am at this point moving on because if I modify this further I might as well write a new recipe myself.
I have been making this recipe for years until last night I baked this at 160 Celcius degree for 25 minutes and it came out moist. Try it. At 170, I personally think it came out too dry.
These are spectacular. I am very picky about my brownies and can't stand it when they come out cake-like. This is the first recipe I've found that was actually gooey like from a box. I'm keeping this as my standard brownie recipie
This is soo good and very easy to make. I like this recipe coz all the ingredients you can just find in the pantry. Made twice already and added chocolate chips to the batter, no walnuts..... Very yummy and I can't wait to bake some more....
Great taste. Used melted butter. Baked in 8x8 pyrex for 27 minutes. Mine turned out light almost cake-ish. Very simple to make. Will use instead of store box. On a side note: Not everyone knows where their recipe originated from. Lighten up and thanks for sharing.
Great brownies, I iced with a chocolate buttercream frosting.
best brownie recipe ever. canola oil is the key, i never use butter.
I doubled the recipe for 13x9 pan & baked for about 35 minutes. They are a fudgy brownie (so not a thick brownie) and even better with chocolate frosting sprinkled with a few chopped pecans. My husband loved them so it's a keeper.
I had the urge to bake late at night but didn't have the drive to get out of my PJs, bundle up, and go to the store for ingredients! With limited ingredients, I found this recipe and decided to give it a try. I was hesitant to make brownies since so many brownie recipes I have tried turned out cake-like, spongey and light... I wanted a recipe for dense gooey brownies and this is it! I followed the recipe exactly and I LOVE it. I used an 8x8 pan and baked for 27 minutes total. Just as good as any from a mix! I will remember this one for sure!
I always bake my brownies in a muffin pan to avoid having to cut and serve..... it is so easy that way just hem closely as I havent timed it to see exactly how long they take. Just make sure you spray the pan with baking spray and they will come out perfect without even using paper cups.
These are great but sometimes the do not turn out. I don't know what I am doing wrong. I use melted butter rather than oil and sometimes they crust over on top and then do not cook underneath. Any ideas of what I am doing wrong?
My children are lactose intolerant and this is by far the best dairy free brownie - or home made brownie for that matter - that I've come across. We followed the recipe to a T and it was delicious! Update: We have since found out that we have kids with soy allergies as well, so we switched out the veggie oil for coconut oil and - OH MY GOSH! The flavor is AMAZING with coconut oil in it. You MUST try it with coconut oil.
Great recipe! I made the recipe yield 24 servings in an 8x12" pan and they came out beautifully in 22 minutes! This recipe is a keeper!
These are really good. I made a batch then the next weekend my teenager made a batch both times they were wonderful
This recipe just didn't turn out good for me. I tried it twice thinking that I might have screwed up on something the first time, but I'm sure it's not me! The brownies has a texture like it just doesn't seem cooked as long as I bake it for. It's not just moist, it's kind of also gooey. Maybe I am doing something wrong and someone can help me out. I must say the brownies were sweet, but there just wasn't enough chocolate taste that I wanted to taste. A pan of brownies usually goes out in a day in my family, but no one wanted to touch these at all!
I didn't think anything could be better than Ghirardelli box brownies, but these really are so much better! My boyfriend was impressed. Took the advice of other reviewers and subbed melted butter for the oil and that made them taste extra rich. Also added a handful of choco chips. There's another recipe on here, "Best Brownies", that is identical to this one except it has frosting - based on how these taste, I'd say frosting would be gilding the lily. These brownies come out rich, chocolately, and chewy, and the only thing I would change next time is to make a double batch! Thanks, Sarah, for a great recipe I'll make again and again.
I bake a lot and I am always looking for a good brownie recipe from scratch, but this one is not the one I was looking for. This recipe was good for the texture, not good for the amount of chocolate flavor. I still think the boxed kind are fudgier and more flavorful. I think it needs more of a fudgy, chocolate flavor than it has. The texture is five stars however- its rich and chewy. Because of the flavor, however, I'll either try to improve, or move on to a different recipe.
These were good and better the next day. I added a handful of bittersweet chocolate chips to the mixture and a handful of caramel chips. I also used melted butter instead of oil and added extra vanilla. They did turn out a bit thin in the 9x9 pan so if you like your brownies thicker, use a 8x8. I'll probably make again and either double the recipe for thicker brownies or use the smaller dish as we prefer them a bit thicker and add nuts next time as I had to leave them out of this batch because my husband's son can't eat them.
YUMMMY, I made this when my family cisited and it didn't last an hour. It's a magnet to your taste buds.
Mmmmm...
I love these brownies...esp. when I run out of butter and it is 9:30 at night and I can't fight that late night chocolate craving. Perfect chocolate taste...this time extra chocolate chips are going in. YUMMMM!
These were delicious! I did throw in milk chocolate chips. I didn't have an 8x8 pan so I used my Pyrex dish. Baked for 26 minutes, it came out really good. Only problem I had was that it stuck to the dish, but I can't knock down a star because of that :). These went well with ice cream. Yum!
I used melted butter and dark unsweetened cocoa- its a very easy and yummy recipe.
really good when they're fresh from the oven, but they become very dry and crumbly with each hour that they cool. The second day they're almost impossible to serve in a whole piece, however, crumbled and reheated in the microwave they gain back a lot of flavor.
This is a Great Recipe! The use of only oil in the recipe makes it healthier than your average Buttery Brownies -- but tastes just as Great! You don't even miss it! I used butter to grease the pan, and Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting. Yum Yum! Try this Super Easy & Quick recipe today -- You won't be dissapointed!! ***** This Recipe has a Five Star rating from MontanaRecipes *****
I made these on the spur of the moment and they were great. Takes no time at all to mix everything together (with ingredients I always have on hand - I left out the nuts), and they are very moist and chocolatey. I used olive oil, so they were healthier than ones made with butter, too.
I did not care for this recipe. I wish I would have read the reviews from worst to best before I made them.
This is a super good chocolate brownie! I changed this recipe to give it a chewier texture ....I used 1/2 cup cocoa and 1/3 cup of chocolate chips...I also used a 9x9" baking pan. I omitted the nuts ..Yummmy
Pretty darn good and really easy! I used 1/2 cup of cocoa to give it a more chocolaty flavor. I think I'll use a little less next time though. :> I also made these into muffins instead of regular brownies. That way each one get's a nice crispy crust all around.
delicious! perfect fudgey brownies! i made them into brownie bites, using a mini muffin pan. the first batch was a little messy getting out of the pan, but i used mini cupcake liners the next batch& they were perfect. i baked them for 15 minutes at 350 degrees.
this recipe is the best homemade brownie recipe i have ever made! They are chewy and moist, and very good with icecream! Awesome!
Will never waste money on a box mix again! So easy and rich and gooey-like a brownie should be-if you want a cake brownie, this is not for you! I used 1 stick butter and baked in an 8x8 stoneware, took about 22 min to set in middle. My new go-to brownie recipe! Can't wait till I can get to penzey's and get some higher fat cocoa to make even richer and maybe add some ghiradelli chips!
I read a review where someone used Splenda instead of sugar. So I tried it. This is not because we are diabetic, but because I wanted to cut back on sugar. They turned out like eating sponges. I didn't rate this because in the future I will try this recipe again with sugar. I even added chocolate and peanut butter chips to offset the use of Splenda. Not even the chips helped. I would just like to say that if anyone wants to make these, use real sugar. When I try this recipe again, I will rate it and write another review.
I was disappointed with these. I found them to be a bit bland and the texture wasn't quite brownie-like.
These are AWESOME! I agree with the 18 minute recommended baking time for a 9x9 pan; and yes, the brownies will be a bit thin. But they're great for those of us watching their weight - with the simple substitution of 1/2 cup Egg Beaters in place of the eggs, they come in at under 100 calories each if cut into 16 pieces. And they're so rich, fudgy, and moist, you'd never know! MANY thanks!!!
delicious! I"ve had problems in the past with crumbling brownies and these were very firm. Thanks! Its a keeper
The name suits the recipe. Very, very good brownies that are a breeze to make. Mmm-Mmm, sweet fudgy brownies. No need to change a thing here. Bet you can't eat just one.
These were very good. I like them a little on the chewy side with that thin dry crackly top. I say they were very good as they only lasted a few hours. I think I got half a piece. In a 9 x 9" pan they are not tall, making them a nice small dessert. Stay close to the oven in the last few minutes as they can quickly become overdone. Using cocoa powder, rather than melted chocolate makes them less expensive to put together without compromising flavour. I'll be making them again soon.
First time it's a winner!
I thought that I had tried all of the highly rated brownie recipes on this site, but found that I hadn't yet tried this one. Made this for a Fourth of July party, topped with brownie frosting and patriotic sprinkles. Someone described these as happiness in your mouth. These are fabulous, rich, chocolatey brownies. Don't overbake, let them set up, refrigerate before cutting for easy removal, and you will have the perfect brownie.
Very good and easy recipe. I like a richer chocolater brownie but these were still good. I omitted the nuts.
I change the recipe: add 3 tbsp cold coffee, 1 cups coarse walnuts, 1 box of bakers chocholate and hersheys dark choch power and white 1.2 cup white choch chip then I add a tin chocholate frosting on top! Awesome
these are amazing!!! I also substituted apple sauce for the oil to make them more low fat and they were just a yummy as the regular recipe. I dont cook them in an 8x8 or 9x9 but a muffin pan, this makes them the perfect size and thickness! The 3rd time I made them I added in miniature peanut butter cups, they were gone in less than a day!
these brownies were simple to make, and i already had all the ingredients in my house without making my mom have to run out to the store. my aunt told me these were the best brownies she's ever had and i thought the same. everyone was going for seconds, thirds, and more!
i don't know what i am doing wrong but every brownie recipe i try, i end up with pudding. this one is no different. i followed it to a T. pudding. so i baked it longer. still pudding. so i baked it even longer. an extra half an hour of baking later... still pudding. =(
I made these and 'MMMMM... Brownies' from this site so I could compare the two - personally, I liked the other ones much better. These were less moist, and not very flavorful. If you like chewy brownies then you will probably like this recipe, but I preferred the moister ones. My dad preferred this recipe so it's worth a shot. I would recommend adding chocolate chips, though, for more chocolatey flavor. :)
Yummy - the best brownies I've ever made. Hands down and I have tried several recipes on this site.
I was so confused as to which brownie recipe to go with when a Buzzer recommended this one (thanks, Baker Bee). I got so many compliments on them! They were very moist and fudgy. I will definitely use this recipe again! I used the frosting from Best Brownies by Angie, adding instant coffee and cinnamon to make a mocha frosting. After I cut them, I put them in muffin cups and placed on a plate with parchment separating the two layers of brownies. I figured it would keep the frosting on the brownies and it worked great.
This recipe was very good:) At first I thought there wasn't enough batter for 9" pan. However, The brownies rise somewhat. Next time I will use a 8" baking pan as I prefer my brownies thicker. Also, I used Hershey's brand of coca powder and added about 1/2 cup of peanut butter baking chips to the mixture! The taste was wonderful.
followed another review's advice and put in extra cocoa powder, a little less oil and broke up some hershey's bars to have some chocolate chunks in it. crumbly but yummy!
Facile a faire! Tres moelleux et j'ai rajoute des noix de Grenobles.
Very very good! First time I ever used a recipe for brownies from scratch and I believe I will stick to this one! I used the oil and they came out great! I topped with powdered sugar. I think this recipe could be so versatile too- add walnuts, chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, make it turtle with carmel! Can't wait to try them all!
These are very moist, tasty brownies. Instead of using oil, I used 1/4 cup of melted butter, and then 1/4 cup of pumpkin puree. No one noticed, because the butter gave the brownies a richer flavor. I skipped the nuts (they were for my little brother's birthday...he requested chocolate brownies with no nuts, just chocolate chips!) and added 1/3 cup of mini chocolate chips instead. The only problem I had with this is that I made it in the specified 9x9" square pan, and they were too thin. I will use an 8x8" pan next time I make these. My brother wanted frosting, so I used half a recipe of Texas Chocolate Frosting (from this site) on these and it was perfect. Thanks for sharing...these are great!!!
If there were more stars, I would give it because five stars doeesn't do this recipe justice. These are the BEST brownies I've eaten. I've tried other home made recipes but they were just to much work or didn't compare to the box mixes. But this recipe is easy to make and tastes better than box mixes. I followed the recipe exactly but I didn't have a 9 by 9 pan so I used an 8 by 8 and just kept my eyes on them to pull them out of the oven when they were done. These will be the only ones I'll be making from now on.
My step-daughter made this recipe because she said the one I had had was too rich. The recipe is identical except this one uses oil rather than butter. I thought they were not quite as good, but then again I am a butter fanatic! She thought they tasted like the ones from the box.
These are WONDERFUL! I use this recipe from now on. The only thing I change is instead of using a 9x9 pan I used an 8x8 and cooked it for 10 minutes longer. This way they aren't flat, they are thick, moist, and DELICIOUS!
These are great!! We needed a recipe for non-dairy brownines due to an allergy. You would never guess there is no dairy. Thanks for sharing!
I followed the recipe to the letter and yet it came out all mushy and globby. I wouldn't go for this recipe again.
It did not turn out at all. The oil boiled the rest of the indgredients, but it did not cook together. There was oil on top, oil on the sides, oil inside.
These came out really cake like and not much chocolate flavor. Maybe I messed up, but I'm almost certain I did everything right.
Perfect. Flawless. Superb. The only change I made was to use 1/2 cup of melted butter instead of vegetable oil. This recipe is what I imagine when I think of brownies.
So delicious and chocolatey! the perfect answer for my chocolate cravings!
I made these first with oil and then with butter. Definitely liked them better with butter (actually Smart Balance buttery spread)! They turned out nice and chewy! Both times I increased the cocoa to 7T, used all brown sugar and omitted the salt and walnuts.
An ok recipe if you have a chocolate craving and minimal ingredients on-hand. You can get your chocolate fix for cheap as most kitchens would have these ingredients without a run to the grocery. Not a chewy, rich chocolatey type of brownie, and it doesn't make much batter so the brownies will be pretty thin. They are cakelike in texture and almost tastes watered-down. I can't imagine the rave reviewers have tried other homemade brownie recipes. I still find the brownie recipe from the Fannie Farmer cookbook to be the best I've ever made.
This was a decent recipe. I didn't have the butter available to substitute like a lot of people recommended, but it still turned out fine. I feel like the butter would have made the difference between a good recipe and a fantastic recipe. I did add chopped chocolate bits, and that was fairly good. In addition, I only had an 8x8 pyrex dish. I simply added 10 minutes and made sure to butter it before putting in the mix. Great recipe!
Really yummy I love how sweet it is everyone loved these when I made them for a party : }
i love this recipe!!!THNX TO WHOEVER THAT POSTED THIS RECIPE!!! BEST RECIPE EVER!!! THANK U!!!
I followed this recipe exactly and we really loved them, they plumped up were great thick texture and cooked in about 30 minutes at the 350 temperature.. I also added peanut butter to the second batch and they also were delicious. I am not sure about some of the bad reviews.. perhaps you didn't follow the recipe exactly the way it is spelled out, or perhaps your altitude is different or perhaps you can't bake.. but I loved these brownies
Yummy! I made as stated, with melted butter. Good chocolatey flavor. Mine turned out kind of flat, with tiny holes all over the top? Did not add chips or frosting. Dusted the top with a little powdered sugar. Quick and delicious! Cured my craving.
WOW! These were AMAZING! They were soooo easy! This is going in my forever box!
These were just ok. Much better the next day as someone else stated. I used butter instead of oil and baked in an 8x8 ban. Probably wouldn't use recipe again...needs more chocolate or something.
Just made them now - delicious! I took others advise and used 1/4 cup butter and the rest Canola oil, used only 1/2 cup sugar and they turned out really good. Will make them again for sure.
These are the best brownies! I do not like boxed brownie mix as they are too sweet in my opinion. This had the perfect balance of sweetness. It has that homemade brownie-cake texture I really like. I also liked the fact that the recipe was made with ingredients I always have on hand. I chose to use the butter which was an option for the recipe instead of the oil. Thanks for the go to recipe for brownies!
OMG!! These are the best brownies!! Before now, I have thought that the best recipe was from either my "Aunt Betty" or "Uncle Duncan", but these are just as good, and healthier because I recognize all of the ingredients! Made exactly like the recipe, but with butter and added 1/3 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips (no nuts). I used very good cocoa. Out of this world! Tips: grease pan VERY well. DO NOT OVERMIX (just like the ones in the box). Let cool completely and cut with a plastic knife (works every time). I cooked them about 22 1/2 minutes--take out when they are a bit crisp around the edges, but not pulling completely away. (the toothpick test does NOT work on brownies). They will be perfect!
I made a half batch last night using oil, omitting walnut and adding a handful or so of chocolate chips. We loved these brownies but I think part of it was I added some chocolate chips to the batter before baking. The brownies were fudgy in the middle and chewy on the edges, just the way my family likes them. They aren't as sweet and chocolatey as box mix so I added the chocolate chips to replicate the box kind my husband loves. Since they don't have trans fat or dairy in them, I am over the moon about them and will definitely make them again.
So I followed the recipe to a T, but they came out bland and cakey. I really don't know what went wrong... I will have to try another recipe.
I didn't care for these but hubby did. I used the melted butter suggestion, cut back on sugar by 1/2C . For me, they were too dry. I'll try again using 1/2 the butter and use some applesauce as well to moisten em' up.
These are easy and yes, the best brownies ever
I've made homemade brownies with butter many times, but I prefer this recipe made with oil better. These were great, made no changes.
I've made these with butter and they are pretty good. I wanted to see if I could try to make a lower calorie version so I used 4tbs of Smart Balance butter and 1 cup of unsweetened applesauce, 1/2 cup of Splenda, 1 whole egg and one egg white, and I added 2 extra tbs of cocoa. Used an 8x8 pan. Not bad. Very moist. Definitely tastes like a low cal brownie but satisfies the chocolate craving if your watching calories.
Great recipe!!! Just made these this morning with my three-year-old son and they were so easy. I always like to find simple recipes that he can help me make and these were a winner. We loved eating them too!
These were ok. They were not the best brownies that I have ever made but they were good.
Love them! Due to a dairy allergy that me and my brother have we can't have a lot of good stuff but theese top all the good stuff we have had! my brother is 1 and pickey but he loves theese!
i had a recipe for brownies when i was still 10 years old which my mom and I had been using. But my mom lost the recipe and I kept on asking her to try to remember the recipe but she can't. So I always search for brownie recipes wherein the ingredients are easy to find and quite affordable. When I came across this recipe, I was eager to try this specially that it called for vegetable oil instead of the commonly used butter or margarine. I tried this last night and tasted the baked brownie a day after. It really tasted good. The top was so fudgy and the taste is just right. Not like the one i tried before where there was too much butter and sugar which resulted in a very strongly flavored brownie. THIS RECIPE IS FOR KEEPS & I WILL SURELY USE THIS NEXT TIME.
Nice brownie. Very chewy. I always double and add chocolate chips.
These brownies were pretty good. I doubled the recipe & because of all of the butter vs. oil comments, I decided to use half butter & half oil. These were a little too sweet & a little less fudgy than I like. Next time I will use less sugar & add some more cocoa powder. Would definitely make again though.
