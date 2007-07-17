Mmm-Mmm Better Brownies

This brownie recipe with oil makes the best brownies in the world in my opinion. Try them, I think you'll agree! You can use melted butter instead of vegetable oil if you prefer.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
16
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x9-inch baking pan.

  • Mix sugar, oil, and vanilla together in a medium bowl; beat in eggs until well combined.

  • Mix flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt together in a separate bowl; gradually stir into egg mixture until well blended. Stir in walnuts, if desired. Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the brownie begins to pull away from the edges of the pan, about 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack before cutting into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 53.3mg. Full Nutrition
