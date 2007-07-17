Mmm-Mmm Better Brownies

This is my first review on this site. I have never before felt a need to add my views. These brownies will work if you need a late night pick me up, or a quick baked good, but the flavor is lacking. I made this 3 times, once with olive oil(didn't like), once with butter(didn't like), and then I tried adding some mini morsels. Even after all of that the texture and flavor just was not what I expect from a brownie. I used an 8x8 pan and I am very glad I did because they were very thin. I did not add any additional time. They were not gooey, but more cake like. All 3 times I had allowed my eggs to reach room temperature prior to using them. The other problem I had is they are very bland, and lack that rich chocolate flavor. Even with the help of the chocolate chips I still did not get that gooey moist brownie flavor I love in a brownie. I am at this point moving on because if I modify this further I might as well write a new recipe myself.