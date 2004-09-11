Brown Sugar Cookies II
This dough can be frozen for up to 3 months and you can make variations with chocolate chips, oatmeal coconut, peanut butter, nuts or fruit.
This dough can be frozen for up to 3 months and you can make variations with chocolate chips, oatmeal coconut, peanut butter, nuts or fruit.
I risked using non-hydrogenated margarine (yey, no trans fats!) instead of the shortening/butter, which usually doesn't hold up too well in cookie recipes, but in this case it worked perfectly. I used all dark brown sugar, almond instead of vanilla extract, and a bit extra baking soda. I made drop cookies instead of rolling & slicing the dough, and was rewarded with these DELICIOUS soft little puffs. Ready in 15 minutes all together. I'm so excited that this recipe worked even with my TFA-free substitution, it will become a staple in my house. I will have to buy the next size up in jeans now!Read More
It was easy to make, but the cookies required too much butter and shortening. This made them heavy and fatty.Read More
I risked using non-hydrogenated margarine (yey, no trans fats!) instead of the shortening/butter, which usually doesn't hold up too well in cookie recipes, but in this case it worked perfectly. I used all dark brown sugar, almond instead of vanilla extract, and a bit extra baking soda. I made drop cookies instead of rolling & slicing the dough, and was rewarded with these DELICIOUS soft little puffs. Ready in 15 minutes all together. I'm so excited that this recipe worked even with my TFA-free substitution, it will become a staple in my house. I will have to buy the next size up in jeans now!
These sugar cookies are wooonderful! It’s hard to describe the texture, except to say that it is very solid. Not heavy, but definitely not light and airy; a pretty dense cookie. They aren’t crispy, but not soft and chewy either. Toothsome, I guess? Phenomenal flavor. I made them with M&Ms in them, and they are fabulous! The first batch I cooked a bit more (at least 11 minutes). The second batch I cooked for 10. Very different textures, actually. The second tasted much more buttery. Both were excellent, just different. I would definitely make these again, and I will definitely continue to put some extra goodies in them. I chilled the dough in the freezer and would do that again. Fabulous recipe.
FaNtAsTiC!!! very good turnout! These were chewy and I used plastic cookie cutters to cut these into cute shapes. I did add 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon to it. I tryed both the original and the oatmeal coconut. I gave the original a 5* but I would give the coconut oatmeal a 3* the flavor was wonderful but no matter how thick I made the shapes the cookies still turned out to be just over 1/8 inch thick after baking when the original was just between 1/4 and 1/2 inch thick which was great! I guess it could have been that batch, because i used imperial margarine instead of butter, so I am not completely sure.
These are some of the BEST sugar cookies I have ever tasted. I didn't have any shortening, so I used all margarine instead, but they were fine. I increased the vanilla and added some cinnamon for a little kick. I was unable to roll the dough out like the directions said, it was way too sticky. But that was probably because I didn't use the shortening. I placed it in freezer tight tubs instead and grabbed chunks of the dough and rolled it into a ball. I will definitely try the different variations. My first sugar cookie recipe is going to be my last!!!
Great cookies. Very easy to make! I substituted all brown sugar, all butter rather than any shortening, and 1/2 an extra cup of flour (which may not have been a great after-thought), inspite of all those exchanges the recipe was still very good. If my supplies hadn't been so limited and my sweet tooth so ravenous, I would have made the recipe exactly as directed. All in all, good little recipe. Not as fluffy as I had hoped and very cripsy around the edges, but still a very nice "tea cookie" indeed! :)
This recipe is AWESOME! I've been using it for a long time & am quite pleased. Be sure to remix after defrosting, because the ingredients tend to separate - remixing won't hurt the batter. Thanks, Debbie, for a great recipe!
This recipe is really good, but here is a modified version that makes it taste even better, (if that's possible). In a small sauce pan melt a stick of butter until golden brown, the longer you melt it the more caramely your cookie will taste. Let it cool for fifteen minutes then add 2 1/3 cups brown sugar and stir until well blended. Add the rest of the ingredients. Do not cook all the way for a seemingly caramelly inside.
These are very good. I made the dough in the morning and then just sliced and baked them in the afternoon. My kids love them.
This recipe has been in my family since I can remember. My mom clipped it out of a newspaper back in the '60s or '70s under the title "Cookie Pops" and it has always been our family favorite. Two days ago we had a "taste test" with three sugar cookie recipes, and this recipe was the overwhelming winner!
Makes a ton! Great even without adding M&M's (as a chocolate hater and person with nut allergies I like these plain). I prefer this recipe over any cookie recipe I've ever made. This recipe is a hit!
We LOVE the option of fresh baked cookies every night! I usually only bake for about 8 minutes though, as we like a chewier cookie. Thanks for a great standy!
A little bland, but then I sprinkled some sugar and cinnamon on top and they tasted just like snickerdoodles.
Taste good, but a little bit dry after setting overnight. I will reduce some flour next time.
Very easy to make and versatile as well. I found that it worked better though to bake them at 350 rather than 375. I made them using chopped pecans and white chocolate chips which made a very attractive and tasty cookie!
These were very good! Soft and moist, YUM!
Made them as drop cookies. Really good, but wayyy sweet. Will be cutting down on the sugar next time around. Thanks for a great recipe!
I used butter flavored crisco and, instead of chilling & slicing, I rolled the fresh cookie dough into walnut sized balls, then pressed them down on the cookie sheet, with a fork (like you do with peanut butter cookies). Yum! Next time I might use a larger proportion of brown sugar to white. And, I'm sure they'd taste even better with vanilla added (I was all out...) We'll be making these often!
YUMMY! We loved this as a chocolate chip cookie. Take them out of the oven just before done and they are really chewy, wonderul cookies. Not as much of a BROWN sugar cookie as a sugar cookie with brown sugar in it...if that makes sense. Will make this my new choc chip cookie recipe.
Made this recipe today and used raisins. The cookie turned out great, but gave it only 4 stars because it didnt stand out. Seemed VERY MUCH LIKE a chocolate chip cookie dough. Great taste and soft but not exactly what i had in mind when i read title.
I added 1/3 cup more flour and the cookies turned out great. They are not too sweet and taste amazing if you glaze them with the sugar cookie recipe on this site.
They're certainly the tastiest sugar cookie I've ever made. The tastiest cookie period? Not hardly. Next time I think I will replace the Crisco with butter and replace part of the white sugar for more brown sugar. There WILL be a next time though, as these are super easy to make, and very tasty for the effort!
Very soft dough but firmed-up after a night in the fridge. Followed the recipe and baked for 10 minutes and they turned out well. This recipe is a keeper.
It was easy to make, but the cookies required too much butter and shortening. This made them heavy and fatty.
These are delicious! I made the full batch and added mini m&m's. I just rolled the rest into a log and wrapped in plastic to store in the fridge. It's great for whenever you want a quick snack and you have the dough already waiting for you to make. Very tasty!
Easy to make! Dough was yummy. I halved the recipie and shaped the cookies by hand (Since that is quicker with the amount of dough I had). I had trouble with the cookies expanding off of the cookie sheet..do leave lots of space for the cookies to expand. I wasn't too impressed with the finished product, I think it needs some work.
These cookies were easy and delicious. I made them even easier by skipping the whole rolling/cooling process and just spooned them onto a pan and baked them right after the mixing process was complete and they baked beautifully. Thank you for a wonderful and easy cookie recipe!
Family loves these. I added pecans and reduced the oven temp to 350, as per previous review, and baked for the same time. They came out perfectly.
This recipe isn't exactly what I expected...I expected something darker and richer. But I was pleasantly surprised! This is exactly what it says: a sugar cookie. And by far the most delicious sugar cookie I have ever attempted to make. The dough was VERY soft, so I highly recommend chilling it first unless you are extra patient. Absolutely delicious and I will be making more soon!
This is the best, most versatile cookie recipe I know. I made three different versions for a reception -- very easy and delicious. Try adding a few tablespoons (lots!) of dried ginger with the flour, and then some finely chopped candied ginger. Very elegant.
Good cookies, but next time I will use half the salt.
These are wonderufl cookies! Instead of rolling them into logs, I made drop cookies and floured the pan. I cooked them for about 10 minutes, and used the chocolate chip variation with one cup chocolate chips and one cup chopped walnuts. They turned out soft, airy, and delicious!
Made the chocolate-nut variation. Great! Good taste, good texture. Definitely a keeper!
these were pretty good.. a little plain but good.
I just made these this morning and they are so good. I even submitted a picture! I added easter m&ms but because they are on the sweet side, i think next time I'll add mini semi-sweet chocolate chips. W/ chocolate chips, this is def. more a chocolate chip cookie recipe than a sugar cookie, but very very good. One tip... reduce salt by 1/2.
I am a recent newlywed and pretty much have no idea what I am doing in the kitchen! :) I find myself being extremely intimidated by most recipes but these were fabulous! Not only were they easy to make, they were good! My new husband liked them and so did my coworkers.
Nice and easy recipe. Everyone loved it. They wanted the recipe too.
The ingredients were easy to find already in the home. I am 28 and my baby sister is 13. This was a fun project for us. It was real easy. We added raisins. Everyone in our family loved them. This basic cookie recipe can be the base for any cookie
This recipe is great! I even messed it up (a bit too much butter, long story). My cookies came out soft and chewy. Fantastic!
This recipe is fantastic. I've just made 1 dozen so far (about half of one of the rolls this dough makes) and my son gobbled them up. They came out basically like a huge, chewy vanilla wafer! We frosted a couple for variation, but they are excellent totally plain. I accidentally used a full cup of butter and a full cup of margarine (I don't use shortening) and it came out just perfect.
These are so unbelievably good! Very tasty, I halfed the recipe, added chocolate chips and nuts and made chocolate chip cookies! I suspect the other variations are amazing as well. A winner recipe, very easy.
All gone in 15 minutes.
These cookies were as beautiful as deliscious! I love cooking with brown sugar. It has that distinctive taste. I made those for my family, and they all wanted the recipe! thank you.
I love this cookie recipe. I have made it a few times and it never lasts in my house. It is perfect for me since I cannot eat chocolate. I baked mine for 7-8 minutes and they were perfectly soft...the others that I had baked for the full amount of time were more crunchy and I love my cookies soft. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Way, way too sweet! I have a sweet tooth like one couldn't believe but I couldn't eat these. My husband loved them which means I need to schedule a dental appointment for him now.
These are great cookies. Santa ate every single one! ;)
Tryed this recipe at Christmas instead of my basic sugar recipe for my Fruit Pizza my family loved it .Thankyou Connie
My daughter made these for me and they were sooo good! She made the chocolate chip version. I liked them so much that I put them in a zip lock bag and carried them around with me! I ate them when I was on the computer, when I was watching tv, when I was cleaning, when I was cooking, and even before bed! I told her that she could never make them again, unless she wanted me to be fat!
Excellent cookies. Crisp yet chewy. Will diffentally make again. A big hit with my family.
I added M&Ms and made these as a drop cookie, instead of a refrigerator cookie. They were very good, but I do prefer all butter cookies over those with shortening. I don't know that I would make these again---they weren't bad, but there are so many cookie recipes out there that I like better.
these turned out very nice...i didnt icebox them...jst rolled them into balls with the oatmeal option...very tasty quick everyday cookies
I just made this recipe. I really loved it. My cookies came out chewy and delicious. I made the plain version. It's an excellent treat.
These were just OK in my book - I will try other sugar cookie recipes instead of making this one again.
Loved em they came out perfect!!!! And they are all gone
Loved them so much, and had so much fun adding different types of toppings for the cookies. Some had a sliced up Reese's egg, some had sprinkles, some had white Chocolate and butterscotch chips, some with just sugar, and some just plain. These are amazing and so much fun.
I cooked mine plain and added icing afterwards. These cookies were great to make, but they came out very bland, they need more sugar!
These cookies are DEEEEELICIOUS!!! My favorite is to make them plain, but I often make them with chocolate chips. They're certainly a favorite and everyone always asks me for the recipe. Great cookies Debbie!!
These are beautifully delicious with or without chocolate chips/nuts/etc. A top sugar cookie recipe!
These cookies are so good!! I can't wait to make them again. Before baking, I dipped one side of the cookies in white sugar and baked that side up.
I made these as is, and they were amazing! I have never received so many compliments on sugar cookies before!! Definitely will be making this my new go to recipe. Thank you for sharing!!
I actually signed up to allrecipes.com for the sole purpose of reviewing these cookies. I must say that these are the most delightful little morsels I've ever eaten. Have yet to try them with any alternatives, but I surely will. Thanks!
These are awesome! I love the fact that you can just throw them in the freezer! I just made them plain, but next time I'm going to try them with candy. Thank you for the recipe!
I added 1/2 cup cocoa. These are my new favorite cookies
Fabulous!!! I made these last night for some co-workers today and my phone has been ringing off the hook with compliments. I will absolutely keep this recipe!
I wanted BROWN sugar cookies so I used the full amount of brown sugar. And I like mine a little chewy so I added about 1/4 cup of white sugar on top of that. I made them as drop cookies without refrigerating the dough and they turned out perfect. Crispy around the edges, chewy in the middle. Definitely a keeper!
I made an egg-free hot cocoa-flavored chocolate-"chip" version of this cookie recipe by using a packet of hot cocoa plus the brown sugar instead of the total amount completely of brown sugar (as called for by the recipe) to make 5 giant cookies and replacing the egg with oil, water, and baking powder. I also added chopped pieces of M&M's. The result tasted really good, though it was really crumbly (perhaps from all of my substitutions?) and a bit too sweet. I liked it, though, thank you for sharing!
First sugar cookie recipe I ever tried, and it was a hit with my siblings! Delicious plain - without candies or nuts!
I had no shortening so used all butter, and I had no vanilla extract so I used a little cinnamon and a little water. I also had no electric mixer (ok ok, I was at my boyfriend's house and had limited supplies, lol) so I softened the butter quite a bit in the microwave. Cookies still came out flavorful, moist, and delicious!
no complaints! I made half the recipe plain, and half with chocolate chips, both sets turned out great!
My family loved these cookies! I used all butter-flavored shortening instead of half shortening and half butter. I found them a little too sweet for my taste but my family thought they were perfect and that's what matters :) Will add chocolate chips next time. I liked that they were crispy on the outside yet still chewy on the inside.
Good versatile recipe. I used all brown sugar and made chocolate chip cookies. Beware, this makes a TON, I cut the recipe in half and still had 2 sheets of cookies.
Made this for a family get-together announcing our new baby...EVERYONE gobbled down all these cookies in about 5 minutes. I definetly recommend these for people who like the taste of brown sugar. Thanks for sharing!
I have made thees twice, everyone LOVED them. Will make again!!
I substituted oil for the butter and margarine, and lowered the total amount. I also mixed in M&M candies. they were for a game night gathering and they went over HUGE with a group of adults. Very quick, very easy and very tasty.
I tried this recipe last night and my family absolutely loves it. They were moist and tasty. Keep them in an airtight container because if left out they do become hard, but make great dunkers!
This recipe is really great. Since it's just my husband and I in the house, we usually don't get around to eating an entire batch of sweets. Now, I can just pop a few of these in the oven when we sit down for dinner and we can have warm chocolate chip cookies for dessert! The dough seems a little sticky to roll into a log, but the cookies turn out great!
We adjusted to 15 cookie volume; we used 2 T butter and Earth Balance soy free margarine to make 2/3 c. butter/margarine, about 2 3/4 c flour, 1/2 t. salt, 1/2 c. br. sugar, 1/2 c. gran. sugar, 1/2 t. bak. soda, 1 egg, 1 t. vanilla. Our new favorite sugar cookie -- will be a great choc. chip dough! YUM!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections