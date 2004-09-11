Brown Sugar Cookies II

This dough can be frozen for up to 3 months and you can make variations with chocolate chips, oatmeal coconut, peanut butter, nuts or fruit.

By Debbie Falen

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix shortening, butter or margarine, sugars, eggs and vanilla thoroughly. Stir in all purpose or unbleached flour, baking soda and salt.

  • Turn dough onto lightly floured board. Shape dough into ball with lightly floured hands, pressing to make dough compact. Cut dough in half.

  • Shape each half into a roll 2 inches in diameter and about 8 inches long by gently rolling dough back and forth on floured board. Roll dough onto plastic wrap: wrap and twist ends tightly. Dough can be refrigerated up to 1 month or frozen up to 3 months.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Cut roll into 1/4-inch slices. (It is not necessary to thaw frozen dough before slicing.) Place slices about 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheet. Bake 9 to 11 minutes. Immediately remove cookies from baking sheet onto wire rack.

  • CHOCOLATE CHIP: Add 1 cup mini semisweet chocolate chips and 1 cup chopped nuts with the flour. OATMEAL-COCONUT: Reduce flour to 2 3/4 cups. Add 1 cup flaked coconut and 1 cup quick-cooking oats with the flour. PEANUT BUTTER: Add 1 cup creamy or chunky peanut butter with the shortening. CHOCOLATE-NUT: Add 1 cup chopped nuts and 1/2 cup cocoa with the flour. FRUIT SLICES: Add 1 cup whole candied cherries, 1/2 cup chopped nuts and 1/2 cup cut-up mixed candied fruit with the flour.

185 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 24.3g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 23.2mg; sodium 155.5mg. Full Nutrition
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022