Thumbprint Cookies II

Small, delicious cookies with a small indentation filled with jam or preserves. Use your favorite nuts to coat the cookies.

By Kathleen Dickerson

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
13 mins
total:
43 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Grease 2 baking sheets or line them with parchment paper.

  • Separate the egg, reserving the egg white. Mix the butter and brown sugar; beat in the egg yolk. Stir in the vanilla. Mix in the flour and salt, stirring until well blended.

  • Lightly beat the egg white.

  • Shape the dough into balls. Roll in beaten egg white, then nuts. Place the cookies on the baking sheets about 2 inches apart. Bake in the preheated oven for 5 minutes.

  • Remove cookies from oven. With thumb, dent each cookie. Put jelly or preserves in each thumbprint. Bake for another 8 minutes.

Cook's Note:

I like to use seedless raspberry jam, as well as apricot preserves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 19.3g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 113.8mg. Full Nutrition
