Thumbprint Cookies II

This is the exact recipe we used growing up. only instead of putting them in the oven and taking them out etc.. we did our thumbprints before baking and then baked the whole time and when they cooled just a little we added hersheys kisses to the center..don't cool too much or the kisses will not stick to the cookies, you want the bottom to melt just a tad.
I made these with a child and she decided to skip the egg white/nut step. I added an extra tablespoon of flour and refrigerated the dough for 20 minutes before shaping. We baked these at 350 and got 21 small delicious cookies.
I make these all the time and they are easy and come out great - not sure why some people seem to have a problem with this recipe. I use plain granulated sugar and my recipe calls for 1/4 tsp baking powder and 1 tbsp water (add with the egg yolk). I also use apricot jam for half, and raspberry for the other half to make them more colorful. The cookie comes out light and delicate - a nice change from the shortbead type thumbprints.
Yea! This is the same recipe my mother used to make when I was little! Fantastic cookie, looks lovely for gifts. I don't use apricot, I use strawberry, or hershey kisses. You can also leave the nuts off for those who cannot have them/don't like them. Thank you for sharing this one!
I was hesitant at first from the other reviews. I made these and they turned out great. I added just a dollop of milk because the batter seemed very dry when mixing. Then the batter seemed too soft when I was done mixing. However, they tasted great. They were a tiny bit crumbly but thats ok. I'll definitely make them again. I also used walnuts instead of pecans because I like them better that way.
Not sure what went wrong, since I followed the recipe exactly for as long as I could, but this was a sticky disaster. The dough was more like batter -- it was loose and didn't shape at all. I was never able to make the depression with my thumb, so theh finished product never got the jam. All I taste is the pecans. Not worth making.
The dough tasted good raw, but during the baking process, I saw my cookies turn to a dripping mess of butter. The cookies were flat, the thumbprint made before hand gone away. After removing them from the oven (they all melted into one another) I tried to rescue them by making another thumbprint. What a mess. Horrible. Ive had these before, and they were good. Mustve been a different recipe.
Thanks alot..now I have to slave in the kitchen and make more of these delicious cookies;)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2004
This is a better recipe that one I have used for years. I did bake these cookies a bit longer, but my oven is slightly cooler that it should be. I like the idea of baking the cookies a bit then adding the jelly.
I've giving 3 stars because they did taste good. I added almond and vanilla extract, rolled in grinded raw almonds. Barely makes a dozen, dough very sticky, really didn't cook up very well. I did use European butter which may have been the issue.
Easy and very good. But after baking them at 300 for the specified time, they weren't done. I'm going to try another batch at 325.
mojo
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2012
I grew up w/ this recipe as a family Holiday favorite. We didn't fill the thumbprints with jam until after the cookie was fully baked which was @ 325 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown on the bottom. This recipe does not make very many, so I usually increase the ingredients x2 or x4 for gift giving. We use a variety of jams to fill the thumbprints and the cookies looked like little multi colored jeweled tasties on the serving plate. The jams varieties we use are strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, apricot or peach, grape, and orange marmalade. Not sure why people are having a problem, maybe the butter was too soft or melted. Dough should be soft but able to roll into balls without sticking. Try refrigerating the dough if too soft to form.
These cookies were something of a disaster. I feel as though I must have missed something, because the dough was a sticky mess and turned into a drippy one in the oven. I managed to salvage them (somewhat) by recreating the thumbprint with the back of a measuring spoon after about five or six minutes of baking, but they were still a mess. Thumbprint cookies are supposed to be cute, and while these tasted good, cute they were not.
This is the recipe that I have used since a child from the Betty Crocker Cookie Cookbook. However, my recipe calls for 1/2 shortening (like Crisco) so I think that helps keep them from melting too much
This recipe although simple and easy was terrible. The cook time is not right. I first baked them as directed for 5 minutes and then the additional 8. They were completely raw. So I baked them for an another 5 minutes. Still undercooked. So then I added 2 minutes and then an additional 10 until they were finally edible.
The temp must be wrong...mine were a gooey mess. I put them back in the over for an additional 8 minutes but they are still not cooked through. I will try again at 375 but 300 cannot possibly be correct.
This recipe is easy ,quick and delicious. I followed what is written except that i didn't take it out to do the thumbprints, I did them just before the baking takes place. I dont have the pecan so I used sesame you can see my cookies , I uploaded the photo.
