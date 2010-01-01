Mandelgeback

German almond cookies. This recipe is from my high school German teacher. They were very good!

By Lynn

36
3 dozen
36
Directions

  • Mix flour and butter or margarine.

  • Separate egg. Add almonds, sugar, vanilla, and egg yolk to the flour mixture. Mix to dough consistency with hands.

  • Cover and chil dough for 1 hour.

  • Roll and cut into desired shapes. Brush with egg white.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) until done. Let cool. Spread jam on half of the cookies and top with other half.

83 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 8.6g; fat 5g; cholesterol 14.5mg; sodium 28mg. Full Nutrition
