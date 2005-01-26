Chocolate Lover's Dream Cookies
A rich chocolate cookie that is easy to make, and irresistible to chocolate lovers.
Pretty good! Easy to make and my boyfriend LOVED them. I thought they were pretty good, but didn't like them as much as he did. Surprisingly, an airier texture and not as sweet as you would expect. I didn't have the hard candies, but otherwise made as specified. Will keep and use again.Read More
These cookies were sort of a disappointment to me because I was expecting a firmer, sweeter cookie. However, if you're the type of person who likes softer cookies that are semi sweet, than this recipe is perfect for you. These cookies weren't my favorite but my mother loved them.Read More
I used milk choc chips, orange craisins and heath toffee bits...it was supberb!!!! They just melted in your mouth.
I loved this, so did my husband and son. I followed instructions perfectly.Well, first batch i left in for 12 minutes out of habit but they were too hard for my taste, 7 minutes was perfect in my oven and they are soft, chewy and not too sweet. I loved this!!!
Deffinitly a good chocolate cookie. I halved the recipe and still got almost 3 dozzen. This is my new go to chocolate cookie.
I'm not rating these based on my tastes (not a chocolate cookie fan so much) but rather for my extended family. I was looking for a recipe to use up several ingredients in my pantry to keep things from falling and ran across this one. I made half a batch and gave some out, but they had to come back and beg for the rest because they loved them! I left out the chocolate hard candies because I don't even know what they are! I baked them for 7 minutes because that's when the tops weren't shiny any longer, and I thought they could have gone a little longer. I guess it didn't matter because they are all gone! Thanks, Mary Strickland!
I followed the recipe fully, except I was out of chocolate chips. Used crushed M&Ms and raisins instead. Baked them for 8 minutes... They're amazing! Can't believe more cooks haven't tried this easy and delicious cookie!!! Update: for those who want a crisper, harder cookie, leave out the second egg but keep all the other ingredients at the same amounts.
Airy texture indeed. I added raisins instead of white chocolate chips as I didn't have any.
