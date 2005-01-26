Chocolate Lover's Dream Cookies

A rich chocolate cookie that is easy to make, and irresistible to chocolate lovers.

By Mary Strickland

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar and white sugar until smooth. Mix in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour, cocoa powder and baking soda; stir into the butter mixture until well blended. Mix in the semisweet chocolate chips, milk chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, and crushed candies so they are evenly distributed. Drop by heaping teaspoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheets.

  • Bake for 6 to 8 minutes in the preheated oven, or until tops are no longer shiny.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 23g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 25.2mg; sodium 82.6mg. Full Nutrition
