Cinderellas

2 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Mashed potatoes transformed! And they're No Bakes.

By Rosina

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
30
Yield:
5 - 6 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, cover peeled potatoes with water. Bring water to a boil and cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Let cool and mash.

    Advertisement

  • Blend together the confectioners' sugar, 3/4 cup mashed potatoes, coconut, and amaretto. Cover and refrigerate for at least four hours or overnight.

  • To Make Frosting: Using double boiler, mix together the frosting mix, corn syrup, water and butter or margarine. Stir until butter is melted and mixture becomes smooth. Remove from heat.

  • Form pieces of potato mixture into walnut-sized balls. Dip in frosting mixture. Set on cookie sheet, unfrosted side down. Refrigerate at least two hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 30.5g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 2mg; sodium 46mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022