Mrs. Sigg's Snickerdoodles
These wonderful cinnamon-sugar cookies became very popular with my friends at church. My pastor loves them! You will too! Crispy edges, and chewy centers; these cookies are a crowd pleaser for sure!
these cookies are great. maybe this is something all you cooks know, but i'm still sixteen and i figured out that if you cream the butter and sugar with an electric mixture, you get a totally different result in texture then when you mix it by hand. They taste the same but look way prettier if you do it by hand.Read More
I don't know what I did wrong but my cookies turned out too flat and not chewy at at all. I followed the recipe exactly too!Read More
FABULOUS recipe. I have made these before and they were a big hit! I'm not a big cookie fan, but these are irresistable. Made a double batch last night in my Bosch, and saved some dough in the fridge to make some more over the next few days. I forgot to buy cream of tartar after I made them last time, so got to that step & was trying to figure out what to do...when allrecipes.com came to the rescue: I went to allrecipes.com/advice/ref/subs/ and found out that you can substitute 1 t. of cream of tartar with 2 t. of lemon juice or vinegar. I opted for the lemon juice, and WOW, you'd never know the difference between the recipe with the cream of tartar and the one with the lemon juice! Just a hint for anyone else in the same predicament :) Thanks for this awesome recipe, it will be a favorite forever. Also, to keep your cookies soft, you can add the heal of a loaf of bread to your container of cookies/cookie jar. Or else lightly spray with water the tops & microwave for 10 secs. or so (time depends on your microwave) to give it that fresh-from-the-oven taste. Just a tip :)
This is a great recipe. I added a 1/4 cup more flour because I know snickerdoodles can be very sticky. I used a small ice cream type scoop (size 100, the size is on the scrapper bar inside the well of the scoop) and got about 68 cookies. I baked them at 375 for 8 minutes. Use parchment paper on your cookie sheets and just slide the parchemnt and all off the sheets to the cooling rack. Another hint is to scoop out all the balls first then roll them in the sugar/cinnamon. One way to keep them from making a mess of your hands is to wet your hande first. The dough will not stick to your palms as you roll them. These do flatten out but are definately a great cookie.
this was an amazing recipe! incredibly easy.. I needed a little more of the sugar/cinnamon mixture than the recipe called for. When I mixed up the second batch of mixture, I substituted half of the cinnamon for powdered cardamom. yum!! very tasty as well. Also, to the people who thought the cookies were too hard: when the cookies start to look cracked, but the dough still looks wet in the cracks, pull them out -- otherwise, the cookies get too hard.
This is a good recipe, BUT it says to remove cookies off pan immediately--that is impossible unless you overcook them. I learned this the hard way. So, cook for the 8 minutes, even if they look underdone, let them rest a couple minutes then remove to cooling rack. I will make these again.
My son loves the Snickerdoodles from our favorite restaurant and I decided to give these a whirl. Boy is he glad I did!!! They were gone so fast & he's been begging for more. My husband loved them too, but he only got to eat a couple cuz my cookie monster ate them all. Awesome recipe! Note...I didn't have cream of tartar, so you can substitute with white vinegar or lemon (look at the substitutions list on All Recipes).
I've made these a number of times, always with great results. I found I needed more of the cinnamon/sugar mixture, so I increase it to 5 T. of each. As for baking time, it all depends on how you like your cookies! I prefer mine a little crispier, so 10 minutes is great for me, while hubby likes his softer, so 9 minutes is perfect for him. So there is no "perfect" baking time for everybody, just experiment till you get them to your liking.
Excellent! Here are some helpful tips: 1) Add a little bit extra flour, maybe a tablespoon or two 2) If you don't have cream of tartar, react your baking soda with lemon juice until all fizzes and then add that to your dough. Trust me, it works great! 3) Add 1/8 teaspoon baking powder to make them puffier! 4) HAND MIX! 5) Bake on parchment paper 6) Chill dough before baking
Turned out perfectly! Thanks to all for your tips. Here's a recap of the suggestions to get it to work for YOU: 1) Bake for 8 min, not until they look done. 2) For easier clean up, and for immediate removal from cookie sheet to wire rack, bake on parchment paper. 3) Increase coating mix to 5 T white sugar & 5 tsp cinnamon. 4) Put sugar/cin mix in baggie & ROLL cookies in it (do not shake...too much cinnamon gets on cookies) 5) You might need to refrigerate dough...although, it will be sticky either way. No worries, they spread out nicely. I gave a tin of these to my grandfather for Christmas; they were so good, he only shared one cookie with my grandma. :)
These cookies came out perfect...the second try. The first time I sifted all the dry ingredients. Big mistake, DO NOT SIFT the flour. They came out really puffy and stayed that way and were just dry overall. They did not flatten as shown in the picture. How my second batch came out perfectly: -let butter and eggs sit out till room temp, I think it took about 90 minutes. -beat first five ingredients with electric mixer on medium high for about two minutes, or less. Less is more. If you taste it, it will be grainy/gritty. Don't worry that the sugar is not dissolved. -mix all dry ingredients in a bowl (flour, cream of tartar, baking soda and salt) then add to the wet mix. Fold back and forth with a spatula or with your hands, not the electric mixer, until everything is incorporated. Again, less is more. Over mixing will make your cookies worse not better. -bake at 375 degrees for 7-8 minutes The cinnamon seemed to stick better than the sugar. I started out plopping the little cookie balls in a bowlful of cinnamon sugar and coating by spooning the mixture on top. They were too cinnamon-y this way. Rolling the balls remedied the situation. I imagine the ziploc bag idea others spoke of works nicely. I will try it next time. These cookies are incredible when cooked correctly. I hope my mishaps will help the less seasoned baker. Good luck!
I've definitely found my master recipe for Snickerdoodles. Only change was I used ALL butter, no shortening. Other tips about baking exactly 8 min. is right on. But this also depends on how large your dough balls are. I use a heaping tablespoon (used a measuring spoon) of dough, about the size of a large walnut at 8 min. Nice, chewy and very moist and gets even softer the next day. Also, I agree on increasing the sugar in the cinnamon mixture. I use 4 to 2 ratio of sugar to cinnamon. A nice classic cookie and easy to make - just don't overmix once you add the flour. Bakery quality and the ease of preparation makes it ideal to make with kids.
I have been making Snickerdoodles for years with the recipe from my 8th grade home ec class. This recipe is exactly like that with the exception of 1/2 cup more flour. The extra flour helps the dough from being so sticky when you roll it in your hands. The dough has to be chilled for best results, too.
Perfect Snickerdoodle! Cookie dough with flavor, lots of cinnamon in the coating, crisp outside chewy inside. Hints: - do NOT "cream" the butter/crisco/sugar like you would for a cake. "Creaming" is a method we use for cakes, waiting for the sugar to dissolve in the butter by whipping the outta it in something like a KitchenAid. - I used my KitchenAid on the first setting, STIR. I mixed the softened butter and crisco til it was homogenous, then added the sugar and let it go for a good minute til mixed on the LOW setting, then the eggs and vanilla. I added the flour mix gradually on low and finished the last bit by hand. DO NOT OVERMIX. - I let it refrigerate for 1/2 hour, then used a cookie scoop for making the balls even. - If you have a dark cookie sheet, you'll want the oven at 375. If you have a light colored one, go ahead at 400. I use parchment paper, and I have an oven thermometer to make sure the temperature is correct. That is VERY important. - I baked a batch at 10 minutes at 375F on a light colored aluminum sheet pan. Then I baked a batch at 400F for 8 minutes. - Wait for the cookies to "crack" through the coating, happens around minute 6.5, then bake another 1.5 minutes. - They were very "fall apart" while warm, so I kept them on the cookie sheet for a few minutes before moving to a cooling rack, lined with paper towel. These are a really good traditional Snickerdoodle. The vanilla gives the dough a good flavor, don't leave it out!
Oh my gosh. I love Snickerdoodles and I'm sure that these are the best I have ever, ever, ever had! Beautiful color. Soft, light, buttery taste. You can tell just by looking at the dough that it is going to be a good cookie. The only thing I changed was that I used all butter because I didn't have any shortening. I'm the only one that's tasted these so far, but I know they will be gone before the end of the day. As the others here, I cannot say enough about this recipe. Perhaps the finest cookie.
Yum! And I have a small cookie business, too. I was out of cream of tartar, so I googled the substitution. USE 4 TEASPOONS baking powder instead and NO baking soda (or cream of tartar). Used extra cinnamon-sugar for rolling. Gotta run some warm cookies to a friend's home!
These were the best snickerdoodles I've ever had! It took me one sheet of cookies before I perfected the timing and size of the balls to make the 'perfect' snickerdoodle (crunchy edges and chewy but not underdone center), but once I did they were absolutely and exactly perfect, and I'm thrilled! I used the suggestion from "LIZA CAUTIVAR" (sort by most helpful) and used a ziplock with 3T white sugar and 3tsp. cinnamon to coat the balls, and flattened them on the baking tray with the bottom of a glass. I ended up making slightly larger cookies (~1.5 - 2inch diam. balls of dough, baked for 11-12 min - until cracked all over and a little browner on edges). I really want to make another batch right this second and try adding cardamom (as per "SCHWA's" suggestion). Fantastic cookies, thank you so much!!!
Good recipe after a few changes. I used 1 cup butter, omitted shortening & used 2 tsp. baking powder, omitted cream of tartar & baking soda. Also flatten with a fork before baking.
My cookies came out very flat and thin. I tried this recipe twice and just didn't love the results even when I tried some of the alterations.
My Gosh, can I give these cookies ten stars. They were by far the best cookies I have ever baked. I'm only nineteen but I've had a lot of baking and cooking experience,and I have to say this is one of my all time favorite recipes. One thing I would change is the baking time factor. I don't know if its because electric ovens are hotter than gas ovens but I found out that a 6 1/2 minute cookie came out perfect. I lovey gooey, chewy cookies. They dissapeared so fast and were such a demand in my family and friends I ran out of most of the ingredients by the third day.
Excellent cookie. The only change I made was adding a bit more cinnamon to the cinnamon sugar. I used a tablespoon. Just a side note, if you need to test your baking SODA use VINEGAR. To test baking POWDER, use WATER. Adding soda to water will only create soft water.
I LOVED THIS RECIPE!!!! And so did all my family. I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out great. I like softer cookies so I only cooked them for 7 1/2 or 8 min. I followed someone elses advice and wet my hands with water before rolling the dough. I found the cinnamon-sugar coating stuck to it a lot better when I did that. Also, after coating the balls of dough and setting the balls on the pan I sprinkled a little bit more of the cinnamon-sugar coating on the tops of the dough balls to give it extra flavor before baking them. The recipe says not to grease the pan but I did anyway because the cookies stuck to the pan. You don't HAVE to take them of the pan immediately but I think you should try. It helps. trust me. I will most DEFIANTLY make these again. Amazingly delicious. :-D
Followed recipe as is and they came out perfect!!
Eight Snickerdoodle recipes later, THESE are the best! Crispy/Chewy. The key here is to make them big so the centers stay soft. No little hard balls, alrighty?
Splendiferious! Because of a previous review I substituted 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice for the cream of tarter, mixing it together with the salt and b. soda before adding it to the rest, because of a life long adversion to the "after taste" of cream of tarter in Snickerdooles, these cookies were perfect perfect perfect!!! I also practically "double" rolled them in the cinn/sugar mix, and used a small meat baller to get the uniform size. I agree about the "air bake" sheets, I am starting not to use mine more and more.
Great recipe! Take them out when they are still soft! (8min or less?)
My kids and husband LOVE these cookies!
These are so simple to make that my teenage son did it without assistance. They were pretty darn tasty, too!
Just baked my first batch and having my first cookie now (still warm-OMG)! I used 1/2 whole wheat flour and 1/2 regular flour, and 1 cup butter because I didn't have shortening; they turned out perfectly. I followed others' suggestions and increased the rolling sugar to 4 T and cinnamon to 1 T (we LOVE cinnamon). YUM, thank you!
This is the exact same recipe given to my home economics class by our teacher, Mrs. Groton, in Kubasaki High School, Okinawa in 1965.
Great recipe! All those who recommended cooking the cookies for 7 minutes were dead on. Perfect time. This is the first snickerdoodle recipe I've made that hasn't spread. The shortening/butter mixture was perfect. I double coated my cookies in the cinnamon-sugar mixture for extra flavor.
Holy Smokes!!!! This recipe is AMAZING!! I was never a Snickerdoodle girl until I made this last week - and forced again last night by my husband and son to make more (they don't even like baked goods!). They refused to let me bake Christmas cookies until I made more of these! This is a compilation of the advice I've cut and pasted from others here and put in "my notes" section of the recipe so it prints out with it: "Bake for 8 min exactly! For the topping, I used 3T. sugar & 3.5 tsp. of cinnamon dumped in ziplock bag. Do not be afraid to over coat. It will NOT turn out too sweet - I'm not a fan of sweets!! If your cookie turns out flat, I'd check to see if your baking soda has expired. Also, if your eggs are too big the dough will spread too much. Most recipes call for large eggs, not extra large. When I make this recipe, I usually pour off just a tiny bit of the egg white, because I like my cookies puffy." Regarding this advice: I did buy brand new Baking Soda just for this recipe since my soda is usually a few years old. I have not tried ridding some of the egg white yet since they seem puffy enough for me. You MUST try this recipe! Literally, will change your life for the better!! OH - btw - the raw dough is so yummy!!!
oh my word! this recipe rocks! The only change I made was I set the oven at 375 instead of 400. I did not want the insides to be too chewy. They came out perfect. Only slighty chewy on the inside but nice and crisp on the edges. The dough is very soft and sticky after mixing and so I placed the whole bowl of dough in the freezer for awhile before I rolled the dough into balls. The mixture of cinnamon/sugar that you roll the balls in was purposely a little sugar heavy for my cookies because I started out with the suggested amount of cinammon but my small children did not care for it much. They loved the cookies after I upped the granulated sugar. My mother is crazy about snickerdoodles and has made them since the 50's and she absolutely loved this recipe! It's a very simple recipe and extremely tasty. I've made many different snickerdoodle recipes and this is definitely the best. It did not spread alot for me (like one reviewer mentioned) but I think that might be because of the freezer. I don't like it when cookies spread too thin so I'm glad that I decided to thoroughly chill the dough first. (I did not leave the dough in the freezer until frozen - only until cold. I would have used the fridge except that I was in a hurry!)
I was looking for a good Snickerdoodle recipe and tried this one. I also tried one of the others listed on this site that use all shortening instead of half shortening and half butter like this one. The butter does make a difference, because these cookies tasted better. They had more "body" and better flavor, so this is the recipe I will use going forward.
I make these all the time! this is THE recipe!! I only bake them for about 7-8 mins, then take them off the sheet to cool! I also lightly press them with the bottom of a glass, prior to baking! Soo yummy!!! I always double the batch! thanks!!!
Cookies tasted like nothing, if anything flour and maybe the cream of tarter. I've made this recipe 3 times already and each time they turned out to be crumbly and have no flavor. I've had snickerdoodles before and they were wonderful and didn't taste like these at all.
excellent and freezes very well
I have made this recipe 3 times, everyone loves these cookies & has asked me for this recipe. My grandson made them (he is 12) without my help. Thank you Beth for sharing this recipe! Sharon Knowlton
Hubby said, "4 1/2 Stars add more sugar to the dough" Kids said "5 Stars"! I followed the other reviewers suggestions and did 3 teaspoons of Baking Powder (no Tartar in pantry). Took the great suggestion of putting Cinnamon/Sugar Coating in a gallon sized baggie (you can put your whole hand in to retrieve) - that worked fantastic! I scooped the dough with the melon baller and dropped on parchment. When I was done scooping, I made little balls and filled the Cinnamon Sugar Baggie with a batch of balls and then removed and put on the tray. Everything else was the same as stated in recipe. 8 minutes cook time on parchment paper and immediate removal from pan to cooling on tile counter and they came out great. Melon Ball scoop netted 60 small cookies. The family is eating them so fast I would double the batch next time! Good cookie. Smells amazing and would make it again! 16 year old asked that I make them "bigger" next time. One other suggestion from a reviewer - I only buy XL Eggs. I cracked one egg and only used the yolk and used 1 whole other egg. I think that is why some of my other cookies have gone flat. Never thought about the size of the eggs. I learn from this site everyday! Thanks everyone!
Mrs. Siggs who are you??? Everything you have posted is great! These are our favorite. My only suggestion to others is that they do not keep well (which in our house is okay because they disappear quickly.)
the best snickerdoodle cookie i've ever had. wonderful recipe. made as written.
quick , easy, and tasty each and every time I make them.
I know this is a winner, it is the same recipe my grandmother passed on to me 14 years ago. Myfamily and friends love these cookies and I have to make about 50 dozen or so at Christmas because of all the requests I get. If you have never made these try them, they are incredibly easy to make and the taste and texture is to die for.
Excellent! I froze the dough in balls and bake for 6 min at 400* then 8+ min at 350*. They are crispy on the outside, perfect in the middle. Plus I only bake what I need - rather than baking and eating them ALL!
Heavenly! I used all butter and no shortening. That's the only change I made. These were so delicious and very easy to make!
Absolutely delicious. Just like my grandma and mother used to make. Followed the recipe exactly and wow. Thanks for the post.
These cookies turned out very good. I love cinnamon and sugar and these were so light in texture. I really enjoy the ooey gooey stuff but these were a nice change of pace. Thanks Mrs. Siggs.
made your snickerdoodles yesterday. they were great!!! Thanks, Red
I love this recipe. I originally found it almost 5 years ago and my husband and friends have been begging for them ever since. Be sure to cream the sugar and butter together first to make light and fluffy, then add other ingredients. Also, only cook 8 minutes, then let them rest on the pan for 2 minutes before moving cookies to cooling rack.
Crunchy on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside--all around perfect. I substituted butter for the shortening and they came out just fine.
WOW. These were the best & funnest cookies I have ever made. I am 15 years old, and made these so easily. I already had everything that I needed except shortening, which i went out to the store and bought. Theses are the only things I did different: [thanks to all the reviews] 1.Baked for EXACTLY 8 minutes, don't do it any longer. 2.I mixed about 4 tablespoons of white sugar, and 4 teaspoons of cinnamon. 3.I put the cinnamon/sugar mixture in a baggy, dropped the ball of dough in and coated it by shaking it up. [thanks Joy, it was ALOT less messy] 4.I realized that i was making dough for 48 cookies when i finised mixing it. Lol, i didn't intend to make that much, but my family gobbled them up anyways. I made them a little bigger, and came out with 36, still just as tasty but softer in the middle..yum. ^-^ *Coating it FULLY makes them much tastier! My whole family LOVED them and they were gone quick! Hope you have a much fun making these as i did! :]
Very yummy. Changes: only used butter and added a dash of cinnamon to the dough. Despite everyone saying only to leave them in for 8 minutes, the ones I did were way too under-cooked. The ones I cooked for a minute or two longer worked better, and were still chewy. I know it will depend on each person's stove so here's my advice: Cook until the outside is set up and the inside is slightly undercooked.
Cookies baked up picture perfect and were chewy in the middle and crispy on the edges. Taste was much better than the other Snickerdoodle recipe I tried on this site.I would have given 5 stars if not for the very slight bitter aftertaste.
This is the best snickerdoodle recipe...I did make two changes to the recipe. I didn't use the 1/2 cup shortening. Instead, I used 1/2 cup of light olive oil. I cooked the cookies at 350* for 8 minutes. This made a cookie with a chewy inside and a crisp outside. The cookies also freeze very well and when defrosted taste like they were just baked. Thanks for a great recipe!
It's a dependable "old chestnut" that will never fail to please both young and old. Slightly crispy on the outside from the sugar coating, yet delightfully soft and chewy on the inside. You will never go wrong with this recipe. I've been making it for more than 40 years from the Betty Crocker Cookbook, and there are never, ever enough. If I double it, my family just eats twice as much!
I doubled this recipe for the juvenile detention I work for and it was a waste of product they came out flat and hard and had a air pocket inbetween the cookie when I broke it in half will not be making this again......I think I can sand a car with these cookies
Best snickerdoodle recipe, and have tried a lot. I used all unsalted butter instead of shortening and also added a tablespoon of cinnamin mixed in the dough. Turned out awesome, have had many ask for the recipe.
Good cookies! I didn't overmix, first cookie sheet I rolled the balls after I coated them and they flattened out, the next 3 trays I scooped and just gently rolled around in the sugar and placed on the sheets and they were nice and plump, didn't spread out. These were great! Some I let rest a minute before taking off tray, some I didn't, were fine both ways.
I made this recipe with gluten free flour and it turned out really well. I used Namaste gluten free flour which I bought from Costco, and followed the recipe just substituting the flour cup for cup. I followed the other reviewers suggestions to take the cookies out at exactly 8 minutes. I had placed them on parchment paper so after I pulled them out of the oven, I just slid the paper and cookies onto a cooling rack. I also used the suggestion of putting the sugar and cinnamon in a large zip lock bag and tossing the balls of cookie dough in there to coat before placing on the baking sheet. Wonderful taste and a great texture. They are disappearing quickly because they are so yummy!
These couldn't be any easier and even more delicious! They turned out perfect but I am sad to say they don't last long so you might want to double it!! Thanks for a cookie keeper!!!
best snickerdoodles I've ever made! took them to work and all were gone before 10am!
Awesome recipe!....perfect as written, but once when I wanted to make them, I did not have some cream of tartar so decided to try doubling the baking soda and they turned out just as good... so please don't let not having cream of tartar deter you from trying this great recipe. I also bake at 375 degrees for 8mins. Thanks for submitting this great recipe.
These are pretty good, but honestly I'm not sure what the big to-do is. It was my first time making snickerdoodles, so this very well might be the greatest recipe for them but I just wasn't blown away. I followed other reviewers' advice to increase the amount of cinnamon sugar and had way more than I needed, so I think sticking with 2:2 on that instead of 3:3 would be just fine.
I made these yesterday and they are simply wonderful! Without a doubt the BEST Snickerdoodle recipe I have ever tried or eaten. I made them exactly as directed with just 2 exceptions. I omitted the use of shortening and used all butter instead and I baked them for exactly 8 minutes as another reviewer recommended. The result was excellent. This recipe is a keeper and will be made at my house for many years to come!
Maybe I didn't make these cookies right, but I found this recipe to be too "Eggy". It could be the taste of the shortening, but I won't make these again. I also used a cookie scooper to form the balls, and I found the cookies did not spread at all.
These are so good! Followed recipe without messing with it:-) very happy with the results! Whole family loves them, will make again! Thanks for sharing your recipe!
Hands-down the best snickerdoodle recipe I have tried. Due to personal preference I used all butter instead of half butter and half shortening as the recipe calls for. The cookies still came out thick, tender, and chewy. I recommend mixing only until just combined (including the "creaming" step; creaming for too long turns a chewy cookie into a cakey cookie) for the best results. I was wary about the high baking temp, but it worked well. The cinnamon in the coating makes it hard to tell by sight when the cookies are done, so I took mine out right at 8 minutes; they were done just right. My search for the ultimate snickerdoodle is complete!
Very nice recipe.... Will continue to use for my kids....
I can't believe how boring and bland these cookies were after seeing such a high rating!! I could only eat one cookie. I tried to give the rest away but was still left with a few that I will throw away. I bake (and LOVE) cookies several times a week. These were BORING. What it is about these that appeals to people? I'm dumbfounded.
Excellent, it will replace my trusted old Betty Crocker recipe. I learned 30 years ago to not roll Snickerdoodles in the cinnamon/sugar but just dab the ball on top side in the mixture, no dark bottomed cookies.
So, my 3 year old ate my Dad's Angel Food Cake, and I needed a replacement FAST! I chose to make a batch of Snicker-doodles to try and smooth over the pain of a lost Angel Food. Instead of using my Mum's tried and true recipe (I didn't want to hunt it down), I used the best rated one on here. My cookies have been in the oven for 15 minutes and are still smooshie sponges! I have no idea what I did wrong, as I am a seasoned cookie baker. :/ Hm. Lesson learned: 1.)Put the cake higher up next time. 2.)Use the recipe you KNOW works best.
A fantastic recipe!
Delicious!! These are so easy to make and so absolutely delicious. This recipe is a keeper. I halved the recipe since there were just two of us and kind of wish I'd made the whole batch-- they were gone in minutes! I followed the advice of others and took the cookies out at 8 minutes and removed them from the baking sheet immediately. After cooling, they were crisp at the edges, chewy in the middle. Perfect! Oh, I also took the advice to only roll the cinnamon-sugar mixture on top of the balls of dough. Good advice. The two cookies that I rolled completely in the cinnamon-sugar were burned a bit on the edges & bottom. Better to just coat the top.
These are simple cinnamon sugar cookies but they are fantastic! The flavor and texture are wonderful. Don't bake more than 8 minues unless you want them more crisp than chewy. They won't look done at 8 minutes, but take them out of the oven anyway!
Still one of my favorite cookies, and this recipe held true! I had no cream of tartar so I replaced it and the soda with two teaspoons of baking powder-same purpose. They came out perfectly!
I just finished making these. Delicious! The first attempt, I accidently used too much flour and not enough sugar- my fault, no the recipes'. The second time, it came out perfect. They look and taste amazing, and my family won't stop picking! I followed the advice of other reviewers and used 3 tbsp. of sugar and 3 tsp. of cinnamon. I definitely feel that the extra was needed. It's the perfect amount. Follow this recipe to the letter and you can't go wrong! I can't wait to share these with everyone in school!
I made these tonight for Thanksgiving. I will probably have to make another batch since my family loved them so much. I may not have enough to take to Grandma's House. I stirred it by hand, and added more cinnamon and sugar, just as suggested by other reviews. I also made them bigger than usual, making the outside crunchy and the inside soft. Thank you for sharing!
These cookies are perfect. Crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. Followed the recipe exactly except increased the sugar to 3 TBSP and cinnamon to 1 TBSP to roll the dough. They took 12 minutes to bake in my oven.
Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, perfect recipe! Followed the recipe exactly and I cooked them for 6 minutes, turned them around, then another 1 1/2 minutes. I rolled them in a bowl of cinnamon and sugar instead of a bag, it just seems to work better for me! Very delicious!
This makes gorgeous big chewie cookies! Just like a snickerdoodle should be both in flavor and texture. These remind me of home, so thank you for the recipe! I live in a hot, humid climate, and most of the time any dough I make starts to melt before I can get it onto the cookie sheet. These were no exception, and I think they turned out flatter due to this, but I kept the dough refrigerated between batches and it was easier to work with. I made some smaller cookies too, to sandwich with eggnog-flavored frosting for Christmas! But must cook small ones for more like 7 minutes or less, or they will be too crunchy. (fill with buttercream, flavored with 1 tsp vanilla, 1.5 tsp cinnamon, .5 tsp cloves and 1.5 tsp nutmeg! sandwich cookies and refridgerate for a couple hours to set)
Perfect!
These are on of my family favorites and a standby cookie recipe. Roll in red and green sugar for Xmas time. I keep them in a plastic container with a slice of bread to keep them moist. Works like a charm. People ask me for these every year.
I am very perplexed by the previous ratings on this cookie- I needed to take cookies to a reception, and this recipe got so many 5-star reviews that I thought it would be a "can't miss". WRONG! I was too disappointed in these to take to the gathering. I followed the recipe to the letter, with the exceptions of chilling the dough before rolling, lowering the oven temp(375) and baking on silpat-lined cookie sheets (if I had not, I am certain they would have been burned on the bottom.)The finished cookies were not attractive (no crackling like you expect on traditional snickerdoodles) and had no flavor other than a strong cream-of-tartar aftertaste that stayed with me all day (I used a brand new bottle). My taste-tester husband and daughter (who NEVER turn down a cookie, each ate one, and the rest have sat in a container untouched for 3 days- unheard of in this household!)I'm afraid the rest will get tossed, and I will continue searching for a better recipe.
I've been making this recipe for quite some time now and have been meaning to rate this...they are absolutely delicious and are everyone's favorite! From adults to the teens and right down to the little ones. A sure pleaser to bring anywhere. Just be sure not to bake too long... As soon as you see a crack in the top take them out...they will finish doing what they need to do while cooling. I find if I keep them in too long they fall apart if you take them out around 9 min. they are soft and chewy. You won't be dissapointed!
Absolutely delicious!!! My daughter wanted a cookie so I made these up in only 1 hr start to last cookie out of the oven. Quicker than running to the store and oh so much better. These were my favorite cookies growing up. Thank you for submitting this recipe!!
This recipe is great! Make sure you have fresh baking soda and also refrigerating the dough for an hour before scooping and baking helps keep them from falling flat. I actually made a pumpkin spice version, replacing the shortening with 3/4 cup pumpkin puree and using pumpkin pie spice instead of cinnamon. They were great!
Several people said these were the best sugar cookies they have ever had! I used all butter instead of shortening and since it was salted butter there was maybe a tad too much salt, but no one but me noticed. The cookies were very chewy and even better the next day!
Pretty good!
I don't think these cookies are sweet enough, and I can taste the cream of tartar which is very bitter and leaves an aftertaste.
Great recipe, I follow the recipe and never have had any problems (except the occasion that I don't have shortening I will use all butter). One thing I do different is I double the cinnamon/sugar part, that is so I won't run low on it, and the extra I just use for cinnamon toast :) For those of you who have trouble with flat cookies it is probably because you mix the dough to much. Try just barely mixing it and the cookies should turn out great, that is what I do and my cookies turned out fluffy even when using a mixer :)
I prefer a flat and crisp snicker doodle. So after rolling the dough balls in the cinnamon/sugar, I use a smooth glass bottom dipped in the cinnamon and sugar to pre press the cookie dough prior to baking and bake for the full 10 minutes.
400 was WAY to high a temp to bake cookies at!!! My first batch burned and didn't spread out at all. I lowered the temp to 350 and the rest turned out perfectly but I was upset to have ruined the first batch.
Everyone loved these! I only wished I had the original ingredients because I know it affected the overall outcome. I didn't have baking soda, so I had to substitute baking powder and instead of rising, it spreaded out to a thin cookie, like chocolate chip cookies. I also had to substitute vinegar for the cream of tartar (2 teaspoons vinegar= 1 teaspoon tartar). And the sugar coating, you definitely need to double it, I ran out 1/2 way through the batch and had to make another. Cookie tasted great, but next time, I'm definitely using the original ingredients.
I had high hopes for these puppies - perhaps too high, as they were just okay in my books.
GREAT recipe. I had no intention of leaving feedback since obviously this recipe has gotten such rave reviews, but my husband told me that these were SO GOOD that I HAD to leave one, LOL. Anyhow...I used a small ice cream scoop/large melon baller to scoop the dough, and I ended up with 6 dozen cookies. Cooked on a stone for exactly eight minutes gave me the best results...crispy outside...chewy inside. This one is a keeper!
Great snickerdoodles! I took one suggestion and substitued on teaspoon of cream of tartar for baking powder. So good!
Good cookie, nice and crispy. However my mini sized apartment oven which is too small for my good cookie sheets I need to use my smaller dark coated ones. At 400 for 8 minutes the sugar on the bottom burns so I cooked for 7m. Maybe next time I'll bake at 375.
This is the first time I've ever attempted to bake these (and only my second attempt at baking homemade cookies). And boy did they turn out well! I did it the old-school way, literally, I used a wooden spoon to mix it because I don't have a beater. I bet mom's in the 50's had super strong right arms.
Just made these and they came out perfectly—crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. However, I used butter instead of the shortening. Because of this, I had to chill the dough as it was otherwise too soft to handle. This is the best recipe I've found for these cookies so far.