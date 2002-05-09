Mrs. Sigg's Snickerdoodles

These wonderful cinnamon-sugar cookies became very popular with my friends at church. My pastor loves them! You will too! Crispy edges, and chewy centers; these cookies are a crowd pleaser for sure!

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place butter, shortening, 1 1/2 cups sugar, eggs, and vanilla in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Add flour, cream of tartar, soda, and salt; beat just until combined after each addition. Shape dough by rounded spoonfuls into balls.

  • Place 2 tablespoons sugar in a small bowl; stir in cinnamon. Roll balls of dough in mixture. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets.

  • Bake 8 to 10 minutes, or until set but not too hard. Remove immediately from baking sheets.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
92 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 12.4g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 12.8mg; sodium 55.1mg. Full Nutrition
