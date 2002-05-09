Mrs. Sigg's Snickerdoodles

oh my word! this recipe rocks! The only change I made was I set the oven at 375 instead of 400. I did not want the insides to be too chewy. They came out perfect. Only slighty chewy on the inside but nice and crisp on the edges. The dough is very soft and sticky after mixing and so I placed the whole bowl of dough in the freezer for awhile before I rolled the dough into balls. The mixture of cinnamon/sugar that you roll the balls in was purposely a little sugar heavy for my cookies because I started out with the suggested amount of cinammon but my small children did not care for it much. They loved the cookies after I upped the granulated sugar. My mother is crazy about snickerdoodles and has made them since the 50's and she absolutely loved this recipe! It's a very simple recipe and extremely tasty. I've made many different snickerdoodle recipes and this is definitely the best. It did not spread alot for me (like one reviewer mentioned) but I think that might be because of the freezer. I don't like it when cookies spread too thin so I'm glad that I decided to thoroughly chill the dough first. (I did not leave the dough in the freezer until frozen - only until cold. I would have used the fridge except that I was in a hurry!)