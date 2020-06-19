Classic Tapioca Pudding

Made this for my mom, who enjoyed the taste. I did double the pure vanilla extract as a few others mentioned and I'm definitely glad I did, because the vanilla flavor was still mild. My only complaint - and I wouldn't have deducted a start but a couple of others mentioned this as well, so I don't think it was just me - was that this pudding was beyond thick when completely cooled. Mind you, except for the vanilla I followed this recipe EXACTLY. Not one single deviation in timing, measurements, heat settings, anything that could have caused the pudding to set up so thick. It was truly beyond thick, it was gelatinous. My stove is a very precise, professional grade, gas stove so it's not like my electric burners were wonky. Because I have no clue how this pudding turned out like this (my Mom assures me it's not supposed to be like that...and she's a Tapioca pudding fanatic)because I am certain I did everything exactly according to the recipe, that's why I only deducted one star because I'm wondering if the consistency has something to do with something unwritten (stir, don't whisk; humid days it should cook less; something). I will use this recipe as a guide and make it again, but I will increase the milk to 3 1/2 cups or 4 cups (like in the Meadowwood Tapioca recipe on this site) to see if that makes this a Tapioca pudding and not a Tapioca gelatin.