Classic Tapioca Pudding

A classic tapioca pudding recipe that requires a lot of attention, but it's worth it. Tapioca pudding is a great comfort food and can be served warm or cold.

By Nicole

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together the milk, tapioca, sugar, and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to low; cook and stir 5 minutes longer.

  • Whisk 1 cup of the hot milk mixture into the beaten eggs, 2 tablespoons at a time until incorporated. Stir the egg mixture back into the tapioca until well mixed. Bring the pudding to a gentle simmer over medium-low heat; cook and stir 2 minutes longer until the pudding becomes thick enough to evenly coat the back of a metal spoon. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla. The pudding may be served hot or poured into serving dishes and refrigerated several hours until cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 33g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 74.2mg; sodium 169.1mg. Full Nutrition
