Classic Tapioca Pudding
A classic tapioca pudding recipe that requires a lot of attention, but it's worth it. Tapioca pudding is a great comfort food and can be served warm or cold.
A classic tapioca pudding recipe that requires a lot of attention, but it's worth it. Tapioca pudding is a great comfort food and can be served warm or cold.
Made this using small pearl tapioca instead of quick. Soaked 1/2 C tapioca in 2C water (as per package) for 5 hours. Then drained, and continued with recipe. No salt, and 1t vanilla. Very good! We ate it hot, but thought it wasn't sweet enough. Strangely, it seemed sweeter cold. Anyway, it's very good and I like it with nutmeg sprinkled on top!!Read More
This is basically the same as on the Tapioca box. Expect something original an AllrecipesRead More
Made this using small pearl tapioca instead of quick. Soaked 1/2 C tapioca in 2C water (as per package) for 5 hours. Then drained, and continued with recipe. No salt, and 1t vanilla. Very good! We ate it hot, but thought it wasn't sweet enough. Strangely, it seemed sweeter cold. Anyway, it's very good and I like it with nutmeg sprinkled on top!!
I used minute tapioca instead of the quick cooking stuff (evidently there is a difference), so my pudding thickened much earlier than the recipe describes. Also I accidently added the vanilla at the beginning of the cooking process, and then added more at the end. However, the end result was still tasty!
Excellant! Reminds me of my grandmother's pudding. The first time I followed the recipe exactly and it was delicious. The second time I omitted the salt (didn't see a need for salt) and increased the vanilla to 1 teaspoon. Absolutely perfect! My granddaughters rave to everyone about their new favorite treat.
Delish old-fashioned, slow-foods recipe. I made a half-recipe (using Splenda as I am diabetic) and poured pudding into three dessert dishes. Then garnished each dish with a strawberry sliced into a fan shape (very easy). Personally, I wouldn't recommend omitting the little bit of salt called for, as it helps bring out the subtle flavor of this pudding. Also, doubling the vanilla works well. This recipe will become a staple around this Grandma's house.
Nice, but the recipe on the tapioca box is quicker and just as good. It skips the tempering of the eggs step by beating the eggs into the milk, sugar and tapioca and letting this stand for ten minutes before heating. The texture comes out better that way. No chance of strings of cooked egg whites.
This is a great recipe. It reminds me of my grandmothers. I left out the salt. Didn't miss the taste at all. Doubled the vanilla. I microwaved it to save time stirring it on the stove. A total of 8 minutes and stirred it every 2 minutes. I love it warm. Thanks for sharing.
I don't remember ever having tapioca pudding before, but this was great. Good thing I didn't follow the directions on the box! I used 1% milk instead of whole (all I had) and it was still delicious and creamy. Wonderful treat.
This is a fine basic recipe for tapioca, with one exception. There is no need to fear using small tapioca in place of instant, and it does not require any soaking. Many would-be tapioca cooks shy away from cooking tapioca for that very reason. I would also recommend cooking on medium rather than medium high to avoid scalding , which is very easy to do. Slow cooking is always better than scalded. I love this with a spoonful of fruit preserves on top, or fresh fruits of the season, even better. The tartness of fresh fruit makes the tapioca seem sweeter by contrast. I also advise being sure the tapioca balls are soft, taste test, before removing from heat, but try to remove from cooking before it is fully thick. It will thicken a great deal more in the refrigerator. Tapioca Pudding is a great comfort food treat, and this shines so far more than the fake stuff sold in little plastic cups, no contest! It is not difficult at all, but like good cooking always does, it requires the attention of a loving cook. I have made this 5 times, always with non-instant tapioca.
Very thick! Not watery at all. I have tried a few recipes and this is it. Next time I will add a little more sugar (I have a sweet tooth) and I may have over cooked this a little on that final two minutes. But very tasty just what I was looking for! Thanks for a great recipe!
My 3 year old, who is normally anti-carb, began eating this like there was no tomorrow. And then she stopped. It tastes fairly rich and sweet. I ignored the recipe on the Minit Tapioca box and used this recipe instead, taking the advice of one of the two reviewers and using 1 t vanilla and no salt. Next time I might try adding some salt to offset the sweetness. The consistency was good when it finished cooking, but as it sat, it became quite thick. Good comfort food.
This is basically the same as on the Tapioca box. Expect something original an Allrecipes
My husbands all-time favorite tapioca pudding. No changes are needed, it has just the right amount of sweetness.
Great basic recipe. Use 1/2 beans from a vanilla bean for better flavor, and the black specks are a good contrast against the white pudding.
I volunteer at a local hospice by cooking. One of the residents asked for tapioca pudding this week and I used this recipe and it was wonderful. I probably used more vanilla than the recipe called for but otherwise, I followed it as written and it was wonderful. Thanks, Nicole!
Made this for my mom, who enjoyed the taste. I did double the pure vanilla extract as a few others mentioned and I'm definitely glad I did, because the vanilla flavor was still mild. My only complaint - and I wouldn't have deducted a start but a couple of others mentioned this as well, so I don't think it was just me - was that this pudding was beyond thick when completely cooled. Mind you, except for the vanilla I followed this recipe EXACTLY. Not one single deviation in timing, measurements, heat settings, anything that could have caused the pudding to set up so thick. It was truly beyond thick, it was gelatinous. My stove is a very precise, professional grade, gas stove so it's not like my electric burners were wonky. Because I have no clue how this pudding turned out like this (my Mom assures me it's not supposed to be like that...and she's a Tapioca pudding fanatic)because I am certain I did everything exactly according to the recipe, that's why I only deducted one star because I'm wondering if the consistency has something to do with something unwritten (stir, don't whisk; humid days it should cook less; something). I will use this recipe as a guide and make it again, but I will increase the milk to 3 1/2 cups or 4 cups (like in the Meadowwood Tapioca recipe on this site) to see if that makes this a Tapioca pudding and not a Tapioca gelatin.
Evidently this is the first review in quite a while. This recipe stand the test of time. No tinkering needed, this is good old fashioned pudding at it's best. Thick, creamy, yum! Takes some time, but worth the effort!
Used this recipe, but I separated the eggs and beat the whites stiff while waiting for the milk and other ingredients to set. After mixture has cooked, then fold in beaten whites and it makes for a fluffier pudding. Also I add a can of DRAINED crushed pineapple. Delish
This tapioca is perfectly delicious! Just exactly as written. Thank you Nicole.
Perfect tapioca pudding, and very easy to make. I used coconut milk instead of whole (all I had), and really couldn't tell the difference. My husband had never had tapioca pudding before, and loved this recipe. Definitely a keeper!
Super easy and delicious! I make this about twice a month and we always find ourselves craving more!
Wonderful, comforting tapioca-jello can't make it like this :) I used regular tapioca soaked overnight (didn't have quick cooking), which turned out just fine. I saw one reviewer complain about curdled eggs-it is absolutely necessary to take the time to temper your eggs by adding the hot mixture to prevent this from happening. Very nice recipe, thank you!
This really didn't work. It burned and wouldn't boil. I'm surprised! I like the recipe in my BC cookbook much better. Sorry.
I made this with small pearl tapioca (allowing the pearls to soak ahead of time) and this is hands-down the best tapioca pudding recipe I've ever made. So creamy! I'll be making this over and over!
The proportions are way off unless you are making playdough.. Follow the recipe on the box. This is like rubber. if I could give it no stars I would. big waste of ingredients.
My pudding came out much thicker (can we say spackle? :-)) than would be presentable at the table! So - I would view this as an error in the recipe.
If you follow most tapioca recipes (I looked at many), they require separating eggs, heating, not boiling. So, I decided to take a chance and make it a lot quicker. I used 1/2 C. pearl tapioca and soaked it about 5 hrs. There was no liquid left to drain. I used raw sugar, a little less than a half C. It seemed plenty sweet to me. Then, I whisked everything together, except vanilla. Constantly whisking, I heated it over medium low heat to almost boiling. Perfect!
I just made this, and I added a of a pinch of nutmeg (I think it's a good thing to add for tapioca pudding in general). Other than that, this is very good! My tapioca was not a pearl type of quick-cooking tapioca. The label said quick-cooking tapioca, but it was some regular almost tiny flaky looking stuff - turned out fine to my surprise.
Delicious. I wish it was a little less congealed but I think I left out 1/2 a cup of milk. Wonderful flavor. Will make again and add 1/2 c. more milk.
very good i used honey instead of sugar {about four tbsp} and i used almond milk instead of milk works just as well thanks!
Easy and tasty - perfect every time. I do not have quick-cooking tapioca so I just cook it a lower temperature for a long time until it comes to a boil. Then when the tapioca looks clear or near clear I start putting the mixture into the beaten eggs. Turns out great!
I haven't had tapioca pudding since I was a kid, but I remember loving it. I made this almost exactly as written, my only changes were using a vanilla bean instead of vanilla extract and adding 1T bourbon (left over from another application). Mr. Spikey -- who "hates tapioca" -- asked for seconds. To me this recipe was dirt-simple and I'll definitely make it again, playing around with different extracts and, for a savory twist, with practically NO sugar and fresh herbs from my garden. YUM!
I was never a huge fan of tapioca pudding. Maybe it was the texture, because it always tasted good. This tapioca pudding recipe creates the creamiest pudding ever. I do use Minute tapioca.
Made mine in the microwave.
Just made homemade tapioca for first time. Super easy, fast, delicious. Never had it warm b4. Flavours are more developed that way. Added 3/4 tsp of vanilla, only because I like a lot of it. It needs salt for balance. Don't omit.
I was worried it was going to be runny, but it was perfect. It definitely needs a big of salt, but a pinch is plenty. I added 2 extra tablespoons of sugar and 1 tsp of vanilla. Fantastic tapioca pudding recipe.
This makes great pudding! I like the minimum amount of steps required to make this.
Used half water half milk to cut down on fat and calories, and didn't put any sugar (to avoid GM beet sugar) so stirred in yummy Maple Syrup at the same time as the vanilla.
I doubled this recipe and added more sugar and tapioca. I didnt have quick-cooking tapioca so i boiled tapioca pearls for about an hour and used those, the pudding is perfect! Thick and delicious ;)
This is an amazing recipe. I too left out the salt and doubled the vanilla. However, mine didn't come to a rolling boil because the tapioca balls thickened very quickly. It still turned out amazing!
I used coconut milk instead for a better option than milk. You can use 1/2 the sugar as well because of the sweetness of the coconut milk. Way more calories for those with a fast metabolism or need calories after intense workouts that includes cards and some protein.
Awesome! I added a tiny bit more sugar to it and doubled the vanilla. Great recipe!
Excellent recipe. I soak my tapioca in milk overnight. I cook it in a deep saucepan immersed in a stew pot of boiling water. Stirred constantly until thick, it never will burn. I add the vanilla later after it has cooled down some.
This was way too sweet and not enough vanilla flavor even after I added 2 teaspoons full. I will not make again.
I used Organic Tapioca Granules, which said to use like the quick cook. Worked out perfectly! Also, I used no sugar, but substituted NOW Real Food Erythritol in its place. I thought it would not be sweet enough, but adding the egg and the vanilla made it perfectly sweet! I also used a Lactaid/Almond milk combination and no taste difference at all! I will omit the salt next time and double the vanilla, as many others have done previously. Thank you for this recipe! It definitely hit the spot, especially being lactose and sugar free!!
Thickness consistency: I wasn't sure if it was automatically supposed to be thick at the end of the recipe or thicken up in fridge as it cools down. It's the latter. But, it would have been nice to have had that guidance. I made 2 batches simultaneously: a batch as the recipe calls for, and a "healthy" batch with non-fat milk, less sugar, and a little less yolk for experimental comparison. The regular batch tastes better and has better consistency, but the "healthy" batch is also good (still has the tapioca ball texture, and vanilla and somewhat creamy taste).
Loved this. Made as is, except used 1% milk instead of whole (kept the salt), and a little extra vanilla.
So good! It was very easy and so much better than the to overly sweet stuff from the store. In the fast paced life we live I can takes 15 minutes to cook my family something from the heart not the store. Thanks for this simple recipe.
Great recipe. I modified it for our family: Almond and rice milk Glutten free tapioca Brown sugar I left everything else the same including the proportions. It looks and taste great.
This was exactly what I was looking for! Brings back so many childhood memories! THANK YOU!!!!!
Same as the box, but doubled. Many years ago, I bought a package of small pearl tapioca in Lancaster County, PA. That made the best pudding. So see if you can find pearl tapioca that isn't necessarily from the red box - you'll be pleased with it.
This was super! It was even quicker than the indicated time, and the results lived right up to my memories from grade school. I was so happy to rediscover such a warm and welcoming childhood favorite!
This is a great recipe. I have been making it with skim milk and it still comes out thick and creamy.
Perfect. Followed the recipe exactly except I added just a touch more vanilla. This was delicious- so thick and creamy and very comforting, and just like I remember it from when I was a child. I love it both plain or with sliced bananas on top. Thanks Nicole!
Yes this is the classic minute tapioca recipe but it is a good basic. In our family, we add the egg yolks with the milk mixture and whip the egg whites separately. After the mixture has cooled, we fold in the egg whites (it will look lumpy but this is how it should look). Then we fold in one can of drained crushed pineapple. Chill and serve topped with whipped cream and the optional, but favorite maraschino cherry.
the best tapioca pudding I have ever tasted. Melts in your mouth. Delicious!
my GG made Tapioca for me when I delivered my daughter now 38. I have never been able to reproduce it until this recipe. I couldn't wait so as I tip I am sampling bowl. WOW. Was worth waiting for.
Followed the directions exactly and the result was a creamy, delicious tapioca pudding just like my mother used to make.
Absolutely delicious, and worth the time and effort. I used 2% milk instead of whole milk and it turned out just fine. I might go with a little less sugar next time.
Pretty good, I also used real vanilla bean and it was a nice touch. Also added a tablespoon or two extra sugar and it was just like it needed.
I have used this recipe a few times and it just works great. Perfect home made tapioca pudding that brings back memories of my childhood, the store bought stuff just doesn't cut it.
Absolutely fantastic - I used small pearl tapioca and soaked for 1 hr. Added a little lemon zest to it - it was a hit at my church
I liked it. It's a plain tapioca pudding, exactly what I was looking for. Did make one change to it: used large tapioca, which meant I soaked them for about 12 hours and adjusted cook time as needed for thickness. Almost forgot, I also doubled vanilla. Definitely be careful with the heat on the stove: heating/reheating milk/cream on a stove top the rule is that as the heat goes up from minimum, the amount of stirring goes up. At around medium you should keep this moving constantly.
Very good recipe. I used 1/2 a fresh vanilla bean instead of vanilla extract, also added orange zest and a little juice from a fresh orange. Was able to get away with 2% milk thanks to the fresh vanilla. The orange zest was a great touch. Delicious.
Fantastic! My mom loves tapioca pudding and I made it as part of a celebration dinner. I used Minute tapioca, which I think is more like instant than quick-cooking, So I mixed the egg in after the mixture boiled, without the 5 minutes of cooking. I used a mix of fat contents in milk to make it about 2%. I also added a little extra sugar (because my family likes it more sweet) and served it cold with nutmeg on top. Creamy and delicious flavor!
I have never made Tapioca Pudding before and both of just loved it. Had to soak my pearls as they were not quick cooking type, that was not difficult at all. Remember to keep it in fridge. Oh so good and thickened up beautifully. Will make again.
This is my go-to recipe whenever I make tapioca pudding. My old roommate loves it! I cooked some last time I was in town, and he ate it so fast I had to make a second (bigger) batch! It's super important to stir constantly; I've made that mistake before, and my pudding was lumpy.
tasted pretty good, though it was little sweet and slightly watery.
Simple,easy and tastes delicious!
Delicious! I don't think I used the quick cooking tapioca, so some of it was a little chewy, but the whole family devoured it immediately anyway. Next time I'll try it chilled before serving... if I can keep it hidden from my husband and kids that long!
So simple and sweet. Didn't change a thing. This is definitely a keeper!
Made this for the kids, and they just loved it!
My husband loves tapioca. I made this but used Chia seeds instead of tapioca. I used homemade Almond milk and had to use a little more because of using the chia seeds. I didn't measure how much more Almond milk, when I was cooking it and it was getting thick, I just added more milk to make it more creamy. I used coconut sugar and vanilla paste. My husband didn't even know I used Chia until after he ate it. He's kind of a Tapioca Snob and I did not want him to judge till he ate it and told me what he thought. HA!! He love it!! My mom had some also and AFTER my husband finished his and said he loved it my mom is actually the one that let the cat out of the bag by saying "It's a different tapioca pudding but it's really good". She love it too. I think the Chia added a nutty flavor. I don't know how to explain it but it was great!! I will always make it this way.
Really fantastic and easy, i'll never use a boxed tapioca mix again. I might cut sugar down next time because I personally don't need my tapioca this sweet but my husband disagrees. I also used lowfat milk and it was still really creamy. Topped with cinnamon this is the best!
This was perfect, easy and I have never bought tapioca pudding and never will!
turned out great!
The video says 1/4 cup of salt rather than 1/4 teaspoon salt! My 4-year old son and I are pretty disappointed!
Very good and creamy.
I love this recipe! It it worth the time and effort. I would NOT double the vanilla like some of the reviews said. I tried doubling it but it was way too strong even though I love vanilla.
OMG this is the most awesome pudding . I used 2% milk and it is so good .I will make this again for sure and it was so easy.
Excellent the first time I tried it. Easy and quick.
I made this instead of the usual box recipe (I had the minute tapioca)--much creamier and very tasty. As others mentioned, I doubled the amount of vanilla, but kept everything else as specified in the original recipe. Definitely will make this again!
My husband and I Love tapioca pudding. I make this with heaping 1/4 cup tapioca granuals and 3 tablespoons dark cacao power. Satisfies both chocolate and pudding cravings at the same time.
This recipe is almost exactly the same as all the others online, with one exception. The directions say to bring to a simmer and simmer 2 minutes, AFTER the eggs are added. When my pudding came out disappointingly yucky I searched other recipes online. All other recipes say to warm gently but explicitly state "do not boil" after the eggs are added. All Recipes is usually my go to for finding an authentic rendition of favorite desserts and baked goods. But this one failed me. Boiling the pudding after the eggs were added ruined it. So sad.
I made it with Almond milk and forgot to reduce it like I usually do when replacing regular milk so it was runny. We served it with M&Ms and it was amazing
I made this twice so far and will make it again and again. The flavor is very good and it is easy to make. I had to soak my fish eyes overnight because I didn't have the quick kind. I'm not sure if it was me or the recipe but the first time it came out very stiff once it sat in the refrigerator overnight. So this second time I added more milk and a touch more sugar. We'll see how it is tomorrow if it lasts that long. I'll keep on tweaking until I get it the way I like it. This is a great starting point recipe. Thank you!
Thank you for this recipe! This is what I have been look for. I tried using the recipe on the tapico boxes and it always turned out rubbery and flavorless. This recipe is creamy and delicious and has the taste I like in tapioca
I accidentally made the recipe a little wonky, too much milk, wrong tapioca, and it still tasted absolutely AMAZING. Make this recipe if you get the chance
I made this recipe exactly and it came out great. I grated fresh nutmeg on top and it was delicious. My grand kids loved it so did my guests. Everyone wanted more. I would definitely make it again.
I follow this same basic recipe, but add 2 TB cornstarch to yolk mixture, and divide the eggs ( use 2 large or 3 small). While pudding is cooking ( stir often to prevent scorching the milk) beat egg whites to stiff peak. After pudding thickens fold in egg whites and vanilla. This makes a very light but refreshing desert.
Easy to make. I make my own vanilla. What a difference. Delicious.
This is really easy and delicious and I love it. Definitely will make again.
I recently made this recipe but doubled the recipe to equal 12 servings. My tapioca pudding turned out really runny and I'm not sure what I did wrong. I have made this several times before and I've never had it be runny like this actually most of the time I did make it, it turned out really thick! It still tastes delicious but the consistency is not what I really wanted.
This is a good solid tapioca recipe. I make this every now and then for the kids who love it!
I tried making this in the microwave. The end result was quite delish--the mess I made getting to said end result was impressive!! My advice: stir every 1:30 once it starts to thicken.
this is the 2nd time I've made this recipe. first tim I followed exactly, and it was delish. this time I use a can or Organic Coconut Milk for 2 cups of whole milk. I doubled the recipe. it's absolutely delicious. you could even use more Coconut Milk for a double batch. this is a keeper
Very Good! It was the first time that I used tapioca, and I love this pudding! So simple but delicious! :)
I needed this dairy free and refined sugar free, so I used oat milk and sucanat, and it turned out delicious (even though I forgot the vanilla, oops!)
The real way to make old fashioned tapioca pudding is to separate the eggs and beat the egg whites until stiff, add some sugar and fold them in at the very end of the cooking process.
Creamy and delicious!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections