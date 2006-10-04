Empanadas
Better make plenty - these disappear fast. The unbaked dough may be frozen. The baked cookies may also be frozen.
***** I've made this 4 times already. TIP: The best thing is to use it right away (next day) so it won't become too sticky. The dought i baked today was in the refrig. for 5 days and it was sooooo sticky. Didn't have a problem with the previous ones which i baked the next day. /I made a batch of apple filled (apple pie filling with a little cinnamon) and another batch with nutella and crushed hazelnuts. In my opinion, fruit is the way to go. These were delicious. The kids liked the nutella ones too but i think they were a little too sweet. The Nutella is least likely to "leak" in the oven and they seemed easier to handle when they are still hot. The fruit ones stay softer longer after cooking them so i had to wait a little longer for them to "set" so they could be transfered to the serving dish. No Biggie!! I was just in a hurry and i needed my cookie sheet to bake some more. I love this recipe so much i want to try all kinds of fillings in it. You should try it too!Read More
I did not like this dough. It came out way too flaky for my taste. It's better for pastry empanadas, than savory ones.Read More
This dough is super. I had no problems with the consistency or the filling. I used plenty of flour when rolling out and baked on parchment-lined baking sheets. Definitely go with parchment if you want an easy clean up! If you're like me and don't like the hassle of rolling out dough, you can also shape these into 1" balls, then press the balls flat with the bottom of a glass - much less work & mess! Finally, use high-quality preserves for your filling - it will make a difference!
Yum! This is the first time I've made empanadas, and your dough was fantastic. I filled them with picadillo (ground beef, potatoes, carrots, etc.) and brushed some egg on top to make them golden brown. They were a hit. I used lots of flour when rolling out the dough, as others had suggested, and I floured the wax paper on the cookie sheet so they wouldn't stick (the first batch stuck even to the wax paper). They weren't ready after 20 minutes so I cooked them for almost 30 and they turned out great. Thank you for this Christmas Eve hit. Oh, my sister suggests a little bit of salt in the dough. I liked it as is, though.
excellent! I filled some with thinly sliced apples tossed with cinnamon, ginger and allspice then added a small chunk of cream cheese. Another batch I added cream cheese with dried fruits and toasted walnuts and then tried a few filled with peanut butter and jam and another few I put apples and cheddar cheese together. I found that they were all best eatten slighly cooled out of the oven so the cheese is still gooey but tossed in the microwave the next day for a few seconds give the same effect.
So wonderful! A great starting point for many different filling choices. I bought a 3.5" Cut-and-Seal gizmo from Pampered Chef (no- not affiliated with them in any way). The device has a spring loaded crimping edge to perfectly seal the pastries. It makes it easier to get good looking empanadas and speeds up the whole filling process. It costs less than $10.
First, the dough HAS to stay cold or they don't come together very well. Made these twice, once with a seedless jam and all the jam came out while baking. The second time I used chopped up apple pie filling. That was a total success!! Took these to a Spanish Club dinner and they disappeared! Glad I snacked on a couple before I left home.
This recipe deserves 10 STARS! You need to allow yourself plenty of time to put them together. The result is well worth it!! Make sure you moisten the inside edge of one half of the circle before seal it then pinch it. I rolled the finished cookies in cinnimon-sugar mix. I took these to a Christmas party and they were THE HIT COOKIE! Thankfully I made a double batch!
Absolutely wonderful. I wondered about the cream cheese in the dough, but was very pleased with the results. If you double the batch, just use 1/2 the dough at a time so that it will not get to soft to work with.
These were very good! You should double or even triple the recipe though. Also to add a little more flavor to the pastry, when you roll it out on flour add a little powdered sugar to the flour to make it sweeter. My family loved these and my boyfriend said these are better than the ones his Grandma used to make.
This is a great recipe the dough is fantastic i've made several times .... i would give it a 10 star if i could.
The smell is better than any candle you will ever buy! I made cream cheese pumpkin empanadas. My tortilla press broke but found that parchment paper worked great with a cool dough and I used my kids Play-Dough cutter for a pretty scalloped edge.....delicious! *BIG TIP: snip an "X" shape in the top of your empanada with scissors right before you pop it into the oven to keep the filling from splatting out of the seams.
I was short on time but couldn't find a reviewer who had attempted to make these without refrigerating the dough overnight. But I did it anyway and they turned out great! Here's how: After making the dough, wrap in plastic and chill in fridge for 30 minutes. Using a generous amount of flour on your surface, rolling pin and the dough itself, roll out gently -- being careful to always re-flour as it will get sticky if you don't (because you haven't chilled it overnight). I was also surprised at how much of the sugar/cinnamon mixture these absorbed after coming out of the oven looking a bit dry. No way! They were coated! I used Nutella for filling. Next time I'll use 5" circles because Nutella is so rich that this could have used a higher dough-to-filling ratio. :) SIMPLY YUM!
This recipe is great and the dough is out of this world! I have made these two times now and both times were wonderful. The first time used jelly and cream cheese mixture. The second time (which I liked best) I used only the cream cheese mixture - 1 package of cream cheese, 1 egg, and 1/3 cup of sugar. On about half we mixed in mini chocolate chips, and dip in cinn/sugar. The cream cheese mixture was a favorite! Thanks, will use again and again!
I have never had empanadas before, let alone tried to make them. I'm no connoisseur, but I can tell you I loved these! They're lovely for dessert or even in the morning with a cup of tea. So glad I made a double batch. I followed the recipe exactly (except I used apple pie filling instead of preserves) and it was incredibly easy. The dough was gorgeous. I didn't have trouble with it being too sticky, but I did find that as the extra dough sat out and was handled more, the finished crescents didn't stay closed as nicely in the oven. Next time I will pop the extra dough back in the fridge while I fill the first round, rather than keeping it out on the counter. Thanks for the recipe, Rosina. I'll definitely be making these again.
These turned out great! on an accidental miscalculation I ended up quadrupling the recipe. The dough is not unmanageable, just use lots of flour on your tools and rolling surface. I did not have a cookie cutter so I used a glass, sealed them with a little water and pinched them shut with a fork. I made most of them with a simple apple pie filling. I just chopped up the apples much smaller than I would for pie. The rest I filled with fruit preserves. I found the apple pie did not leak at all while the fruit preserve filling was very leaky when cooked. Since I had so many leftovers I just froze the prepared but unbaked remainders. I cook them from frozen just adding a few additional minutes. They turn out just as good as the fresh ones!
Huge hit! I loved these! I used half Smuckers Finest Apple Cinnamon Preserve and the other half was same brand but Triple Berry. Both were delicious and chunky - I didn't have the issue of jam oozing out while baking. I will also add that I used the pampered chef "cut-n-seal" and highly recommend it! No, I don't sell pampered chef ;). But it made it super easy and you don't have to moisten the edges or anything just fold and press. I personally liked the apple flavor best, tasted just like a mini apple pie, yum! I didn't roll out the dough either, I'm all about baking short cuts and there really is no need to roll it out, I just pressed it with my hands and it worked perfectly. I will say to be sure to get the dough somewhat thin, otherwise it will be too much dough and not enough filling. I also doubled the recipe and it made about 27 of them. So yummy and I will DEFINITELY be making these again very soon!!!
So there is no such thing as a 3oz package of cream cheese. I used 8oz package of cream cheese, 2 cups or gradually added sifted flour and 1/4cup more of softened butter and they came out perfect. Right out of the oven I tossed them in sugar/cinnamon mixture. I used a drinking cup to cut the rounds and it made about 24. The crust is delicious. Will make again.
Delicious empanadas! Some of the reviews made me a little concerned about the difficulty in preparation but it was a cinch! I'm the kinda girl who HATES rolling out cookie dough but I really wanted to make these to surprise my hubby so I decided to give it a try. I doubled the recipe and mixed until the dough came together. It was a touch sticky and I was in a hurry so I took 1/4 of it and threw the rest in the freezer wrapped in foil. I floured my surface and rolled it out. Used a 3 inch biscuit cutter and filled with a heaping teaspoonful of mango preserves or pineapple preserves. I wet the edges with water on my finger and closed them up. Brushed with egg wash and baked for exactly 20 minutes. I thought I must be fooling myself into believing that I'd really done it without a hitch but alas... it worked perfectly!
This was one of the best tasting and easiest new cookie recipes I have ever tried. I made them for a party and everyone loved them. I put in a little peanut butter and chocolate chips to make a change and it worked wonderfully just like the preserves.
These little dessert cookies disappeared faster than the main course. I rolled them extremely thin, but next time I might make them a bit thicker. I used raspberry pie filling instead of jam (tastier), and rolled them in cinnamon and sugar right out of the oven (used a spoon so i didn't get burned). I'd like to try the dough with a savory filling next. Excellent.
If i could rate this recipe for more then 5 stars i would!These pastries are so Delicious!Once they cook you can't even tell that there is cream cheese in the mixture ,they taste so buttery if anything something about the cream cheese that make them incredibly good and flaky Yum!Just make sure you flour your board before you roll your dough so it won't stick and make sure your empanadas are sealed so the filling won't spill.
these were very yummy. they looked prettier with the cinnamon and sugar than the powdered sugar. I also recommend rolling them in the cinnamon sugar mixture before baking. I did both strawberry and raspberry jam. They were equally good. Also they do not fit much jam in them. It will start to come out. I recommend sealing edges with a fork to make them prettier.
The flakiness of this crust is superb. I used strawberry preserve and I have to stop myself at from eating my fourth one tonight!
Deeeeelicious! The dough is excellent and could be filled many different ways. Here's what I did after reading other reviews: divide dough in 2 smaller balls before chilling overnight. Only take one out at a time (you have a fairly narrow window between too hard and too sticky to work with). If you don't like wrestling with the rolling pin you can do what I did - roll into 1 inch ball and use the bottom on a cup or small plate to flatten. them. SO easy! I filled some with chopped up apple pie filling with cinnamon and the other with canned pumpkin with pumpkin pie spice and brown sugar. Both were outstanding for a fall season treat. Be sure to roll them in the cinnamon sugar right away - before they cool! They are best served warm. Great recipe! Thanks for posting it Rosina!
This dough was AMAZING. I used it the same night I made it (I refrigerated it for about an hour or 2) and it worked GREAT. I didn't even need water to seal the edges - I just folded one side over and pressed it in with a fork. To make it healthier I did use 1/3 fat cream cheese, and half all-purpose flour with half whole-wheat flour. It still came out amazing! I also mixed 1 egg with a splash of milk and brushed both sides of each empanada with it before baking. I placed parchment paper on the cookie sheet to keep them from sticking and baked them for about 25 minutes. I doubled the recipe but it still only made about 10 empanadas... maybe I made them too big? I filled them with a meat mixture instead (olive oil, diced onions, garlic, diced mushrooms, ground turkey, paprika, cumin, garlic powder, red wine vinegar, shredded gruyere cheese), so maybe that's why they were bigger than they were supposed to be? Either way, they were DELICIOUS and I will definitely be making them again. A note - if you make them with a meat filling, make sure to let your meat mixture cool before making them!!! Also, I didn't use the sugar or cinnamon, since I didn't make these as a dessert. I'm tempted to try using this dough for the pie crust in the mushroom pie recipe on this site! Thanks for this recipe! EDIT (12/8/08): Ok i made them again this time using 3/4 whole wheat flour and 1/4 all-purpose flour. They came out just as great! Next time I'm going to try using all whole wheat pastry flour
Delicious! The key is not to overfill these with jam, as the jam will leak out while baking.
My son and I made these for a class project and they were gone in seconds! I used peach preserves, but I'm sure any type of canned pie filling would work just as well. The kids and the teacher want to know when I'm going to make some more!
I am in the middle of making these for the 2nd time in 2 weeks. Fabulous! They're not much to look at, but boy are they good. They are like tiny little pieces of pie. I got rave reviews on them. They are a little more work than a standard cookie, but I noticed I got faster at it the 2nd time around. USE PARCHMENT PAPER to line your cookie sheet, no mess to worry about!
This recipe was outstanding & easy to do! I filled w/my homemade blueberry & peach preserves and received tons of compliments on how tasty these empanadas are! Great recipe!
I am a college student and I made these for my Spanish class. My Spanish teacher (who is from Argentina) loved them. He couldn't believe that I actually made them. He asked me for the recipe so he could have his wife make them. I thought the dough was really easy to work with. The whole thing was so simple to put together. I am going to make these for Christmas and New Years.
These are so good. The dough always comes out so flaky. I've only made fresh apple ones and they are yummy. I'm wondering if any one has used this as a pie crust. Tip: When you pull them out of the oven quickly get them off the baking sheet or flip them over so they don't stick to the pan.
Wow! It is a mystery to me how a pastry dough with so few ingredients could be so wonderful. I am in love with this dough and will probably use it for a lot of things, including pies, in the future. It came out wonderfully delicate and almost melts in your mouth. I made these empanadas with cherry and apple pie filling. The cherry ones were good, but the apple ones were AMAZING! I simply chopped the cherries and apples up into smaller chunks, and made the empanada rounds a bit bigger than the recipe called for so I could squeeze more pie filling in there! I found it a bit hard to roll the bigger empanadas in the cinnamon sugar, so for the second batch, I simply coated a spare cookie sheet with a dusting of cinnamon sugar and when the empanadas were done, I transferred them to the coated sheet and then sprinkled the tops with cinnamon sugar as well. These were a HUGE hit at my Super Bowl Fiesta and I will be making them again in the near future. *Tip - I found that the cherry pie filling oozed out of the seams on the first batch. For the second batch, I wetted the outside edge of the bottom, crimped the two edges together with the tines of a fork, then rolled the edges (much like you do for a pie crust) then crimped them again with the fork. I then pierced the tops with the fork to let steam escape. May seem like overkill, but the cherry pie filling did not leak at all after using this method.
Delicious!!! I made these last night for my son's second grade class as they are studying Mexico. The dough was very easy to work with and didn't have to use a pinch of flour to roll it out. Even my 7 and 4 yr old boys were rolling out the dough with no problem! I tripled the recipe and got about 40 empanadas. I used "Comstock more fruit" apple filling that I bought at Safeway. I used water for the edges and got no leakage at all. No mess in the oven, just follow the recipe exactly as it says. I took me about 1.5 hours to form the empanadas because I had little helpers I had to watch. Just have a glass of wine while you are making them...no stress at all!
Made these for the first time the other day for a group dinner and everyone loved them! The only thing I really didn't care for was the preserves...the ones with pie filling were much better. The ones with preserves tended to leak out and you just didn't feel like you had enough "umph" to them...but people could not stop talking about them. I did triple the recipe and was very glad I did! :)
This is an easy and delish recipe. The dough is flaky and tastes fantastic. I was skeptical of the cream cheese, but clearly this combination works! You don't taste the cream cheese in it at all - it is a wonderful pie dough. In fact, I fully intend to make a pie using this for crust. I made three different kinds: apple pie filling, pineapple preserves, and strawberry preserves. I liked the pineapple the best, but everyone else raved over the apple pie filling. I made a double batch and was glad I did. The recipe doesn't make much and when I doubled it I had some left over. The dough stayed in the fridge fine for five days. I actually thought it was easier to work with after it sat for a couple of days. The key is that the dough MUST be very cold. I plan to try making a savory one with ham and cheese. I am going to try to make it with very thinly sliced deli ham and cheese from a wedge of laughing cow swiss. I can almost taste it now. Make this recipe!!! You won't be sorry.
DELICIOUS! The dough is very delicate with a lovely cream cheese flavor. I also use the dough to make thumbprint cookies. My students LOVE them!
These were wonderful!!! Made a double batch, and took them to work, gone at the turn of my back. Got rave reviews!! I found out after you seal them if you turn up the edge a little it helps with not so much leakage. This is a keeper for sure. Thanks so much for the recipe.
These were delicious! I also used apple pie filling, and whipped up a cream cheese/cinnamon dip since I was serving them as a dessert. Will make again!
Easy and yummy. I made half with choc. chips as the filling and half with homemade raspberry jam. Both were excellent. I wouldn't change a thing except to advise that you dip your fork in flour when crimping the edges so the dough doesn't stick to the tines.
To avoid leakage you have to poke holes at the top with a fork, my grandmother has always poked holes on the top and they never leak. Good recipe! Try different fillings, pineapple, cherry, sweet potato, apple...so yum! :)
I followed the recipe exactly to the instructions but the dough was so sticky. I ended up having to add more flour in order to make it workable. It was also better for me to make little balls and flatten each ball individually with a rolling pin. But everyone at the house loved the results!
I thought this was a great quick and easy recipe. I did not double the batch because I had never made them before ... and they did not last long at all! I have been telling everyone I know about this recipe! I really liked it and so did everyone else at our Cinco de Mayo celebration.
These were really good and fairly easy to put together. I didn't change anything. I made half with apricot preserves and half with raspberry. Both were delicious.
Reading some of the reviews made me hesitant to try this recipe, but it turned out flawless! The only thing I noticed is that the quantity of preserves is almost twice more than you need. I didn't double the recipe. When I was ready to make the empanadas, I separated the dough into 12 small balls, and used my hands and thumbs to press and shape them. I didn't submit a photo, but you can't tell the difference between mine and some of these other gorgeous photos. Again, great recipe! Thanks!
Yummalicious! The crust is very tender and flaky...I used apples (canned) with a bit of cinn/sugar inside and out...awesome! Will definitely make this again...the crust I may use for pies, etc...wonderful!
Excellent recipe- My mom and I have been making these for our annual Cinco de Mayo party for 6 years now. We have to quadruple the recipe if we want to have leftovers, and they always turn out perfect! Best with peach preserves, we have tried strawberry and pineapple too but they aren't nearly as good. We use some cornstarch with water to brush the edges of the circles to help them stick together, and press the edges closed using our fingers not a fork for the prettiest presentation. A lot of work but well worth it!
This recipe was fabulous! I made these for a Mexican-food themed Super Bowl Party, and they turned out great. I made the dough in the morning, so it was only refrigerated for a few hours. I was expecting it to be sticky, but found it very easy to work with after it sat out for a short period of time; only had to add a little flour. When I started rolling, the ball was still quite hard-maybe that's the difference? I filled them with apple pie filling and rolled them in cinnamon sugar. Yum!
I have been searching for an empanada recipe like my mom used to make for quite awhile now. She made everything from memory and since she's passed, I can't ask her. But all the ingredients and steps seem the same... the picture looks like hers... I can't wait to try it!
Amazing! I filled some with cheese and hot dog, cheese and ham, nutella, raspberry jam from trader joe's, pepperjack cheese. All were wonderful. The only combo i didn't like was chocolate and peanut butter. These are also great frozen, and baked when company comes by. A very good last minute appetizer. Definite crowd pleaser. Got rave reviews from everybody!
Pretty good, the dough was easy to work with and came out nice and flaky. Was a bit messy afterwards only because a lot of my filling leaked out during baking.
i followed this recipe exactly and they all turned out like authentic empanadas..however i thought that my dough was a bit to thin and it wasnt as flaky.So next time im probably going to use the Best Flaky Pie Crust as my dough for the empanadas. Apricots were my filling. Def. going to save this recipe for next time! imade the empanadas the same day i made the dough i out the dough in the freezer for about 1hours and them 2hours in the refri. then took it out and waited for 30mins to roll it-the dough was pretty easy to work with.
I only had a little bite but I had made them for a cinco de mayo party and they were a hit. I used apple pie filling instead of jam got the idea from other reviews but they were a hit. Just next time I will make them alittle bigger and egg wash them before baking so they can be alittle crunchy.
These were a huge hit at my fiesta themed halloween party. i doubled the batch. the dough is very sticky-at first i thought i wouldn't be able to roll it out. i had to keep adding flour as i rolled it but it worked out great. i used a drinking class to cut the circles as i didn't have a round cookie cutter. I would suggest having someone help you when you roll out the dough because as it gets warmer it gets hard to work with. I made 1/2 cinnamon sugar and 1/2 powdered sugar-all cinnamon sugar were gone and had 5 powdered left. would definitely make all cinnamon sugar next time. Great easy recipe to make-will definitely make again!
Wow, I was really surprised by this. Once cooked, any hint of cream cheese was gone. People actually said it was like a butter cookie crust. Will definitely keep this in mind for other recipes.
Excellent recipe! Made as directed using peach/apricot preserves and the little gadget from pampered chef. Also used home made diced apple pie filling which turned out yummy also. The cinnamon sugar coating is a must - so good!
These cookies are always a hit whenever I make them. The dough is so tender and I love the flavor of the preserves with cinnamon sugar.
wonderful empanadas , i agree with some people about the dough not very workable.. all you have to do i sprinkle some flour..and problem solved. i filled them with some homemade strawberry preserve... the crust is flaky and delicious.
These were yummy. We'll make them again for sure. I found it easier to roll out small balls of dough one at a time, than it is to roll out the entire ball of dough and use a cookie cutter. I used thicker baker's filling rather than jelly and didn't have any problems with the filling running out.
MAKE DOUBLE OR TRIPLE THE BATCH. there just isn't enough for how fast they will go. i used pumpkin filling (my husband's favorite)and had the dough in the fridge for 2 days before using it and it was easy to work with once i started rolling it out. i used a lot of flour in the process, as suggested, and had no problems with sticking. i think someone mentioned a bit of salt in the dough, which i might throw in next time, but just a pinch. the only problem? i wound up with only eleven empanadas and get this: right before baking, a crew of workers who were fixing a transformer in my backyard sat down outside to watch the world cup with my husband. not enough to go around! i'll do this a lot, i'm sure - thanks!
These are great! Though I was only able to make 17 rather than 32 and I used a 3" biscuit cutter and rolled the dough to about 1/8" thick. I had no problems with the preserves oozing out since I put a teaspoon on preserves in the middle. I also rushed the chilling but putting the dough in the freezer for about an hour and then letting it sit for about 10 minutes on the counter. The dough was quite sticky but I just rolled it in a little flour until it wasn't sticky anymore and it worked great. All in all these are delicious and I look forward to making them again and again.
These little cookies are fabulous. They are so much work though. Toward the end I got better at keeping the filling in, I made a double batch. To those of you making them for the first time, yes, the dough is sticky. Be sure to use plenty of flour on your surface and rolling pin. I filled them with strawberry guava jam (yum). As wonderful as they are, I don't know if I will be making them again too soon. Trying to clean the cookie sheet after the filling leaks out and then burns is not a lot of fun.
I made this dough, but i put cheese in the middle. It was soooo good. My boyfriend loved it. I also deep fried it rather than baked it. I am making it again.
oh my goodness!!!
The dough is extremely easy to make, and it also tastes delicious! I used Neufchâtel cream cheese, which is slightly lower in fat than regular cream cheese. You can find Neufchâtel in most grocery stores, including Safeway. Neufchâtel and regular taste very similar, and can be used interchangeably, but Neufchâtel is a lot softer (which makes it easier to work with). I filled the empanadas with canned pumpkin, but I accidentally forgot to add anything to it so I had to roll the empanadas in a LOT of sugar/cinnamon mixture when they got out of the oven. I also used one beaten egg to brush the tops before I put the empanadas in the oven. Oh, and I had no trouble with the dough being sticky or the filling seeping out. The key is not to be overly ambitious with the filling- fill in moderate amounts, seal the dough well, and press the edges with the fork to ensure that the edges stick well (also makes nice patterns).
WOW, these are awesome! I made them last night and they just sounded too easy to be good, but they are easy AND good! The crust is so light and flaky and has a wonderful flavor. I made them again today, only I didn't even refrigerate the dough. I just rolled it into balls, flatted them into circles on a cookie sheet, put a spoonful of pie filling on top, and flattened out another circle of dough and sealed it over the top. They baked up just fine. Thanks for the great recipe!
MADE THIS FOR A COOKIE EXCHANGE OVER THE HOLIDAYS, THE OFFICE LOVED THEM.
My granddaughter and I made these for her to take to her spanish class.They were very good and easy to roll out.
I love this recipe!! I've made it with apple pie filling, mashed sweet potatoe with cinnamon and sugar, and vanilla pudding. Make sure to brush the edge before sealing with water to seal right. Also brush top of empanada with an egg and sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar. This gives a nice color. I bake them for about 30 min. Great recipe!!!
I did not have time to make the dough and let it chill overnight. I put it in the freezer for about 10 minutes and it was fine. I filled them with chopped fried apples seasoned with cinnamon, allspice, ginger, brown sugar and a splash of lemon juice. These were a BIG hit with the kids. The crust was very flaky and overall they were easy and fun to make!
After reading the amazing reviews I will definitely be trying this recipe for both sweet and savory! We love our jalapeno poppers around here and may try filling some with crumbled bacon cream cheese and jalapenos chopped up ;)
Fill them up with jelly, and don't expect too many cookies per batch. But the results are heavenly and well worth the trouble.
Thank you for this recipe. I just served it to my extended family for dessert on Mothers Day and everyone liked it. I didn't have the ingredients on hand to make the pastry the day/night prior so let it set up in the fridge for about 4-5 hours then used it immediately after removing from the fridge. It seemed to work out fine, but I'd make sure to allow for extra chilling time if I expected warmer weather. I used peach jam and sprinkled the empanadas with the cinnamon-sugar mix before baking instead of rolling tm after baking. This keeps the final product from being too sweet. Thanks again!
I wanted to lighten these up with less fat, so I used margerine instead of butter and I also used a low fat cream cheese in the dough. I kept it in the fridge for 5 days and it was sticky to work with when I rolled it out. I kneaded in another 1/2 cup of flour till it wasn't sticky anymore. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THAT YOU USE BUTTER FOR THE DOUGH. I makes the dough firm as it gets cold in the fridge. But I must say that these were absolutely delicious! Will definitely make again. I added raspberry and strawberry jam filling. A few things that I learned are 1) If there is too much jam filling it will leak during baking, and 2) roll the enpanada into the sugar/cinnamon mixture BEFORE baking - you get more sugar on the dough and it'll have a nice crunch after it's baked. Thanks for sharing a wonderful recipe, Rosina!
NB: I didn't go for the whole recipe, so this review is just for the dough, that was sticky, but rolled out like a dream with plenty of flour. Very flaky and tasty dough. My daughter is not very fond of crusts, but she loved this and couldn't get enough.
These were so tastey- made just as the author suggested. My family could not get enough. They did not even last 24 hours!
I agree with everyone the dough is flaky similiar to that of a pastry. I did find them to be a little sweet. I would try and go lighter on the sugar and will definitely try pie filling for more flavor. They look very pretty!
This only problem with this recipe is that it doesn't make enough! The dough is easy and delicious - for stickiness just work in a little bit of flour. I made Pumpkin Empanadas and they were the best. For the filling: 1 cup pumpkin, 2 tsp cinnamon, 1/8 t. cloves, 1/2 tsp vanilla. Stir and set aside while you're working on the dough. Tastes better than the pumpkin empanadas at your favorite panaderia! As my hubby ate his first one, his comment was 'Can you make these bigger'?
I tried other recipes for emanadas and have to say this was by far the best one. My family and I enjoyed making and eating them. We will add them to our holiday meals.
This recipe took a bit of effort & if you're not careful the dough can come out fragile or soggy. All in all, people looooved them. I did rasberry w/ powdered sugar & others w/ apple pie filling w/ the cinnamon sugar. Yum!!!A hit at my Mexican themed dinner party!
I made these for my Mom;s birthday dinner(we did a mexican theme meal) and they were fantastic! I stuffed some with apples and a cinnamon caramel sauce and some with Banana'a and caramel. They were sooooo yummy!! A press helps best to keep from leaking but does pretty good without them if your use a thicker/chunkier filling
These empanadas tasted good but too small and messy. I also found the dough rather hard to work with. I don't think I will be making these again, sorry
I made these empanadas for apple day at my daughters school, your not kidding when you say they disappear. All the first graders really ate them up. I used the dough recipe but only got about a dozen from each recipe, I made the dough thicker because I used an apple pie filling that I mashed up and put caramel sauce in so I needed the dough to be thicker. They baked up beautifully and tasted great rolled in cinnamon and sugar. My grandma always made empanadas but used shortening in her dough and filled them with sweet potato filling they were good but I like your dough better Rosina.
Added a bit of vanilla and dash of salt to the dough. The secret to getting them to seal is to do just as you would with eggrolls or pie dough. Water. Wet the edges with water and then fold and seal. I made and used a chopped apple pie type filling. These are fabulous!! Oh, and really, 1 tsp of filling is all you need!
This recipe is perfect. I'm not exaggerating when I say that everyone that tries it loves it!! Thanks!
Terrific!!!!!! these were a hit in my home, filled with apple pie filling instead of jam. I would add a bit more flour next time, just because the dough was too soft when i was trying to seal the edges of the empanadas. Omg, these are so goooooood, make sure you don't add too much filling otherwise it will leak out!!!!!!!! THANK YOU :D
This was sooo yummy! so much so, this is my frist review for any recipe on this site. i made this for mother's day and filled them with apricot preserves and it was so good. it is a delicate dough so expect it to be gooey and sticky. i did use about 1/2 cup more flour and it still turned out great. be careful to not overfill them if not the filling will leak out. i would also suggest to make them a little bigger, or double the ingredients so you can make more.
I doubled the recipe and put one teaspoon vanilla in the dough. Used seedless blackberry preserves for a rich flavor. These are delicious. My kids and husband went crazy over them.
Easy, delicious, and pretty! I flute the edges with a fork to seal. I used strawbery preserves. Nice for a dinner party
I must have used old yeast. The bread didn't rise and they still turned out wonderful.
I love the crust in this recipe. I have also used this to stuff sausage and cheese for breakfast and have also stuffed cream cheese with chopped jalepenos and bacon for an appetizer.
thank you so much I have been looking for a good pan dulce recipe.
The crust was suprisiingly excelent. Very tender and flaky. When I saw there was cream cheese in the crust I had to wonder but it was great. I did have a problem with the filling while baking. It all seeped out. I don't know if I did something wrong or if that is just the way they are supposed to be. Overall, Yummy!
Good taste, not too sweet. I used lemon filling, and dusted with powdered sugar. The dough was prepared exactly as directed, but was extremely difficult to work with. I had to shape them completely by hand. Not pretty, but tasty.
I made half of them with apple pie filling, and the rest with raspberry preserves and confectioner's sugar (the latter were better). I didn't have any problem working with the dough. Nevertheless, I think the crust would be more suitable for savory mini pies, and not sweet ones. To me it seemed a little too floury and would definitely go better with cheese, vegetables and spices.
Fun to make and yummy to the tummy!! I used apple pie filling and peach jam. Both were appetizing!! My family LOVED them!!
I didn't care much for this recipe, however everyone else I made it for loved it. Also, I rolled the dough too thin for some of them and they burnt in the oven.
I made these for a potluck. I used lemon and strawberry pie filling for inside. Everyone loved them.
Always a hit whenever I've made them. People especially love the crust - so what I do with the extra dough is turn them into little 'fingerprint' cookies. After all of my empanadas have been cut out, I make little round cookies with the remaining dough, press them down flat, stick my thumb into the centers to make a little well for whatever fruit filling I'm using - then cook just a little bit shorter than the actual empanadas. I also dust some of the sugar mixture once cooked - so yummy and no wasted dough to boot!
