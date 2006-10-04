Wow! It is a mystery to me how a pastry dough with so few ingredients could be so wonderful. I am in love with this dough and will probably use it for a lot of things, including pies, in the future. It came out wonderfully delicate and almost melts in your mouth. I made these empanadas with cherry and apple pie filling. The cherry ones were good, but the apple ones were AMAZING! I simply chopped the cherries and apples up into smaller chunks, and made the empanada rounds a bit bigger than the recipe called for so I could squeeze more pie filling in there! I found it a bit hard to roll the bigger empanadas in the cinnamon sugar, so for the second batch, I simply coated a spare cookie sheet with a dusting of cinnamon sugar and when the empanadas were done, I transferred them to the coated sheet and then sprinkled the tops with cinnamon sugar as well. These were a HUGE hit at my Super Bowl Fiesta and I will be making them again in the near future. *Tip - I found that the cherry pie filling oozed out of the seams on the first batch. For the second batch, I wetted the outside edge of the bottom, crimped the two edges together with the tines of a fork, then rolled the edges (much like you do for a pie crust) then crimped them again with the fork. I then pierced the tops with the fork to let steam escape. May seem like overkill, but the cherry pie filling did not leak at all after using this method.