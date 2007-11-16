Monster Cookies VI
Great cookies with oatmeal, chocolate chips, peanut butter, and M & M's.
Great cookies with oatmeal, chocolate chips, peanut butter, and M & M's.
People definitely love these cookies! I do a few adjustments to the recipe to make it less sweet and divide out the goodness a little more... I cut the amount of brown sugar to 1 cup and the white sugar to 3/4 cup. I use half quick oats and half old fashioned oats. And so I can get chocolate in tinier bits all over the cookies, I use mini baking M and Ms and the mini chocolate chips. I tried it with chunky PB but found the smooth PB tasted a tad bit better. I was fooled the first time and waited until they looked done before I took them out. That meant they weren't as chewy so make sure to take them out right before they look done!Read More
The alterations I made made this a 5 star, but I can't speak for the original recipe so I gave it a 3. I left the amount of sugar alone, and was glad I did. I also added 1 tsp of salt, doubled the butter, and replaced 1/2 of the oats with flour and used quick cooking oats for the rest. Using an ice cream scoop like the recipe said, I made 1/3 of the recipe and only ended up with 12 GIANT cookies. These were a little fragile, even after setting for a few minutes to cool, but they turned out with a beautiful texture when they were completely cooled. My husband very much enjoyed these, next time I will make them smaller and just reduce the baking time.Read More
People definitely love these cookies! I do a few adjustments to the recipe to make it less sweet and divide out the goodness a little more... I cut the amount of brown sugar to 1 cup and the white sugar to 3/4 cup. I use half quick oats and half old fashioned oats. And so I can get chocolate in tinier bits all over the cookies, I use mini baking M and Ms and the mini chocolate chips. I tried it with chunky PB but found the smooth PB tasted a tad bit better. I was fooled the first time and waited until they looked done before I took them out. That meant they weren't as chewy so make sure to take them out right before they look done!
These were excellent!!!! I made them just as the recipe stated. One tip (I found this out from making cookies in the past) you must use the ice cream scoop or make them that big to have them turn out. If you try to make them small, they will turn out very different. The second time I made these, I ran out of creamy peanut butter so I used part crunchy. I think I liked this mix - it added to the texture. Yum!!
These are my family's favorite treat, but I only rated it 4 stars because of all the revisions I have made to the recipe over time. Changes include: 1) substitue 3/4 c. of oats for flour. 2) Use half quick cooked oats and half regular rolled oats, so they're not so grainy/dry and stick together better. 3) I cut both brown sugar and white sugar by about 1/4 c. each (they're still almost too sweet) And 4) Substitue part of the chocolate chips and M&Ms with Butterscotch chips, so you put in an equal amount of each. Definitely make these large or they will be very hard and flat. ENJOY!
This is an excellent recipe but noticed that many stated they were hard. This is a special trick for ANY cookie which seems too hard. Place cookies in an airtight container. ADD a slice of bread or 2 and cover. Wait to see what happens over night. I would try just one slice first. The bread provides moisture to the cookie and makes them moist. I have had cookies so moist they fell apart so just try the one slice first.
This is the recipe I have been waiting for! I had a Monster cookie recipe that worked well for me over the years. For some reason the cookies haven't been staying together recently. Maybe they are making margarine with more water now or one of the ingredients have changed causing the recipe to not work. I've been searching for another recipe similiar to the one I had. This is it! I followed the recipe perfectly and they are beautiful cookies! They are NOT flat! They are perfect size. I bake 6 cookies at a time to give them enough room to evenly bake. What a hit! Thank you so much!
This recipe is very good! I made it like some other reviewers did and substituted 1/2 cup of butterscotch chips for 1/2 cup of the chocolate chips...very yummy. Even though the recipe is wonderful "as is" I tried cutting back the sugar on my 2nd batch and liked them even better! (1 cup brown sugar and only 1/2 cup white sugar)
They stay chewy so to us this recipe is 5*! used 1/2 butterscotch chips, 1/2 choco chips. I used 1/2 cup less brown sugar than it called for and it was still very sweet to me.I may take 1/4 cup white sugar away next time and see how it does. Kids went nuts over these goodies.
This is the best version of monster cookie recipes I have tried! It makes a good size batch and they freeze really well, I often put a few in small freezer bags and put them in my husbands lunchbox. He loves them!
The alterations I made made this a 5 star, but I can't speak for the original recipe so I gave it a 3. I left the amount of sugar alone, and was glad I did. I also added 1 tsp of salt, doubled the butter, and replaced 1/2 of the oats with flour and used quick cooking oats for the rest. Using an ice cream scoop like the recipe said, I made 1/3 of the recipe and only ended up with 12 GIANT cookies. These were a little fragile, even after setting for a few minutes to cool, but they turned out with a beautiful texture when they were completely cooled. My husband very much enjoyed these, next time I will make them smaller and just reduce the baking time.
This recipe is GREAT! We have gone to an Amish bakery for years to get these yummy treats, now I can bake them myself. Think these will go great in the bake sale for the Girl Scouts we are having...if the cookies last that long! Hubby has sold all that I have baked so far, with more on "order", from him and his co-workers! They have seemed to freeze well, great when making several items in advance! thanks vicki
Let me tell you..these cookies are excellent! I made them for my school and everyone has requested the recipe. However, switched it up alittle bit. I added pecans, white chocolate chips and chocolate chips instead of the M&M. This is a GREAT recipe!
Oh My Goodness these are the best cookies ever! I can't believe anyone would give this recipe less than 5*. I was skeptical about no flour, especially after reading some of the reviews, but honestly no changes are necessary unless you prefer one type of candy/chocolate or nuts/no nuts; the recipe bakes perfect, chewy cookies. Due to my preference I cut out 1/4 of each sugar and added pecans. I baked mine for 13 minutes and just spooned a larger amount of dough for each cookie instead of using the ice cream scoop. They turned out perfect...they looked like and tasted like a cookie you would buy at a specialty bakery. Honestly, my family's favorite!
This is the first recipe I've tried for monster cookies and they turned out fantastic! I would not change a thing! I did not have an ice cream scoop so I used a 1/4 cup measuring cup. They were irresistible! I ended up giving the entire batch away to family members so I wouldn't have them in the house tempting me to eat them all!
After a bit of trial and error these turned out great and were a big hit in my family. A couple of things that I figured out were: 1) the cookies form better if the dough is rolled or scooped with a small ice cream scoop, as the recipe suggests. Since I don't have a smaller ice cream scoop I did rolled the dough into balls. The dough got really sticky and hard to handle due to the pb, so next time I will refrigerate it between batches. Rolling the dough made the cookies rounder and fuller. When I tried just scooping the dough onto the pans with a spoon the cookies got flat and rough shaped. 2) The cookies need to come off the pan within a minute or so of coming out of the oven and placed on a cooling rack. If left on the pan they will stick to the pan and will break apart when you try to scrape them off the pan.
Where's the flour? These barely held together, and were extremely flat, dry, and hard.
I had to add quite a bit of flour to these to get them to stick together after they were baked, but that could quite possibly be because I am at a high altitude. Once I got them to stick they were wonderful!
Monster cookies are one of my all-time favorite cookies, and this recipe is excellent! I didn't make any changes to the ingredients, but I do have some tips. The M&Ms were very slippery in the dough, so I left most of them out and pressed them on top of the cookie before baking. I used a 1/4 cup measure for each cookie which resulted in about 24 cookies. I rolled each cookie into a ball, then pressed the M&Ms onto the top, and then baked on an insulated cookie sheet for about 13 minutes (6 cookies per sheet). To prevent the cookies from spreading too much, I chilled the dough in the fridge for a bit before baking. I also let the cookies cool on the sheet for about 5 minutes before removing to a cooling rack. This recipe resulted in some fabulous, chewy monster cookies! Loved 'em!
I make these cookies using this recipe SEVERAL times every year. It's a perfect cookies, quick and easy to make, especially if you have a stand mixer, as the batter gets super thick when you do the oats. A stand mixer powers through it. The trick to keeping them soft and chewy is to TRUST THE TIMER! Pull them out, they may not look done, but they are! If you bake them too long, they will be hard and crunchy!
What a wonderful recipe! I made these for my 2-year-old son's birthday party, and heard comments about them all afternoon. I took a member's advice and reduced the brown sugar to 1 cup (instead of 1.5 cups) and that turned out to be the perfect balance. I stuck to all the other instructions, though I was a little worried because the butter consistency wasn't specified. I was pretty sure it should be "softened" (as opposed to melted or cold-chopped), and that turned out to be right. There was just enough peanut butter to taste, without overwhelming the other flavors. They turned out wonderfully chewy, too! Before the party was over, I had guests begging me for the recipe.
This is a solid recipe. Per other reviews: used 3/4 cup white sugar and 1 cup brown sugar. Chilled dough for 30 minutes Used 1/4 cup for scooping. Baked 13 minutes; let sit on pan for 4-5 minutes and then moved to cooling rack. Used 1/2 cup reeses pieces and 1/2 cup m&ms
These were really good. Froze extras and made the mistake of trying to eat one frozen when I got the munchies. It was even better than the fresh cookies so I ate 3! LOL
Excellent, these are my family's favorite cookies but they are in limited supply to purchase locally- thank you for sharing; now I can make them anytime we get the craving! I did follow the "less sugar" variation and they're perfect.
This recipe was fantastic. The cookies were moist and chewy and tasted great. The only thing I did different was instead of something like M&M's and semi sweet chocolate I used milk chocolate and peanut butter chips. I also used light karo syrup.
Before I made this recipe, I read many of the reviews and decided not to change anything except add butterscotch chips to the mix. (I just made the M&M's , chocolate chips and butterscotch chips to equal 2 cups total). I used a large muffin scoop and baked 6 cookies on a pan as suggested by others and baked the cookies for 12 minutes. They turned out GREAT! They were crisp on the edges and soft in the center. I did find that you need to let the cookies cook for several minutes prior to removing them from the cookie sheet or they will fall apart. I did not find that they were too sweet and my kids loved them. They also sold like hotcakes at the bake sale. This recipe is perfect as is!
Very good cookies. I docked a star because they are too sweet as written. Leave out a whole cup of sugar and they're perfect!
These cookies are delicious, but beware if planning to make for a large group. The original recipe states that it will yield 6-7 DOZEN cookies. There is absolutely no way that you will get anywhere near this many cookies if you use an ice cream scoop to form the cookies. I had planned on making this recipe to have several dozen for a get together tomorrow. However, I am going to be lucky to squeeze 2 dozen cookies from this batter. Very misleading. Unfortunately did not buy more ingredients to make another batch. :(
I've never made nor eaten a monster cookie before, I was pleased! I followed a few suggestions and reduced the brown sugar by 1/2 cup also reduced the oats (quick cooking) by 1/4 cup. I used mini semi sweet chocolate chips and mini m&ms, and a #16 portion scooper to drop the dough. Baked for 12 minutes, I would have liked them to be a bit more soft,so next time I will bake for 9-10 instead. The recipe yield says 72 cookies, I got 36 nice shape and consistently sized cookies. I think any smaller and they would be too hard.
Ok, I just made these and they are AWESOME!!. I followed the recipe except used butter flavored Crisco instead of butter because that's all I had and I added some chopped pecans too. This is fabulous. They are crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside....PERFECT!!
I could not get these cookies to stay together. I tried a smaller scoop, pressing them tight, cooking for 12, 13, 14 and 15 minutes but no matter what they crumbled on the cooling rack. My husband requests these all the time and I failed epically on this one.
These were soo good. I made a few adjustments. In exchange for the butter i added peanut butter and in the place of the peanut butter, i added some chocolate fudge i had made earlier that didn't set. The first batch of cookies came out flat but very tasty, crunchy on the outside and chewy. Then i decided to throw the rest of the dough into a brownie pan and made blondie things, and boy were those even better! Maybe someday i'll try the real recipe.
AMAZING!!! I've never made monster cookies before this recipe, because I always thought they were just ok. But WOW! These are a new favorite! And super easy to make.
YUM! I did replace 3/4 cup of the oats with flour, but I'm not sure if it made much difference. And yes, it IS possible to have too much chocolate in these cookies, so stick with the amounts listed! Next time I think I could definitely cut down the amount of sugar and they would be just as delicious, as they were very sweet (and I love a sweet cookie!) Update: I have made these several times now and add 1/2 tsp of salt, and cut the brown sugar back to 1 cup. Delicious!
Used 2 c of quick oats, the remaining old fashioned oats. Used a little over 1 c of brown sugar, somewhere between 3/4 c and 1 c of white sugar. Put 6 m&ms on each cookie, loved the results! Stirred by hand in a big bowl, used real butter. Baked 12 min, no longer or definitely would have been too brown I think. Any less and the center would not have been done enough. Impressive looking cookie and very yummy! Did use an ice cream scoop so they were nice and big, only put 6 on a sheet at a time.
mind were super flat. They tasted good, but looked bad... I think they needed more oats or a few T. of flour?
I've tried several monster cookie recipes since my first monster cookie at my sister in laws house a number of Christmas's ago. This one is the best. Chewey in the middle and crispy around the edges. Its going in my recipe box as a keeper!
Followed instructions exactly. The cookies tasted good, but they came out very flat. I wouldn't make this recipe again. Not something I would want to serve to guests.
Awesome! These are a big hit for our annual Christmas cookie bake. They don't last long!
These taste okay, but they're a bit unwieldly to bake and transfer so I'm a little on the fence on these. I thought I might not get these in my Christmas cookie tins since they are so large but thought I'd try anyway. However, these are so not going to work, and not just because they are large. They are very delicate (despite the name!) and do not transfer from cookie sheet to cooling rack to plate easily at all. Half of them were crumbling apart. And, they don't stack well. They are a pretty hearty cookie if you can get past that, but they aren't pretty because they are so fragile! I subbed peanut M&Ms and was worried they wouldn't work, but they worked just fine. I'm glad I tried these, but unless bf adores these cookies, I don't think I'll make them again just because they are frustrating to bake. Thanks for the recipe.
I have made these for years now. They always turn out perfect and I make no changes. I do use just a regular sized cookie scoop...the same size I use for chocolate chip cookies. You need to make sure you don't cook them any longer than the time recommended. They are my families favorite cookie. I do freeze them immediately. If they are stored out of the freezer for more than a couple of days, they do dry out.
Not sure how these would've turned out if I had followed the recipe exactly, so I give the recipe 3 stars. Unfortunately, I followed the reviews and took away about 1/4 cup of both sugars and replace 1 1/2 cups of the oats with flour. I believe it was the missing sugar that was NOT a good idea. These cookies were BLAND. They also seemed like they weren't done at 12 min, but when I let them go to 15 min they were TOO done. ugh.
mmm mm mm. By far the best cookie I have ever made. Everyone that has tried one wanted seconds and sometime thirds. Like other viewers suggested, they may not look finshed baking when you take them out of the oven, though they will finsh cooking will cooling.
Have made other Monster Cookie recipes but so far this one I like the best. I followed suggestions of others by using a large scoop and patting dough down a bit before baking. Using an icecream scoop I got 18 big fat yummy cookies, moist and yummy. Next time I might try adding butterscotch chips and or coconut. On my second try I reduced sugar to 1 cup brown and 2/3 cup white and still wonderful cookies! I also added butterscotch chips, about 1/4cup and it was extra yummy.
This was my first attempt ever making monster cookies. They came out amazing! This recipe will definitely be used over and over. I do need to get an ice cream scoop though.
I added 1 1/2 cups of flour because it seemed really sticky to me and I cut the sugar down to 1 cup brown and 1/2 cup white. The cookies turned out good but they didn't seem sweet enough..so next time I'm use the original recipe and see what happens.
This recipe really needs flour. I am an experienced baker and had to add 1c. flour to the recipe. I use a 1/4 scoop to make these and they went extremely flat and started to overcook on the edges before the middle was cooked. I will try these one more time with 1.5 c flour and a little salt.
This is a GREAT recipe, I would recomend it to anyone! My grandma used to make them for us when we went to the fair and she would give them to us still 1/2 froze and they are great like that!
The PERFECT cookie recipe. ((Drools))
I over mixed so they were pretty flat
These are my favorite cookies. All your favorites wrapped into one. AMAZING!
Very yummy, and hard to mess up. Precisely what I look for in a recipe! This makes a huge batch of huge cookies, so be prepared with a very large bowl to mix in.
Our family loves these, I used peanut M&Ms and Peanut Butter chips!
Good cookies. Can't believe they don't have flour, but it worked fine. My huge cookies didn't quite bake all the way through before getting too brown, but I like them gooey in the middle.
Well, the first several times I made these I only used a half cup of white sugar and they were delicious. I just made them again with the full cup of white sugar and was dissapointed. They were sweeter, so the peanut butter and chocolate flavors did not stand out as much, and I really like to taste those flavors and let the candies add the extra sweetness. I use bittersweet chocolate.
I cut the sugar to 1 cup brown and 1/4 cup white, and they are still VERY sweet. Influenced by other reviews, I replaced 1/2 cup oats with same amount of flour. Only issue for me is that they did not spread much at all, and using a small ice cream scoop gave me only 40 cookies. They are chewy and delicious; but I am still searching for a recipe that is just a tad better.
This recipe is a ridiculous hit! I get requests for these cookies constantly! The only change I make is I use white chocolate chips instead of chocolate so they aren't "overpowering" with chocolate! You won't be sorry you made this one.... other than the demands for more! more! more!
my husband absolutely loves these. he grew up having monster cookies but says he's never tasted them as good as these!
Everyone loved these, including me! I did cut down on the sugar as recommended by other reviewers. Technique I used when I baking was wait until the the middle of the cookie isn't "shiney" but still puffed up, take out and let it sit on baking sheet for atl least 5 minutes.
Very good, but I would prefer a little less peanut butter. I thought it overpowered the chocolate a little.
So good! I changed one thing though instead of all oats I put in 1 cup flour to 3 1/2 cup oats. They were just like my aunt's, perfect.
These sound yummy. Is there not suppose to be any flour in these? If not thats wonderful because I'm gluten intolerent. Can't have flour.
This recipe is great!!! Used all quick oats because thats what I had on had, let the vanilla run over the tsp. suggested tsp. to fit my tastes, and halved the sugar to accomadate my blood sugar. Everyone loved these. Next time I will add a pinch of sea salt, and sub raisins and dark chocolate for the semi-sweet chocolate and m&m's. Pecans or walnuts would also be delicious in these. Monstrously good!!!!
The taste was mostly peanut butter but the cookie wouldn't hold together. The next day, when you tried to pick one up, they just crumbled. Too costly and not that good, to try again.
I just made these cookies and they were so good! I only gave 4 stars because I took the advice of the other reviews and did 1c. brown sugar and 3/4c sugar. I only had quick oats so that is what I used. They were perfect with those little changes!
YUM!! Followed the recipe to a T!! My oatmeal is always Old-Fashioned... Works awesome w/ an Kitchen Aid mixer easy to mix!
FANTASTIC! One of my favorite cookies, great recipe!
I didn't even notice when I started making these that there wasn't any flour. After putting all of the ingredients in, I went back and read the recipe again to make sure that I wasn't missing anything. Nope, no flour in these. And thank goodness for my KitchenAid mixer because I could not imagine trying to mix in all of those oats by hand. I followed the recipe except I used Reeses Pieces on the tops for my peanut butter loving kids. Using the ice cream scoop, these are Monster cookies. I made about 12 this size and then used a smaller scoop for the rest. This recipe does yield a large amount of cookies. Good thing - they're going fast.
Nice picture........Cookie.
Ok, I have made these twice. First time as is but with butterscotch chips instead of MMs (I am not a fan of MMs baked in cookies). Great cookies and that is what I gave my 5 stars on. My second time I only had 1 cup of rolled oats so i used quick oats for the rest -- cookies did not turn out as chewy. I also used some cinnamon chips as I only had a few butterscotch left. I like the butterscotch and chocolate better (first batch). I also used a large cookie scoop instead of an ice cream scoop the second time and dropped my time down to 11 minutes. Honestly, the smaller scoop could account for them not being as chewy, but I think it is the quick oats. I strongly suggest either using the ice cream scoop or lowering the time for smaller scoop. So, recipe is a winner as is, even little mods will alter this recipe!
Made around 30 large cookies. Everyone really liked them!
These are great! I used half the sugar (I think they'd be way too sweet with all the sugar), and I replaced one cup of oats with one cup of AP flour. I also used Peanut Butter M&Ms and used a lot of them! (we like our peanut butter!) They stayed soft for 3 whole days, and I couldn't tell you how they fared after that because they are gone!
I made this cookie recipe twice. The first time with regular oats and people thought them a bit too high fiber. The second time I used quick oats and the texture was more appealing. The main problem with both batches is that they got hard on the day after baking, even when sealed up air tight and set out at room temp. So if you don't plan to eat/give away all of these on the day of baking, I would look for another recipe. Happy Baking!
This is exactly what I was looking for! I didn't change any ingredients, but I used a large Pampered Chef scoop (the one for muffin batter) and baked 6 at a time on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Baked for 11 minutes and then let rest on the cookie sheet for 3 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack. Texture and taste was great and I'll be interested to see if that changes any the next day - assuming any are left :)
I've made these twice now. The first time, I didn't have butter or white sugar. I used cream cheese instead of butter and powder sugar in place of white sugar. I was scared that they wouldn't turn out, but they actually worked better than the ones I made a few days later following the recipe to the t. The problem with the ones with the butter is that they spread out really really largely and burnt and fell apart quickly. I give this recipe 5 stars because it can be easily adjusted and still work!
This is one of my favorite recipes! Everyone loves them, they are unbelievably good right out of the oven! I use a 1/4 C. measuring cup to shape and freeze them for later use sometimes.
HUGE hit!!! Will definitely make again. Only thing I did differently was add more chocolate chips and m&m's. Recipes was great and very easy to follow
This is the best smaller quantity recipe I've used for Monster Cookies. The kids can't get enough of these...and neither can I!
Hrm. I remember having a family friend bake these (or a version, anyway) for me during my childhood. And while the taste is similar, the appearance is not. Like other reviewers, mine flattened out way too much, leading to fragile cookies. I would highly recommend chilling dough for at least 30 minutes; I'd hate to see how big my cookies would've gotten if I hadn't chilled them first. Not saying this recipe is horrible, I just didn't end up with great results. Better luck to the next baker!
I made these exactly as the recipe stated. They came out super flat and fell apart. I don't think I'll try these again, I'll just ask my ex-coworker to make them for me.
I was looking for a scaled down version of the original huge recipe. I tried cutting it down once and the cookies were not good. THIS is a very good version of the large one. I will use it alot. Thanks Mary
Great recipe; very easy to make. A BIG hit with family and friends. Will definitely make again.
Monster Cookies IV Haiku: "Crumbled, flat, and dry. Glad I halved the recipe. Should've been great /cry." So many scattered reviews, w/ so many alterations, but I stuck to my guns and followed the recipe, but cut it in half, which gave me 25 cookies - 25 cookies that were a flat, crumbly mess (and one cookie sheet thrown out.) Oh and I used all M&M's rather than chocolate chips & M&M's. Such fabulous ingredients, but maybe I should've taken so many of the random suggestions and changes that others made, but frankly, I don't think I'll go to the effort again. But despite the mess that they made, my daughter and some neighbor kids ate them anyways.
I have to say I was a bit skeptical about the recipe at first wondering if flour was a mistaken missed ingredient but I went ahead and made as the recipe stated only I didn't have butter and used butter flavor shortening and didn't have corn syrup and used pancake syrup instead. I patiently waited to see how they were going to turn out and had flour on standby but didn't need any. I am pleased with the results. The cookies looked great coming out of the oven and held shape and taste wonderful. Will definately make this recipe again not changing the ingredients I used.
Made these today for the first time and they were wonderful. I used a whole bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips along with 1 cup of mini M&M's. Otherwise followed the recipe to exact. Baked for 11 minutes on parchment paper....turned out great!
Everyone loved these cookies but mine came out flat :( People still seemed to enjoy them though and I guess that is all that matters!
This is a great recipe! I didn't have the problem of hard cookies...of course you can't overbake them. I baked mine for 9 1/2 minutes, let them cool on the pan, and they were perfect (they looked almost underdone when they came out...just slightly brown on the edges. I wouldn't add the flour like some did. This dough is a perfect Monster cookie dough. The only modification I made was to substitute the 1c of m&ms with 1c of raisins, and then I decorated the tops with m&ms. That's the way we did it at a bakery I used to work at. Yummy!
Kids thought these were great!
This cookie was so good! We made them and had to make more. So good! BIG THUMBS UP!!!! If you could rate it more than 5… I would do a 100.
Heck, I didn't change anything about this recipe--but folks had some great ideas. It is fabulous, and a great treat! Thanks.
Best cookies ever! I never changed a thing and these are always perfect! Cooking time severely varies by oven :)
Yum!! This was delicous the oats and the peanut butter were perfect together and the m&ms were a perfect touch!You should try this recipe!
These are amazing! I skipped the corn syrup because I didn't have any, but otherwise baked exactly as the recipe states. Wouldn't change a thing.
These were sooooo yummy. Omitted the corn syrup and used half quick oats and half rolled oats as suggested by reviewers. These didn't seem to spread that well, so I pressed the dough ball a bit before baking and pressed the cookie a bit after baking. I also let them sit on the cookie sheet for a minute or two before moving to cooling rack as they were very soft. My husband thought he didn't like monster cookies, but he ate so many. Our new favorite!
Great cookie recipe. My mom made this years ago. It is a great cookie that is crunchy and great for when you need to bake a large number of cookies.
Sooooo good!
These cookies are my favorite. I've been eating them since I was a little girl. I have the same exact recipe, however, mine doesn't call for any corn syrup. It's not even needed in this recipe and omitting it make the cookies even healthier! All other ingredients are the same though. No one can believe these cookies don't have flour in them!
I love monster cookies and since I couldn't find my recipe I used this one, and that was a mistake! I followed the recipe but these came out terrible, not together and sticking to the ungreased cookie sheet! Won't be using this recipe again
Easy and healthier than mom's. Used 1 c. Brown sugar, 3/4 c. Splenda, mini baking chocolate chips and mini choc. Chips - regular size might not keep the cookies together, 1/2 quick oats and 1/2 rolled oats. Took 14 minutes convection multi Only made 2.5 dozen maybe Make 1 batch at a time or else too hard to stir. softened butter
Loved this cookie! Nice chewy texture and super easy to make. It really did make about 72 cookies!
I did this from the original recipe and love the end result.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections