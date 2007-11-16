Monster Cookies VI

534 Ratings
  • 5 398
  • 4 89
  • 3 22
  • 2 12
  • 1 13

Great cookies with oatmeal, chocolate chips, peanut butter, and M & M's.

By Vicki

Recipe Summary

Servings:
72
Yield:
6 - 7 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

72
Original recipe yields 72 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a very large bowl, beat the eggs.

  • Add the remaining ingredients in order, mixing well.

  • Use an ice cream scoop to put on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 15.4g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 11.5mg; sodium 75.2mg. Full Nutrition
