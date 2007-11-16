Monster Cookies VI

These taste okay, but they're a bit unwieldly to bake and transfer so I'm a little on the fence on these. I thought I might not get these in my Christmas cookie tins since they are so large but thought I'd try anyway. However, these are so not going to work, and not just because they are large. They are very delicate (despite the name!) and do not transfer from cookie sheet to cooling rack to plate easily at all. Half of them were crumbling apart. And, they don't stack well. They are a pretty hearty cookie if you can get past that, but they aren't pretty because they are so fragile! I subbed peanut M&Ms and was worried they wouldn't work, but they worked just fine. I'm glad I tried these, but unless bf adores these cookies, I don't think I'll make them again just because they are frustrating to bake. Thanks for the recipe.