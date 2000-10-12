Shortbread
This is a compilation of several Shortbread recipes I have from British cookbooks. I have been to England three times and REAL shortbread is a favorite. It should use real butter and not be TOO sweet.
This is a compilation of several Shortbread recipes I have from British cookbooks. I have been to England three times and REAL shortbread is a favorite. It should use real butter and not be TOO sweet.
This recipe has an excellent texture and can be used for rolling and cutting with cookie cutters which is how I make it.Read More
Found the dough extremely dry and crumbly and the cookies when made even more so (very dry .. you needed something to drink to eat them!). I'll have to try to add significantly more butter next time.Read More
This recipe has an excellent texture and can be used for rolling and cutting with cookie cutters which is how I make it.
I found this delicious. Learned after the 1st time I made it to cut in cold butter rather than softened. I also had brown rice flour instead of white rice flour. I didn't put any sugar on top after baking. I worked it with my hands to conform to a circle of 8 inches on parchment paper and cut the time in oven to 30 min. My English guests liked it very much.
Excellent texture - not too sweet - great cookie.
This shortbread was really nice! It was a beautiful golden color,and not too sweet-real shortbread. I wrapped the circle in red cellophane paper and gave it away as a Christmas gift. Four stars only because the dough was slightly dry, nothing that I couldn't fix by adding some more butter.
Found the dough extremely dry and crumbly and the cookies when made even more so (very dry .. you needed something to drink to eat them!). I'll have to try to add significantly more butter next time.
Nice shortbread. I prefer a little sweeter, with a touch of salt, but overall, very good recipe!
These were awesome, awesome, awesome!! The rice flour gives them such a nice crispy texture. I did need a little extra butter to make the dough easier to handle since I refrigerated it for an hour and then rolled the dough out and cut out rounds. I sprinkled a tiny bit of sugar on the top but they don't even need it. I took them to an International Potluck and they were a hit!
My Scottish husband loved this recipe. It's very easy and delicious. We'll be making it often.
For those who found the dough too dry, try this: take some long strips of plastic wrap and have them form an "X" on your counter. Pour the dough pieces onto the wrap. Use the leftover ends of the plastic wrap as "gloves" and press the pieces of dough together. This will take a few tries, but it will form one cohesive lump. Then continue pressing the dough to knead it maybe 10-20 times. You won't need extra butter. Your hands stay clean and all the dough is inside the wrap.
Amazed there are not more shortbread recipes around with rice flour - these are the most authentic and gives that wonderful texture that can t be accomplished otherwise. Thanks for a great recipe - very similar to what I have used for years and won many prices for same.
Very crumbly and difficult to work with dough, and the finished cookies were also crumbly. I tried to dip the wedges in chocolate, but the cookies had so much excess flour and crumbs on them that my chocolate ended up a mess. Tasted great, but too ugly to give out (which was my intent).
So I will amend my earlier review to account for quadrupling this recipe as I make this for family at holidays. Since an earlier review found it too dry and crumbly to work with (as did I when working in such a large volume) I cut the flour to 31/2 cups (rounded), 1cup rice flour and butter and sugar x4. I press these into ceramic molds sprayed with cooking spray and they come out beautifully.
So yummy! I rolled out the dough, cut it into heart shapes, and dipped 1/2 of each cookie into melted dark chocolate for Valentines Day. The only problem was when I rolled the dough too thin, or baked it a little too long, and the cookies were not as pretty. But they still tasted great.
This was a delicious, easy shortbread recipe, and I'm so happy I found it. I didn't need to add any extra butter. If you use cold butter and work it long enough, the dough will hold together enough to roll out. The only change I made was to make it as a cut-out cookie recipe instead of one big circle. I was able to get 12 2" cookies, and baked it for only 20 minutes. I recommend keeping your eye on it from about 18 minutes on so you don't overcook the little guys.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections