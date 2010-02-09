Cream Cheese Chocolate Chip Cookies

This is a slightly healthier version of traditional chocolate chip cookies because margarine and cream cheese replace straight butter. They bake up moist and cake-like and have a delicious taste. I always gets rave reviews!
I used butter instead of margerine and I doubled the chips called for. Because I wanted a less cakey cooky, I used baking SODA instead of powder. I agree with another reviewer that the uncooked dough was really fantastic but when you cook it, it dosen't taste as good. Sounds bizarre but it's true. This makes a ton, way more than 12 servings, unless each person has four or five cookies. 375* for ten minutes was just right. This would be GREAT with white chocolate chips and craisins. NOTE: I did use fat free cream cheese but I think that was kind of like putting the cart before the horse, if you really think about it.
Whereas this recipe would have passed for "healthier" 5 years ago, TransFat has been proven to be the unhealthy pseudo-fat that it is. Want healthy? Stick to the regular recipes, and downsize your intake! Don't use Margarine or regular shortening in your cooking! These cookies were flavorless, and my Mother won't be making them again.
Whereas this recipe would have passed for "healthier" 5 years ago, TransFat has been proven to be the unhealthy pseudo-fat that it is. Want healthy? Stick to the regular recipes, and downsize your intake! Don't use Margarine or regular shortening in your cooking! These cookies were flavorless, and my Mother won't be making them again.
I used butter instead of margerine and I doubled the chips called for. Because I wanted a less cakey cooky, I used baking SODA instead of powder. I agree with another reviewer that the uncooked dough was really fantastic but when you cook it, it dosen't taste as good. Sounds bizarre but it's true. This makes a ton, way more than 12 servings, unless each person has four or five cookies. 375* for ten minutes was just right. This would be GREAT with white chocolate chips and craisins. NOTE: I did use fat free cream cheese but I think that was kind of like putting the cart before the horse, if you really think about it.
These are awesome. Really rich and tasty. I'm glad I went to the store to get milk chocolate chips, though; semi-sweet would probably not have been as good. I flattened them a little before baking, and yes they do hold their exact shape! Thanks for a great recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
09/03/2002
These cookies are okay. They are EXTREMELY cakey. Cake like in the middle and crunchy on the outer rims. I followed the recipe 100% and couldn't really taste the cream cheese. They don't spread either, so I ended up with many little mountains! I think these might be better off called "cream cheese chocolate chip bars"! Thanks for the recipe though!
I have ALWAYS used the traditional Nestle Toll House cookie recipe, until now. This was proclaimed "Best Chocolate Chip Cookies Ever" by Hubby. A note: these are cakey cookiea, so if you're in the mood for traditional cookies, don't make these. They bake up high and are lighter in color. That said, these are wonderful and I will definitely make them often! Thanks for a keeper!
These cookies were a hit at my party! Though after i realized I forgot to add the brown sugar!!! But they still tasted GOOD! Without the brown sugar it tasted like cream cheese short bread cookies! they melt in your mouth!
Very good chocolate chip cookie recipe! I used fat-free cream cheese, sugar free Hershey's chocolate chips, Splenda instead of white sugar, and margarine instead of butter; substitutions worked great! One note: they bake in whatever shape they're placed on the sheet, so if you want them rounder, pre-shape them a little before baking.
I am an experienced baker. Made recipe using butter, my only change. The temp is too hot. My first batch bottom was burned but still not cooked in the middle. Cooked on 350 and that worked. Taste is just ok. Would not make again.
I used real butter, and white chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet and these cookies were FANTASTIC!! Only had to bake it my oven 13 minutes and I did flatten the dough somewhat but these cookies did spread on their own as well. Easy to make and delicious!!
These definitely need something to dip in--coffee or milk or something. There is something...off in the taste. I can't figure out what is wrong. The dough, on the other hand, is bombshell delicious! Actually, the cream cheese, butter, and sugar mixture was pretty good, too. Some have said that the dough is sticky. It is indeed, but I found that chilling it for a little bit helped. The chilled-dough cookies tasted better, too. This is an interesting idea--I might try making brownies with cream cheese next time.
The recipe is perfect. Personally I put only 1/4 cup white and 3/4 cup brown sugar in the dough as I don't like the way too much sugary, sweet cookies/cakes etc.. and I found the 2 cups choc. chips too much, but it is me again. Less is more, but you know, everyone has different taste. I have tried it with three kind of chips (white, choc., peanut). It was also delicious! Last time I made a mistake though.. I was deconcentrated due to family tragedy and I forgot to put the cream cheese in the dough. You won't believe it!! I did not have to throw it away. It was not the same without cream cheese, but still perfect with a cup of milk or coffee or without..
These were okay - I made the dough and didn't have time to make cookies, so I baked it as a bar cookie in a jelly roll pan. Several people at work said they would have liked the bars more without chocolate chips in them. I think the basic dough is fine, I'm not sure chocolate chips are the best addition. I think I might use this dough and add toasted pecans, craisins and white chocolate chips (still make them as bar cookies, though). The basic dough is worth using in some way - just not perfectly suited to chocolate. Addendum - I did make these again with the above noted additions and it was much better. I will make them again the new way.
Working with this dough was a nightmare! Way too sticky. Also, I could not get the butter to fully incorporate. The taste was just average, so definitely not worth the money for my ingredients or all of my extra time to try to get the cookies to take any kind of shape. I could not get them into much of a shape because of the stickiness. Save yourself some aggravation and select a different recipe!
These were a big hit in my house, I didn't have any vanilla and my husband and kids were munching away on these. I never could find a chocolate chip recipe that produced cookies that didn't go flat. I have one now, these are out of this world good. I would take them to any event and never worry about people not loving them. Thank you~Thank you
Made these with real butter instead of margarine. Also reduced sugar to 2/3 cup each. Added two teaspoons cinnamon. Used semi-sweet chocolate chips. Reduced oven temp to 325. Baked for about 10 minutes. These cookies are fine...nothing to write home about. You don't really get the cream cheese flavor, which is a bummer. The dough is pretty sticky, but bakes up just fine. The flavor of the cookie is nice. The dough is really good. These cookies are great if you have some cream cheese you need to use up, but I don't know that I'd go out of my way to make them again. Still...not bad.
And if I could give a less than 1 I would!!! These are just nasty!! I wasted perfectly good cream cheese and all the other ingredients just to have something that didn't spread, didn't feel good in the mouth, and didn't bring the taste of the cream cheese thru at all! Just nasty!!!
These were delicious! I did reduce the chocolate chips by a 1/2 cup and I used mini chips. I would by no means advertise these as "healthy" though! They work well using the reduced fat cream cheese. Just make sure the margarine and cheese are softened. By the way these make about 2 1/2 dozen cookies.
I am a butter fan, not one to buy imperial. But I followed the recipe just as written and this was a fantastic treat. It should be called the chocolate chip cookie cake. Sooo good, I ate them instead of dinner. I might start using Imperial more often.
These were very strange in texture. I used an ice cream scoop to form the balls and they did not change in shape at all, once cooked. They were sort of like a drier cake, not at all chewy. My guests called them "cookie cakes". I could not taste any cream cheese but my husband said he could. They froze up nicely though. I probably won't make again but they were worth a try.
These cookies were excellent! They did have a cake-like texture, but I considered this a plus because I like soft cookies. My husband, who usually is not into sweets, liked these also. I would suggest using a margarine with a good flavor because it will contribute to the taste.
I've been making this recipe for years. It's not your typical chocolate chip cookie recipe in that it is much more cake-like. But that's the good thing about it! These cookies stay extremely moist for a very long time and are always a favorite whenever I make them. Here's a tip - if you don't have the time to warm up the cream cheese, keep it in the inside package and squeeze it a bit with your hands. This will get it soft enough to work with. And no, the cookies don't spread as much as some others do, but they stay much softer than regular cookies as well!
If you need a change from regular chocolate chips cookie, this recipe is the one that you should try. It taste good with a little bit of crunch. My daughter loves it very much. It did not spread, so make sure you flattened it a little bit before you bake it.
if you want a heavier more gooey less cakey cookie then kill the egg. egg makes it fluffy and cakey. I do this same recipe with no egg and melt the butter and add it cooled and they are not cakey at all like some have complained. I like a heavier more gooey cookie and why I do it that way. Give it a try if you like the taste but not the cakey texture.
These cookies are awesome. It's like eating chocolate chip cheese cake with less work and hassle I will definitely make these again!!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/09/2000
I love the cakey texture of these cookies. I usually use fat free cream cheese and yoghurt spread instead of the margarine to reduce the fat - and they're still fabulous! Try adding cocoa powder and white chocolate chips as an alternative
I really liked these cookies. They have a great cream cheese flavor, but not overpowering. What I really liked best was that they were more cakey, so when you bite into them, you don't have a bunch of crumbs falling off. I did use slightly less chocolate chips. I can't imagine using the full amount. A lesser amount was plenty!
These wern't that bad. I love peanut butter and I added some to them after my first batch came out of the over. It made them a little dry but they tasted pretty dang good. I could taste the cream cheese in every bit.
I followed the recipe exactly. They are okay, but nothing special. I agree with some of the other reviewers, the dough tastes much better than the final product. You can't even taste the cream cheese in them. If it wasn't for the chocolate chips they would have no taste at all.
These are GREAT cookies! A few hints: let the cream cheese soften up before you make the dough, and use baking soda, not powder. I had no trouble with having to "mash" the cookies down, I just dropped by teaspoonful and baked, and they spread a bit on their own, also, they browned up perfectly.
With the exception of using all butter instead of margarine, I followed this recipe exactly. The cookies don't spread; whether I tried the little mountains *or* the pre-flattened ones, they were very cakey, and had no taste at all; couldn't even taste the cream cheese. Stick to one of the more traditional recipes.
These are okay. Something different. I prefer the old-fashioned choc chip cookie though. The kids loved 'em!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/20/2004
Loved the texture. After I had all the ingredients in the mixer, I found out (to my dismay) that I was out of regular chocolate chips. I only had white chocolate chips and raspberry chocolate ones. I opted for the raspberry ones. I didn't care for the flavor with these chips but I will be making it again this weekend with the right chips. Had a rich wonderful taste and in spite of the raspberry chips...the cookies have disappeared already.
I put the first batch in for 16 minutes (recipe called for 15-17). Bottoms were burnt. Second batch I put in for 13 minutes. Bottoms were still too dark. I used the butter flavored spray for the first 2 batches and it burnt badly on the pan so for the third batch I used Crisco and reduced the heat to 350 and baked for 13 minutes. Bottoms were not as burnt but still not happy with them. Will never make this recipe again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2000
I've made these cookies several times, I use butter instead of margarine and Hershey's Milk Chocolate Mini-Kisses. They are yummy!
I am highly satisfied with this recipe, I used it as a replacement for the chocolate walnut cream cheese pound cake my Aunt used to make! I used ghee in place of the margarine and lightly spread ghee on the cookie sheet in place of the butter spray and all wound up delicious!
I used butter instead of margarine and baking powder instead of Soda. I agree with Sarah Jo's review about the dough after cooked it was a bit flavorless but I would just add 3 cups of chocolate chips next time for added chocolatey flavor and possibly more cream cheese (Philadelphia original is what I used.) otherwise great recipe!
These have been a favourite in my family and anyone who has tried them for years, we call them Philly dippers. They are best made with mini chocolate chips like chipits. I love them cold as we used to eat them straight out of the freezer when mom used to try to get ahead of her baking. I hope everyone enjoys them too!
Fabulous! I love theses! They are wonderful! I used butter instead of margarine, and added heaping scoops of sugar cause I have a sweet tooth! I used semi sweet chocolate chips and real vanilla not extract ! Fantastic! I’ll definitely make these over and over! Yum!
My mother had these when I visited and I had to get the recipe! I’ve made them twice now. I had to turn my oven down to 350 after my first batch got a little too brown, and I take them out after around 14 minutes. The dough is sooooo yummy! I’m not sure how many cookies I would get if I didn’t eat any dough, but I ended up with 49 last time. I love that they don’t flatten out and I love the hint of cream cheese. The only thing that I don’t like as much when comparing to a regular chocolate chip cookie is that they’re more cakey than soft and chewy. But I’ll definitely make them again.
Normally I don't like to be too critical but these cookies (in my opinion) are the worst ever. They are so hard I have to dunk them in my coffee or microwave them. I even made two batches, thinking I messed up the first and both batches turned out the same. I only gave them one star because I had to in order to post this remark.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.