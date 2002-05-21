Bun Bars

A no-bake, peanut butter, chocolate, butterscotch and peanut bar.

By Nancy

12
2 dozen
  • Melt butterscotch and chocolate chips and peanut butter until smooth on low to medium heat. Spread half of mixture into the bottom of 9 x 13 inch pan. Chill until hard in freezer.

  • Melt butter, add instant pudding and milk, boil one minute. Add confectioners' sugar and mix well. It will look funny, but it will mix together.

  • Put on top of chocolate layer. Chill in the freezer until hard.

  • Add peanuts to rest of chocolate mixture and spread on top of vanilla layer. Chill in freezer 1 hour until set. Keep in refrigerator until served.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1292 calories; protein 23.9g; carbohydrates 137.8g; fat 77.4g; cholesterol 41.8mg; sodium 809.8mg. Full Nutrition
