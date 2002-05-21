Bun Bars
A no-bake, peanut butter, chocolate, butterscotch and peanut bar.
Just wanted to agree with previous reviewer that it is DEFINITELY 2 pounds of powdered sugar. I use the recipe below - it makes a lot but I think people looking to recreate an old favorite might need to make the couple of changes as I have below! 12 ounces of chocolate chips 12 ounces butterscotch chips 18 ounces creamy peanut butter 1 cup margarine 6 ounce package of vanilla pudding (not instant) 2/3 cup milk 2 pounds powdered sugar 1 pound salted dry roasted peanuts Melt chips with peanut butter. Spread half of this mixture on the bottom of a greased cookie sheet and chill. Combine margarine, milk and uncooked pudding powder. Boil 1 minute. Add 2 pounds of sifted powdered sugar. Spread over chilled base and chill again. Then add 1 pound of peanuts to remaining chocolate mixture and spread on top of base. Cool again. Cut into very small squares. Store in refrigerator or freezer. Serve at room temperature. Note: I divide filling mixture after powdered sugar is added and stir in 1 teaspoon maple flavoring and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract to each halfRead More
I'd like to point out an error in this recipe. I believe it should be 2 lbs. of powdered sugar and not 2 T. That is the way I've seen it printed in several of the community/church cookbooks I own as well as on various web sites. I made this to try and recreate a childhood favorite. They are extremely sweet, but tasty. The recipe I used calls for a jellyroll pan. You can cut them very small and it makes a huge amount. They do freeze very well.
Also , I used the cook and serve pudding instead of instant and it works much better. And agree with earlier post that it is 2 lbs of powered sugar which equals 6 cups.
I will make this again. I used an 8 x 11 shallow pan which was a big mistake. It barely fit. I agree with everyone else on amount of powered sugar. The middle layer was actually my favorite part and my husband loved it. He said I should've made that by itself. I may alter the recipe or create a new one with just the middle layer ingredients.
I too used the non instant pudding. Definitely need the # of powdered sugar. Butterscotch pudding would be awesome. I put them in the deli containers chocolate mixture on bottom and filling then nuts and chocolate on top great for gifts or bake sales. the short containers work the best and makes about 10 containers.