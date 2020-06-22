Date Drop Cookies II
Date cookies topped with a walnut piece. A simple confectioners' sugar icing may be drizzled over the cooled cookies if desired.
made these today with my 3 year old grand daughter.. easy and very tasty and chewy..definitely make these again..Read More
Not bad. These are tasty. The dates are great as a natural sweetener! However they are very very sticky. I recommend buying chopped dates. If you chop them yourself it's quite messy.Read More
