Date Drop Cookies II

Date cookies topped with a walnut piece. A simple confectioners' sugar icing may be drizzled over the cooled cookies if desired.

Recipe by Rosina

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Lightly grease two baking sheets.

  • Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt and set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream together shortening and brown sugar. Beat in the egg and the sour cream. Gradually blend in flour mixture. Fold in dates.

  • Drop dough by teaspoonfuls 1-1/2 inches apart onto baking sheets. Press a walnut half into the center of each cookie.

  • Bake for 8-10 minutes until lightly colored. Cool cookies on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 9.9mg; sodium 68.5mg. Full Nutrition
