Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies II

This may be my fault, but is the first rcipe I have used from this site with good reviews that did not turn out. Have been making cookies for over fifty years and have not had a failure like this one and I doubled the recipe as grandkids are home from university this weekend and are looking for goodies to take back with them. I have substituted margarine for butter in all my recipe except for some Christmas baking and never had a problem; I did use regular pb but others did too. The dough was absolutely too fat!!! I will use for my husband and I but no way would I send these out of the house! Flavour was OK but oil oozed out of them on the pan:( I did increase the flour a little bit before baking when I saw what was happening....also chilled for 1/2 hr. For those who have problems with cookie dough spreading on the pan make sure that your pan is completely cooled before setting another batch of cookie on it to bake! Also real cookie sheets should not have sides on more than one side to allow for the proper circulation of air.