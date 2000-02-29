Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies II
Peanut butter and chocolate chip cookies made with natural peanut butter and kosher salt.
Peanut butter and chocolate chip cookies made with natural peanut butter and kosher salt.
This is the best PB recipe I have ever used. I used just regular peanut butter and regular choc. chips. Which worked out perfectly! You will see that the cookies will turn out chewy and tastful!Read More
I was not happy with these at all. The dough was soft so I already had concerns, but given the mixed reviews I chose to plod on and follow the recipe with no changes other than to chill the dough overnight. The result was a cookie that was so soft it had little structure to support it once it was picked up - as others experienced, it fell apart into pieces, pieces that were too fatty and not sweet enough. I compared this recipe to a similar recipe I loved, with a 2:1 ratio of peanut butter to butter - and what I found explains what went wrong with this recipe. It needs 2 T. more of both brown sugar and white sugar, which explains why these cookies were not sweet enough. The recipe needs more flour, maybe 1/4 cup, which explains why they were too fatty (I'd almost call them kind of soggy) and had so little structure. In the end, while I liked the double amount of peanut butter to butter, this pretty much fell apart after that - pun intended.Read More
This is the best PB recipe I have ever used. I used just regular peanut butter and regular choc. chips. Which worked out perfectly! You will see that the cookies will turn out chewy and tastful!
Soft, chewy and delicious! These are wonderfully yummy! (And, have no trans fats!) I followed the recipe almost exactly- just added 2 more tablespoons of flour and another 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt. Also instead of mixing in mini chips, I added three regular-sized chocolate chips to the center of each pb cookie after baking. For the crumbling problem- baking longer is not the answer!! I would recommend using insulated baking sheets and a good, thin, metal pancake turner to remove the cookies. Be sure to allow them to cool for 1-2 minutes before removing.
I am an avid cookie baker and these are my favorites to make by far. They are easy and delicious and always get rave reviews. The key is to scoop them with about a 1TBSP round measuring spoon and use baking sheets insulated with air. Also, I usually cook about 8 minutes and leave on the sheet after for atleast 5. They are amazing!!
I was not happy with these at all. The dough was soft so I already had concerns, but given the mixed reviews I chose to plod on and follow the recipe with no changes other than to chill the dough overnight. The result was a cookie that was so soft it had little structure to support it once it was picked up - as others experienced, it fell apart into pieces, pieces that were too fatty and not sweet enough. I compared this recipe to a similar recipe I loved, with a 2:1 ratio of peanut butter to butter - and what I found explains what went wrong with this recipe. It needs 2 T. more of both brown sugar and white sugar, which explains why these cookies were not sweet enough. The recipe needs more flour, maybe 1/4 cup, which explains why they were too fatty (I'd almost call them kind of soggy) and had so little structure. In the end, while I liked the double amount of peanut butter to butter, this pretty much fell apart after that - pun intended.
I thought that these cookies were really good! They were a little soft while i was making the batter so I added a little more flour. They came out thin, big and crispy! Delicious! ... Also a hint to the person who made them and they fell apart: Did you let them cool for 10 to 20 minutes, to let them harden!?
they totally fall apart no matter how much longer you cook them and I cooked them for up to 9 minutes in my oven!! Frustrating and not that good anyway! Sorry.
Very nice cookie! It was just sweet enough and had good peanut butter flavor. Many other pb cookie recipes have way too little pb or too much flour. My family really enjoyed this one--a definite keeper.
These cookies came out perfect. Nice and soft and chewy. I did add more flour though....about 1/4 cup. Also I used 1 cup of large chocolate chips.
These are the best peanut butter cookies. I left out the chocolate chips and the cookies were still great. They did not have a whole lot of sugar so that the peanut butter taste was not overpowered.
This recipe was nice and simple and the cookies had good peanut butter flavor. I used regular chocolate chips-and could have added a few more ;) I ended up cooking for 7 minutes and cooling on the sheet for 7 minutes so they didn't fall apart too easily, but I think they would have been better if I had followed the recipe and cooked for 6 minutes and then cooled on the sheet for 10 minutes or so. I was just in a hurry to make the next batch...poor decision! Good recipe, though :) I'm sure these won't last long!
i'm sorry to say this but the cookies did not come out good, i suggest you look through your recipe again...
These cookies have a great peanut butter taste, which is probably since there is not much flour in the recipe. I highly recommend you try these!
Update - the cookies worked wonderfully when I decreased the amount of sugar (8 tbsp brown sugar and 2 tbsp white sugar), decrease the amount of baking soda by a little bit, and increase the amount of flour (almost 1 cup). Because of the increase in flour you do need to spread the cookies out with a fork. I also tried not to overbake them (took them out as soon as the edges are slightly brown). Worked out great. past review: For me this recipe is simply way too sweet, and not as chewy as I would have liked it. I will likely make it again but will use only brown sugar, and add more flour, and reduce the amount of baking soda.
Extremely salty and greasy cookies. I am sorry to say this and I do not mean to be uncharitable, but I followed the recipe exactly and found the results less than pleasing. Reduce the salt significanly, increase the flour and you will have a better tasting cookie, in my opinion.
they taste really, really good. However, they fall completely apart as soon as I take a bite out of them. I tried variations (baking them longer, baking them the correct amount of time and giving them time to cool and harden up, etc) but nothing worked, they all turned out the same. I followed the recipe to a T, too.
Tasted excellent, but we really had a problem with them falling apart.
Fantastic recipe. I make these for my co-workers (I am on a diet and can't eat them right now) and they beg me to bring them in all the time. I tweaked it a bit, using only 6 tablespoons of brown sugar. Helps reduce sugar content, they still came out fantastic.
These turned out great!! Moist and flakey and peanut buttery. Best PB cookies I have ever made.
These are yummy! One minor change I made was to add more flour. I didn't have any brown sugar on hand, so I used only white. The cookies came out great--very soft and buttery.
This is a delicious recipe for peanut butter and chocolate lovers. The cookies are a little on the soft side but sooo peanut buttery that it is acceptable. We will be glad to make this again.
Great cookies, we added more chocolate chips and a drop more vanilla. Be sure to cook for longer than just 5 minutes-- it's more like 10. Hope my friend likes her birthday cookies, I sure enjoyed sampling the dough!
delicious!! just tried them and my fam loves them!!! thank you for the recipe.
Wow! These cookies are amazing! I made them this afternoon and i cant even tell they arent from a package in the store! The only difference was i used stick margarine and i also cooked each batch for about 11 minutes. My husband has been raving about them all night! Will deffinately make these again!
These cookies were really great! They turned out perfect!
I have made these cookies a million times and they are always a hit! I use some organic ingredients such as sugar, eggs, flour, and vanilla extract. I used regular "light" peanut butter, extra vanilla extract, and about 10% less sugar. MAKE SURE YOU LEAVE THE BUTTER OUT OF THE FRIDGE LONG ENOUGH!! this is key! I also use a digital weight scale for measurements. Also sift the flour! It makes a huge difference! If you don't have a sifter, tap out the flour from a spoon because it is all packed and heavy from the packaging and time. I also bake them for longer, approx 7-9 minutes. P.S. Barb, whoever you are, thank you for this recipe!
This recipe is great! I used JIF's chocolate flavored peanut butter instead of regular peanut butter and the cookies were delicious!!
I will definitely use this recipe again, but will tweek it some...cookie dough was too gooey and cookies fell apart easily. Great taste!
These are excellent! I like that they are healthy and low calorie. I got 24 huge cookies out of this recipe. Add 2 minutes bake time.
Yum! Just made this an hour ago. I doubled it (and it doubled just fine) - it made about 80 small-to-medium sized cookies. I used low-fat chunky-style Skippy peanut butter b/c that's what I had. I used a 1/2 c. wheat flour and the rest, all-purpose. (Remember, I doubled everything). I also used 1 stick of butter, and 1 stick of Smart Balance. I do this with most of the things I bake. I used insulated cookie sheets, and I found the bake time to be a little longer for me... more like 10 minutes. I also let the cookies cool a good 10 minutes before trying to remove them. The one I tried to remove after 5 minutes fell apart. But by 10 minutes, they were easy to remove. These are a hit around here... I started off with 80 and an hour later, I think we're already down to 60.... yikes! Thanks again - fabulous!
They taste ok, but crumble and fall apart. I'm so upset!
This is the best peanut butter cookie ever. Its soft and chewy. They are a little sticky to place on the sheet, but well worth the effort. The recipes doesnt make too many so I make a double batch. I used Adams peanut butter.
Very good recipe! I used whole wheat flour, cane sugar and dark chocolate chips and it was delicious!
Great cookie, very easy and quick to make. I found it just a little salty to my taste. I am going to half the kosher salt the next time. and there will be many many next times.
not overcooking these cookies is a MUST. the dough is so sweet and nutty and delicious - and baking them for only 5 minutes solidifies them enough to pick them up - but they are still so chewy and delicious! AWESOME! I bet adding bits of these cookies to ice cream would put them over the top.
WAY too crumbly. Had a raw flour (and peanut butter) taste. Will never make these again. Sorry, but I have never had a bad batch of cookies until these.
Very good taste & texture. They are very soft when you first take them out of the oven and almost impossible to move without breaking. The trick is to follow the instructions and let them cool on the cookie sheet for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack. A thin metal spatula also helps to slide under the cookies. They firm up nicely as they cool. Recipe does not make a big batch.
These are awesome. My only change was using regular chocolate chips instead of mini. one of my favorite cookie recipes now.
My husband requests these all the time and he hates sweets! They are the perfect combination of a chocolate chip cookie and a slight peanut butter taste. Refrigerating the dough really helped keep the shape.
So delicious! Soft and very peanut buttery. Excellent, and easy to make. I will definately be making these again soon.
This turned out perfect for me! Nice and chewy with a slight crispy bite to them...couldn't get my boyfriend to stop eating them. This was exactly what I was looking for...
I made these cookies with my 3-year-old daughter. They were easy to make, and we all love them.
I altered the recipe so I could use regular peanut butter, I also used about half what the recipe calls for. I also had to bake the cookies almost twice as long as what's called for. However, the cookies come out fantastic, even hours after they've been baked they are still moist and not dry like most peanut butter cookies I've had.
These were great! Definitely chewy and peanut buttery! I used regular peanut butter and chocolate chips and about 2 Tbsp more flour. I had to bake mine for longer though - probably nearly 15 minutes a batch! Maybe was my ovens fault? Turned out great though!! Will definitely make again! Husband loved 'em!
Very good cookies. My family loved them and they are not that big of a fan of peanut butter.
The recipe was delicious; however, I made a few adjustments. I used salted butter so I only used 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Also, I added an extra 1/4 cup of flour. I needed two pans to make all of the cookies and I put the one pan in the oven after the other was done. Interestingly the first batch was very flat and fell apart when I took them off the pan. The second batch was perfect, thick and chewy! The only difference between the two batches was that I may have pushed down with my fork slightly more with the first batch.
If you follow the instructions as they are, these cookies will NOT turn out right. They will fall apart. Looks like most people have been adding more flour and slightly increasing cooking time. Recipe needs edited.
I did exactly what the recipe said and, as many other have mentioned, the dough was too soft and the cookies completely fell apart. Cookies that fall apart aren't the worst, but these ones don't even taste good. Definitely something off with this recipe.
These cookies are amazing! Honestly, the best cookies I've had in awhile, and we make cookies weekly!! I made a few simple changes, I omitted the white sugar all together and added 1/2 cup oats, and 2/3 cup whole wheat flour instead of white flour. I also only put 1/2 cup of chocolate chips in the recipe, which was plenty. These are worth making, in fact we're making another batch right now!! :)
Really wish I read the reviews before trying this recipe but the ratings were good so I didn’t bother. Boy do I regret that. Followed this recipe exactly and in the end it was a limp pile of crumbly mess without structure. Very disappointed
Tastes pretty good, but I found it annoying to have to wait inbetween batches.
these were awesome! great texture. instead of dropping teaspoon portions onto the pan i did about a little less than a tablespoon and cooked it a little longer. still turned out awesome!
Love it! Used white whole wheat floor & increased it to almost 1 cup. Used all natural crunchy peanut butter & dark chocolate chips. They were awesome!
Dry & super crumbly. First time I have been disappointed by cookies.
I followed the directions and added the additional 2 tablespoons of flour. I used parchment paper to bake ontop of the cookie sheets, and the cookies turnout great!
5 MINUTES, don't over bake these. Let them cool before you move them or they will crumble. Fantastic after that! I used reduced fat peanut butter because it's what I had, it's better mixed with a stick of butter;) I also used peanut butter chips for an extra peanutty flavor.
I made these cookies they did not turn out 5-6 minutes ya right.Make it better.I make beter cookies much better then these.Buy skor toffee bites they make good cookies.Review by Joel Stankiewicz
SO tasty. Very very filling though. It's almost like eating a meal (but they are REALLY good cookies!)
I WORK IN A HOME FOR CHILDREN, AND THERE ARE OVER 90 CHILDREN WHO LIVE HERE. THIS WENT OVER GREAT! IT'S WONDERFUL AND CHEWY, WILL MAKE THOUSANDS, I'M SURE.
I made 24 of these cookies and ate...actually devoured... 18 of them in less than 24 hours. That says enough about how good this recipe is. Simply unreal and complete cookie perfection in my opinion. Just make sure that when you make these you have friends to give them away to or you will surely eat too many!!!! ...I also use regular kraft PB instead of natural.
These cookies can be eaten one after another. They aren't too sweet nor do they have the overpowering taste of peanut butter.
These are the best peanut butter cookies I have ever made, eaten, or experienced. Be careful about overcooking.
I really love these cookies, but I have to remember to alter the peanut butter natural to creamy ratio. With too much of the natural peanut butter, it gets too oily and falls apart. I also change cooking time to my own preference of 325 degrees F and cook about 12 minutes.
For those of you who thought these cookies were too soft and fell apart too easily, I found that baking the cookies for 7-8 minutes versus the suggested 5-6 is better. Depending on how crispy or how soft you want them, adjust accordingly.
I like this recipe because I love to bake cookies and it is my favorite kind but do not use vanilla extract and use plain old vanilla, It is a good recipe and you should definatley try it
delicious cookies! I doubled recipe as I need pleanty to send to my son. I used mini peanut butter cups instead of chips. I added about 1/2 cup more flour as the dough seemed too soft. Cookies came out perfect-I agree about pulling them out of the oven after 6-7 min. and let cool a few more min. before moving to a rack. My son will be thrilled-Thank you!!
These came out great! I even made the recipe vegan by using vegan butter and egg replacer. Delicious!
"natural" peanut butter to me means peanuts. I used natural peanut butter and gave up on the cookies. Not bad as a pan bar cookie. Baked for 20 min in pampered chef baking pan
I made them this evening, and I didn't give this a 1 star because they technically were edible, but, as others had found, my cookies were a hot mess. Crumbly, no matter WHEN you ate them (right out of the oven or an hour or two later). The taste was bland, it wasn't overly peanut-buttery OR sweet, which made them boring to eat. I used all natural peanut butter and milk chocolate chips.
So I tried these with an open mind. And I learned what happens when you try to make cookies healthy. First sheet I cooked exactly according to recipe, on a silpat liner. Mmm, raw peanut butter. Pass. Next, I added another 1/2 tsp of baking soda, and a teaspoon of baking powder. Also cooked for 8 minutes. They rose to look like cookies, and they taste really good. Not the best I've ever had, but it's hard to hate a cookie.
These were easy and delicious! My family loved them. Do just as the recipe suggests and pull the cookies out at a hint of browning on the edges, and let cool on the cookie sheet, that way they are chewy, gooey and delicous.
Excellent cookies! I make these routinely at my house, by repeat request!
Dammm they are good!
Easy and delicious! My partners fav cookie so far and the salt gives it a nice balance.
Fabulous. Got lots of compliments. Did not have chocolate chips so I cut a dark-chocolate bar into chunks. Also used half margarine and half butter, and regular salt instead of kosher. Had no problem getting them out of the pan. They popped right up whether I removed them immediately or waited a couple minutes. I also refrigerated half the batter for a day and a half and those cookies turned out great as well.
I thought that this recipe was delicious. I did, however, use less peanut butter and added a large spoon or two of Nutella. I also added a little more flour so the cookies stayed cookie shaped a little better.
i made large cookies so i had to bake it for 10 minutes
I also doubled the recipe and added 1/2 cup peanut butter. These were excellent cookies!
For a bachelor with limited baking experience, these cookies were simple and came out excellent. The only adjustment I made was to allow the cookies to become golden brown all over, rather than just at the edges. The first dozen were a little underdone, but the rest (with the one minor adjustment) came out perfectly. I highly recommend them to any novice baker, like myself.
These were sooo excellent. I traded out the 1.5 cups of chocolate chips for 1/2 cup choc chips, 1/2 cup white choc chips and 1/2 cup of raisins. Excellent. This recipe is slightly lower in sugar than some of the others but it was excellent. Took slightly longer than the 5-10 mins to cook though.
These cookies were amazing!!! They had just the right amount of flour as to not over power the peanut butter flavor and they were not to sweet!! They will be a staple in my recipe box from now on!! Thanks for the great recipe!
These cookies were VERY good. At first I was not sure if they were going to harden, so I cooked them for about 9 minutes and took them out to sit and they turned out incredible. They are chewy, soft, and the chocolate chips really put a good taste with the peanut butter.
Add me to the "thumbs up" column! What I changed (based on others' reviews here): used 1 cup flour, and baked for 8-9 minutes (top rack 9, bottom rack 8). I also let them sit on the pan, cooling, for 10 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack. They are a little crumbly and delicate, but did not fall apart at all, and they taste delicious. Next time: I'll use mini-chips like the recipe says, because the regular-sized chips I used do seem a little too big for the cookie (or I'll just put a couple in the center of each cookie like another reviewer did). Also, I think I might add cinnamon for a little more flavor depth. Otherwise, this was a successful and super-easy recipe; will use it again!
Good flavor but poor consistency. Couldn’t hold cookie without it crumbling.
NOPE! They were not good, at all!
These have a great flavor--nice texture, but they are a bit crumbly--perhaps not enough "glue" to keep it together. I will experiment next time and see if I can improve that. I added peanut butter chips, too. Darn good tasting cookie.
I've made these twice and both times they turned out less than desirable. Too much peanut butter and unless you bake them up crispy, they are raw tasting.
Oooooh....yum!
My husbands favorite is cookie is peanut butter, and mine is chocolate chip. This is a wonderful way to make both it 1 batch. I used chunky peanut butter, and it turned out great.
This may be my fault, but is the first rcipe I have used from this site with good reviews that did not turn out. Have been making cookies for over fifty years and have not had a failure like this one and I doubled the recipe as grandkids are home from university this weekend and are looking for goodies to take back with them. I have substituted margarine for butter in all my recipe except for some Christmas baking and never had a problem; I did use regular pb but others did too. The dough was absolutely too fat!!! I will use for my husband and I but no way would I send these out of the house! Flavour was OK but oil oozed out of them on the pan:( I did increase the flour a little bit before baking when I saw what was happening....also chilled for 1/2 hr. For those who have problems with cookie dough spreading on the pan make sure that your pan is completely cooled before setting another batch of cookie on it to bake! Also real cookie sheets should not have sides on more than one side to allow for the proper circulation of air.
Very good cookies!
Best PB cookie I have ever made. Very light. Melts in your mouth. I added 1 tablespoon flour and cooled batter in the freezer for 5 minutes to make the batter easier to spoon and flatten. I agree with other reviewers; These cookies are not crumbly, you must let these cool/set completely before enjoying.
Amazing cookies
My roommates can't get enough of these. I add the extra 2 TBL spoons of flour, bake for 7 minutes per batch. My best finished product starts as a ball just under the size of a golf ball, rolled and then pressed to about 1/4" thick on the pan. They spread when they bake to about 1 1/2" their starting size. I also take 3 Skor bars, freeze them and then shatter them with a butter knife handle and mix in with the chocolate chips.
Went Great!!! My better half normally won't eat peanut butter on anything but bread...and just the other day i caught His hand in the cookie jar.
What is the secret to making the cookies round and puffy? My sister and I made these cookies, and the batter tasted great, we were so excited, but then we make the first batch and they came out as flat as panacakes. So we felt we should try again and make them evem smaller and they too came out flat, but the fork marks showed up the second time. They tasted good crumbly, but we hope for better results next time. Makes great dough!
WOW! A darn near perfect recipe Barb. Thank you. I usually read through the reviews to see if there is an overwhelming concensus on an addition or a subtraction with a recipe on this site. Y'know hints and whatnot since so many of you are excellent cooks and bakers. This recipe I did the same, except most everyone seemed to be in agreement that this was a great recipe as written. Sure some used bigger chips or different peanut butter, but that is personal preference. Mine had a different baking time, but that is only because my oven is old and cranky. For Barb's cookies just about everyone got the same, wonderful cookie everytime! Oh, and when 85 of 95 reviews liked/loved this recipe I wouldn't call that "mixed reviews" as one person said. I would say that would be an overwhelming "YES! MAKE THESE." These cookies are really, really good. The recipe is easy and simple to follow. If you do exactly as Barb says you too will have delicious peanut butter chocolate chip cookies in under an hour. Bravo!
Too much peanut butter, not enough sugar and the chocolate got lost.
Good PB flavor but wish I had read these reviews first! I would agree that the recipe needed more flour and will try that next time.
love these cookies!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections