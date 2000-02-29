Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies II

Peanut butter and chocolate chip cookies made with natural peanut butter and kosher salt.

Recipe by Barb Gurley

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

18
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Cream butter or margarine with brown sugar and white sugar. Add egg and vanilla. Mix well. Stir in peanut butter, baking soda, and salt. Make sure it is well blended. Add flour and chocolate chips.

  • Drop teaspoons of cookie dough then flatten with fork slightly on greased cookie sheet. Bake for 5-6 minutes or until just showing a hint of brown on edges. Don't overcook. Let cool on cookie sheet for 5 -10 minutes. Then transfer to cooling rack.

225 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 20.4g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 23.9mg; sodium 168.5mg. Full Nutrition
