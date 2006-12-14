Peanut Butter Balls III
This is another recipe for Peanut Butter balls. This one I got from my 96 year old neighbor, Mrs. Lucille Savage. She still makes them at Christmas and now I do too.
This is another recipe for Peanut Butter balls. This one I got from my 96 year old neighbor, Mrs. Lucille Savage. She still makes them at Christmas and now I do too.
I've made these for years with slightly different proportions: 2 cups crunchy peanut butter, 2 cups powdered sugar, 2 cups rice krispies and 1 1/2 cups softened margarine. I, too, melt the choc. chips in the microwave with shortening. I went to a Party City and bought a plastic dipping spoon in the candy-making department....and it makes dipping the balls a MUCH easier process! Even when I double the recipe, every morsel goes.....as I place them on pretty plates or in pretty candy dishes and give them as Christmas gifts to very special friends!Read More
These are WAY too sweet as the recipe is written. I cut the sugar to 2 cups and all I could taste was sugar - I couldn't even taste the peanut butter. I wound up having to melt down another cup of peanut butter and add another few cups of cereal to make them edible. I would never put more than 1 cup of sugar in this.Read More
I've made these for years with slightly different proportions: 2 cups crunchy peanut butter, 2 cups powdered sugar, 2 cups rice krispies and 1 1/2 cups softened margarine. I, too, melt the choc. chips in the microwave with shortening. I went to a Party City and bought a plastic dipping spoon in the candy-making department....and it makes dipping the balls a MUCH easier process! Even when I double the recipe, every morsel goes.....as I place them on pretty plates or in pretty candy dishes and give them as Christmas gifts to very special friends!
I thought these were excellent! I added about 1/4 cup more peanut butter and it was very easy to form balls by pressing the mixture together. Also- Instead of the messy process of dipping the balls, I used mini-muffin papers and covered the bottoms with melted chocolate and then added the peanut butter balls and poured chocolate over the top. Easy!
Oh my does this bring back memories! My Grandma Helen used to make these every Christmas and we all looked forward to them. I didn't have her recipe and I was so happy to find this on AR. I made these with my niece and we had a ball - no pun intended! I did made a couple of changes to made it hold together better. I used a whole jar of peanut butter (it's a little over 2 cups anyway), kept the butter the same, and reduced the sugar by 1 cup. I melted the peanut butter and butter in the microwave and then mixed everything. I put the peanut butter balls on cookie sheets lined with wax paper and let them chill for a few hours. I then dipped them in chocolate and red and green sprinkles for Xmas. Take one bite of these crunchy, peanuty, chocolatey little treats and you'll want to make these every year too!
Awesome! This is an excellant recipe! We didn't have any rice krispies so we took some kix and crunched them up and used those and they turned out great! Also, we had lots of trouble with the chocolate melting. It would get really grainy. Our solution was to put a little bit of chocolate in at a time over very low heat. It worked perfectly! Don't forget to stick toothpicks in the peanutbutter balls before you freeze them. Makes them much easier to dip;)
These are truly wonderful Christmas treats. I make them every year and they disappear in a hurry. Some advice...if you have an old fork you are willing to sacrifice, bend it so that is L shaped. Pour your melted chocolate into a narrow container and dip your pb balls this way. Keep a hot water bath handy if the chocolate starts to thicken. Also, if you tire of dipping in chocolate, another option is to roll in finely chopped pecans or walnuts, or a mixture of cocoa and powdered sugar...or you can just drizzle the chocolate over them in zig zag patern.
Very Good recipe. Guests thought the chocolate was a little rich, I think next time I'll try milk chocolate chips. Adding extra peanut butter is a good idea. And I think adding 2 tablespoons of shortening to the chocolate makes it a thinner layer of chocolate.
Great hit for kids and adults. Only used 2 cups sugar and 4-5 cups of rice krispies as I found it too wet to roll properly. I liked the crunchy texture that I remembered.
This was delicious. I have never had peanut butter balls before, but they are similar to buckeys, with out the cereal. I found that forming the balls was a little difficult because the mixture kept sticking to my hands. I solved that problem by dipping my fingers in some water. I brought some into work and everyone thought they were great.
We used to call these "chestnuts" when I was little, because once they're dark chocolate-covered balls with a circle of peanut butter poking out on top. These are really easy to make and they taste delicious. The peanut-batter batter will be a bit dry at first, but keep stirring until the icing sugar is fully combined. Definitely use toothpicks to dunk the balls in the chocolate - stick a pick in each ball before they are refrigerated. And, you don't need to cover them completely in chocolate - I find that is a bit too rich for most people's taste. Just dip halfway. A scrumptious Christmas treat!
I was looking for a recipe to satisy my brother in law's craving for peanut butter balls during a Christmas visit - now we all crave them! This recipe makes a ton of balls; we doubled it and were a little sorry we had to form and dip them all (almost 200). A few notes... We ended up mixing the dough in the mixer to incorporate all of the dry ingredients thoroughly. Rolling wasn't really rolling, more like gently squeezing or they crumbled. We dipped some in milk chocolate and some in semi-sweet, then settled on a mix of the two. A great recipe, thank you!
These are WAY too sweet as the recipe is written. I cut the sugar to 2 cups and all I could taste was sugar - I couldn't even taste the peanut butter. I wound up having to melt down another cup of peanut butter and add another few cups of cereal to make them edible. I would never put more than 1 cup of sugar in this.
Great recipe! We loved them. A little messy dipping them in chocolate but worth it.
I just made these and they came out perfect and delicious! I liked the simple ingredients and didn't want to use shortening like the other recipes called for. For an added touch, I melted Resees chips in a small freezer bag in the microwave and cut the corner to drizzle over the top. I thought mine were pretty average size and I ended up with 60. They looked so professional!
I make this recipe all the time. Except I use one cup of creamy peanut butter and one cup of crunchy. I also only use 3 cups of confectioners sugar, And a teaspoon of vanilla. I don't cook them over a stove. I soften the butter and blend by hand, much easier sort of like making a meatloaf. And for the chocolate, I add a 1/4 of a bar of pariffin wax. And then I top them with a drizzle of white chocolate. My profile picture is of my Chocolate cover peanut butter balls. And they are never dry. I use Peter pan peanut butter as well.
These turned out AMAZING!! I too cut back on the icing sugar, used crunchy peanut butter, and the holiday Rice Krispies, for a prettier presentation. When dipping the chocolate, I used both white and semi sweet. Using a fork and spoon (the ball gets put in the chocolate, scooped out with the fork and spoon the rest of the chocolate). Give a couple shakes off the side of the bowl, and voila!! Put them on parchment paper, let them dry and then drizzle more white chocolate on the semi sweet and vice versa. I have gotten rave reviews on the presentation, and so many requests to make more.
These are so good. Dipped them in chocolate almond bark then melted some white almond bark in a small sandwich bag, snipped a tiny bit off the tip and put fancy little lines across each one. Then set each one in a mini baking cup before giving as gifts. Looks beautiful and tastes even better.
I made these on new years eve with 3 young kids at my side. It was fun, easy, and not very messy (I did the chocolate part).I took the advice of other reviewers and cut down on the sugar and I think that helped a lot. From start to finish they were done in a little over an hour. A few tips - To cool them faster between steps chill in the freezer for 10 min. Also, to keep the peanut butter mix from sticking to your hands when rolling, dip your fingers in a bowl of cold water. Over all a yummy treat!
This recipe is delicous! I tried 3 other horrible peanut butter ball recipes before trying this one. I did cut back on the sugar and used a bit of shortening in the chocolate to make it go further and simplify the dipping. I found the recommended method of using the teaspoon the best dipping method. We will make this a Christmas tradition!
How do I love these treats? Let me count the ways! First off I will tell you, I am not a huge peanut butter fan...don't hate it, just don't love it. I needed something that seemed fairly simple yet round and "candyish" for the holidays. The holidays passed and I never got them made but a few weeks later, I decided since I had all the ingredients on hand, I would give them a go. #1 (as I am counting the ways I love them)they are EASY to make. At first when I was rolling them into balls by hand they (my hands) started to get more and more gooey. I fixed that problem by keeping my hands dusted with powdered sugar. #2 They LOOK nice and could easily be dressed up even more with sprinkles etc. #3 They TASTE out of this world....I'm serious, they are SO creamy on the inside they taste worthy of the name "truffle". It is not normal for me to get a hankerin for anything peanut buttery but I seriously got hungry for these! Just to get them away from me, I gave the last dozen or so to my dear friend and told her where to find the recipe. A week or so later I spoke with her and she had already made them...TWICE! (she didn't exactly thank me for showing her this new vice!) BEWARE...your greatest dieting weakness will be replaced with these new wonders....before making, consider carefully if you want to do this to yourself and others! AWWWWWW..... GO FOR IT!!!!! You'll thank yourself. Between curses.....you'll thank yourself! ;D
These peanut butter balls are heaven! Unfortunately, they're so good, they're irresistable. The crispy texture is a wonderful addition and really compliments and enhances the peanut butter flavor. Very easy recipe. Kids will enjoy helping making these. Note: I may have measured incorrectly, but there was not quite enough peanut butter mixture to cover the rice crispies/sugar mixture. You may want to have a bit more peanut butter on hand to add if necessary.
Excellent and easy recipe. My in-laws remind me months in advance to make these for the Christmas holidays! I used chunky peanut butter for some added flavor and crunch.
I made these for a family Christmas dinner and not only were they gone like lightning but everyone wanted to know how to make them....They're a new Christmas tradition in our family.
This an excellent recipe. A hundred times better than any using parafin, who wants to eat wax anyway? I do however, use a whole cup of peanut better rather than a half cup. And sometimes for a little variety I will dip them in one cup semisweet chocolate chips melted togewther with one cup butterscotch chips... try it... you'll like it!
My husband thought that these balls should have a little more peanut butter, but other than that he thought they were a cut above the one's his mother used to make (she didn't use rice crispies). I rolled the balls in melted chocolate almond bark instead of melted chocolate chips. This worked out great; the chocolate hardens and doensn't melt in your hands. In fact, the PB balls kind of resemble candy. Yumm!
All my friends and family LOVE these balls. My family is from OH so they call them "buck-eyes". My baking aunt even asked for the recipe! I would never use any other recipe.
I followed other's suggestions using a little less conf. sugar. but otherwise followed the recipe. When I was making these, I said to my husband, I will never make these again! I said that because I found it almost impossible to form the balls it was such a sticky mess and seemed just so time consuming but as others may have mentioned, even just fridgerating the mixture for 15 mins makes it 100% easier to form the balls. These are incredibly delicious! Better than a Reese's cup. Also, I had trouble dipping in the chocolate using a toothpick or spoon and just ended up using my hands and then it became very easy to get them all covered quickly.
I made this recipe again for the 2nd time. Its so good a double batch didn't last the 2 of us a week.
So easy to make but it did take me 3.5 hrs start to finish. I used 1 cup of powdered sugar and that was plenty sweet. I've seen other recipes using graham crackers but I think the rice cereal adds a nice crunch. I used 1 bag semisweet choc chips + 1.5 tbs of shortening to get a smoother and thinner chocolate coating otherwise like others said, it would be too thick. You can use Wilton's melting chocolates too.
I only gave these a 4 because is was so hard to dip into chocolate... Midway through I ran out of chocolate and didn't want to run to the store, so I got creative. I took cream cheese cake icing got it very soft and dipped the balls into the icing. This was 10 times easier and they were the first to go... I will be making this again but from here on out it is cream cheese icing for me (as requested)! They are more like 6 star made this way!
I made a similar recipe last year for christmas gifting and everyone loved them! I made a small batch for my husband and I to try and they were delicious so i made a larger batch for everyone!
Made as stated - very good!
I have found that the brand of peanut butter makes big difference in this recipe. Only use Jif or Skippy- generic peanut butter or off brands peanut will cause consistency problems and balls will not hold together enough to dip even when chilled
Yummmmy
Yum! These delicious morsels are time consuming but oh sooooo decadently addicting! I am a perfectionist at heart (I know this isn't a "healthy" trait, but sometimes I just can't help myself lol!) and the fact that my PB balls look so pitiful will more than likely keep me from making these for anything other than special occasions. I guess I just need to break down and invest in a dipping tool set haha. :) That aside, I think the ratio of PB, sugar and cereal is spot on here. The PB mixture is SUPER easy to work with (at least it was for me), has the right amount of crunch to it and is sweet enough to not rot your teeth. NOTE: To make your chocolate go farther, add 1.5 - 2 T of shortening to it. This thins it out a bit and makes dipping MUCH easier! I'd also like to point out that I was able to make nearly 8 DOZEN balls out of this using my 1 T Pampered Chef cookie scoop!!!!! Obviously, I needed another bag of chips to get the job done, but instead of using chocolate chips (I opted for MILK chocolate for my first 4 dozen), I used WHITE chocolate chips. Because my white chocolate dipped PB balls looked boring (snore, snore), I drizzled them with a touch of melted chocolate. Mmmmmmm.... Thanks for sharing your recipe, Nancy! Since these are usually part of many of my friends and co-workers holiday cookie trays, I think I'll wait until then to indulge. This requires a little too much effort for an everyday treat. :-)
I LOVE THIS RECIPE!!!!!! I just won a baking contest at work with this recipe. I followed the recipe exactly and added another 2 tbsp of butter to keep it soft enough to roll. Thank you very much!
Fantastic!! Made these this weekend. Sent some to school with my children and their friends told me how good they were!! I did add about 1/2 cup of additional peanut butter to make it easier to mix.
I knew the combination of these ingredients would appeal to my family's taste however, I wasn't interested in the time consuming task of rolling so many balls. Instead, I halved the recipe, pressed the peanut butter mixture into an 8x8 pan, poured the melted chocolate on top and chilled until firm before cutting into squares. The mixture turned out a little crumbly but I believe this could be solved by using 1/4 cup less powdered sugar. The taste however, is wonderful.
This is just like the recipe that my friend & co-worker Kelly made long ago, except using only 2 cups of powdered sugar....4 is too much. The rice crispies add great texture and crunch. Some use crunchy PB, as well, but I strongly prefer using creamy for these. I make these every Christmas to give as gifts. I found it too tedious dipping each ball one at a time, so I now line mini muffin tins with the mini liners, put 1 TB of melted chocolate in the bottom of each liner, drop in the ball and cover with more melted chocolate. You can decorate with Christmas sprinkles or finely chopped peanuts on top before they harden. They look beautiful & festive, taste delicious, and are very popular with everyone who receives them. They look so cute in the mini muffin liners! :-)
WAY too much sugar! Next time I would definitely cut back on the sugar and add some more peanut butter.
Unbelievable! A family favourite now. Great as is, but also good with crunchy peanut butter. (if I use crunchy, I add an extra 1/2 cup of smooth as well).
The taste of these peanut butter balls is excellent. My husband will insist on seeing them every year at Christmas. They are easy but rather time consuming to roll and then dip so many balls. Just a note--I had to use almost twice as much chocolate to cover all the balls. Maybe because I made my balls on the small side.
Super good if you cut the sugar in half and add a liiittle more p.b. and rice crispy cereal. I also add 1/4 tsp vanilla extract and use natural p.b, so I have to add 1/4 tsp salt as well. The chocolate I use is bakers unsweetened dark plus milk choc chips (that are sweetened) and it's a nice balance. I do add a tsp coconut oil to the melting chocolate to thin it just a little. I will make these at Christmas again with my other balls. :) ..I'm sure the kids would like these better than the rum balls accidently bitten into last Christmas lol
These were great and semi-easy. I didnt melt the chocolate correctly so they were a bit lumpy. I might leave out the rice crispies next time.
way way way too sweet. Cut confectioners sugar in half in order to make palatable for most people. Otherwise only children maybe like it. Suggest melting chocolate compound for dipping with two forks. Freezing balls for half an hour before dipping makes them set up very quickly.
I followed the recommendations given by most of the reviews. 18oz container of Jif Crunchy Peanut Butter, and half of the confectioner's sugar, also I did half milk choc and half semi-sweet. Chilled before rolling and then froze for 2-3 min after adding chocolate. They turned out excellent, added a little red and green sugar to the top to make them festive. Tried this with cream cheese frosting as suggested by one reviewer and it was terrible, skip that alternative!
Very good! Except I think there was a little too much powdered sugar and a little more chocolate was needed. I ended up melting another half a cup to dip.
Oh. My. Goodness. These delicious and addicting treats didn't last long at home or with my coworkers. Devoured is the best way to describe how these disappeared. Thanks for sharing :)
The kids loved these. And the men too. Made them for superbowl party. They shaped up to mini footballs and they were easy to dip. Will make again.
After reading some reviews, I added a little more peanut butter (a whole jar minus a bit that someone used for a sandwich, lol), and cut the sugar in half. I also added the rice crispies to the pot, thinking I was saving my bowl from messy peanut butter, but since the pot was obviously warm the mixture was harder to make into balls. So don't do that. Also, I was worried it needed to be rolled into balls immediately, but my 11 month old son decided to get into a cupboard and grab an opened box of lasagna noodles and they went EVERYWHERE and then he put one in his mouth!! So panicking I run to him to grab it before he breaks off a piece and also picked up the rest, all while my fingers were covered in peanut butter which I was so afraid I would leave behind somewhere and have him eat for the first time. But crisis averted. I then payed attention to him until nap time. When I went back to making balls it was fine, actually easier after they weren't so warm. Using a bowl of water helped to make them less sticky too. When they were in the fridge for a bit I went back to make them a better round shape, and that is currently where I'm at. I hope the chocolate part will go smoothly.. I've never melted chocolate before and don't have a double boiler. I'm planning on using a stainless steel mixing bowl! I'll also wait until my husband is home so I can do it all at once without stopping. I also used toothpicks which I hope will help with the dipping. It made 50 balls exactly. (Weird!)
My kids and I loved this recipe! I had to use about 4 cups of chocolate chips to cover all of the balls, but that's the only reason I didn't give it 5 stars.
in elementary school 40 years ago our hungarian cook made these balls. kids would trade their entire lunch for a peanut butter ball.i was so excited to find this recipe. thank you!
Great recipe but needs some changes- I followed others suggestions and used only 1.5 cups of sugar, increased the peanut butter by 1/2 cup and crushed up the crispies- they came out great except I have to find any easier way to "dip" them in the chocolate, it was very messy and thick almost too much chocolate on the balls if thats possible... overall they are very yummy!
This was a great recipe. I made 3 batches for a cookie exchange. The only think I added was 2 tbs of shortening to the chocolate chips which made the melted chocolate much more easier to work with.
Absolutely amazing treat that will satisfy. This is by far one of my ultimate favorite recipes
This recipe is very good!! They taste just like reese peanut butter cups with a little crunch of rice crispies. I will definatly make these again, maybe experiment with them a little too.
Easily done this way and look/taste great! I do add a little paraffin to chocloate for shine:)
I wasn't at all impressed. They were dry, crumbly and way too sweet. I even used extra peanut butter. I'm not a beginner so I don't think it's anything I did...but, maybe? Will not make again.
I made these last year as written and felt that they left alot to be desired. I had a hard time forming the balls because the peanut butter mixture was so dry. Also, they were too sweet and just didn't have enough peanut butter taste. This year, I made a few tweaks to the recipe. I used natural peanut butter, ony 2 c of sugar and dipped them in Ghiardelli 60% cocao baking chips with just a bit of shortening. I like them like this so much better! They are bursting with great peanut butter flavor and are definitely not too sweet. I also used the idea to dip your hands in water while forming the balls which worked beautifully. I just kept a bowl of warm water next to me and dipped my hands in it after every other ball. This also had the effect of making the surface of the balls smoother so they looked prettier when dipped. I also placed half a cocktail peanut on top of each ball in order to differentiate these from other candy I was making. It looked so pretty!
I thought they were really good! And a fairly easy recipe. But i only used 3 cups of sugar.
I made these last year and everyone wanted them again this year in their basket! I loved the toothpick idea someone left. I did that this year. I didnt dip mine, I 'painted' them with my small spatula while holding them by the toothpick. They get too much choc on them when dipping. I rather have more peanut butter!! I also mixed with my hands, MUCH easier!
Awesome recipe! My friend and I made these on our Holiday cookie day and they were outstanding! She has brought some to work and I just overheard one of the ladies saying she was dreaming about them while watching TV last night! You know they must be good! We made the first batch with nutty PB, and second with creamy and found that creamy was easier. Truly a keeper!
Very nice recipe. I modified it a little though, didn't add the crispies... and I used 3 cups sugar, 2 1/2 cups of peanut butter... and i didn't have a double boiler, so to melt the chocolate i used small pot, and melted a teaspoon of butter weith 1/4 bar wax and after that melted i put 1 small bag of Milk-chocolate chips in and just stirred on low until all melted and dipped the balls. oh and i put the balls in the freezer over night and after i dipped them in chocolate, Very delicious!
Simply stated... THESE ARE TO DIE FOR!!! You have to try these! The best P.B.balls I have ever had!~Thanks for sharing!
I was so excited to make these with all the good reviews and all...and I must say I'm a little dissapointed. I followed the recipe, but added a 1/2c more peanut butter...and they are STILL not peanut buttery enough! Next time, I too would cut down on the amount of icing sugar because I can really taste it! I inserted toothpicks and chilled the balls over night, which made dipping much easier! The melted chocolate didn't look like there would be enough (I was right), so I just dipped half of each ball in chocolate and dipped half of the chocolate covered balls in crushed peanuts and left half with just plain chocolate. I'll give them another go with more PB and less icing sugar.
Good recipe. I chilled the mixture over night and used a cookies scoop the next day to form the balls. I dipped some in semi-sweet and some in milk choc. I pefered the milk choc. I also added about a T. of crisco to the choc. when melting, a t. of veg. oil does the trick too.
I made this recipe as is and found it to be dry and hard to work with. After reading the reviews, I see that many have altered the recipe to add more moisture into the mix. I wish I would have read these reviews earlier!
Here's my alterations: 1 cup pb, 1/4 cup butter, 2 cups rice crispies, 1 cup confectioner's sugar. This proportion seemed really nice. I also found that that putting the chocolate in my 2-cup pyrex measuring pitcher whatsit and putting it in a large bowl with water from the kettle melted it nicely and kept it that way long enough to work with. Now the trouble is not getting totally fat on these treats ;).
Good. Seemed like there need to be more peanut butter. Was a little stiff to me. Definitley use chocolate melts and not chocolate chips. The chips make the coating too thick and had too much chocolate on them in my opinion.
I have made this recipe 2 years in a row for Christmas and always get tons of compliments! Just like my grandma's! Thank you!
Not a very talented candy maker here. The PB mixture seemed a bit crumbly, and I had a hard time forming it into balls, but did it. PUt the balls in the freezer for about 20 mins before dipping in the chocolate. Also, I don't have a double boiler, and struggle putting one pot on top of another doing it that way, so I melted the chips in the microwave, along with a little shortning(saw Emiril do that before. lol) Some of my balls fell apart a little bit while dipping in the chocolate(could be my fault for not letting them firm up longer). The end result worked out, though. Not very easy to make(if you're not good with candy). I will probably make these again around Christmas time.
These went over huge! They even beat out my coconut macaroons that everyone raves over! Great recipe!
These go great :) in gift baskets for your kids teachers!!they wear a big hit with my kids as well.:)
WAY TOO MUCH powdered sugar! It needed about half that. The powdered sugar made it hard to make into balls and then they broke apart while I was dipping them so I ran out of chocolate and then used choc. bark instead of choc. chips. They even tasted like they had way too much powdered sugar, and I love the stuff. It seems people are giving recipes good ratings just because they used the same ingredients, but they make it a whole different way. Not the recipe I was looking for I guess.
This is a great fool-proof recipe. I use 2 cups of graham cracker crumbs instead of rice crispy cereal. The rolling is very time consuming, but well worth it.
This was way too crumbly and did not hold together well. More of a rice krispie ball with peanut butter flavoring. I was not impressed.
I made these to dip into chocolate fondue for a party. My husband said that reeses cups don't compare to these for a peanut butter fix. They were sooo good! They were very sweet and peanut buttery, moist, but not too moist. The crunchy-ness was a nice delicious touch. I will definitely be making these again.
These were AWESOME! I used natural peanut butter - 1 c. crunchy & 1 c. creamy. Per other reviews, I only used 2 c. powdered sugar. I dipped half iof the balls in 65% cacao chocolate and the other half in melted white chocolate. Both were excellent, but the white chocolate dipped balls were TO DIE FOR! Thanks for sharing a great recipe!
These were way too sweet. All the reviews that gave this recipe five stars only AFTER reducing the sugar significantly are very misleading.
As much as I dislike the making prosess of this recipe me and I family love them!
Made these exactly as stated - awesome!
This was the best peanut butter ball recipe I have ever tried. Very light, if mixed well and make sure to let the balls freeze overnight. They will melt in your mouth. I have had several requests for the recipe.
I made these balls yesterday and today. They are fantastic!! I made smaller balls, which used up more choc. than I had planned. I had white choc. chips, so melted them and dipped the rest of the balls in the white choc. chips. They are great, too!! Thank you for sharing!! Merry "Messiah"mas!!!
Super delicious and perfect! Love this recipe!!!
These were super good, I did use more chocolate chips than originally called for, though.
I just finished making the peanut butter balls and I am disappointed at how dry they are. It was difficult to roll the mixture into balls. I haven't even attempted to dip them in the chocolate yet. I am going to try a new batch. It is necessary to either decrease the amount of sugar or increase the amount of peanut butter. I attempted to put a toothpick in each ball before chilling so the dipping process would be easier; however, the balls cracked and crumbled.
I carried these to our Sunday School class party and I got rave reviews from everybody there. Needless to say, the peanut butter balls were all gone when the party was over. I dipped mine in chocolate flavored almond bark that I melted in the microwave. It is so easy when you use the almond bark.
This is a great recipe, but I found it had too much sugar in it. I substituted 2-3 cups of the powdered sugar with 2-3 cups of powdered milk. It makes it taste sensational and it's much more nutritious, calcium, protein, and yes, less sugar.
I made this based on the many good reviews, before I realized that by the time people got done with their "modifications," they had a completely different recipe! I made this as-is, and it was so bland I added more peanut butter...still bad. If you want a good recipe like this, try Buckeyes i (delicious!!)
I have been making these sweet treats for years too! Try rolling them in coconut instead of dipped in chocolate! OMG, they are super addictive!
These come great. My grandmother used to make them when I was a kid, and this must be the exact recipe because they're as I remembered. The key is the shortening in the chocolate so it coats evenly. Thanks!
These were great however I did make a few adjustments. I used 2 1/4 cups PB, 1 1/2 cups semi sweet and 1/2 cup milk chips. Rather than regular Rice Crispies, I use Kellogg's Chocolate/Vanilla rice crispies. I also add 2 tablespoons of crisco to the chips. I added the extra peanut butter because the first time I tried these they seemed a bit too dry. With just a few tweaks they turned out great...we'll surely keep this recipe in our "favorites book"
Delicious. Love to eat them after they have been refrigerated.
I just love Nancy's story so I chose this recipe and it is AWESOME! 4 kids say YAY!
This made 50 balls. Next time I would cut back on the sugar as others have recommended. Adding 2 tbsp of shortening to the choclate is very helpful, or using chocolate candy coating works very well too.
Wonderful, Wonderful, Wonderful. So easy to make, and taste great. A big hit at all holiday gatherings.
This is the best peanut butter ball recipe out there. Before when I made them without the cereal, they were average, but just by adding the cereal I have been asked more times than I can count for the recipe!! I make them every Christmas!
I love peanut butter balls. These treats were really good but I found that the recipe seemed a little heavy on confectioners sugar. I also had trouble getting these treats to look as pretty as they should, so as a novice baker be prepared for this challenge.
These are wonderful! I crushed the rice crispies before putting them in and I had no problem getting the mixture to stick. Very Yummy!!
Easy and sooo good
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections