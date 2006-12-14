Peanut Butter Balls III

How do I love these treats? Let me count the ways! First off I will tell you, I am not a huge peanut butter fan...don't hate it, just don't love it. I needed something that seemed fairly simple yet round and "candyish" for the holidays. The holidays passed and I never got them made but a few weeks later, I decided since I had all the ingredients on hand, I would give them a go. #1 (as I am counting the ways I love them)they are EASY to make. At first when I was rolling them into balls by hand they (my hands) started to get more and more gooey. I fixed that problem by keeping my hands dusted with powdered sugar. #2 They LOOK nice and could easily be dressed up even more with sprinkles etc. #3 They TASTE out of this world....I'm serious, they are SO creamy on the inside they taste worthy of the name "truffle". It is not normal for me to get a hankerin for anything peanut buttery but I seriously got hungry for these! Just to get them away from me, I gave the last dozen or so to my dear friend and told her where to find the recipe. A week or so later I spoke with her and she had already made them...TWICE! (she didn't exactly thank me for showing her this new vice!) BEWARE...your greatest dieting weakness will be replaced with these new wonders....before making, consider carefully if you want to do this to yourself and others! AWWWWWW..... GO FOR IT!!!!! You'll thank yourself. Between curses.....you'll thank yourself! ;D