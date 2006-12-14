Peanut Butter Balls III

This is another recipe for Peanut Butter balls. This one I got from my 96 year old neighbor, Mrs. Lucille Savage. She still makes them at Christmas and now I do too.

Recipe by Nancy Puig

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt peanut butter and butter in saucepan, over low heat. In large bowl, mix crispy rice cereal and confectioners' sugar well. Pour melted peanut butter and butter over cereal and sugar and blend together thoroughly.

  • Form into 1 inch or smaller balls, spread on cookie sheets, chill till firm in refrigerator (over night is okay).

  • Melt chocolate in double boiler and keep melted while working with balls. A teaspoon is best to use in dipping the balls in chocolate. Dip good and place on cookie sheet. As you dip them place them back on cookie sheet and keep chilled till firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 36g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 154.4mg. Full Nutrition
