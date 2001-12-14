Can't Get Enough Caramel Cookies!

Totally sinful, extremely addictive, guaranteed to hit the spot! A crispy yet chewy combination of oats and brown sugar. We strongly recommend doubling the recipe because they won't stick around long!

By Mandy and Lisa

Servings: 12
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter or margarine over low heat. Remove from heat and mix with brown sugar and salt. Mix in oats and baking powder.

  • Press onto a greased 9 x 13 inch cookie sheet. Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) until melted together and lightly brown, about 8 minutes. Watch carefully! Cut while hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 27.3g; fat 8.4g; sodium 328mg. Full Nutrition
