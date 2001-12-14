Can't Get Enough Caramel Cookies!

I used to make a cookie called "Rickety Uncles" for my family and to bring to potlucks, etc. My kids loved them! Over time, I lost the recipe and forgot about them. Lately I have been looking for the recipe again and scoured my cookbooks and the internet. None of the internet recipes I found were right. I did an ingredient search here and found this recipe. The ingredients I remembered (brown sugar, margarine, oats and baking soda) matched but many of the comments weren't describing my cookie. I decided to try it anyhow and as I was making it, instinct took over. I think I found the one thing missing that may help many of the crumbly/salty issues. I melted the margarine, added the brown sugar and salt and "cooked" it for a minute or two to kind of melt the brown sugar, stirring constantly. While still on medium high heat, I added the baking powder. The consistency completely changes and the mixture becomes foamy and light coloured. I cooked and stirred it for about another minute before taking it off the heat and adding the oats. I spread it thinly on the sprayed cookie sheet, baked for 8 minutes, let it sit for maybe 5 minutes, cut into squares and had to try one. I think I found my Rickety Uncles!! I'd be interested to know if anyone that made them according to the recipe notices a difference trying it this way. Not too salty, not too sweet, a little greasy and a whole lot of good! **Update** I use a 9x13x1/2" cookie sheet. A 9x13 cake pan would also work.